15 Best Binding Machine of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Do you handle a lot of paperwork regularly? Well, do you know what would really make your life simpler? A binding machine!

Honestly, binding machines are a must-have in offices, schools, and homes where people handle a lot of paper-related work daily. It is very effective and helps you save time running to a local store every time you need to get some binding done.

But finding a perfect binding machine is honestly quite challenging, given that the market is filled with so many options. If you are confused, too, we are here to rescue you. In this guide, we have compiled the top binding machines that you can get your hand on. You will also find a buyer’s guide attached at the end of the blog.

So, without any more delay, let’s check them out!

Top Binding Machine Of The Year

Looking for a unique binding solution for small offices or classrooms? The Fellowes 5006501 Binding Machine Star+ Comb Binding is the best professional choice that you can consider. To add a dash of style and flair to your presentation and classroom documents, we suggest that you give this a try.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing to catch our attention was the vertical document loading feature. This ensures proper and easy alignment, thereby allowing every page of the document to be punched perfectly. On top of that, the rotary edge guide enables you to center the documents with accuracy and precision.

Moving on, this binder offers a comb/document measuring device that helps in selecting the right comb size for the workbook or documents that you are binding. The in-built feature is one of the best mistake-proof measuring technology that you will encounter.

On top of that, the Pulsar E feature and the storage tray help you organize and store the supplies quite conveniently.

Its lightweight and compact size is the cherry on the cake. Storing this will hardly occupy much space on your office desk. However, the small size does not decrease its efficiency as it can punch around 15 sheets of paper at a time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After using it for a few months, we have no complaints about the brilliant performance of this product. However, we have to mention that it is a little pricey as compared to other alternatives. If you are on a modest budget, we suggest considering this factor before you buy this.

Pros Lightweight and portable

Storing documents is easy

Automatic selection of comb size

Accurate alignment of documents Cons Relatively expensive

The MAKEASY 8541731862 Binding Machine is one of the most high-quality binding devices that you can get your hands on. The construction of the machine is excellent, and so is its performance. Its revolutionary and efficient blade design is what gives it an edge over other alternatives.

Why Did We Like It?

This item is not only easy to use but also suitable to be used for a long time. The design is lightweight but quite robust. It allows you to move it when required, and the sturdy metallic construction is what makes it durable.

Additionally, its blade is of an oiled cutting variety. This is what prevents it from premature rusting. To add to its ease of use, there is a low force handle that enables you to punch holes in the document without applying much pressure. Its capacity goes as high as binding a maximum of 450 sheets, and it has a 12-sheet punch capacity.

Thanks to the non-slip feet, you get more stability, and binding becomes a lot easier. With better balance and grip, your work speed is enhanced, and no task will be too time-consuming.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue that we faced with the item is that it does not come with an automatic comb selection. Therefore, depending on the binding size, you will have to set it manually. This requires prior expertise or research to understand how to use it best.

Pros Durable

Highly effective and unique blade design

Offers better balance and grip

Speedy binding delivery Cons Not suitable for beginners

The next item that we have for you is the Tianse Store 7545878384 Binding Machine, which enjoys a good deal of popularity on the market. As a brand that produces some of the world’s best office supplies, there’s hardly any doubt that this product is highly efficient.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to quality assessment, we have just one word for it- reliable. Weighing about 6.3 pounds, this lightweight device is portable and makes a compact and valuable addition to your work and study space. Since it hardly occupies much space, it can be stored in any corner that you desire.

Moving on, the design of this device needs a special mention. It comes with an adjustable edge guide that helps you align the documents better to make the binding more precise. It also gives you an edge whereby you can quite easily customize the margins of the paper.

Moreover, you hardly need any prior expertise to use this item. This all-in-one binding and punching device comes with non-slip feet, solid metal housing, and a high-leverage arm that makes the binding process simple and efficient.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the brilliant performance that it offers, we noticed a minor glitch. The packaging of this product is not up to the mark. The box in which it was delivered was a little flimsy and tapered at the sides. From a popular brand like this one, we expected better packaging.

Pros Light and portable

Incredible design features

Offers precise binding

No prior experience is required Cons Packaging calls for improvement

For those who like binding in the traditional way, i.e., manually, the YaeKoo 21-Hole 8541731852 Binding Machine Scrapbook is an incredible option. Although not high-tech like the previous alternatives, it is a favorite among those who like speedy binders. It is highly preferred for home and academic uses.

