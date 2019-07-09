30 Yellow and Gray Bedroom Ideas That’ll Blow Your Mind Off

In the last few decades, the interior decor scenario has hit not one but numerous new highs to the absolute disbelief and wonder of the world itself. Technology and newer advancements in the field have turned the game of deciding on color-schemes and layouts for the rooms and spaces in your home entirely on its head.

However, the one thing that has remained timelessly elegant is the effect had on by neutral grays with a combination of sunshine-yellow. This classic blend has triumphed over most contemporary interior color-layouts to this day, and we’re pretty sure this one’s gonna be enjoying a winning status for a long time into the future as well.

And that one space that you can majestically jazz up with the yellow-gray combination is your bedroom. This color tone works perfectly for bedrooms, allowing the free play of natural light in the space in a way that creates an illusion of a wider, more cheerful dimension and atmosphere!

And if you’re looking for some unique gray and yellow bedroom ideas right now, then this is going to be just the read for you!

Because in the next few slots, we’ll be discussing some epic yellow and gray color-scheme ideas for you to marvel at!

Yellow and Gray Bedroom Ideas

Young Chevron/ Herringbone/Arrowhead

The Chevron or Herringbone pattern is hands-down one of the most stunning designs ever to have been discovered. It applies to literally every art form and media. It is a fresh new design for a young and spirited new world.

And all you’ve got to do to bring this design with style into your bedroom is to pair it up with some classic mellow yellow interspersed with deep and faded gray tones for your bedding and cushions!

However, we would recommend for you to focus on the contrast with the yellow, making the combination a centerpiece amidst an otherwise wholly neutral-toned background.

‘Stripe’ Away!

And this one’s for the diehards of all things striped and straight-edged! Stripes are, well, timeless. And so is the effect achieved when you pair it up with stunning textures of grays with a glaring dash of yellow!

Clean lines and daring stripes, especially as a bedroom decor could have a transformative effect. Where traditional layouts seem to incline a fair bit towards cozy, elaborate designs, stripes seem to bring in all the flirty, fun and joyfully spirited emotions right into your bedroom! And with such beautiful silvery matte finished for the grays and even softer yellows, we hope the love grows in abundance between the sheets!

Geometric floral love?

We cannot quite place a straight finger on when exactly we fell in love with “geo-blooms” for our home-prints, but that’s gotta be the best part of it! Right? Because we think utter madness for geometrical floral prints is more than justified and paired up with just the hues, it does change the entire feel of the place.

Geo-florals prints done in plain, opaque tones of grays and yellow for the bedding is something which you place your bets on that it would win over anyone who steps foot in your bedroom.

The absolute appeal of the design lies in the fundamental structure of its color, which celebrates the uniqueness of contrast for both form and color. The unconventional charm of mathematically structured flowers lies in the fact it still retains its delicate form which is further accentuated by an organic yellow coupled with a mechanical gray.

Dapper, feminine: Damask!

Some patterns indeed appear to have been created at some otherworldly dimension by the Creator himself, and the Damask design undoubtedly belongs to that league. This rich, ornate, almost oriental layout brings in something that reminds us of a strong feminine element: delicate and yet resilient and ethereally enduring at the same time.

So when we came across which looked like an astonishingly beautiful cross between a traditional pattern with a funky color element, we knew we had found one of the winning designs of the decade.

Damask prints in bold yellow alternated with severe grays are bedding goals, undoubtedly! But what makes it even more incredible is the stark neutral and crochet white background that lets the colors communicate with the design, making for a celebratory overall bedroom decor! Bringing in just the feeling of luxuriant comfort this particular design balances out a more intense tone with the freshness of citrusy yellow, creating a fun and plush new look!

Textural quilts

If you want to set the mood for some serious and intense, ahem, languishing and tossing around in the lap of sheer luxury in bed, then, by all means, go for textural quilts. These textural quilts make it even easier for you to spice up your bedroom decor with an unconventional charm that doesn’t even take hours of brainstorming to come up with. Just lay a brilliant quilt and see the decor transform on its own from plain to plush!

And do we even get started on how utterly beautiful colors of deep grays with lemony yellow hemlines on the quilts could single-handedly set the style statement of your bedroom right up a notch than most other shades and patterns for that matter? Bringing in the best of both worlds together, this color scheme accentuates the look and feel of the textures of the quilts, cutting a severe monochromatic layout with a refreshing, spring-like overall feel!

