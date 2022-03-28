Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Nowadays, you can never be too careful when it comes to drinking water.

Yes, you may already have a water filtration system in place. But, how do you know if it removes all sorts of pollutants like lead which can have adverse effects in large quantities? There is one system you can rely on – a reverse osmosis water filter.

What makes a reverse osmosis filter (RO) better than activated carbon filters and membrane diffusion ones, you ask? An RO essentially works using osmosis. The unprocessed tap water is diffused with pressure through a membrane.

This unique membrane captures all the dangerous and unwanted pollutants and allows purified water to proceed to the storage tank for drinking. To help you select the best, we decided to compare the APEC and iSpring RCC7.

First, let’s see the overview of each water filtration system.

Top Tier APEC Overview

APEC is a water filter system designed especially for improving the quality of drinking water. This lightweight and compact model removes sediment, toxins, and taste impurities from the water, making it suitable for cooking too.

What’s unique about this model is its super capacity cartridge that reduces the time required for maintenance. Also, it is a complete kit that is DIY-friendly.

iSpring RCC7 Overview

The RCC7 model by the renowned brand iSpring is one of the best reverse osmosis water filters. This model delivers five stages of filtration for pure and sediment-free water. With a 3.2-gallon storage tank capacity, the RCC7 can filter through 75 gallons of water per day which is quite impressive.

APEC & iSpring RCC7 Water Filter Comparison

1. First Stage Filtration

When it comes to the first stage of filtration, APEC has a high-capacity sediment filter. This means that all kinds of dust, sediment, rust, and particles larger than 5 microns are filtered through the polypropylene depth filter.

There are various systems that different brands like to apply when it comes to efficient first-stage filtration. Some companies prefer to use resin-bonded and string-wound filters, which are techniques used in the industry for years.

But APEC is of the opinion that its high capacity filter along with the five stages of filtration is far superior to other methods.

As for iSpring, its filtration system is pretty much the same except for one small variation. Like the APEC filtration system, the RCC7 uses the polypropylene filter to remove impurities from the tap water. Again, it can remove particles that are 5 microns or larger.

The one difference is that iSpring comes with a transparent outer casing for the filter. Why does it make a difference?

Well, the benefit of a transparent filter is that it allows you to check and inspect water levels visually. This makes it easy to determine if any replacing is required or if it is good to go for the next few days.

2. Second And Third Stage Filtration

Next, we will compare the water filters based on their second and third filtration stages. When it comes to these stages, APEC uses a water filtration system called a double-carbon filter. These carbon particles aren’t a thin layer that allows microparticles to pass through.

Instead, the carbon molecules form a wall by fusing together and creating a barrier through which only water can seep but not other particles. This is pretty effective since the carbon block has maximum contact with the tap water, ensuring it is thoroughly purified.

After this process, your tap water is free from several chemicals like chlorine. This makes the water potable and saves your plumbing equipment from chemical damage. Additionally, this process completely removes any odors, colors, or cloudiness that might be apparent.

In comparison, the iSpring model uses a carbon block filter and a granular activated carbon filter instead. So, as you can observe, both systems ensure carbon filtration, but according to iSpring, their approach has a slight edge.

They claim that their features are superior to blocked carbon, which APEC relies on. And, there is an explanation to back up their claim.

The free-floating carbon block filters the tap water for the second time, stripping away the larger particles. This makes the third filtration process easier and ends up protecting the RO membrane.

3. Reverse Osmosis Filter Or Fourth Stage

This is the most essential stage of filtration since this is the process that distinguishes this water filter from the others. This technology can remove up to 99% contaminants like copper, radium, lead, chromium, arsenic, fluoride, and many others.

Apart from that, it also removes small organic microbes like viruses, bacteria, and dissolved solids, leaving the water safe and pure. We think this process is pretty unbeatable in the water filtration system market because other filtration systems cannot mimic the purity of drinking water by RO.

But what about iSpring?

The RCC7 model by iSpring uses precisely the same technology of reverse osmosis, which gives the same results as APEC. The filtration system comes with a thin membrane that allows only water molecules to pass through it. Any microbe or molecule larger than 0.0001 microns gets stuck on the film and cannot get through to the other side.

With this model, you get 75 gallons per day which is an impressive capacity for water filtration systems. Apart from this, there isn’t much to compare since both the brands use the same RO technology. The fourth stage of filtration is the most important in both models and does not disappoint.

4. System Assembly And Fifth Stage Filter

Now we come to the fifth and final stage of the filtration process in which APEC and iSpring take different approaches. For APEC, the last stage of purification involves a layer of coconut shell. If you are not aware, coconut shell and fiber is a natural purifier that is an organic way to remove water impurities.

So, we are not surprised by its use as the last filter by APEC. This filter helps to clear out the residual taste of the storage tank and improves the drinking water palatability. Additionally, it also adds softness to the water for better quality.

As far as the assembly is concerned for APEC, it should be no problem even for first-time users. Once purchased, it comes with a detailed instructional manual, and you can also find multiple videos of the process online. The product is made of high-quality tubings that prevent leaking and also prolong the life of the tank and system.

The iSpring, on the other hand, uses another layer of granular activated charcoal filter for the last filter layer. Even though the process is different, there is no compromise on the quality of drinking water which is as pure and fresh as possible.

When you begin the setup of this model, ensure you have a couple of hours on hand. Ideally, finish the installation process over the weekend because it can get slightly tricky for first-time users. There are instructional manuals and videos for this brand too, but an expert installation process is recommended.

Which Water Filter Has The Edge?

1. First Stage

Both APEC and iSpring RCC7 perform exceptionally well to remove dirt, debris, rust, and larger particles from water. But, iSpring has the edge here due to its transparent casing, making it easy to detect water quantity for refilling.

2. Second And Third Stage

In these two stages, both brands employed different water filtration methods. While APEC relied on activated carbon particles, iSpring used a carbon block filter and granulated activated charcoal. Since both of them were efficient in this process, there isn’t a clear winner here.

3. Reverse Osmosis Membrane Filter

As we mentioned earlier, APEC and iSpring use the same RO process in the fourth stage to remove up to 99% of pollutants effectively.

The edge, however, is with iSpring, because of its high water filtration capacity of 75 gallons. However, this might not be of use if you have a smaller family, so it depends on individual preference.

4. Fifth Filtration And System Assembly

Both brands make use of different filters to complete the filtration process. APEC likes to use coconut shell fibers to soften the water, and iSpring uses granulated activated charcoal. So, they are evenly matched on that aspect.

As far as the assembly is concerned, it is best to allow a professional to set up iSpring since it can be confusing for laypersons. However, that isn’t a deal-breaker for iSpring RCC7.

Verdict

After looking through all the features of both APEC and iSpring RCC7, we concluded that both brands are exceptionally good options. Both water filtration systems are a worthy investment for your home since they ensure pure, safe, and clean drinking and cooking water.

While comparing, we found that iSpring RCC7 has a larger water filtration capacity which is pretty commendable. So, if you have more extensive water needs every day, this option would be the best for you.

Yes, setting up iSpring is more cumbersome than APEC, but the rest of the features are worth the purchase if you can overlook that.

We hope this comparison gives you a better understanding of each water filter and its features. Take care! We’ll see you next time.

