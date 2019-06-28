27 Unique Types of Windows for Your Future Home

The windows to your homes are as important as the doors you walk through into your place or the bed you sleep in. Not only do windows provide a scenic view of the outside that you see the first thing in the morning, but they also allow all the fresh air to circulate into your house.

But most importantly, they bring in the natural light into your home, creating a lively indoor atmosphere.

Different styles and materials for your windows could make a significant impact on the overall look and feel of your house, and any error while selecting the ideal window type could result in damage to the interiors.

And that is why we have decided to bring you a complete list of all the window types that you could choose for your home and know which ones will fit in perfectly!

So, let’s get right into it!

Types of Windows for Your Future Home

Single Hung Window

The Single Hung design for windows is a classic and one of the most common ones. To open this, you have to work the bottom sash up. This doesn’t open on the outside and hence makes for an ideal window installation option for cramped or limited outside spaces such as passageways, corridors, narrow pathways, etc.

These have a very neat and clean look to themselves, which compliments all kinds of interior decor. Also, these are an affordable, energy-efficient alternative for windows that keeps the interiors well-insulated, preventing excessive loss of heat.

The price range could be anywhere between $100-$250 or up.

Pros Can be easily installed

Ideal for narrow/limited outside space

Cost and energy-efficient

Goes well with all kinds of interior decor Cons Less ventilation

Since only the lower sash could be opened, you could only clean it from the outside

Double Hung

The Double Hung window is a common choice for American houses that have sufficient outside space. Both the upper and lower sashes of this window could be opened. This keeps the interior well-ventilated and comfortable. These could be easily cleaned whenever required and makes for a nice installation option for every kind of spacious homes and all types of interior decor.

The price for these could be between $200-$350 or higher.

Pros Easy installation and maintenance

Ideal for homes with sufficient outside space

Provides greater ventilation than single-hung windows

Provides a practical and functional design suited for all house types Cons May not be as air-tight as other types of windows available out there in the market

Oriel

The Oriel is a kind of window that is mainly used for upper stories and floors, supported by corbels, brackets or similar things. This is a kind of bay window that helps to widen the area of the room externally. It looks elegant and beautiful as it is a bit more ornamental than regular windows.

Oriels also bring in more natural light into your living space, keeping it sufficiently ventilated.

However, Oriels could be very expensive and could cost around $1000 and up.

Pros Looks very elegant

Brings in more natural light into the room creating the illusion of more space

Allows for sufficient ventilation in the room

Provides a picturesque view of the outside Cons Could be quite expensive to purchase and maintain

Cottage Window

The Cottage type window is a variant of the double-hung window and has an upper sash that’s shorter than the lower one. This is commonly known as the “front window type” and the “Georgian” or “Tudor” window. The shorter upper sash of this window helps to keep the interiors well-insulated. This is a suitable alternative for homes that are located in colder places.

These costs around $400.

Pros Versatile and customizable design compliments all kinds of home and interior decor

Easy to install and affordable

Low-maintenance and energy-efficient window option Cons Could be easily cleaned

Two-Panel Slider

The standard sliding windows that you usually see in many American houses are mostly two-panel sliders. As the name suggests, these consist of two large panes or panels out of which one or both could be slid to the left or to the right completely. The primary function of this type of windows is to provide sufficient ventilation into your living space. These freely allow natural light flow into your living space, creating a lively indoor atmosphere.

These could cost between $250-$300 and above.

Pros Very easy to install and quite affordable

Pretty versatile design compliments all kinds of homes

Ideal for limited spaces as well

Low maintenance, long-lasting and durable Cons Could be a bit challenging to clean as it doesn’t swing either way

Three-Panel Slider

An upgrade on the conventional two-paneled slider window, the three-slider is a wider window design that provides a lot of natural light and ventilation into the space. The middle panel of the three-paneled window remains fixed while the other two could be slid from side to side.

This is a nice option for bigger rooms, providing scenic views of the outside.

These could cost up to $300 or more. The price would depend on the kind of material you choose for your paneled-sliders.

Pros Could be easily installed

An affordable option for types of houses

Durable and long-lasting

Keeps your rooms well-ventilated Cons Could be difficult to clean

Picture Window

Picture windows are a very modern take on traditional window designs. These windows can not be opened. They remain fixed and provide a very neat, trimmed view of the outside like that of a picture frame. These aren’t generally used in living areas in the house but could be attached in places like an attic or a vaulted ceiling or even in deeper parts of the basement. These are one of the most energy-efficient window styles, keeping all of the heat inside.

The price for these could range between $250-$650.