Why Did We Like It?

What makes this item stand out is the efficiency that it brings to the table. It can go as high as punching 12 pages at the same time. It also has a considerably good binding capacity of 450 pages. This allows you to conveniently tie a lot of pages together at a go.

Moreover, moving this item requires little to no effort. Not only is it lightweight, but also the fuselage is foldable to maximize portability and enhance space utilization. If your workspace is small and compact, this feature is a huge plus!

Additionally, you get all these features at a very affordable price. It is priced quite reasonably as compared to its contemporaries. So, if you are planning to buy binders in bulk for your office, this portable and cost-effective machine is an excellent option to consider.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After using it for a few weeks, there’s one thing that we can say: it is not designed for heavy usage. This is because you have to operate it manually, and working on big loads of documents at a go, can get tiring. In such instances, we recommend that you divide the task into smaller halves to reduce fatigue.

Pros Cost-effective option

Easy to carry around

Does not take up much space

Delivers efficient performance Cons Not meant to handle heavy workload

The Swingline GBC2515650 Binding System is built keeping in mind the needs of those who require ultra-compact binding machines. If you are a student, this is the best bet for you. It is affordable, lightweight, and works as efficiently as, if not better, than its contemporaries.

Why Did We Like It?

The most notable characteristic of this item is its design. It is super sleek, slim, and perfectly suited for small binding projects. The machine is as thin as a ruler and comes in a vibrant blue color that is quite an eye-catcher. Plus, it offers a capacity of punching six sheets at a time, which is ideal for personal use.

Moreover, the design adds to its portability. If you are a student or a creative professional, carrying stationery and office supplies is an absolute must. This item is ideal for that as the slim design allows you to easily carry and relocate it according to your convenience.

Additionally, the built quality is excellent. It is sturdy and does not wear out easily. As a result, investing in this one would help you reap the benefits for a considerably long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As much as we were impressed by this tiny master machine, we cannot deny that it is not very suitable for anything other than personal use. If you plan to buy a binder for commercial purposes, we recommend that you check out other options instead.

Pros Attractive design

Suitable for small scale use

Convenient to move

Made of durable material Cons Not suitable for commercial use

Next up, we have the Fellowes 5006801-99 Binding Machine, which is one of the best medium-duty comb binding machines. It is a commendable choice if you are looking for a product that is highly suited for business purposes. Even though it functions manually, the machine can punch quite a lot of sheets at a go.

Why Did We Like It?

One noticeable quality of this product is that it makes punching and binding extremely simple. You will not face any trouble with aligning the pages if you carefully follow the instructions that are laid out. Once you place all the pages vertically, you can get as many as 20 pages punched in a single go.

Moreover, once the pages are punched, they all get collected and stored in the in-built paper tray. This feature is extremely convenient as you do not have to remove the pages as soon as they are punched. You can move them at your convenience.

Now that we have talked about its efficiency, let’s move to its design. One look at it, and we were impressed by its sleek design that adds to the beauty of your work desk. The built is not just stylish but also quite sturdy. This valuable investment will last you for a reasonable amount of time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We did not notice any significant downside to this item, apart from the fact that it needs some improvement on the packaging front. The box in which it was delivered was not sturdy and did not come with protective foam to prevent the device from possible damage.

Pros Easy to align the pages

Convenient collection in the paper tray

Lasts for a long time

Easy to follow instructions Cons Packaging can be better

Are you ambidextrous and looking for a product that can be used equally well with both hands? Then, your search stops right here. The Coilbind S20A Coil Punch & Binding Machine comes with unique features that offer incredible two-hands operation.

Why Did We Like It?

Highly efficient functioning is the unique selling point when it comes to this item. It offers an electric inserter and allows you to punch 20 sheets at a time.

And as we have mentioned above, it offers two-hand operation. If you have used a punching/ binding machine before, you would know how important it is to have a good grip on the handlebar. This helps to ensure that work gets done fast without getting you exhausted.

The design of this item is such that both a right-handed and a left-handed person can use it with an equal amount of ease. Now that’s something that we do not get to experience often!

Additionally, this machine is highly portable too, which adds to the comfort of using it. It is pretty lightweight and well-designed to ensure that you can carry it around easily. This makes it highly suitable to be used in small offices and study spaces.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s hardly any drawback that we noticed about this product. However, we felt that it requires a more detailed set of instructions that would make the installation process much easier. If you are using a binding machine for the first time, you might find it a little challenging to install it.

