Waldorf Astoria Tower in Miami to Change the City Skyline

Miami – the name of the city itself invokes a sense of warmth, adventure, serenity, excitement, and of course, luxury!

Its contrast between the flashy cityscape and the tranquil view of the ocean makes Miami a hot topic among travelers and those looking for a new place to stay. After all, who can resist the welcoming weather, sandy beaches, delicious cuisines, and exciting nightlife?

And that’s why Waldorf Astoria Tower Miami will soon bedazzle the city skyline with its breathtaking and well-equipped architecture. So, your search for an ultra-luxury condo in this dream-like location just got easier!

Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami

Waldorf Astoria Tower, Miami, is set to bedazzle Downtown Miami with its unique futuristic design. It is located in the central business district, a walk away from the new Miami World Center, ensuring close proximity to the city’s best restaurants, malls, clubs, and cultural spots.

Not to forget, the strategic location overlooks South Beach, Brickell Avenue, Biscayne Bay, Key Biscayne, and Downtown Miami. Simply open the window to enjoy a stunning view of the city and the glistening ocean right from the comfort of your residence at Waldorf Astoria Condos, Miami!

Waldorf Astoria Residences, Miami

Developed by PMG (Property Markets Group) and Greybrook Realty Partners and designed by Carlot Ott and Sieger Suarez, the Waldorf Astoria Building, Miami, redefines luxury living. The structure boasts 100 stories and covers 800,000 square feet of land across the beaches and coastal waters of the oh-so-happening Miami!

Notably, the Waldorf Astoria residential tower will be Miami’s tallest building, at 1,049 feet above the ground. And if that wasn’t enough to make it stand out in the Miami skyline, the astonishing design, resembling a Jenga tower, is sure to make heads turn!

Further, the elite residents of Waldorf Astoria can enjoy an unobstructed view of the alluring city through the massive floor-to-ceiling windows, summer kitchen balconies, private and semi-private elevators, and more. Some of the luxurious amenities in the building include a five-star hotel, a multipurpose ballroom, a lavish restaurant, and a spa & fitness center.

As such, all of your practical and recreational needs will be fulfilled within the grand vicinity of Waldorf Astoria Residences!

Waldorf Astoria Residences, Miami – Interiors

The modern yet functional interiors of Waldorf Astoria Condos, Miami, are designed by BAMO. With its dedication to making people feel at home but better, BAMO has constructed world-renowned buildings like Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, Thea at Metropolis, and more.

Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami – Amenities

To further add to your convenience, Waldorf Astoria Condos, Miami, boasts a wide range of stylish amenities. After all, your quality of living must match the lavish neighborhood of Miami, right?

So, by opting for Waldorf Astoria Residences in Miami, this is what you’ll be signing up for…

Rejuvenating Spa And Fitness Center

Levels 23 and 24 of the Waldorf Astoria Tower, Miami, house a fitness center and a modern spa. While the fitness center is equipped with the latest exercise machines and accessories, the spa is where you can relax and refresh after an intense gym sesh.

Whatever you choose – sweating it out at the gym or treating yourself at the spa – you are sure to step out feeling as fresh as a daisy!

Elegant Café And Signature F&B

Floor 21 is where all the foodies can rejoice at the café & signature F&B. Located next to the pool deck; you can catch up with friends over lunch or enjoy a romantic dinner with your partner.

Fancy Yet Functional Spaces

The designers and developers of Waldorf Astoria Residences have left no stone unturned in ensuring luxury with functionality for its distinguished residents. As such, the tower boasts multiple function spaces like a multi-purpose lounge for important meetings and special events, the main ballroom, and junior ballrooms.

Energizing Pool Deck

The resort pool decks will be constructed on floors 31 and 32 for those who want to call it a day with a refreshing dip. These private residential amenity decks are perfect for de-stressing and enjoying the Florida weather. Plus, it is great for parties with a large group of friends and family.