To bits and pieces!

And if you think that going for complete sets of color-combined bedding is the only way to jazz up your bedroom, you cannot be more wrong! Going for an assembled look created by mixing and matching different elements makes for a brilliant decor idea as long as you don’t pile up a lot.

Create a personal statement by putting a lot of different color-coordinated pieces together that’ll dazzle up the place with its charming assemblage. And since we’re largely on the subject of gray and yellow, you could go right ahead and play with all the amazing shades and textures that the neutral and lemon shades have to offer. However, keep in mind to stick to the scheme without going too far off the track; otherwise, it might end up looking a tad bit tacky or eccentric. However, that being said, experimenting with different textures could also give you some spectacular results that you didn’t really expect to happen! So, it’s pretty much a win-win for every bit you choose to put together!

The tribal wonder

Tribal patterns connect us to Nature in a way that other designs could seldom achieve in a domestic layout. Tribal prints bring in the absolutely raw and unadulterated charm of a forest-scape right into the coziest space of your room.

And the best part about including tribal prints into our home decor is that you do not need to redesign a room entirely in jungle prints in order to set a theme or effect. Even a single component such as the bedding or the cushions or the drapes could make for a magnificent statement that way.

Inculcating gray and yellow in a mix such as this one is no cake-walk, we admit. However, it could be done nevertheless, in a brilliantly strategic way which may include a subtle expression on the duvet or a touch one the curtains finished off subtly in a dignified semi-matte texture.

A spectacular way of bringing out the elemental side of you in bed, should we say?

Pleasant poppies

Floral prints are a ruling element for almost all types of bedroom decor scenarios. The epitome of delicate feminine beauty, floral patterns infuses the bedroom atmosphere with vigor and sensual charm.

However, whereas it’s quite a general rule to go for pretty blossoms such as roses mostly or peonies, orchids, and lilies, we often forget about an equally charming pattern that brings in a youthful brilliance and lighthearted joyful appeal into the area: poppies!

What we have here is a marvelous expression of a carefree and spirited appeal that exudes an innocent yet sensual feeling done perfectly in bold yellow poppies prints on the duvet. This is framed by dignified grays almost everywhere, which highlights the sunny yellow charm even more! The subtle sheeny finish of the constituent elements for the decor seals the deal for a very self-referential design that we expect to go back to time and again in this modern age of minimalist patterns.

Adorn in monochrome

Monochromatic layouts are a classic in every way. The versatility of the monochromatic design combines the traditional and contemporary elements of bedroom decor to create a refreshing take on modern home decor. The primary focus regarding monochromes should critically be on establishing a smooth coordination between colors and textures of a structure.

The variations in textures will directly affect the visual appeal and resonance of colors throughout the space.

While going for grays, the strategy should always be about avoiding that one point where it might get monotonous and boring. And that’s precisely where the bright yellow slices the gray layout for you making for a contrast that will not fail in making a powerful impact that is the perfect blend of strict and fun all in one bipolar layout!

Pillow talk

The pillows are actually the real deal when it comes to living room or bedroom decoration. The slightest change or upgrade with the pillow situation could have a momentous effect on the entire bedroom decor. Also, color-coordinating pillows is as easy as it could get for you to transform the look and feel of your bedroom in the shortest span of time ever!

Simply toss in some bright yellow ones in different shades with some grays in the contrasting effects and textures.

Play with numbers on this one! Get more grays with just a hint of yellow or bring in some depth amidst casual yellows by going the other way round with just the tiniest speck of gray.

Alternating these very contrasting hues will set the tone for your bedding and define your personal statement for your bedroom.

The sliver of silver

The slightest touch of silver in anything whatsoever can make a drastic difference in visual appeal. The transformative effect had by silver on any sort of a design per se enormous in every way that not only emphasizes the importance of silver but also accentuates whatever color or texture it is used with.

Silver for yellow and gray layouts works stunningly well to accentuate a very delicate appeal even in a very ordinary, conventional setup. If developed correctly, these three tones come together in a way that only compliments each other in spite of their fundamental differences, but also adds an immense depth and glamour to the overall look of a space like a bedroom.

Gray for a view

For all such bedrooms that come with an unrestricted view of a beautiful outside visage, the combination of deeper grays with brighter yellows works marvelously to bring in that feel of the outside into the room. It spells a very tropical and fresh sensation overall where you could just relax the mind and soul as if on a true holiday!

