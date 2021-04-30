Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

In our search for the best lawn mowers, we came across the Troy Bilt TB230. With excellent reviews, we were impressed, but is it the right choice for you?

Well, to answer that question, we have to dive into a detailed review of its features. Fortunately, we conducted extensive research over a few weeks. Finally, we had enough information to create this comprehensive review for you.

Of course, this unit is not without faults, but then again, does a ‘perfect’ product really exist? We have decided to tell you everything you need to know about it – so you can make up your mind about making the purchase or not.

So, what kind of features does it have, and what are its shortcomings? Well, let’s dive into this comprehensive review and find out!

Troy Bilt TB230 Reviewed

Troy Bilt Strengths

To begin with, let us tell you a little bit about the brand. With its headquarters in Valley City, Ohio, Troy Bilt is a top choice for most. Moreover, with factories scattered around the country, it has earned the reputation of offering products that have excellent functionality at competitive prices.

To review this product, we have decided to talk about all its positives, starting with…

Great Design Aesthetics

Typically, a lawn mower isn’t something that is designed to look gorgeous. That being said, we also assume you wouldn’t want to buy something which is an eye-sore.

We found the Troy Bilt TB230 to look very majestic in our lawns. In terms of size, it comes with 11-inch rear wheels and a 21-inch steel deck. However, it is also equipped with a 2-in-1 height adjustment feature for optimal comfort.

The sturdy front wheel serves its purpose – without looking too bulky and out of place. Besides, we loved the red and black color theme of this product.

Safety

It goes without saying that safety is one of our top priorities when dealing with any machine. Fortunately, Troy Bilt feels the same way – and has thus built this product keeping safety in mind.

The sturdy wheels are not too heavy – allowing you to maneuver it through rough terrain conveniently. Moreover, they are designed to be durable, with good connecting parts – to avoid any accidents.

The brand understands that an uncomfortable handle position can become a long-term problem for many users. This is why they have created a 3-position adjustable handle. It allows you to efficiently re-adjust your handle height and position for optimal comfort during mowing.

We were impressed by the blade control button located at the top of the mower’s handle. By gently pressing this button, we were able to immediately stop its blades mid-action, if we needed to.

Efficient Engine

One of this product’s defining features is its ultra-efficient engine – a 163cc OHV 725EX Briggs and Stratton. The ReadyStart technology is a unique feature, making it a well-loved lawn mower. This feature promises to enable the engine to be turned on within the first two attempts. If it refuses to work for some reason, the manufacturer will fix the machine for free.

This feature was exceptionally reliable and saved us from the regular stress of not being able to start the engine even after several attempts.

Advanced features

If you thought this was all, this lawn mower offers more cutting-edge features. Here are some of the most significant features we found:

Triple Action Mulching Feature: This feature enables you to decide what you want to do with your grass clippings. Would you rather discharge your grass clippings via the mower side? Store it in a rare bag, or a mulch bag?



Well, you can do so easily without having to install an additional discharge chute. Moreover, a large grass bag attached to the side holds 1.9 bushels of grass, allowing you to move your lawn uninterrupted.

3-in-1 Cutting System: Equipped with a 21-inch cutting system, you have the luxury of choosing three varying styles of cuts. With a simple switch, you can decide what kind of a fresh cut you want to give your lawn on any particular day.

Self-Propelled: The ‘magic’ in this mower lies in its self-propelling feature, allowing you to control its pace effortlessly. A squeeze grip control level placed strategically on its handle will enable you to change or maintain a steady pace without losing your grip.

Moreover, a blade control button is located at the top of its handle. This button allows you to cut off the blades and engine, immediately stopping the mower in the easiest possible way. It is especially helpful if you need to put an emergency brake on it at any point in time.

Integrated Deck Wash System

One of our favorite features (and other users’ too, according to some customer reviews) is the integrated deck wash system. This feature is ideal for washing the mower’s underside once it gets dirty or clogged up with mulch.

This system allows us to attach a hose to the machine, turn on the water supply, and run the engine for just a few minutes. It automatically cleans the underside without us having to twist and turn the machine. Moreover, it does the job beautifully – and we didn’t need to get our hands dirty at all.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, we were impressed by this lawn mower and did not have complaints. However, like any other product in the market, this one also comes with a couple of things which could use some improvement.

We noticed that it does not have cruise control. That being said, it does have a squeeze grip control – which is good, but not exactly what we were looking for.

A few customers also complained that you have to release the blade control (using the button on the handle) while stopping the machine. Again, this isn’t something we cannot work with, but it could be improved.

Pros Great design and aesthetics

Adjustable handle height for better usability

Integrated wash system makes cleaning a breeze

Triple action cutting system allows versatility

Comes with a two-year buyers warranty Cons No cruise control option

Have to release the blade control button while stopping the machine

Verdict

Although it does not come without its flaws, we consider it a good buy overall. If you are looking for ease of use, or simply looking for an aesthetic piece of machinery to give your lawn fresh cuts – this is a great option.

The integrated wash system and adjustable height make it a great machine. In fact, the feature saves you a lot of trouble when trying to deep clean the underside.

So, go ahead and give it a try. We promise you won’t regret it! Let us know whether or not you agree with our verdict in the comments section below.

Till next time!