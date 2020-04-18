8 Things You Don’t Know About Quartz Countertops

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Quartz countertops can be a great addition to any modern home. More durable than regular stone tops, these can be cost-effective and durable.

However, as most homeowners will testify, quartz countertops differ significantly from natural stone countertops. Quartz countertops are primarily made of artificially conglomerated stone, which comprises natural quartz mixed with plastic resins as a binding agent.

Hardy and durable, these counter tops can handle more than most other counter tops can boast of. But if you think that’s all there is to know about these human-made wonders, then we request you to think again.

That’s why, to clear all your doubts, today we have compiled a list of the things that you surely don’t know about quartz countertops. After going through the following, you’ll know more about quartz countertops than you ever imagined.

Things You Don’t Know About Quartz Countertops

Let’s get going then.

They Aren’t Made Of Solid Quartz

It goes without saying that quartz countertops can’t be all solid quartz. Saying so would tantamount to claiming that all water is distilled water!

Most of the material in quartz countertops isn’t quartz at all but pulverized waste material such as marble, granite, and natural stones. It may even contain a fair amount of industrial waste such as glass, ceramics, and silica.

That notwithstanding, usually there is a fair amount of actual quartz mixed in as well. Whatever the case, this mixture of rock comprises almost ninety percent of the material. The remaining ten percent is made up of resinous binders that hold the materials together.

Therefore, a quartz countertop is actually a misnomer: instead, the correct term may be compound or engineered stone.

They Are All Based On The Same Patent

There undoubtedly are several different brands that sell quartz countertops, but the truth is, they all come from the same source. And that source is the company called Breton. Located in northeastern Italy, this is the firm that pioneered the technology way back in 1963.

Trademarked as Bretonstone, the formula for quartz countertops has been licensed to multiple firms over the years. And true to human nature, each company has added its nuances and finer details to create unique quartz countertops. Nevertheless, the truth remains that they are all still working off of the same patent by Breton.

They Are Related To Cheese

Who would’ve thought, eh? But it’s true; quartz countertops do have a connection to cheese. And this comes in the form of Cambria Quartz Countertops.

Cambria is one of the leading players in the US quartz countertop market. While they are well known as one of the industry leaders, very few people know that this all-American business also makes cheese.

The company is part of the Davis Family Business, based in Eden Prairie, which started operations in the 1930s as a dairy business. It was only at the turn of the new millennium that the company began it’s engineered stone operations.

Bretonstone Doesn’t Have A French Connection

Many people believe the misconception that Bretonstone has a connection to Breton, a term that’s used for the people belonging to Brittany in France.

The truth is, Bretonstone was manufactured first in Castello di Godego, which is located twenty miles from Venice in Italy. The word itself is an amalgamation of three words: bre, which means patents, ton from the surname of its founder Marcello Toncelli, and of course, stone.

They Are Environment-Friendly

Anything made of stone conjures up images of rock quarries that have devastating effects on the environment. But the truth is, quartz countertops are made of lithic materials that are waste products of other industrial processes.

Even the resinous binders used in the production of Bretonstone have, over the years, been sourced from natural ingredients. Breton has even trademarked these as Biolenic Resins, which indicate a combination of synthetic and natural resins derived from vegetable oils.

It’s More Common Than You Think

It’s pretty interesting to note that the first quartz slabs manufactured by Marcello Toncelli were miniature, and were cut and used for floor tiles. It was only many years later that more massive slabs for making countertops were manufactured.

Nowadays, quartz countertops have become a staple in kitchens and bathrooms. But the truth is, most of the quartz material is created for use in more extensive settings such as shopping centers, hotels, and the like. Many public places even have floors that are made of quartz.

So the next time you’re out and about, take a look around. You might just notice more quartz than usual.

Quartz And Granite Aren’t Enemies Anymore

There was a time when quartz tried to oust granite from the countertop market by posing as a viable alternative. It advertised the durability and ease of fabrication as its unique selling points.

Even today, there are a large number of quartz countertops that look like granite. But slowly, quartz has developed a niche of its own. Case-in-point, Caesarstone, that offers many mind-boggling varieties of quartz such as Crocodile and Blizzard.

It Makes Granite More Affordable

There’s no denying the fact that more and more homeowners are choosing to side with quartz when it comes to countertops. This has naturally eaten into granite’s share in the countertop market.

However, this has had a positive outcome for those who want to install granite countertops. Due to the decreased demand, the prices for granite countertops have gone down significantly, thus making them a lot more affordable.

Conclusion

And there you have it! With these facts in hand, you’ll be ready to deal with quartz counter tops more knowledgeably. So, whether you’re choosing the next counter-top for your home, or just trying to show-off your hard-learned information stock, you’re good to go.

And by the way, if you have some more quartz related queries, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us. We’ll be more than glad to help you out!