Textures could work really well in these situations as they highlight the dimensions of the objects in the room for us against a picturesque background. The deeper grays will be a peaceful retreat for the senses, whereas the yellows will energize your spirit endlessly.

In the lap of luxury

Grays are known to bring in the air of sophistication no matter where it’s put and what texture it’s fitted with. And this is one of the very reasons why grays are sometimes chosen as the go-to colors for master-bedroom decor. The immensely dignified and suave appeal created by deeper grays makes for a scorching appeal in the bedroom that stuns and impresses.

However, for those looking to cut the monotone of gray monochrome, yellow could be that one color which brings in the elements of a lighthearted, casual appeal in the very business-like appeal of gray bedrooms. Just a splash of vibrant mustard-yellow on a couple of pillows or on the woodwork will do the magic for you!

The mirror appeal

Mirrors are undoubtedly the most enigmatic, majestic, and beautiful things that were ever invented by humankind. Not only do they create help to create a magnified dimension for the entire space by reflecting natural lights, but they also accentuate the natural appeal of all the colors around them when the light hits the surroundings.

For magnificent colors such as the grays and yellows, mirrored surfaces such as a mirrored nightstands or an epic mirrored statement wall piece over the headboard could make the place dazzle up like diamonds in the beauty of the fresh colors! Mirrors are hands-down, one of the best things for home decor that has been tested by time itself!

Against a dark gray wall

A full, dark gray backsplash could be that decor-statement that can highlight the rest of the color scheme for your bedroom spectacularly! And if you’re looking to throw a bit of yellow in the mix, there could simply be no two-ways to do it other than opting for a dark-gray wall. Go for different shades and tones of the color as well as a subtle variation of texture to pull the statement of seamlessly. The yellow color scheme will play out like a dream against the severe gray on the wall.

You could also go for more subdued tones for grays like cool and steel grays if you do not specifically want to opt for the darkest. You can opt for tonal contrast by going for richer yellow shades if you’re getting a cooler gray on the wall.

All about the curtains

One of the most challenging feats to achieve when you’re working with tones of grays is color-coordinating the curtains. This might appear to be a simple thing at first, but matching the color of the curtains with the rest of the decor of the room requires an understanding of how neutrals would communicate and accentuate the rest of the colors in the scheme. This is because, with a shade like gray, one tends to go overboard ending up with a monotonous decor.

Simple stripes consisting of two tones of gray: a lighter and a deeper one, balanced and cut beautifully with a bright yellow makes for a stunning curtain statement. This also forms a basic layout for a theme, such as a very vintage-retro kind of an ambiance or a very contemporary overlook.

You could also go for beautiful geometric stripes in the yellow and gray color-scheme for that matter, or go a step ahead to do the cushions or pillows in the same pattern as that of the blinds, leaving the rest of the decor in neutrals. Herringbone or chevron is one straight-edged design you could easily bet on to bring in the flirty fun of the yellow into the strict gray ambiance.

Stunning silvery-gray monochromatic curtains could have a dynamic impact if paired up with lighter shades for the room. However, always remember to go for a lighter texture while going for a heavier color on the curtains. The last thing you want is to feel suffocated in your bedroom due to dark and heavy curtains on the windows.

Touch of the yellow on the furniture

The glint and hint of the yellow even on a single piece of furniture in an otherwise all-gray decor is all that you need to amp up the glam quotient in your bedroom. So apart from focusing on just the obvious elements such as pillows, or duvets or curtains, be a bit bold and throw an entirely yellow piece of furniture into the mix, for that matter!

This could include anything such as a small footstool or bench in the room done in fabulous yellow and adorned with brilliant dark prints as a contrast. This could heighten the summery effect of yellow in a cool gray surrounding, especially if you’ve got matching pillows to go with it.

And if you’re feeling a tad bit bolder, then we suggest you right ahead and make the bed the true focal point in the room by doing it in all yellow! This could look like a patch of sunshine in an all-gray environment. To magnify the appeal, you could choose to bring in a couple of buttery yellow armchairs into this layout.

Even opting for a large monochromatic yellow wardrobe can make heads turn in a gray bedroom. Opt for matching edges, hemlines or pipings on the bedding or scatter miniature objects such as a pretty yellow lampshade, a yellow flower vase or wooden shelf around the room to bring this look to a beautiful conclusion.

