5 Best Bean Bag Chair Refills Today

There’s hardly any furniture that provides the perfect combination of fun and ergonomics better than a bean bag chair!

Be it an office or a lounge or a home, these chairs are used extensively across places. So, it comes as no surprise that the beans flatten over time and require regular replacement. Or, you may add some for extra bounce and comfort.

It’s then when you head out to buy a refill bag. And with similar-looking pellets, getting confused is only natural.

But to help you make a well-informed decision, we have curated this list featuring the top 5 options available on the market. As a bonus, we have also included a short buyers’ guide in the end to resolve all your queries.

With all said and done, let’s get the ball rolling!

Top Bean Bag Chair Refills

We start things off with the Big Joe Research Megahh Bean Bags Refill. These polystyrene beads come in a 100 liters bag, which is enough to refill one bean bag or pool float. What’s more, it won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, the positive customer feedback got us interested in the product. Made from virgin polystyrene, these pea-shaped pellets have an approximate diameter of 3/16 inches. And it’s due to their small size that they become sufficiently dense when stuffed inside a bean bag. However, you can always adjust the quantity according to your comfort.

Once you begin using your newly refilled bean bag, these beads expand adequately upon getting crushed by the weight of the user. This, in turn, makes them flexible and allows them to shape against the body contour.

We also liked how the packaging has clearly written instructions for hassle-free refiling, which will come in handy, especially for first-time users. But if that’s still not enough, we’d recommend making a DIY fill tube for the purpose. You can also rub a dryer sheet on both the bean bag and refill bag opening to get rid of unwanted static.

Alternatively, you can also opt for the canvas easy fill and storage variant for more convenience. Lastly, these can also be used for several other purposes like packaging boxes and craft projects. Kids will love making a squishy slime with the leftover beads!

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be helpful to know that the Big Joe beans are coated with flame retardants, causing headaches for people sensitive to synthetic chemicals. So, we’d suggest putting on protective gear like masks and gloves while using the pack.

Pros Long-lasting

20% denser than regular beans

100% recyclable

Available in an easy fill packaging Cons Contains synthetic chemical

Up next on the list is the Posh Beanbags Bean Bag Refill. Another one of our affordable favorites, this 100 L bag is also available in various other weight variants at pocket-friendly prices. Be it for a new bean bag or refilling an existing one, this one can do it all!

Why Did We Like It?

Similar to its predecessor, the positive customer feedback helped us put our confidence in the product. And the multiple likable features justify its popularity. For starters, the pellets are made from expanded polystyrene, meaning they offer good resistance to heat and moisture. So, you can relax on those hot summer days without compromising on comfort.

Unlike the Big Joe Bean Bags Refill pack, the packaging for this one doesn’t have any cut-markings, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to stuff them into the bean bag. For this, we’d recommend putting a tight ring (made of cardboard or plastic) around the opening. This will prevent the beads from falling everywhere.

Apart from that, the high air content in the beads doesn’t add much to the overall weight. If you plan to use them in combination with the existing pellets, the lightweight structure won’t make the bag unnecessarily heavy.

While we opted for the 100 liters pack that’s more suitable for refilling smaller bean bags, you can choose other quantity variants according to your needs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The amount of chemicals in the pellets are more than we’d have liked. Hence, we’d recommend opening the package and keeping it under direct sunlight for two hot days (more than 82 degrees Fahrenheit) to release as much of these chemicals as possible.

Pros Proprietary bean popping process

Long service life

Recyclable material

100 liters pack suitable for smaller bean bags Cons Relatively high chemical content

The Ace Bayou Bag of Beans provides replacement pellets for all types of bean bags, and as such, makes a deserving entry on this list. Made from superior grade polystyrene, this super affordable product provides maximum comfort on a budget.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, the grade A poly beans deserve all the praise for being both durable and fluffy. These qualities make the pellets very suitable for enduring the wear and tear of regular use by adults, kids and teenagers. On that note, the 100 liters pack should be good to stuff a couple of average-sized chairs.

Moreover, the precise construction of the pallets ensures that the bean bag chair can take up the desired shape, irrespective of the quantity. If you like your chair to be extra squishy, add fewer beans than required. Likewise, add in more for extra firmness and support.

Perhaps, its biggest advantage is that there’s no retardant chemicals in the making, meaning it’s less hazardous, especially for kids.

Last but not least, the package comes with marked cut lines and stuffing instructions. For a trouble-free refill process, we’d advise one person to hold the bean bag’s opening, so that the pellets have minimum spill out.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The beans cling to almost any surface, as well as to each other due to excessive static. Hence, stuffing them may take more time and effort than usual. Also, the pallets may not be suitable for pool floats.

Pros Small and dense

Retains shape

Durable

Package has refill instructions Cons Very clingy

Not ideal for pool floats

As we near the end of our list, it’s time to introduce shredded memory foam replacement for bean bags. This product from Xtreme Comforts is also suitable for a variety of couch and stuffed toys. If you’re looking for an effective alternative to beans, then this might fit your needs.

Why Did We Like It?

