Epic Xeriscape Inspiration and Ideas for Small Yards

Searching for some fantastic ideas for xeriscaping a smaller yard? We’ve come up with the ultimate guide for all your xeriscaping dilemmas!

Xeriscaping any outdoor space is not only one of the most low-maintenance and cost-efficient ways to make it look nicer, but it can also give your yards and gardens a unique style of its own.

This is because a xeriscaped yard would always accentuate a personalized statement rather than looking just like any other common outdoor area with a bunch of ordinary plants set up together.

But, the reason why it’s becoming such a popular option, is simply because it works brilliantly well to provide amazing results even in restricted areas, giving them a look and feel like that of a laid out, larger space.

So, if you’re looking to have a xeriscaped layout for your sweet, little yard, then we’ve got you covered on this one!

‘Cause today we’ve come up with some of the most beautiful xeriscape ideas and inspiration for smaller yards! Take a look!

Xeriscape Ideas for Small Yards

Stunning Xeriscaped Garden Steps and Pathways

Garden steps are some of the most beautiful aspects of a pebbled and blooming garden. These are often used as mini landmarks and to subtly demarcate the boundaries of the garden from the rest of the space in a yard.

Xeriscaped garden steps or pathways can look brilliant in any garden. These could be taken to create transitional areas to display an array of beautiful plants. It could work well with the rest of the vegetation, and even working as a contrast to set off a marvelous contrast of colors!

Pairing it up with pebbles

A garden with pebbled pathways is stunning in every way. Xeriscaping looks exceptionally well with the color tones and textures with rocky or cobblestoned trails. One of the most exciting things that xeriscaped areas can do is to give you an illusion of a bigger garden.

So, if you’re looking to get a yard replete with your favorite xerophytes, pebbles can look wonderful under every circumstance. Pair this up with some native grasses and sit back to take in the beauty of the look!

Pave the asymmetrical way with xerophytes!

Angular pathways are undeniably one of the most beautiful and timeless looks for outdoor spaces. Be it an outdoor kitchen space with an adjacent yard, or a distance leading up to a stunning koi pond in the garden, a geometric or angular trail brings all of these marvelous elements together in a perfect mix of the functional and the aesthetic.

Xeriscaped angular pathways can look absolutely marvelous, with lush greens kissing your every step. You could also put subtle cobblestones or stepping stones lined with xerophytes in a smaller yard to balance the dimension of the space with the other elements in the yard.

You could also makes use of limestone or gravel for defining the boundaries of such a pathway. This will give you a neat and controlled design for the area.

Customize the area at the top or bottom of the steps

Xeriscape the area at the bottom or at the top of the steps to exhibit stunning effects to create a personalized look! This could be an exceedingly modern and suave statement for contemporary yard decor.

It can accentuate and amp up a particular detail that you might like to have on the stairs or just changing the feel of the place.

Create subtle borders on crisscrossing stone pathways to enhance the look of a particular area near the stairs for a beautiful, cozy look, etching out directions from the space out into the rest of the garden.

Image via the gardenglove.com

Don’t have a terraced garden? Xeriscape it!

A garden laid out in multiple layers and planes looks enchanting in every way. But unfortunately, most economical households won’t have space for a multi-planed garden.

But, luckily for you, we have just the perfect idea to give you what you want in effect, if not in form!

Pairing up those beautiful stepping stones with a subtle peripheral xeriscaping element can add a depth and provide a magnificent terraced effect even in a small or medium garden space.

You could use an array of lush or xerophytic plants, never worrying about watering a terraced garden anytime soon!

Creating borders

If you possess a small or medium yard or garden area, you can xeriscape the area to lay soft boundaries.This will demarcate a space for strolling, playing, gardening or even a simple lawn area.

To achieve this effect you can simply mix or group different types of plants, or you could just go with a single plant type to make visual borders. Rough and hard materials such as concrete, stepping stones, gravel, pebbles, etc could be the appropriate materials for such a project.

These “graphic” borders can help guard softwood trees or larger plants or even delicate floral lands.

If you do feel satisfied with such an arrangement, then we strongly advise adding more land to an existing layout, as these could be really functional and look good at the same time!

Of textbook geometric yards and gardens!

Geometric patterns are all the rage in the recent interior decor sphere! From kitchens and bathrooms, it is swiftly gaining momentum to make a grand entry in the outdoor spaces of your residence.

Not only does this look absolutely brilliantly, but it also fuses the area with an air of controlled design and feel, that could seem hypnotic in the changing hues of the day.

Pair it up with some marvelously xeriscaped layouts and present the common eye with a stunningly beautiful space.

