Which Thermal Imaging Camera Is The Best | Reviews + Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The FLIR TG165-X Thermal Imaging Camera is clearly the best option for both novices and professionals because of its functionality and storage capacity. However, devices from SEEK and Klein are also dependable, thanks to their wide temperature range.

Detecting leaking pipes or investigating fire accidents– the best thermal imaging camera comes in handy for various purposes.

QUICK COMPARISON Of Thermal Imaging Camera

Unlike a digital camera, thermal imaging cameras detect and capture heat signatures and convert them into visual images. Thus, you can view them on your smart devices and detect problems within minutes.

That said, we’ve rounded the 12 best thermal cameras that are excellent for both professionals and DIYers. Let’s dive into the deets!

12 Best Thermal Imaging Cameras

The FLIR TG165-X Thermal Camera sits atop our list because it pinpoints temperature anomalies exceptionally well. Boasting an IR resolution of 80 x 60 pixels, this thermal imager picks out cold and hot spots behind walls and wirings, allowing you to figure out issues quickly.

Why Did We Like It?

Weighing about 13.9 ounces, the FLIR thermal imaging camera is compact and lightweight, so you won’t have to carry a toolbox to your work sites.

This hand-held device measures a wide array of temperatures, from -13°F to 572°F with an accuracy rating of ±3°F. So, this thermal camera can detect overheating targets much better than an IR thermometer. Thanks to the bullseye laser pointer, it detects the temperature of the exact area where it’s pointed.

It takes only a few seconds to display live MSX-enhanced thermal images on a 2.4” LED screen to help you identify leaks, mechanical breakdowns, and electrical faults. Besides five color palettes, the device stores up to 50,000 images, which can be shared using the USB cable that comes in the package.

What’s more, it relies on a 3.7V rechargeable lithium-ion battery, so it will last for about five hours on a single charge. Available in a plethora of styles, this device is covered by a two-year warranty.

What Could’ve Been Better?

From missing insulation to air and water leaks, this thermal imager detects almost everything, and that’s why it’s popular among professionals. However, it won’t be the right pick for you if you’re on a budget because it comes with an expensive price tag.

What we like Lightweight

Rechargeable battery

Can withstand a two-meter drop

Comes with an LED light What we don’t like A little costly

For occasional users, the FLIR One Gen 3 – iOS – Thermal Camera will be an excellent option because of its affordable price tag. This rectangular-shaped device is easy to use– all you need to do is connect it to the charging port of your phone and measure temperature or capture thermal images anywhere on the job.

Why Did We Like It?

Want to detect a leaking pipe behind the walls or a gas leak in your home? The FLIR One Gen 3 thermal camera will be a worthy investment for all amateurs and DIYers.

Thanks to the solid thermal sensitivity of 150 mK, this device allows you to measure temperature differences better than most thermal cameras.

This 80 x 60 pixels thermal resolution camera uses exclusive MSX technology to add rich details to every undiluted thermal image it captures. As a result, you get crisp images that make it easy to read hot and cold spots.

Furthermore, the OneFit connector of this compact thermal camera is extendable, so you can adjust it according to your needs. Not just iOS, but FLIR supplies this thermal camera in USB-C version for Android phones.

Moreover, this thermal camera can detect temperatures from -4°F to 248°F, adding to its versatility. Oh, and did we mention that you get two color options– black and silver– to choose from?

What Could’ve Been Better?

This budget thermal camera from FLIR detects minute temperature differences excellently. But our only complaint is that the battery of this device drains fast, which means you’ll have to charge it multiple times a day to make sure it’s usable.

What we like Easy on the pockets

Generates crisp and bright images

Adjustable connector

Compatible with smartwatches What we don’t like Battery drains quickly

Sale Seek Thermal CW-AAA Compact-All-Purpose Thermal Imaging Camera for... Transform your smartphone or tablet into an...

Find and fix faster by seeing problems invisible...

This ultra-mini camera comes with a 206 x 156 thermal sensor that detects water damage, electrical and mechanical failures, energy loss, and numerous heat-related issues. Besides giving you a 36° field of view, this thermal device can measure a wide temperature range between -40F° to 626°F.