Pros Incredible design features

Enables two-handed operation

Portable device

Highly efficient Cons User instruction is not clear

Next up, we have the HFS (R) 21 Hole 7545878388 Punch Binding Comb Machine that is perfect for anyone looking for a highly durable item. And it is not just the longevity that makes the product special, but also the high efficiency that it brings to the table.

Why Did We Like It?

What really caught our attention in the first place is the versatility that this product offers. It is quite suitable for everyday personal use and is also adept at creating professional high-quality document binding. As a result, we have seen that it is very widely used in offices, schools and households alike.

Additionally, the performance that this item delivers requires a special mention. It has a sturdy build and lasts for a very long time. This also comes with a capacity to punch 12 sheets at a time and bind 450 sheets of paper together. So, we can conclude that both its punching and binding capabilities are commendable.

Moreover, if you are running on a humble budget, this binding machine is a good bet. The price is pretty affordable and lesser than most of its contemporaries. However, the low price does not hinder the great performance it offers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only difficulty that we faced with this item is that it is not built for heavy usage. If you are planning to use it for commercial purposes in full swing, we do not think that would be a great idea. It is suited for light to moderate use.

Pros Highly versatile

Delivers efficient performance

Price is affordable

Incredible design features Cons Not suitable for handling heavy load

BNC has been enjoying its popularity in the market for decades, and their product U12 21-Hole Binding Machine is one of their best. The construction of the machine is pretty impressive, and so is its efficiency. In this price bracket, the performance is simply incredible.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to this item, you can rest assured that it will last for a long time. It is constructed of premium-quality materials, both the body of the machine and the binding comb. So, it is more like a one-time investment, and you would not need to spend a lot on its maintenance often.

Moving on, as we have mentioned earlier, the efficiency that this item offers is simply outstanding. It takes very little time to deliver and can punch 12 pages at a time. Its binding capacity goes as high as 450 pages. The result that it delivers is precise and is not time-consuming.

Additionally, when it comes to portability, this machine scores a perfect 10. Even if it provides top-notch performance, it does not take up much space and is not very heavy to carry around.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After using it a few times, there’s one minor glitch that we kept encountering. The machine has some alignment issues. We noticed that it becomes quite a task to align the sheets to ensure that the margins are coordinated.

Pros Lasts for a long time

Stellar construction

Delivers efficient output

Easy to carry around Cons Has certain alignment problems

Up next, we have another entry from Fellowes, the 5218301 Galaxy Electric Comb Binding System. And if we put it bluntly, it is one of the best binding machines for office use that we have tested. If you do not believe us, check out all that it has to offer!

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this item is suitable for pros and amateurs alike. So, if you have not used a binding machine before, there’s no reason to worry. It comes with a highly detailed instruction manual that will guide you step by step through the process. Installation of this item is a breeze, irrespective of your level of expertise.

Now that we have talked about how easy it is to install it, let’s move on to its performance. This item is designed in a way that it can bind 500 pages at a time. And when it comes to punching, it can handle 25 sheets at once. Because of the high workload that it is equipped to handle, it saves a lot of your precious time.

Moreover, this device doesn’t have a handle. This relieves you from the trouble of pulling on a lever every time. All you need to do here is simply push a button and get your work done!

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside to this item is that the price is a little on the higher end. If you are looking for a budget buy, this might not be a very suitable option. It is relatively more pricey than its contemporaries, but for the performance it delivers, we have to say it’s worth the price.

Pros Easy installation process

High efficiency in performance

Suited for office use

Does not cause hand fatigue Cons Price is a little high

The next product that we have for you is from the house of BNC Office Supply. The Buyor 8541731856 21 Hole Metal Binding Machine is best known for its high-quality build and remarkable performance. It is user-friendly and highly affordable at the same time.

Why Did We Like It?

What makes it stand out among its contemporaries is the compact design. It occupies very little space and is relatively smaller in size. On top of that, it also adds to the décor of your office. Despite its petite size, it boasts a sturdy metal construction that is not prone to get damaged easily.

Moreover, for the price point, the output it delivers is pretty commendable. It allows you to bind around 250 pages and punch 12 sheets of paper at a time. This is a good capacity if you are using it for academic purposes or for personal household use.

