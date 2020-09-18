When Is The Best Time To Look For an Architecture Job?

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Let’s get right down to the answer – the time is now!

But if you already have an architecture job, why would you be looking for another one? Well, you should! It’s known as “passive job search.” Of course, if you don’t have one, or have just completed your architecture degree, it would be an “active job search.”

In this guide, we will talk about the best time to look for an architecture job – and how. We believe that there is no time like the present. Even if you are already working, keeping your options open is a good strategy.

What harm can it do, right?

Well, without further ado, let’s get straight to the point.

Related Articles

How To Get An Architecture Job With No Experience

The Best Architecture Portfolio Examples, Covers, Designs | Architecture Lab

What Skills Are Required to be an Architect?

How To Write an Architecture Cover Letter

9 Mistakes That Will Ruin a Successful Architecture Resume

Start Looking Immediately

When we say this, we don’t mean to say, “start looking for a new job and get callous with your current one.” If you are already working, great! However, passively searching for new jobs will open up newer opportunities. You might find a firm which is better suited to your requirements or maybe it’s an easier commute. Perhaps it pays better, or you are just looking to further your career.

That being said, it is never a good idea to slack off at your current job, if you have one!

Here are some techniques you can use for passive job search.

No matter how satisfied you are with your job, you should always have an updated resume online. This comes in handy when architecture firms are looking to hire new or more experienced staff. It is also an excellent strategy to market yourself online.

The best platform to post your architecture resume is on LinkedIn. You can even change the settings so your current employers cannot see that you are ‘open to work.’ Moreover, having an online work presence allows potential recruiters to search for you based on specific search results.

LinkedIn can be used not just to inform potential recruiters that you are searching for a job, but also networking and communication.

Create An Employer Wish List

Just like any other wish list, your employer wish list is something you create for yourself only. Find all the employers or architecture firms that catch your interest and add them to this list. Of course, it is essential to regularly revisit the list and ask yourself why these items are on it.

What exactly attracts you to these firms or employers? Is it their work-life balance? Their culture? Benefits or extra salary?

It is also essential to note what skills you have and if they match with what these firms are looking for. If not, you can look to further your skills by taking extra courses, studying online, increasing your skill set, and so on.

Create A Wider Network

When searching for a job – be it passive or active, a strong network is everything. At any stage in your career, it is essential to grow your network continually. It allows you to meet like-minded people, seek potential employers, and market your skills and talents.

Go over your Employer Wish List and note if anyone in your network is working in these firms. They may even have past connections to the employers on your list. Seek them out for more information.

Remember to ask for contact information (of the employers) from people in your network. This way, you can begin the process of meeting the decision-makers of the firms you are interested in.

Set Up An Informational Interview

This is one of the lesser-used techniques of passive job search. However, it is quite effective and something you can try.

An informational interview is not a traditional job interview. Rather, it gives you the space to ask questions and discuss any topic of your choice.

How do you go about this?

Call up a potential employer, telling them you received an email from their company. Talk to them about some advice you would like on a project their company is working on. Set up a meeting for the following week, and make sure you are on time for the meeting. After discussing your topic, you can ask the employer to take a look at your resume. Doing this will help you come across any resume gaps you might have. It will also help you discover potential issues you may have for the role you are currently pursuing. You can then choose to work on the skill and gather more knowledge on whatever is lacking. One of the most important things is to follow up after the interview. Whether or not you choose to take up the offer is irrelevant. Following up after an interview leaves a positive impression. If you are interested in the firm, make sure to send in a strong cover letter. You can use professional services to rewrite essay – never make the mistake of sending in the same cover letter to different firms. You can use a cover letter template; however, your essay must be original.

It is always a good idea to keep your options open during your career. Doing this will help you discover new roles and architecture firms. Furthermore, you will be aware of the skill set you are required to have. You should continuously update and enhance the value you can offer to a firm if you wish to stay ahead of the game.

In Conclusion

It is human nature to want to move forward in life – be it in your personal or professional life. However, to move forward, you must constantly improve your skills and knowledge.

Make sure you have a strong online presence and a strong network. Additionally, keep your resume updated so that potential recruiters can find you easily on job search engines. This helps you discover better options, even when you weren’t actively looking for them!

That being said, we hope our tips help you with your job search.

Until next time, take care!