Why Did We Like It?

Truth be told– its extraordinarily small size made us pick this thermal imager, but its functionality is why we’ve included it on our list.

This all-purpose thermal camera doesn’t rely on batteries to capture the heat signature of objects or living beings. Instead, it uses your phone battery, so you won’t have to worry about recharging it on the job site.

The 206 x 156 thermal sensor coupled with a 40F° to 626°F temperature detection range makes it a dependable option for engineers, builders, contractors, and DIY enthusiasts.

Even better, it features nine color palettes, so you can customize colors according to your preference. Another interesting aspect is that it allows precision and control over thermal imagery, thanks to the manual focus dial.

Capturing 32,000 pixels, every thermal image is stored in the Seek Thermal app, so you can access them whenever you want. And the best part? You get a waterproof case with this thermal camera that protects it from damage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Available in multiple styles and sizes, this thermal camera is reasonably priced, so it will suit the needs of people on a budget. We would have liked it even more if Seek Thermal made the USB-C connector extendable, as it doesn’t connect to phones with heavy cases.

What we like Impressive temperature range

Multiple options

Comes with a waterproof case

Covered by a one-year warranty What we don’t like The connector isn’t extendable

FLIR C5 Thermal Imaging Camera with WiFi - Handheld, High Resolution Compact 3 in 1 tool including thermal camera,...

True thermal 160 x 120 imager (19, 200 pixels)

Don’t mind spending a tad bit on a thermal camera? The FLIR C5 Thermal Imaging Camera is worth the splurge because it produces high-quality thermal images, thanks to the IR resolution of 19,200 pixels. You can share images across devices within minutes using FLIR Ignite cloud connectivity.

Why Did We Like It?

Weighing no more than 6.7 ounces, the FLIR C5 Thermal Camera has a high resolution of 160 x 120 pixels to capture detailed thermal images. It features a slightly larger LCD screen of about 3.5” than most FLIR thermal imaging devices, so you can read captured images without trouble.

Much like other FLIR thermal imagers, this compact device uses MSX to enhance image quality so that you can troubleshoot issues quickly. Later, you can share thermal images via Bluetooth, WiFi, USB-C cable, or built-in FLIR Ignite cloud connectivity.

Though small and compact, it is sturdily built and can withstand accidental drops of two meters. On top of that, it’s IP54 rated, meaning it won’t suffer any damage from dust or other minute particles and water sprays.

Interestingly, this thermal imager scores high on versatility, as you can use it as a visual inspection camera. This IR camera also comes equipped with an LED flashlight that makes it easy to work in dim sites.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Compact, lightweight, yet rugged– the FLIR C5 Thermal Imaging Camera is a dependable option for professionals. We’d like to mention that it doesn’t feature a battery indicator, which makes it slightly challenging to figure out the battery percentage.

What we like Faster inspection

Functions well in very high temperatures

Can withstand dust, water, and accidental drops

Allows you to transfer images via WiFi and cloud connectivity What we don’t like Doesn’t feature a battery indicator

The Klein Tools thermal imager stands out for its user-friendliness and rechargeable batteries. This easy-to-use device sports a large LCD screen that displays cold and hot spots in three color palettes that is customizable. With this hand-held thermal imager, the maximum and minimum temperatures you can record range between -4°F and 752°F.

Why Did We Like It?

This infrared camera offers more than 10,000 pixels and can detect high and low-temperature points. Therefore, you can troubleshoot issues in electrical and mechanical systems quickly and efficiently.

Thermal images are displayed on a 2.4” LCD screen in three color palettes– ironbow, rainbow, and gray, which are customizable. Captured images can be stored and shared with others by adding a microSD card to the thermal imager.

First-time users will appreciate that this device comes with a detailed instruction manual, so they won’t have trouble using it. Klein also goes the extra mile to offer its customers a carrying case to keep the device safe. Thus, you won’t have to carry the entire toolbox to construction sites.

Better yet, it relies on a rechargeable lithium battery to detect hot and cold spots, which doesn’t take too long to charge.

What Could’ve Been Better?