Xtreme Comforts are known for their quality bedding and related accessories, and this product is no exception. Not only for bean bag chairs, but this shredded memory foam filling can also be used for couch, cushions, pet beds, stuffed toys, and a lot more. So, count the brownie points.

As far as durability is concerned, the foam shreds remain uniform in density even after prolonged use. Apart from that, they also bounce back to shape shortly after use, which means there won’t be significant bumps or lumps.

The CertiPUR-US standard build ensures that your home is free from ozone deplants and other harmful chemicals. Besides, you can also put them in the washing machine with a protective cover on.

Finally, the foam fluffs up even before you start using it, which will give a fair idea about the required quantity. Simply empty the packet inside the bean bag chair, fluff up with your hands and wait for 30 minutes. You can then adjust the quantity according to the desired stiffness or bounce.

Overall, the Xtreme Comforts Shredded Memory Foam is one of the most cost-effective fillings in the price range.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To make our bean bags extra soft, we ended up requiring more product than the pallet filling. Although we were satisfied with the comfort level, you may have to buy more than what is usually needed to achieve more softness.

Pros Long-lasting

Compressed packaging takes less space

Available in four quantity variants

Chemical-free Cons Comparatively more quantity required for softness

The Gold Medal Bean Bag Refill is made from high-quality polystyrene to ensure optimum comfort for users of all ages. It comes in a simple packaging and is available in many sizes to fit varied needs. Plus, getting one won’t make you break the bank.

Why Did We Like It?

We stumbled upon this product while coming back to polystyrene pellets, and frankly, we are pretty satisfied with how it performs. For one, the virgin expanded polystyrene material is free from unwanted dust and debris, resulting in decent longevity of the beans.

We also liked the amount of fluff that the pellets provide, making your old bean bag chairs more comfortable. And much like the Big Joe Research Megahh Bean Bags Refill, the smaller size of the beans results in adequate density.

To create minimal mess, it’s recommended to stuff the bean bag chair with the whole pellet bag and zip it up, leaving a small gap. Once done, rip the plastic and take it out. Alternatively, you can also leave the plastic on.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Frankly, we aren’t sure about the pellets’ fluffing ability on their own. Thus, it’s better to use them in combination with the existing beans for best results. Besides, they tend to flatten faster than some other products on the list.

Pros Good quality build

Comfortable

Easy to stuff

Comes in multiple sizes of refill Cons Lacks fluffiness when used alone

Flattens quickly

Bean Bag Refill Buyers’ Guide

In case of bean bag chair refills, there isn’t much to consider, apart from the type or material. Since comfort and durability are the two most important factors, having the right kind of refill becomes all the more necessary.

To give you a general idea of the varied types and their qualities, we’ve come up with this quick buyers’ guide. Read on to know more….

EPS Beads

EPS or expanded polystyrene is the most commonly used refill for bean bag chairs. They are mostly preferred for their lightweight and rigid structure, which in turn, helps them hold up shape even after prolonged use. Additionally, they resist heat and moisture better than some other materials.

If you opt for this material, we’d recommend going for virgin beans, as they tend to have a longer lifespan.

Compressed Foam

Compressed foam or memory foam has a gained recent preference for bean bag chair refills. It’s a specific kind of polystyrene that undergoes special processing to increase the density and viscosity. Because they can be compressed to about one-quarter of their resting shape, packaging and transportation become relatively easy.

However, when used with bean bag chairs with a thin lining, the irregular shape and uneven texture of the shreds can cause significant discomfort. Hence, they are more suitable for the ones with thick lining, or in conjunction with other fillings.

EPP Beads

EPP or expanded polypropylene is a type of polymer that’s more strong, durable, and resilient than the EPS variant. Also, the material quickly comes back to its original shape after being crushed, and retains their airy and cushioning properties. With this type of refill, you have to be careful as they are highly flammable and may decompose upon exposure to oxygen.

Microbeads

Made from polystyrene plastic, microbeads are ideal for large bean bag chairs. Thus, they won’t be useful for smaller bean bag chairs like the ones for kids.

Chemical Content

Although most refill bags have a significant amount of chemical and flame retardants, they may be a health hazard for people who are sensitive to synthetic chemicals. So, if you cannot find a pack with less chemical content, we’d suggest placing the opened package under sunlight to drain some of the chemical.

Packaging

Some packs come with written instructions and markings to help you with the refill process. If you’re a first-timer, we’d advise going for such a refill bag that comes with these features.

Verdict

Now that you have the list of the best refill beans, refreshing your bean bag chair shouldn’t have to wait any longer! But before we leave you to make the final choice, here’s a shout out to the top three names that stood out for us.

The Big Joe Research Megahh Bean Bags Refill pellets provide great comfort, while thePosh Beanbags Bean Bag Refill beans are resistant to heat and moisture. On the other hand, the Xtreme Comforts Shredded Memory Foam filling is free from chemicals.

With this, it’s time for us to wrap up. Hope our effort helps you find the right refill according to your needs and budget. Do let us know about your final pick in the comments section below.

Till next time!

