As our future megacities are defining themselves every day with bustling streets and soaring skyscrapers, a city still craves for many things but mostly – an identity. 21st century from its onset is rapidly changing how we live and how we perceive the definitions of a city rampantly.

Urbanscape- Symbiosis – Furniture That Tell Tales

‘Urbanscape’ is the manifestation of the built environment of cities. It not only refers to the configuration of built forms but also the elements that define interstitial spaces. However, what we see today is the progression of ever-increasing skyscrapers that dominate the memories of a city, overpowering smaller elements.

Challenge

Urbanscape: Symbiosis is a step forward that seeks to bind the concept of urban identity and the furniture that speak for the city. It aims on creating elements that connect the dots to reveal the identity of a city.

The challenge here is creating a family of furniture for the desired city with common features in concept/form/color/design.

That needs to be derived from the city in consideration. The location of this furniture also matters by analyzing key spots where not only these could look meaningful but be meaningful as well.

The goal of this competition is to give birth to furniture concepts that sprout from city’s identity instead of industrial convenience. This would be possible in the following three steps: 1. Choose a town/city, 2. Create a concept family of furniture from the category, 3. Photograph your city spaces and place them to establish a link between them.

Site

Chosen by participant

Judges :

Philip Staszewski – Co-founder, IVYSTUDIO, Canada

Gabrielle Rousseau – Co-founder, IVYSTUDIO, Canada

Fernando Mastrangelo – Owner, Fernando Mastrangelo Studio, New York, USA

Javier Gonzalez – Principle, Balmori Associates, United States Dr. Markus Jatsch – Partner, Design Director, Martha Schwartz Partners, New York, USA

Timeline

Launch January 25, 2018

Early Registration closes: April 04, 2019

20$ Students, 30$ Professionals, 75$ Institutional Access

Standard Registration closes: May 21, 2019

30$ Students, 50$ Professionals, 125$ Institutional Access

Late Registration closes: June 24, 2019

40$ Students, 70$ Professionals, 200$ Institutional Access

Submission Deadline: July 04, 2019.

Public Voting begins: July 05, 2019

Public Voting ends: August 05, 2019

Result Announcement: August 15, 2019

Prizes

Prize pool of worth 4000$!

First Prize: 1500$ (For students and professionals)

Runner up: 750$ (For students and professionals)

People’s Choice: 500$ (For students – Most appreciated project wins this)

Honorable mention x 2 (Students): 200$ Each

Honorable mention x 2 (Professionals): 200$ Each

