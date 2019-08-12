20 of the Best Award Winning Furniture Designs From The A’ Design Competition

A’ Design Award & Competition is without doubt one of the Worlds’ leading design competition, one that reaches designs enthusiasts in over 180 countries in 40 languages: A’ Design Award winning designs are happily translated in all major languages thus connecting creatives everywhere with consumers, media and like-minded individuals, you ought to register, you can start here.
A’Awards and Competition militates for a fair, ethical and competitive platform for companies, designers and creatives everywhere, that invites, regardless of experience level or discipline, to bring creativity to the market and compete in the pursuit of greater design on a worldwide scale.
In the A’Design Awards all entries will naturally be peer-reviewed and voted by design professionals, experts, scholars and media, a process that has been perfected in over a decade.
One of the most beautiful aspects of the competition is that whatever you design, A’Awards has a category for you, we counted over 100 different categories, furniture design, packaging design, and tech, plus their special awards like the Good Industrial Design Award, Good Architecture Design Award, and the Good Product Design Award; these are just a few, cast a glance over the complete list above.
One of your favorite categories is entitled A’ Furniture, Homeware and Decor Items Design and, as the title clearly reflects, it is a specialized design competition inviting both concept stage and realized furniture designs, homeware and decor items by talented designers, furniture manufacturers and producers worldwide to share their greatness.
We have hand-picked a couple extraordinary designs below from this particular category and we invite you to browse it and leave your thoughts in the comment section below!
Award Winning Furniture Designs From The A’ Design Competition
Contents
- Award Winning Furniture Designs From The A’ Design Competition
- Brasilia Chair Chair by Rodrigo Scheel
- BridgeDna Dining Chair, Table by Hung Yuan Chang
- Carbon Barstool by HOMEL DESIGN FURNITURE
- MOLT Armchair by TAYLOR CHENG
- Arc Armchair by Hung Yuan Chang
- Picasso Armchair by Gerardo Rios Altamirano
- Ning Collection Chairs Collection by Jong-Ron Lo
- Chic Chair by Vasil Velchev
- Three Legged Chair Chair by Weimin Zhai
- Schweben Seat by Omar Idriss
- Axis Stool Stool by Gaku Takasu
- Shell Sofa by Natalia Komarova
- Symphony Number 7 Art Chair by Chen Ting-Hsiang
- Saddle Seat Chair by Masahiko Ito
- Puls Agile Furniture by Yves-Marie Geffroy
- Bridge DNA Coffee Table by Hung Yuan Chang
- LADDER Chair by KIDS DESIGN LABO
- Childhood Series Furniture Collection by Wanghe Studio – GOUTU
- La Tarde Armchair by Linda Martins
- Grip Side Table by Omid Behboudi
Brasilia Chair Chair by Rodrigo Scheel
BridgeDna Dining Chair, Table by Hung Yuan Chang
Carbon Barstool by HOMEL DESIGN FURNITURE
MOLT Armchair by TAYLOR CHENG
Arc Armchair by Hung Yuan Chang
Picasso Armchair by Gerardo Rios Altamirano
Ning Collection Chairs Collection by Jong-Ron Lo
Chic Chair by Vasil Velchev
Three Legged Chair Chair by Weimin Zhai
Schweben Seat by Omar Idriss
Axis Stool Stool by Gaku Takasu
Shell Sofa by Natalia Komarova
Symphony Number 7 Art Chair by Chen Ting-Hsiang
Saddle Seat Chair by Masahiko Ito
Puls Agile Furniture by Yves-Marie Geffroy
Bridge DNA Coffee Table by Hung Yuan Chang
LADDER Chair by KIDS DESIGN LABO
Childhood Series Furniture Collection by Wanghe Studio – GOUTU
La Tarde Armchair by Linda Martins
Grip Side Table by Omid Behboudi