Pros These are easy to install, affordable, and are pretty low maintenance

Greatly energy-efficient

Provides a picture-perfect framed view of the outside

Provides a picture-perfect framed view of the outside Cons Provides no ventilation

Deadlites [Sash Only]

Deadlites are pretty similar to picture windows and are often used interchangeably. These are both almost identical in features and characteristics with the only difference being that whereas picture windows come with fixed frames like that which is used in regular windows, deadlites consist of a single sash. Deadlites are generally “stand-alone” with no real master frame around them.

The price for these could vary between $150-$500 or up.

Pros Quite an affordable window-design

Pretty energy efficient lie the picture-windows

Looks pretty nice Cons No ventilation

Hopper

The Hopper style window is a kind of a single-sash window that looks and functions much like a casement window. This opens by tilting vertically inwards into the house. Hoppers are generally horizontal rectangles that are hinged at the bottom. This allows you to open the window from the top end. Hoppers could be easily maneuvered and provide excellent insulation. These could be easily cleaned as well since these open inwards.

The cost of these could be between $100-$600.

Pros Could be easily operated

Easy to install and affordable

Greatly energy-efficient

Works well for limited spaces Cons Since it opens inwards, it tends to limit the space in the room

There could be a possibility of rain-water entering

Could be expensive

Casement Windows

As referred to earlier, casement windows work similarly to a hopper window. A casement window is a single-sash window that, unlike hoppers, opens horizontally. Also, casement windows open both inwards and outwards from both sides. These provide sufficient ventilation and are easier to clean than other types of single-sash windows.

You could get this in a range of different designs, materials, and sizes. These work well for limited spaces such as attics, smaller rooms, cellars, etc. and provide good insulation for the interiors.

These cost up to $750 or more depending on the material you choose.

Pros Easy installation and low maintenance

Keeps the interiors well-ventilated and insulated

Keeps the interiors well-ventilated and insulated

Can be pretty expensive

Awning

Awnings are identical to hoppers except that they tilt outwards whereas hoppers open inwards. Although it doesn’t limit the size of the room in any way whatsoever, it takes a great deal of space on the outside. If you’re opting for an awning window, then make sure there are no plants or other sorts of barrier on the exterior of that wall as this might prevent the window from opening. Awnings keep the interiors well-insulated and prevent rain or snow from entering through it.

These could cost anywhere between $420-$750 or even more.

Pros Hassle-free installation

Energy-efficient option

Energy-efficient option Keeps the interiors well-insulated Cons Expensive

Could be a bit tough to clean

Transoms

Transoms are a beautiful, modern style of windows which could be found especially in country houses. These have a charming accent to them and looks very elegant around both traditional and contemporary decor. Although they are typically known as “fan-shaped” windows, these are now available in various designs, shapes, and sizes and are popular for their minimalist looks that complimented all kinds of interior styles. These allow natural light to flow freely into the rooms and magnifies the appearance of the available space.

These could cost between $200-$575 approximately.

Pros Compliments all kinds of homes and decor styles beautifully

Keeps the space well-ventilated and insulated

Isn’t very expensive Cons Could be difficult to clean

Various shapes for windows

Different designs, shapes, and styles for windows accentuate the overall appeal of the space, making a stunning statement. Certain shapes work especially well for specific areas and rooms in the house such as semi-circles or round-shaped windows for kitchens or bathrooms where privacy is required the most.

Also, hexagonal and triangular designs look beautiful in upper stories or attics, providing a spectacular view of the outside.

These could cost around $750 or more.

Pros Suitable for thematic interior decors or for creating a specific style

Allows passage for natural light and air

Looks absolutely beautiful Cons Could be expensive

Typically provides little to no ventilation

Bay Windows

Bay windows consist of an outward frame and, as mentioned earlier, work a bit like Oriel windows. These generally come in a hexagonal overall shape and structure which not only look beautiful but also spares a bit of space to your room.

Bay windows can dramatically transform the look of an otherwise ordinary room into an aesthetically appealing space.

It provides a marvelous view of the outside along with bringing as much natural light and fresh air as you could ask for!

These could cost anywhere between $1150-$3550.

Pros Looks absolutely gorgeous in every way

Provides sufficient ventilation for the interiors

Could be easily maneuvered and cleaned Cons Could block out the space on the outside of the wall

Pretty expensive to buy and maintain

Bow Windows

Bow windows are a variant of the Bay windows and look very similar to the latter. The only difference between the two is that while Bay windows have strength, hexagonal edges; bow windows typically form a curving arch like that of a “bow,” hence the name.

Also, bow windows are generally larger than Bay windows owing to their curved edges. These work similar to the Bay windows, providing enchanting views of the outside and making a lovely style for your interior decor scenario.

These usually cost around $2000 or more.

Pros Looks very elegant

Allows all the natural light and air to flow inside the space

Spares a bit of space to the room Cons Pretty expensive

Blocks outside space

Jalousie Window

If you’re looking for sufficient ventilation for your space, then Jalousie windows could be just the thing for you. These windows consist of parallel glass, acrylic or wooden louvers which could be tilted open and closed simultaneously much like blinder slats.

