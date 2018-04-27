What Measure Can One Take to Protect His Home From the Element’s Damage

When it comes to Mother Nature, there is no telling what mood she might be in at any particular time. One moment you are enjoying a sunny Sunday afternoon and the next you somehow find yourself tackling a howling hurricane.

And even if the level of disaster is not this bad, there is no telling how months of scalding heat followed by pouring rain and snow may affect your beloved home sweet home. There are few things that break your heart and pocket more than your home getting ruined.

A home is not only an investment but also where your family grows surrounded by health and love. So anything that might put that feeling of safety and comfort into question needs to be dealt with first.

Like in most cases, when protecting your home from elemental damage, prevention is better than cure. So, if you are all geared up and ready to defend your home from all things nasty yet natural, here are a few things to do to ensure just that.

Get rid of tall branches

This is home protection 101. If you have tall trees in your yard, make sure the tall branches are properly trimmed. You would be surprised at how much damage your property might sustain if you do not keep the overhanging limbs of your tall trees in check.

Image via Matt Jones@mattrobinjones

During especially bad weather, they might break and fall and hurt people in the vicinity. They might also be picked up by especially strong winds and hurled against your home. The branches might even fall and damage any electrical wires in the vicinity, making it a fire and electrocution hazard. The possibilities are endless and not in a good way.

So it’s better that you deal with the pesky buggers before you have to find, in the worst possible ways, exactly what can go wrong.

Make sure the earthing in your home is done right

Now, this is very, very important and not ever to be trifled with. This is usually taken care of when the house is being built. If it isn’t, there is a lot of digging and rewiring involved but, trust us when we say that this might save your life, especially if you live in an area where it storms often.

Image via MARK ADRIANE@markadriane

Any freak lightning storm might make your entire house burn down if your house is not earthed properly. So, when you are thinking of protecting your house from Mother Nature’s wrath, make sure this is near the top of your to-do list.

Get proper insurance

Now this one might seem obvious, albeit a bit annoying but this too is necessary. When it comes to the elements, there is only so much you can do to protect your property. Even the best of preparations might not save you from what Mother Earth might hit you with.

That one pesky leak you somehow missed? Well, if you are unlucky, that will be enough to spell doom for you and your beloved home. And this is why it becomes very important for you to purchase and maintain a good insurance plan for your home.

Of course, while getting insurance, it is important to do your research and not just buy any random cheap one you can get your hands on. Read up on those dreaded pages full of terms and conditions. See exactly what the insurance covers and see it that fits you.

When you live in areas that see a lot of storms and floods, it is especially important for you to check if the insurance will cover the damage your house sustains for that. If you have any additional doubts and needs, you might need to find an insurance that covers those.

Buying an insurance plan cannot and should not be done at a moment’s notice. When it is your house at stake, a solid insurance plan might be the only thing protecting you and your family from having to live on the streets.

Image via Austin Chan@austinchan

Get professional help

While you might be perfectly capable of taking care of your home and making sure your property is as weatherproof as possible, it is sometimes a good idea to get professional help. Like previously mentioned in this article, one leak that you missed might be all it takes to destroy your home and hearth when disaster hits you.

So, you might need to enlist the help of someone whose job it is to make sure that disaster does not strike your house. They will be able to recognize and point out the areas that are most susceptible to damage and help you fix weaknesses in various parts and structures of the house.

This will ensure that your home is pretty stable and in good shape to handle almost anything that comes its way. While this will not prevent any damage whatsoever when storms and other such natural disasters hit you, renovation and reinforcement of the weaker areas will keep the damage to a fixable minimum.

Upgrade your doors and windows

Another very good way of ensuring that your abode remains protected is to make sure to upgrade your windows and doors. You may start small and check for loose screws and bolts and get them fixed. If there are any panels missing, make sure to replace them without fail.

Image via Christopher Harris@chrisrossharris

If you do not want to compromise on your house’s safety at all and are ready to spend some serious cash, high impact glass and shutters might be a good addition to your windows. These upgrades come with an added perk of keeping your abode insulated and saving energy in the process.

A lot of people try to protect against storms by using duct tape to tape windows and doors. But, despite what legends might say, duct tape cannot actually withstand everything. This is why it might be a good idea to reinforce your glass windows with ply panels.

These panels come cheap and are easy to put up. But, if you can spend a little more money, you may also buy aluminum and plastic ones. An easy and fast fix would be to put up plastic films on the inside windows before a storm hits so that no pieces of glass get inside the house.

Image via Brunel Johnson@brunels_world

Mind the water damage

Other than fixing up and upgrading your windows to prevent water damage during rain and other storms, you can also get professional help to identify any weakness of leak in the roof that might lead to any kind of water damage during such situations.

Some ways of strengthening your roof would be to fit it with straps and kinds of clips and braces. If you have a tiled roof, make sure none of them are loose. You might want to skip using nails and go for screws and wires to fix them. Shingles on the roof should also be checked for looseness. These loose shingles should be fixed in place using strong adhesive glue.

If you are getting a new roof put up entirely, make sure to go for some impact resistant ones. These will not get worn down easily and protect your house from storm and water damage.

If you are faced with water damage in your home, you should immediately contact a water damage restoration company such as ServiceMaster or similar, and let a team of professionals take care of the problem, so you are not jeopardizing your home or family.

Image via Imat Bagja Gumilar@imatbagjagumilar

Plant some trees

While it’s important to keep tall branches and trees in check, trees and hedges in your garden will also act as storm breakers. They will take the force of the wind and disperse it, thereby protecting your house from the brunt of the impact.

A well-maintained garden will also stop water from pooling around your home and causing any water damage. Their roots will help the excess liquid seep into the soil and keep it from causing any distress to the house.

Image via Tanja Heffner@tanjaheffner

Keep a professional contractor’s number handy

Sometimes, no matter how much you try, things might still go wrong. So in case even after a lot of preparation and precaution, a storm still blew the roof literally off your house, make sure you have a professional restoration contractor’s number saved. They will help fix up your home and make it livable again.

A good apple a day may keep the doctor away, but sometimes only a professional can help you where prevention could not.

Final Words

People say that a home is a living thing. It lives and breathes and grows with the family that lives in it. And, just like the people inside, it grows old and shows signs of wear and tear. In most of these cases, a good restoration and upgrade can fix it right up and make it safe and comfortable to live in again.

But, if you keep delaying the process even when it is obvious that your house is crying out for some help, you might have to spend more money that you would like when disaster hits. So, stay safe, upgrade and, remember, duct tape can fix almost everything. Unless there is a tornado involved. Then you are in trouble.