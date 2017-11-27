What Chartreuse Color Is and How to Use It in Home Decor Splendidly

Chartreuse. A color you have seen yet have failed to name, often ending up describing it as yellow-green. It’s a color that always manages to stand out and is commonly spotted in those peppy interior design magazines. Like the blue-green color and its subtle tones, the chartreuse is a haughty one that is used best when other colors around it are toned down in warmth or are plainer, like white, grey and peach.

For this reason, the chartreuse color doesn’t play along well and is a loner and an attention seeker that requires your extra care to integrate it with other colors.

via pinterest

Here are some useful tips to introduce this unusual color in your house or office space:

Wallflower?

Yes. But, more like a wallflower you observe.

Either paint the wall behind your bed with chartreuse or expand the pattern by painting a wall each in your house with chartreuse, often the wall you face towards, like where you have installed your home theater.

As mentioned before, chartreuse color works best with muted colors, and brings an explosive vibrancy to the environment. You can use it for your window frame or paint a door that is at the intersection between your room and your hall.

via pinterest

Or, you could paint more than one wall in a room, often facing each other or diagonally. Playing with a combination of chartreuse and white to decorate your house makes for a fresh view wherever you lay your eyes on. Covering a wall or an entire room in the chartreuse colored wallpaper is an efficient way of incorporating it. You could also emboss the color in minimalistic designs on the walls.

Be Floored By Chartreuse Color

Using a chartreuse colored carpet or painting the floor woodwork with it gives you more options to experiment with whatever you keep on that floor. A combination of white, grey, black, brown and cream for your decor brings a delicate balance to your chartreuse laden floor. But if you’re in the mood for adventure, you can play with bolder colors for your furniture to give your house a more pop feel.

via pinterest

A Tincture on the Furniture

Going with the spirit of minimalism, you may very well have one piece of furniture in either your living room, bedroom, or kitchen (or all of them, because why not?) colored chartreuse. Imagine walking into your house, or your apartment and that one cupboard, or one stool, or one chair placed there, talking back to you in its expressive hue.

via pinterest

A Dose of Chartreuse

You could go with the options above or you could go with all of them. A chartreuse colored wall in one room, and a floor in another, with one or more pieces of furniture beside or above them.

Bedsheets, pillows, or quilts of chartreuse color. Couches, hammocks, or ceiling fans. Cupboards, staircases or vases. Dining table, kitchen platform or curtains. A wild bunch for combination, and with infinite possibilities to experiment with different tones of chartreuse.

Add more green to the color, and it becomes more placid to the senses, add more yellow, and it feels refreshing. Complement these excesses by using combinations of these for different things and the contrast is beautiful.

via pinterest

As Above, So Below, As Without, So Within

Chartreuse not only works as a fantastic color for the interiors but also for the exteriors of your house. The walls on your terrace, the railing of your front porch, the parapets and arches of your entrance, or the steps leading to your door. A lime toned doormat, or the front door itself and similarly the back door.

You can also use the color to paint just the borders of your house, from the roof to the sides, alternate bricks if you’re into experimenting, edges of your swimming pool.

If you maintain a garden, using chartreuse hued plants and foliage adds extra freshness to the green. You can similarly use potted plants inside of your home and place them beside a dull colored furniture to add more life to your room.

To be fair, crockery, kitchen chairs, bean bags, study tables, lamps, lights, sockets, appliances, they all function as excellent canvasses for this color. Even something as insignificant looking as a pen stand or a towel can stand out when colored chartreuse.

via pinterest

The Many Hues of Chartreuse

There are several hues and tones of Chartreuse color, so you don’t have to worry about it ever becoming monotonous!

Lime Green is one of the commonest, with its bright yellowish green appearance.

Limeade is a bright shade with more yellow than green.

Light avocado, melange green, martini olive are but a few other hues for you to choose. The deeper you go down the tube of color combinations, the trippier the color gets. Add striations and different shapes to the way you apply the color, and you are a child with unshackled imagination again.

via pinterest

What To Do? What To Choose?

It’s entirely up to you.

You can use it with a combination of muted colors, or even contrast it with different shades of reds and blues, or dominate the space with a whole lot of chartreuse.

It also goes well with styles specific to the past seven decades, blending in with or complementing the myriad interior decoration designs of the eras, and the modern minimalism at the same time.

It is a color that has been seen fondly for a long while, and it is not going out of fashion anytime soon.

After experiencing the very mathematical and monotonous architecture and color scheme of office spaces, it is always a delight to return home from a long and tiring day at work and just rest your eyes and refresh your spirit with this vigorously poetic color.

In fact, if you’re looking to spice up your office space there are more ways than just turning the chairs chartreuse or a band on the walls to make your workspace work better for your mental peace.

via pinterest

Final Words

Home is where you spend most of the leisure time, and home is where you look for relaxation and inspiration. Adding a dash of colors, be it chartreuse color or otherwise, always helps to reinvigorate your senses and make you feel less claustrophobic.

We invite you to cast a glance on the following Chartreuse Interior Design Ideas and leave your feedback in the comment section below !

Chartreuse Interior Design Ideas Follow

via themakerplace.co.uk

via completelytotallymadly.blogspot.com

via hgtv

via interiordesignblogs.eu

via decorartsnow.com

via caitlinwilson.com

via hello-hello.fr

via timorousbeasties.com

via Pinterest

via Pinterest

via Pinterest

via domino.com

via archiproducts.com

via plascontrends.co.za

via Pinterest

via m.admagazine.fr

What do you think about the ideas above? We would love to hear from you in the comment section below !