The versatile design of Jalousie windows makes it an ideal choice for almost all kinds of home decor, and for all styles of residences. These are quite affordable and easy to install, as well.

Pros Provides ample ventilation

Suits all types of homes and interior decor

Can facilitate airflow even during rains and storms owing to its slanted design Cons Not as secure as other window modelsl

Garden Style Window

The Garden Style Window is for all who wants to keep a sweet, little garden patch at their window. These provide you with all the space that you need to keep your flower pots or vases, and the structure of the garden window is such that it provides your plants with all the sunlight that they require to grow and blossom. This type of window also brings in ample fresh air for the house and for the plants to flourish.

All in all, this is a fine window choice if you’re looking to have a micro greenhouse, a kitchen herbarium or plant sanctuary where you could have all your beautiful blooms on full display!

Pros Provides a beautiful, aesthetic appeal to the interiors

An excellent choice for an indoor garden patch or herbarium

Comes with a durable and long-lasting architectural design

Brings in ample sunlight and fresh air for your home as well as your plants

Glass Block Window

The Glass Block Window is ideal for ensuring complete privacy for your home. The frosted glass blocks maintain the obscurity of vision through the windows, yet, looking elegant and beautiful in appearance. Glass block windows come with thick, durable glass panes that are incredibly helpful for keeping the interiors insulated.

These windows are commonly used in homes located in the colder regions. These are used both in homes and offices for maintaining the privacy of the spaces.

Pros Pretty durable finish which provides an extra bit of security to your home or office space

Excellent for keeping the interiors insulated

Available in many styles, patterns and dimensions Cons Can be pretty expensive

Distorts views and light

Storm Window

A Storm Window could actually be called a “sub” window that’s actually mounted on the exterior or interior surface of the main glass window. The second layer that goes on top of the original window traps in the heat, keeping the interiors warm during colder weather and cool during hotter ones. The unique construction of storm windows seals off the insulation for the interiors, ensuring a cozy atmosphere in the house while protecting your home from climatic onslaughts.

These are greatly affordable and increases the efficiency of regular windows.

Pros Comes at a more affordable price tag than the regular double-paned windows

Installation is cheap, and it works really well for smaller spaces

Provides excellent insulation for your home while protecting the interiors from rain and storm

Doubles up on the efficiency for regular windows Cons Moisture may get trapped between the layers which can damage the wooden frames or any such structure

Egress Window

And if you want to concentrate more on an aesthetic design for a smaller space, then you could for Egresses. Egress windows can play a significant role when it comes to home upgradations and modifications. The one benefit that Egresses provide is that of security along with all the style that it brings along with it. These provide you with a safe escape route in case of a fire or earthquake. It also serves as an access point for emergency personnel.

Pros Caters to both safety and style

Cost-effective yet, stylish option for all houses

Provides ample ventilation for the house

Could brighten up darker rooms such as the attic or even the basement Cons Installation could take up a lot of effort, time and planning

Improper installation could lead to moisture problems

Skylight

Skylights are a kind of window that you install in a roof or ceiling for letting the natural lights come in the room. These are very popular options for cabins and vacation houses. You could even spot some in trailer vans or other traveling vehicles that are used for extensive touring purposes.

This helps conserves a lot of energy by allowing natural light into the space and provides a bewitching view of a slice of the sky above.

Pros Can brighten up every dark corner of the house by bringing in a whole lot of natural light

Looks beautiful in every way

Could work well in cramped spaces

Low maintenance Cons Can be an expensive installation

Could potentially damage the roof

Round Windows

Round windows were originally inspired by the “rose windows” from Gothic architectural influences. The Round windows of today are a very modern take on these Gothic rose windows, but they do serve the same purpose: that is to put a focal point that accentuates the structure’s exterior details while allowing ample light and fresh air into the space.

These are available in many different details and designs and compliments almost all kinds of interior decor.

Pros Adds a depth and a lot of natural light to the space

Looks very aesthetically appealing in all kinds of spaces

Goes well with both modern and traditional interior decor

Works well for limited spaces Cons Cannot be opened or closed easily

Require a lot of pre-installation planning

Arched

The classic Arched Windows have been a stunningly beautiful influence of Roman architecture. The timeless beauty of Arched windows is one that has been ruling home decor scenes since the conception of the design itself. More than anything else, this adds an element of class to the house and provides ample light and ventilation. These could be easily maintained. However, the installations could be pretty expensive.