Combining textures with colors

Coordinating textures with the color-scheme for a space such as a bedroom is going to be tough, but knowing a few fundamental rules will keep you ahead in the bedroom-decor game. One of them is to choose a lighter fabric for darker colors and to go for a medium to heavy fabric for lighter tones.

You could also play with a number of fascinating textures in a gray-yellow bedroom setting, for that matter, such as a grasscloth lemon-yellow duvet that adds an organic touch to a very mechanical gray color. Or, we had mentioned before, you can easily opt for lighter fabrics such as satins or cottons for gray curtains at the window.

To bring in an element of glamor and luxury into the combination, give a precious thought to an upholstered or tufted headboard for the bed done in stunning gray accents.

The play of different textures according to various shades is always unique and different for different spaces. What works best for your room will entirely depend on its individual features, dimensions, and structure.

Shades and shutters

The colors of the windows and shades could make a significant impact on the overall visual appeal of a room. Looking for the ideal colors and styles for the windows or shutters could be difficult if you haven’t thought about a particular style, theme or color scheme for your bedroom, but otherwise, even if you have a basic gray-yellow style going on, settling for certain designs or colors for shades and shutters should be quite easy.

If you have an all-gray room decor, then settling for bright yellow shutters or simple window frames could look lovely, allowing natural light to freely play with the colors and create a spirited aura in the room.

There are several different styles for curtain-shades that you could pick from in this case. Beautiful geometric patterns or natural, flowy patterns in subtle shades of white and gray could work wonders for highlighting such color accents.

The orange game

The inclusion of other colors in a layout that has starkly contrasting shades like yellow and gray could be tricky given the way they interact with each other and with the rest of the shades around them. However, one of the colors that blends spectacularly well with this color-scheme is various shades of orange!

The beautiful mix of red and yellow works really well with neutral tones, creating a color-pop against lighter shades. It also communicates beautifully with one of its parent colors: yellow.

Go for lovely prints in orange for duvets or pillows. You could stack them up against a smart gray backsplash and alternate them with softer shades of yellow.

Paler shades are ideal as they beautifully highlight the vibrancy of colors like orange.

Hypnotize with black

And since we’re on the subject of companion colors for yellow and gray, it would be a mistake not to mention the ruling hue: black. Although it’s really not a “color” at all, Black can single-handedly own the color scheme for any medium whatsoever.

Interior-decor has always been a sucker for hypnotic black patterns and layouts. And honestly, it’s difficult not to fall for brilliant black layouts that can work beautifully as both a foundation hue or prints for literally every kind of space.

Opt for bold layouts in black for your gray and yellow scheme. Matte black textures on the furniture against faint grays and yellows work like a dream. Pair it up with subtle black gloss trimmings and stun every eye towards your bedroom-decor.

You could even go for spectacular statement pieces in black against lighter grays and mellower yellows to make a fiery statement in your bedroom.

Going abstract

Abstract patterns could be the ideal layouts for a minimalistic decor concept. Brillant washes of vibrant colors against neutral grays emphasize a beautiful play of colors in an indefinitely charted area. Splash-prints in vibrant yellows coupled with generous dollops of gray can paint a serene picture that doesn’t need to be structured specifically as or around anything.

Modern minimalist decor ideas tend to verge a bit on unstructured, free layouts that mix freely any sort of color-flow comparatively more easily than restricted traditional designs.

Abstract patterns, especially as part of bedroom-decor, creates a very easy, comfortable, and casual air about it, which is further heightened by merry colors like yellow and cooler tones such as lighter grays. Overall, it is pretty difficult to go wrong with decor when you’re going for an abstract.

Aztec Pixels

Aztec prints are one of the most happening traditional designs that’s got a renewed recognition in the modern times owing to its dynamic, straight-edged look and appeal. And to make it even more interesting, pixels were put to the design to fit the flavor of the new age just right!

Aztec pixels are a fun new way to create a unique appeal by using a traditional pattern. And if you’re going for a gray-yellow decor, then a pixel Aztec print could play out wonderfully for your bedding.

And if you want to keep it rather on the conventional side of things, then simply go for clean geometric Aztec prints. In any way whatsoever, the combination of Aztec prints and geo-pixels is a ruling design for bedroom-decor scenes.