Why You Should Consider Moving To Miami

Surf, sand, and sun – living in Miami is like being on vacation every day! But is the top holiday destination also suitable for living? Well, here are a few reasons why you should move to Miami…

Diverse Neighborhoods

Florida’s population has been at an all-time high, even during the pandemic. Hence, it is not surprising to see Miami turn into a melting pot of varied cultures. It is an international hotspot, attracting people from around the world with its welcoming vibe.

Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Miami are:

A. Little Haiti

Located north of Downtown Miami, Little Haiti offers the best of Haitian culture and art in the form of afro-Caribbean festivals. So, if you’re in the mood for some fun and frolic, head over to the colorful streets of Little Haiti and soak up the rich heritage.

B. The Wynwood District

If sipping freshly brewed coffee and admiring fine art and wall murals sounds like the perfect Sunday morning, check out the Wynwood District. Besides, this part of Miami houses some of the best craft breweries, stylish bistros, clothing boutiques, and late-night bars.

C. Miami Beach

Indulge in an acai bowl and explore the sunny beach stretching across North Shore Open Space Park, Lummus Park, and South Pointe Park. Frequented by international celebrities and models, prepare to get starstruck in this part of the coastal city.

Additionally, the unique architectural style here makes it one of the world’s most visually distinctive regions.

D. Little Havana

Want to dig into an authentic Cuban sandwich? Then explore the Little Havana neighborhood, boasting the best of Hispanic culture. A much-frequented place by music lovers and movie buffs, Miami’s vibrant Cuban heart is a must-visit for all!

E. Kendall

Offering a striking combination of modern city life and tropical beaches, Kendall is an ideal neighborhood for young professionals as well as traditional families. Surrounded by cozy restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, Kendall is one of the best places to live in Florida.

Sunny Beaches

Whether you want to sunbathe with a book in hand or indulge in an exhilarating game of volleyball – South Beach is where you should be! Here are some of our favorite beaches in the city…

A. Lummus Park Beach

Warm waters? Check! Vibrant palm trees? Check! A lively environment? Check! Lummus Park is where all of your summer dreams come true, making it a hit among tourists.

B. Haulover Beach

This one is for the dog parents out there. You can enjoy a picnic at the beach with your family while your four-legged companions run around between lifeguard towers two and three. If that doesn’t sound like ultimate happiness, we don’t know what will!

C. South Point Park Pier

If the fast-paced city life gets too much to handle, drive to the South Point, a beach spread across 17 acres. Being away from the main city, this beach is ideal for those who want a change of pace with their family and close friends.

Exciting Nightlife

Well, you could listen to Will Smith’s song “Miami” to know what we’re talking about. Or, you could move to Miami and experience the spectacular nightlife yourself!

Being a popular tourist spot, the term “off-season” never exists here, so you can have a blast every single night. From Club Space to Sugar, there are plenty of clubs and tropical bars where you can let your hair down and party like there’s no tomorrow!

Healthy Living

Despite the insane party scene, Miami has been declared the healthiest city in the US for the third year in a row. A majority of the residents exercise regularly, stay hydrated, eat healthy, and splurge on fitness studios, gyms, salons, spas, and wellness businesses. Now, that’s what we call balance!

International Cuisines

Thanks to people from different cultures flocking to Miami, you’ll find a wide variety of lip-smacking cuisines here. From fine dining restaurants to food trucks – there’s something for every foodie in Miami!

Convenient Transportation

Public transportation is never a problem in Miami as long as you travel within downtown. The well-connected Metrobus, Metrorail, and Metromover will ensure you commute with ease and reach your destination on time.

No State Income Taxes

In Florida, all you have to pay are federal, sales, and property taxes, so if you’ve got a fixed income, you’ll be saving thousands of dollars. No wonder many US residents prefer relocating to Miami to enjoy a comfortable and convenient life after retirement.

Waldorf Astoria Residences Final Words

This exemplar of luxury living will be ready by 2026. So, you’ve got enough time to make this dream-come-true residential building your next home! We suggest checking the project’s website and submitting your contact details for more information about Waldorf Astoria Building.

You can choose to visit the sales gallery for a complete overview of the project or schedule a visit to the residences of your choice. So, do not delay and sign up to live in Waldorf Astoria – a pillar of elegance and innovation in the heart of Florida!