At this price point, this thermal imager is an excellent tool for investigation because of its thermal resolution and accuracy. The only downside of this otherwise outstanding device is that it pauses every five seconds to re-calibrate. But considering its nifty features and rugged construction, this thermal imager is a worthy addition to the toolbox.

What we like Portable

Wide temperature range

Charges quickly

Compatible with a microSD card What we don’t like Re-calibrated after every five seconds

Sale Hti-Xintai Higher Resolution 320 x 240 IR Infrared Thermal Imaging... EASIER TO READ greater detail and accuracy with...

5 COLOR SCALE PALETTES make readings more useful...

Sporting a black body, this pistol grip thermal camera from Hti-Xintai is popular among professionals because of its high accuracy. It comes with an infrared resolution of 320 x 240, which is better than most IR cameras in this range.

Why Did We Like It?

Starting with its construction, this thermal camera has a sturdy body, meaning it’s designed to take a beating. Atop the pistol grip sits control buttons that add to the user-friendliness of the device.

You get a very high thermal resolution of 320 x 240 (300,000 pixels), so it’s a must-have for electricians, plumbers, firefighters, and hobbyists. It sports a 3.2” color display to show you temperature variations of objects or surfaces.

What’s more, it offers five color palettes to show thermal images; of course, you can customize them to suit your needs.

Interestingly, this thermal camera works as a visible light camera, so you can switch between the two modes and pinpoint issues accurately. As a bonus, you get about 3GB of internal storage, allowing you to store thousands of images. Even then, you can use the USB cable that comes in the package and transfer the images to your laptop for better understanding.

You also get a travel pouch with this device to store it and keep it safe against accidental drops, water, and dust.

What Could’ve Been Better?

On the downside, you need to align the IR camera and the visual camera at each distance to combine visual images with thermal ones. All in all, this thermal imaging device is a dependable option for heat loss assessment, so you might as well give it a shot!

What we like Ergonomic handle

Impressive battery life

A 100% money-back guarantee covers it

Highly accurate What we don’t like Requires alignment for each distance

Are you planning to upgrade to a thermal imaging device that offers ample storage space? Then the NOYAFA Industrial Thermal Imaging Device will fit the bill, thanks to the 16GB memory card that stores thousands of high-quality thermal images hassle-free. Plus, it comes equipped with a 2600mAh battery, so it’s a dependable option for long operations.

Why Did We Like It?

Available in three styles, the NOYAFA Industrial Thermal Imaging Camera is equipped with a two-megapixel white lens and a 2.4” TFT LCD.

What makes this camera easy to use is the control buttons just below the LCD screen, allowing users to adjust settings simultaneously while measuring the temperature range of a particular region. Towards the right side of the device is an SD card slot that contains a 16GB microSD card to store thousands of images.

This device offers three color imaging modes, so you can set the colors according to your convenience. Furthermore, it comes equipped with a 2600mAh Li-on battery that promises long-lasting performance for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Unlike other thermal imaging cameras, it supports two languages– English and Chinese, so you can change the language as and when required.

That’s not all; it features a battery indicator that appears when you connect the device to the USB port. Surprisingly, this thermal camera is easy on the pockets.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This hand-held thermal camera comes with a resolution of 32 x 32 pixels, which isn’t great. While it works great for detecting hot and cold spots in electronic systems, it doesn’t identify minute temperature variations. For this reason, we won’t recommend this device to professionals.

What we like Reasonably priced

Impressive battery life

User-friendly

Comes with a 16GB memory card What we don’t like Doesn’t detect minute temperature differences

Hunting for a reliable thermal camera for DIY purposes? Well, you cannot go wrong with the URPRO Infrared Thermal Imaging Camera, which sports a large display and offers five color palettes. Not to forget, this hand-held device runs on four AA batteries that power it for up to six hours.

Why Did We Like It?

Unlike other hand-held devices, this thermal camera comes in a unique black and yellow color, featuring control buttons on the front side. On the back side, you’ll find a visual light camera and an infrared imaging sensor that works in tandem to blend visual images with thermal ones.