Additionally, the handle offers great functionality in aligning the papers and getting the comb in motion. This allows you to get the paper binding and punching done in no time. It gives a better grip and balance that enables you to get the work done more smoothly and efficiently.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One problem that we faced with this item is that it was not very suitable for heavy-duty use. It is built primarily for personal purposes, and using it for commercial purposes is not really a great idea. The machine is not built to handle big bulks of paper.

Pros Commendable design features

Does not get damaged easily

Suitable for personal use

Delivers fast output Cons Not suitable for heavy tasks

For our next entry, we have another manual punching and binding option for you. The Tamerica 210PB Manual Comb Binding Machine is an excellent choice for you if your primary lookout is a device that is sturdy and durable. To know more about it, keep reading.

Why Did We Like It?

The most desirable feature that this product offers is disengageable pins and the margin control option. A lot of people face trouble when it comes to aligning the sheets properly. But that’s not the case when it comes to Tamerica 210PB Manual Comb Binding Machine.

Additionally, the versatility that it brings to the table is simply remarkable. You can work on any size of paper without much hassle. You can work on both small and large documents with equal ease, and you do not require to purchase separate machines. This not only saves time and effort but also reduces your expenses.

Moreover, versatility is not just limited to the paper types as it pretty much works with all types of comb binding supplies too. So, you can understand that it is suitable for a variety of binding needs. If you like experimenting, this item can be your best friend!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We hardly have any complaints about the product other than the fact that it looks pretty bulky. It does occupy a significant amount of space on your desk. So, unless you have a considerably big workspace, accommodating this item can be pretty challenging.

Pros Aligning the sheets is easy

Known for being versatile

Cost-effective

Provides efficient functioning Cons Occupies a lot of space

The Rayson SD-220B Binding Machine is an ideal bet for all those who like experiencing the beauty and performance of traditional punching and binding machines. These are highly suitable to give your presentations, documents, and reports a polished and professional bound finish.

Why Did We Like It?

Its performance is one of the major reasons why it has made it to our list. We were pretty impressed by how efficiently it performs the tasks we threw at it. You can manually punch 22 paper sheets at a time with no hassle. This cuts down your working time and enables you to get bulks of paper punched in a small amount of time.

Moving on to the design, we noticed that it is incredibly user-friendly. It is super easy to use and enables you to bind and punch papers continually. You do not have to restart the entire process if you are punching paper in batches.

Moreover, this machine is of an ideal size if your office does not have a lot of storage space. It is not bulky and instead adds to the beauty of your work desk.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We can say that the packaging has a lot of scope for improvement. After it got delivered, we noticed that the edges of the delivery box were tapered. This got us worried if the product was damaged in transit. Luckily, it was not, but we would say that it certainly calls for better packaging!

Pros Brilliant performance

Helps save time

Easy to use

Ideally suited for moderate-sized office Cons Packaging needs to be improved

We have almost reached the end of our list, and next up, we have the Akiles Wiremac Duo Punching & Binding Machine. The full metal construction of this device reeks of beauty and elegance. Besides its sleek design, we cannot help but appreciate how quickly and efficiently it performs too!

Why Did We Like It?

As mentioned before, the first thing to catch our attention was its stellar design. The premium-quality build is one of a kind, and chances are high that you would want to add it to your workspace.

Now, coming to the performance, we noticed that the major focus of this device is on wire binding. The package includes a wire holder to help you easily attach it to your documents. To ensure that you meet all the unique wire size requirements, you can also use the wire master selector that comes with the package.

And one of the best things about this is that you get two handles to help you punch the papers more smoothly and comfortably. You get the long handle to punch through big bulks of paper and a smaller one when you are handling a lighter workload.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the major drawbacks is that the machine is a little chunky. That is still fine because you get the added feature of wire binding with this product. However, this extra bulkiness would seem utterly pointless if you do not have the need for a wire binding and only require a punching and binding machine.

Pros Suitable for large workspaces

Incredible design

Comes with 2 handles

Delivers efficient performance Cons Machine takes up a lot of space

For the final entry, we have the VEVOR Manual Coil Binding Machine that is quite popular among the users for its incredible build and performance. It comes with exceptional binding features that make the bound pages extremely comfortable to read.

Why Did We Like It?

The best thing that we liked about the item is the ease of use that it offers. The handle on this device is extremely smooth and enables you to punch the sheets of paper with much ease. You will also find a drawer waste box, which makes it very convenient to clean paper waste.

