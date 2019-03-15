Wu Guanzhen’s Beijing Contemporary Lacquer Art Exhibition Surprises

Still movement, transparency, color play and pattern experimentation.

A few words that might be used by an amateur art enthusiast to express the journey though the artistic process showcased in Beijing by Wu Guanzhen.

Every artwork seems to dominate its space, broken free from the restraints of the walls they were assigned to they dare to tell a story, one of transparency, one that requires light and color to meet to make sense.

We invite you to cast a glance over video documentary above and learn more from the artists itself!