In addition, there’s an LED indicator that makes it easy for you to work in hard-to-reach areas and dim spaces. Beneath it is an image-capturing key that allows you to capture images with a click.

The captured images are displayed on a 2.4” wide-angle color screen in five color palettes. As color palettes are customizable, make sure you set your preferred colors before using the device.

Like others, it is a battery-powered device that lasts up to six hours on a single charge. Moreover, it can record temperatures between -4°F and 572°F, so it’s ideal for students and DIY proposes.

Last but not least, it comes with a MicroSD slot, so you can insert a memory card and store captured images.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unfortunately, professionals won’t benefit much from this camera because it has a thermal resolution of 60 x 60 (3,600 pixels), which isn’t great. Understandably, captured thermal images won’t be of high quality.

Another downside of this thermal camera is its refresh rate of 60hz, which may affect the visual image quality.

What we like Decent battery life

Easy to use

Compatible with mini SD card

Lightweight What we don’t like Low-quality thermal image

Fluke VT04A Infrared Imager with Hard Carrying Case Visual image and infrared heat map blending :...

NEAR and FAR mode : Align the visual and thermal...

Unable to figure out which pipe is leaking behind the wall or plasterboard? This top-notch option from FLUKE will come to your rescue with its 240 x 320-pixel color display that blends visual and thermal images well.

Why Did We Like It?

The Fluke VTO4A Infrared Imager is a powerful tool that packs a powerful punch by combining the benefits of a thermal imager and the convenience of a spot thermometer.

This small hand-held device combines visible light images with an exclusive thermal heat map of Fluke to show temperature variations to help you detect the source of the problem. Adding to that is its “near” and “far” mode that aligns the thermal and visual lens to record the temperature of the exact object or surface you point it to.

Thanks to the temperature alarm and automated monitoring features, this thermal camera monitors equipment and sends alerts when it’s overheating. Thus, you can take preventative measures to tackle overheating issues.

Once you’ve pointed the device toward an object, press the green button at the back. Instantly, it will capture the image and save it on the SD card, which you can edit later through SmartView reporting software.

Lastly, the package includes a hard carrying case to protect the thermal camera from damage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

On the other side of the coin, the micro SD slot lacks a spring-loading feature that makes inserting and removing the tray challenging. However, this minor flaw has nothing to do with the functionality of the thermal camera, so DIYers looking for a dependable option can go for it without second thoughts.

What we like Eight-hour battery life

Identifies hot and cold spots easily

Sends alerts whenever an object is overheating

Stores up to 10,000 images What we don’t like Removing the SD card tray is challenging

With a thermal resolution of 256 x 192 pixels, the ACEGMET Thermal Imaging Camera captures high-quality images to help you understand the source of system failures. It can measure temperatures up to 1022°F, which is why it’s perfect for professionals who work at sites with high temperatures.

Why Did We Like It?

Everyone looking for a thermal camera with exceptional battery life must invest in this device by ACEGMET. It runs on a 5000mAh rechargeable lithium battery that lasts up to two days on a single charge.

It offers center-point temperature measurement, detecting very high temperatures up to 1022°F. Coming with a thermal resolution of 49,152 pixels, this camera has a ruggedized display of 2.8” wherein you can see captured images with clarity.

Also, it allows users to capture images in four different modes– thermal, PIP, fusion, and alignment. Unlike other thermal imagers, it offers users seven color palettes, so you get lots of colors to customize pixel appearance and identify hot and cold spots.

Moreover, it comes with an integrated LED flashlight that comes in handy when inspecting dark areas. And the best part is that the brand offers an 18-month worry-free guarantee on this thermal imager– so it’s a win-win situation!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Easy to use and durable, this camera offers high resolution and a bright and clear display than others in the same price range. On the flip side, it freezes up sometimes for a brief moment but starts working within a few seconds. Considering its battery life, outstanding performance, and IP65 rating, we think it’s a worthy addition to a professional’s toolkit.

What we like Outstanding battery power

Wide temperature range

Can store up to 50,000 images

18-month worry-free guarantee What we don’t like Freezes for a brief moment in between shots

The HIKMICRO E1L Handheld Thermal Imaging Camera made its way to our list because of its outstanding image quality, wide temperature range, and rugged design. It comes with a built-in laser point that helps you identify the exact source of the problem, so you can work efficiently.