Furthermore, when it comes to durability, this item hits a high score. It has an incredible premium-quality metal construction that ensures that the product functions well and lasts for a long time. The hard alloy blades are extremely powerful and deliver a strong punching performance.

Moreover, the problem of aligning the paper properly will no longer loom over your head if you decide to use this device. It comes with the knob lock positioner that ensures that the document is placed symmetrically and the binding is perfect.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since the product arrived, there’s one drawback that we noticed. The package does not come with a clear set of instructions, and that makes it a little challenging for first-time users. For a product as great as this one, we expected a better user manual.

Pros Handle functioning is smooth

Cleaning is simple

Highly durable

Easy to align the paper Cons Unser instructions are not clearly laid out

Buyer’s Guide

Now that you have read about the top 15 binding machines, were you able to decide on the right option? Well, we understand that it is not that simple.

Going through a detailed description of the best products is not enough to make an informed choice. You are only halfway to your destination, and in order to reach the goal, there are few more steps to follow. To make a wise decision, you have to consider some other factors too.

And in this section, we are going to talk about some of those crucial factors. Now let’s take a quick look!

Types Of Documents

This is one of the most primary considerations to have before deciding on which option to settle for. Depending on whether you are a student or a working professional, you must select an option that best suits your needs.

You might be looking for a book-style binding, a contemporary finish, or prefer a more traditional binding look. Based on these requirements and your aesthetic preferences, choose an option that can deliver the desired output.

Thickness

If you are using the binding machine for commercial purposes, then the requirements are very different from what you have otherwise used for personal purposes. Business use generally calls for a heavy-duty binding that requires handling a heavy workload. But, all machines are not well-equipped to handle bulk work.

On the other hand, if you are a student, the chances are that you do not have to bind or punch a huge bulk of papers at a go. First, you should figure out your regular binding needs and opt for an option accordingly.

Use And Application

Not everyone has the same binding requirements, be it at home or at the office. Some people might need a binding machine to help with their kids’ projects, and some might need it for academic purposes.

If you need a product to bind books at your leisure or plan to use it not too often, it is better to go for an affordable option. On the other hand, if you wish to install it in your office, where it will be used quite frequently, it is better to look for a durable and high-performance option. Price then should become a secondary consideration.

We suggest that if you are used to handling heavy paper loads, it is better to go for electronic binding machines. There are a few products that even come with a wire binding feature. This will directly help you get a wire binding done and save you the time and effort of going through one extra step.

Easy To Use

Irrespective of your prior expertise in using binding machines, we always recommend selecting an option that is convenient to use. You may have used it before, but a product with complex functioning will take up a lot of time to get accustomed to.

The major decision to be made here is whether you should go for an automatic one or a manual one. To be honest, both have their merits and demerits, and using one is not simpler than the other. Based on your workload, you should be able to take a call. However, from our experience, we have noticed that automatic machines are better if you have to bind several documents in a day.

Durability

Well, it is true that every machine goes through wear and tear with regular use. However, that in no way means that you should stop looking for durable options.

If you are operating on a large scale, you absolutely cannot afford the machines to lose their efficiency every other day. So, it is better that you select those that have a solid and premium-quality build.

While we were testing out the products, we noticed that punching holes affects the machine the most and leads to damage. So, in case you go for a thermal binding machine, it is necessary that you take proper care of the heating plate.

Also, check for the warranty details before deciding on an option. Most of the options that we tested offered a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Checking the customer service reviews is another way of ensuring that you receive aid when dealing with unwanted problems. If the manufacturer is offering decent customer care service, they can guide you well, and it would sort half your problems.

Moreover, the material that a product is made of is also a good determinant of how durable it will be.

For example, if you plan on using the binding machine for commercial purposes, it is always good to opt for heavy metal construction. These machines are a little bulky but are very durable. You would not need to spend unnecessarily on repairs.

Final Words

That’s all we have for today, friends!

We hope that you have been able to learn more about binding machines after reading this comprehensive guide. And we also hope that you had fun while you were at it. We are now sure that you can make the best choice.

But before we say goodbye, we would love to share our favorites with you. The Fellowes 5006501 Binding Machine Star+ Comb Binding take the award for being our overall favorite. If your prime concern is finding a durable product, then the MAKEASY 8541731862 Binding Machine is an excellent consideration.

And lastly, if you are looking for a highly portable item, the Tianse Store 7545878384 Binding Machine is your best bet. With that, it’s a wrap. Let us know your favorite binding machine in the comment section below.

Until next time, take care!