You could use cement or gravel or a combination of both to personalize of a unique geometric look for your yard. Be a bit brave and further experiment with pebbles and concrete in cutting out your designs for pathways or cobblestoned routes.

Accentuate the entire look with beautiful xeriscaped lawns in a self-referential layout, chiseling them out on your own terms.

Gravel can help significantly with harder shapes or trapezoids to blend the seams out on the overall design.

Experiment with a variety of materials

When going for a xeriscaped layout for your yard, feel free to use a variety of different materials for the purpose. You could have so many options playing with stepping stones, stairs, mulch, gravel, metal trimmings and most importantly an enormous range of plants of all sorts!

While pebbles and gravel will help you to define the boundaries to the different sections, stepping stones, and other materials will add to the effect.

Different varieties of plant and sculptural rocks could contribute to the tonal and textural variations of the space. And the most interesting aspect of it is that, if executed with a reasonable plan, this could all be achieved in a smaller yard!

Select your plants carefully!

A crucial aspect for xeriscaping your yards and gardens is selecting the right kind of plants that will proliferate well in your area. This requires for you to know and understand what types of plants will suit the sort of climatic conditions you experience. A plant that can’t survive harsh winters or wilts and dies in hot summers are never appropriate for open yards in extreme weathers.

Xerophytes can be an ideal choice for most types of weathers as these seldom need watering and are extremely low-maintenance. Beautiful cacti and blooming succulents are almost the perfect alternatives for both indoor and outdoor purposes, only requiring slight maintenance. These are any day, a better idea than most other delicate plants for your xeriscaped yard.

Image via Pinterest

The other pivotal thing about xeriscaping is getting the plant shades right. While one might be tempted to get plants with each of the colors on the spectrum for their yards and gardens, only a few can be strong enough to withstand frequent weather fluctuations.

We suggest going with something that will fare as well as it will look in your yard, balancing the tonal and textural balance in the most visually appealing way!

Creating awe-inspiring xeriscaped textures!

Contrary to what some might believe, a single bold hue can create some of the loveliest and most alluring textures if designed and scaped correctly. When dealing with forms and designs for xeriscaping a plot of land, always remember to choose complementary colors and textures that could balance out each other and make even a small portion of land pop with vibrant, magnificent hues.

Always remember to alter the texture in such a way that it creates a rhythm and harmonious blend in the space. For instance, a sweet, silvery stream going through dichondra and delicate, Mexican feather grass that finds expression in a harbor of red foliage. Imagine, fall in love, and then apply!

Going with bold colors!

Going with bold, fearless colors could be one of the most adventurous and greatest decisions you could ever make when xeriscaping your yard. This could be just the idea, especially for xeriscaping smaller spaces since it wouldn’t really require anything else if you throw some fierce colors into the mix.

A selection of vibrant succulents ranging from mint blues to lime greens can make a dramatic statement if paired up with hot pinks and ravishing reds!

To bind this look up, you could get any kind of a complimentary object such as a sculptural rock or tribal structures.

Even if you lack an expansive space, you could still bring in the required depth and structural integrity with xeriscaping tactics like grouping a range of various plants or materials of different colors in a cohesive formation.

So, you might as well think about colors ranging from purple to pinks, and indigos to bright reds and yellows that would make a breathtaking overall look. You could also use a gravel layout to set these colors further off and accentuate the statement.

A touch of the aquatic

And for our final idea, we cannot possibly overlook the immense effect water can bring into the xeriscaped scene! Although the whole point of xeriscaping is to do away with the hassles of frequent irrigation, making for a low-maintenance yet beautiful yard or garden space, a touch of water even in the slightest bit could transform the entire look.

Go with subtle expressions involving delicate grasses and a pathway formed of smooth, grey pebbles leading up to a sparkling little fountain spout or pond somewhere cozy in the garden. You could also opt for xeriscape options that involves subtly lining the small brooks or streams in your yard with delicate grasses of varying textures and colors to lend a spectacular look!

Xeriscape Inspiration for Small Yards

Image via uniqueplantideas.com

Image via yliving.com

Source Unknown

Image via yliving.com

Image via archzine.fr

Image via Pinterest

Image via hoyss.tumblr.com

Image via rogersgardens.com

Source Unknown

Image via Pinterest

Source Unknown

Image via homify.com.ve

Source Unknown

Source Unknown

Image via Pinterest

Image via Pinterest

Image via homegardenlandscaper.org

Image via Pinterest

Source Unknown

Conclusion

So, this was our take on what we consider to be some of the most unique a fabulous xeriscape ideas and inspirations for small yards!

We hope you enjoyed it as much as we loved putting it all together for you!

And we’ll be back with more!

Till next time!