Why Did We Like It?

Boasting a lightweight and compact design, the HIKMICRO E1L Handheld Thermal Camera has an IR resolution of 160 x 120, i.e., 19,200 pixels. Therefore, the thermal images it captures are high-quality, so identifying hot and cold spots is easy.

Furthermore, it can detect a wide range of temperatures as hot as 1022°F, so it’s ideal for professional use. Thus, you can use it to detect air and water leaks and missing insulation and troubleshoot HVAC and other mechanical and electrical systems.

Moreover, it’s packed with a variety of professional thermography features, unlike other infrared cameras. Like, it has three temperature spots– auto-cold, auto-hot, and center for quick measurement. Additionally, the brand offers multiple color palettes with this thermal imager, which makes it user-friendly.

What’s more, you can store up to 100,000 images in this camera, thanks to the 8GB micro SD card included in the package. Not to forget, the package includes a wrist strap, so you won’t lose your camera in the workplace.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As far as performance is concerned, this unit lives up to its claims of generating high-quality images and recording minute temperature differences. However, you’ll have to shell out extra bucks to purchase a protective case because the brand doesn’t send that with its camera.

What we like Ideal for professional inspections

Impressive battery life

Three-year warranty

Rugged design What we don’t like Doesn’t come with a protective case

This thermal imager by Klein Tools lets you troubleshoot hot and cold spots by attaching it to your iOS device. Its 10,800 pixels deliver outstanding resolution, and the device can record temperatures from -4°F to 752°F in three different color palettes.

Why Did We Like It?

Want to find the source of energy loss in your home or detect moisture behind walls? Then you can never go wrong with this thermal imager by Klein Tools that lets you detect heat signatures invisible to the naked eye.

With a thermal resolution of 10,800 pixels, this thermal camera generates high-quality thermal pictures, so troubleshooting cold and hot spots won’t be much of a challenge. Not only that, but it also features a time-lapse mode that adds to its versatility.

It records a wide range of temperatures from -4°F to 752°F, so it’s likely to record everything from body temperature to heat leaks. Rainbow, grayscale, and ironbow– you get three color palettes with this thermal camera.

Furthermore, it’s compatible with iOS devices 11 and higher, and the connectors fit phone cases that are 1.5mm thick. Not just for iOS, but Klein also sells this lightweight, portable attachment for Android devices.

Moving on, you can share captured thermal images across devices using the Klein Tools Thermal Imager app.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While it detects problem spots behind walls exceptionally well, it doesn’t identify issues in small detailed regions or specific wires. Moreover, we didn’t like the fact that the app watermarks photos with a huge logo that makes it challenging to read minute details.

What we like Comes with a protective casing

Fits phone cases up to 1.5mm

Available for both iOS and Android devices

Compact size allows easy portability What we don’t like Not ideal for detecting issues in specific wires or small detailed regions

Thermal Imaging Camera Buying Guide

So, you know what a thermal imaging camera and the 12 best options that are worth every cent. Now the question is– were you able to pick the right one for your tasks? Well, it isn’t easy, especially if you’re a first-time buyer; at times, even professionals get stuck in the decision-making process.

To help you out, we’ve shortlisted some important factors that you need to keep in mind while shopping for a thermal camera. So, let’s check them out.

1. Temperature Range

When shopping for a thermal imaging camera, you must always check the maximum and minimum temperature it can measure. Some hand-held thermal imaging cameras can measure temperatures up to 1022°F, while others detect temperatures up to 248°F.

A camera with a temperature range of -4 to 248°F is ideal for DIY uses. However, if you’re a mechanic or electrician, you need to invest in a camera that can record temperatures up to 1022°F. Such cameras can detect the slightest temperature variations in vehicles, hot water tanks, and HVAC systems.

One thing we’d like to mention is that high-temperature range cameras would prove counterproductive for average building inspections because it affects the image quality.