Lemonade and lemon ponds

When it’s all yellow, there’s got to be some lemon around. Lemon-yellow accents could justifiably call for some lemon-prints as well, and that would be just a fantastic double-decker of decor awesomeness!

Retro-flailed lemon-prints are definitely one of the newest trends in the decor-scene that we’re simply lovin’! The refreshing summery vibes given off of the details balances out the serious gray mood of a gray-yellow bedroom concept.

Simple, sweet, and minimalistic, this is one lemon-design that sweetens and brightens up your cozy-den rather than souring the look for you! Jazz up your bedding with some of the coolest lemon-prints that you could get your hands on, right away! As it’s definitely a win from us on this!

Dotted happiness!

Random dot-prints are an assured formula for a happy, cozy, and funky feel! It doesn’t have to be age-specific at all in order to roll around in some polka-dotted bed-covers for that matter!

Dot-prints could look exceptionally lovely in yellow. And if you’re looking to get something in gray for the room, then, by all means, pair it up with something cheerful, happy and yellow: yellow smiley faces!

This is a very versatile pattern that could get along well with all kinds of decor for all kinds of rooms. Incorporate it in your kids’ room or send it to your teen’s college dorm. Better, yet, indulge yourselves a bit in some happy, kiddish moments by using it as a significant design in the bedroom. Anything will work with this one!

Geometric diamonds!

Very similar to what real diamonds are to women; geometric diamonds are definitely interior decor’s best friend! This is, in every way, a classic concept for modern themes in the bedroom. The unique thing about geometric designs is its unisexual appeal. These can reflect both a masculine and a feminine approach, which will obviously depend on the rest of the constituent elements of the entire decor.

It could also be used to make a very minimal statement, especially for a color scheme that is inclined towards a neutral foundation, such as grays, or off-white. A pop of yellow amidst all of it will make for incredible visual appeal in such instances.

Large florals

Large floral-prints are not only some of the prettiest patterns ever, but they also help to make a definite statement requiring such little effort and using so less! Flowy, feminine floral designs in magnified dimensions bring in a beautiful natural vibe, seldom created by other sorts of patterns. It is also exceptionally functional if one should put it that way, for cutting the drag-tone of a very mechanical color such as gray. Clear backsplashes emphasize floral accents brilliantly. Pops of colors such as yellow could spell summer and spring together in your bedroom and perpetuate an eternally youthful ambiance in your private space.

Suave in stripes

We had previously discussed stripes as a super accent for blinds and curtains in a monochromatic decor. However, stripes are way more than that. A decor created with stripes, for the most part, looks visually stunning owing to the unfailing attractiveness of the pattern. It is in a way, everything that you want from any design: it is appealing, bold and most of all, incredibly versatile.

So, if you want to stress on a gray-scheme for your bedroom decor, go for a striped look for bedding or an armchair and sofa-set. You could always throw in a large yellow duvet or do a significant portion of the wall in yellow for finishing up the look magnificently!

The sweet and simple gray-room

Gray, as a foundation-color, will always make a charming statement, even if you thought that would fall flat face-first. The secret to keeping a room done in generous portions of grays from getting boring and unappealing is playing with a lot of different textures for the fabric and incorporating colors similar to it on the shade-card.

Using a fair bit of blacks and whites to intersperse the gray elements in the room will work ideally well to up the glam-quotient of the room-decor.

Add just a hint of bright yellow to this color-scheme to create the perfect conclusion to the look.

The yellow-foundation

We believe that a room done in yellow for the majority of its portions is a happy space and a warm retreat for jovial hearts. On the same lines of foundation colors as what we had discussed about grays, we’d always recommend you to go for textural-variations to a considerable extent. However, when it’s a color like yellow, the emphasis on different shades of the particular color itself is the most vital thing of all. This sets the essential mood of the room and determines the play of natural colors in the space.

A scatter, and a smattering of handful of cool grays for pillows or smaller objects like a lampshade or a casual painting would, in every way, celebrate the abounding yellows of the room and provide for a perfect yellow-gray bedroom decor.

Conclusion

So this was it for our extensive research and thesis on some of the most bewitching yellow and gray bedroom ideas that we hope you loved!

And, we sincerely wish that you end up with just the perfect shade of both colors for your bedroom, that will not only impress you but whoever, you lovingly choose to share it with!

Till next time!

Images via Pinterest.com