Pros Looks timelessly beautiful

Versatile design complements all kinds of interior decor



Pretty easy to maintain Cons Could be expensive

Doesn’t work for smaller homes

Dormer Windows

Dormer windows add more space under angled roofs and installed in these spaces for getting a lot of natural light. You could also find “fake” dormer in many houses that are installed just for the aesthetics. However, several other houses also install real dormers; but that depends on how much space is available at the roof.

These look absolutely beautiful and are very useful for brightening up attics or smaller rooms on the upper floors.

Pros Looks aesthetically appealing

Prevents water from entering the attic space

Brightens darker spaces in attics Cons Could be very expensive

Require a lot of architectural planning beforehand

Gable-fronted Dormers

The Gable-Fronted Dormers are preferred by many for their symmetrical shapes and straight-edged designs. These give off a very stern and formal look allowing for vertical headroom. Houses having Gable-Fronted Dormers usually have groups of 3-5 of such structures across the roof for creating a definitive statement.

Pros Looks classic

Protects a lot of space on the roof as well as the attic from inclement weather Cons Requires extensive planning before installations

Eyebrow/Eyelid Dormers

The “Eyelid” Dormer looks much like an eye-slit or eye-lid on the roof making for a beautiful, visually-appealing statement. These kinds of dormers allow a lot of natural light into the attic, owing to the lack of an extended roof, and could be used with a custom sash-design or pane of your choice to amp up the overall look.

However, the roofing or framing around such designs could be a bit tricky to get right.

Pros

Very high-quality material

Looks very beautiful and unique

Cons

Difficult to get right in construction and involve a lot of expenses.

Pros Very high-quality material

Looks very beautiful and unique Cons Difficult to get right in construction and involve a lot of expenses

Arched/Barrel Roof Dormer

The rounded-top or arched dormer design shows off a wall space that is usually left off on the front and the sides of the dormer. These add a soft contrast to the otherwise typical straight-edged designs of dormers making an elegant statement. These are also known as a “segmental roof” dormer as it demarcates a segment of the roof from the structure beneath.

Pros

Works beautifully for traditional residential home decor Cons Pretty expensive and time-consuming process

Works beautifully for traditional residential home decor

Window Panes

There are mainly three kinds of panes that you could choose from:

Double Pane

This is the most common type of window pane that is used. It consists of two sheets of window pane glasses that are separated by trapped gas (usually krypton or argon) in the middle. The gas creates a tight seal that holds the window more firmly and prevents loss of heat and energy from the interiors.

Pros Provides ample insulation

Provides ample insulation

Blocks out noise

Very secure and durable Cons Not a very suitable option for old homes

Maintenance and replacements can be costly

Could be a bit stifling during summers

Triple Pane

The triple-pane window has three glass panes that are separated by two separate layers of glass. The two layers of airtight gasses provide better insulation than the double-paned ones. It is becoming more popular than double-paned windows.

Pros Provides better insulation and sound-proofing than double-layered ones

Very durable Cons Pretty expensive

Quadruple Pane

By far the most advanced in glass-panes designs, the Quadruple pane combines 4 sheets of glass with three gas-filled spaces. These provide the best insulation than the other two types of panes. However, these could be incredibly expensive for which it’s only used mostly in commercial spaces.

Window Frame Types

Wood

These are by far the most popular ones used in most houses. It has made for an aesthetic appeal owing to its timeless designs that have been used for centuries. These are the most affordable choice for windows and easy to install, fix, or replace.

However, these might not be very durable or long-lasting and is subject to damage by weather and insects.

Vinyl

Vinyl window frames are usually made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) that is the same material used for making plumbings and pipes. These are more durable than wooden frames and are quite affordable. These also require low maintenance.

The drawbacks to these are that it has to be replaced after a point of time and resale value of these is quite low.

Aluminum

Aluminum window frames are some of the most durable and long-lasting frames. These do not fade, split or rust, requiring really low maintenance. These compliment both traditional and modern designs.

However, aluminum frames do not provide much of an insulation for that matter.

Fiberglass

Fiberglass frames are very durable and require pretty low maintenance. The frames are made of extruded fiberglass sections and look a bit like PVC frames. These provide excellent insulation and weatherproofing.

However, these could be more expensive than other frames.

A few things to keep in mind while buying windows!

Lookout for ENERGY STAR and NFRC labels. Energy Star label shows whether or not your window meets the EPA’s minimum standard for insulating your space. If you live in colder parts, consider getting gas-filled windows with low E-coatings that reduce heat loss. You could also get a low U-factor for better thermal resistance. For warmer climates, go for windows with coatings that reduce heat gain. You could opt for low solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) that is a measure of solar radiation admitted through a window. In moderate climates go for low U-factors and low SHGC for your windows.

Conclusion

So that was our extensive guide on all kinds of windows that you could have installed in your house, if you ever need a window replacement, do consult the list, we are pretty sure it will be extraordinary helpful!

We’ll be back with more such topics.

Till next time!