But when it comes to industrial and manufacturing applications, high-temperature range cameras are needed to pull off the task efficiently. In this regard, you must opt for cameras ranging from -4°F to 1022°F. High-temperature range cameras also prove useful for microelectronics, automotive, furnace or boiler installations, and mechanical systems.

2. Thermal Resolution

Paying attention to the thermal resolution of thermal cameras is another important factor you need to consider before investing in one. For those wondering how accurate are thermal imaging cameras, let us tell you that high-resolution ones can detect even minute temperature anomalies.

No doubt, professionals invest money in a thermal imaging device to detect issues hidden behind the wall or plasterboards without tearing them down. Ideally, the higher the resolution, the more it will be easy for you to pinpoint the source of the issue.

While a low-resolution camera may offer a thorough view of a plumbing system, it won’t display temperature differences as clearly as a high-resolution thermal imager would. In simple words, it will help you identify a hot water leak, but you won’t be able to figure out the exact location.

So, investing in a low thermal resolution camera would be of no use if it isn’t capable of detecting minute variations in temperature.

Conversely, a thermal imager with a high thermal resolution will help you identify the source of the leak. This way, you won’t have to rely on guesswork to open a hole in the wall or whatever the surface is.

Like visible light cameras, the thermal resolution of thermal imaging devices is measured in pixels, ranging from 60 x 60 to 320 x 240 pixels. For occasional use, you can go for a lightweight smartphone attachment whose low thermal resolution is ideal for detecting potential abnormalities in plumbing systems.

However, professionals must always opt for a high-resolution thermal camera because they record anomalies more precisely than a low-resolution camera.

3. Thermal Image Enhancement

Besides high thermal resolution, you must consider whether the camera you’re planning to invest in enhances thermal images. Thermal imaging cameras overlay edges and sharp corners from the visual camera to provide discernible structure to the thermal image.

This improves readability, meaning you’ll be able to identify plastic pipes, studs, and other things in thermal images. More often than not, firefighters benefit from this feature because it helps them read their surroundings, so they can put out the fire and rescue people.

4. IP Rating

Not every camera that you find on the market is designed to withstand the test of time. To make a quick buck, most brands claim that their thermal imagers are waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof– but not everyone lives up to their claims.

Therefore, you must always go for cameras that come with IP ratings, so you can take them to job sites without worries. When shopping, you must look for cameras that are IP54 and IP65-rated because they are tolerant of harsh elements.

However, if compared, cameras with an IP65 rating are a cut above IP54 ones because they show exceptional resistance against dust, airborne particles, and water jets. Contrarily, the latter is protected against dust and only water splashes, so they won’t survive if submerged in water.

5. Weight

For professionals always on the go, the weight of the camera is another important factor that you must take into consideration.

A lightweight thermal imager is the best bet for professionals who will be using it for prolonged hours. While smartphone attachments are ideal, you need to keep in mind that it isn’t the right option for long hours.

Therefore, pistol grip thermal cameras are a perfect alternative to smartphone attachments. Not only are they lightweight, but they are also ideal for long periods of use,

6. Price

Lastly, you must decide on a budget before shopping for thermal imaging cameras because they are available in multiple price ranges.

Also, price shouldn’t be the only factor in the decision-making process for people on a budget. Make sure you weigh the price against the features offered by the thermal imaging camera, so you can decide accordingly.

Another thing we’d like to mention is that you must purchase from renowned brands, even if it means spending a few bucks more. That’s because they don’t compromise on quality as against local ones.

Top Thermal Imaging Camera Verdict

Finally, we’ve reached the end of our comprehensive guide on choosing the best thermal imaging camera.

With all the options at your disposal and a detailed buyer’s guide, we are sure you were able to pick the right camera. But for people who cannot decide which one to go for, we’ve enlisted our favorites to help you out.

No doubt, the FLIR TG165-X Thermal Imaging Camera is our topmost recommendation because of its impressive battery life, bullseye laser pointer, and rugged body. But if you’re looking for a device that can detect a wide range of temperatures, the SEEK Thermal Compact-All-Purpose Thermal Imaging Camera is your best bet.

That’s all we have for you today. Adios!