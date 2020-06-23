7 Best Concrete Vibrators of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Gone are the days when construction was limited to the professionals!

With the popularity of DIY ways of things today, it doesn’t surprise us that homeowners are taking a keen interest in small-scale construction jobs. The idea is exciting, but without proper tools and equipment, the execution may take a hit.

A concrete vibrator is one tool that falls in the ‘must-have category.’ After all, you can’t expect to build a mansion on a weak foundation!

There are a plethora of concrete vibrators on the market, which can easily leave you confused. But instead of dropping the idea to get one, we have a simple solution – take out some time to read our comprehensive guide and make the right investment.

So, let’s dive in!

Top Concrete Vibrators

First up on our list is the Makita XRV01T. Powered by an 18V battery, this cordless concrete vibrator has a decent run time to seamlessly get you through the day’s job. The thickness of its shaft is ideal to ensure efficient leveling and optimum removal of air bubbles.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, we were impressed with the positive reviews from existing customers. The Makita-built motor has the capacity to deliver 13,000 VPM, which helps strengthen the concrete. Plus, its 4-inch shaft is an inch thick which accounts for a decent reach with quality leveling.

Moreover, the 18V LXT battery has a quick charge time of 45 minutes and provides a runtime of up to 25 minutes under load.

We also loved the presence of a dual switch that facilitates its use in both horizontal and vertical directions. Not only does this allow maximum user control, but it also does the job in one go.

Perhaps its biggest advantage is the set of Star Protection Computer Controls that protects it from overheating, overloading and over-discharging scenarios. Upon sensing any one of the mentioned situations, the battery automatically communicates with the tool to cease operation. This mechanism relieves the user from constant monitoring, especially during long work hours.

Lastly, the kit contains twin 18V lithium batteries, a rapid charger and a tool case that makes it easy to carry around.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a bit pricey, the Makita XRV01T doesn’t do enough to power heavy duty leveling jobs. But given its efficiency for small-scale residential purposes, we think that it certainly delivers a value-for-money performance.

Pros Protective cover on switch and battery prevents contamination

Easy maneuverability

Compact design

Less weight reduces operator fatigue Cons Not meant for high power jobs

Just behind our top pick is the versatile GlobMarble Concrete Vibrator. Sporting a simple yet effective design, this electric tool is an ideal fit for beginners and DIY enthusiasts. Moreover, the tool comes packed with a host of essential features that enhances its overall reliability and efficiency.

Why Did We Like It?

At the heart of the unit lies a robust vibrating motor that delivers superior power to obtain a strong concrete setting quite effortlessly. Moreover, its heat resistant mechanism is capable of tolerating up to 180-degree Celsius, thereby maintaining continuous operation.

Combine this with the tool’s dust and water-resistant build, and you have a durable concrete vibrator at your disposal. Furthermore, unlike its competitors, the GlobMarble Concrete Vibrator boasts of having minimum maintenance requirements for prolonged service life.

What really stands out for us is the tool’s adjustable vibration force to produce both small and large volume vibrations as per the requirement. In fact, this feature makes the tool a suited vibrating force for vibrating screens, dryers, filters and concrete forms.

While we tested the 110V version, you may opt for the 120V variant if the need be. Sure, this isn’t the cheapest option available out there, but its multi-purpose use makes the investment worth it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we are a bit bummed out about the absence of a speed controller, which would’ve taken its versatility to the next level. You can obviously purchase one, but at the price, this is the least of our expectations. Also, the tool is relatively heavy, which makes it difficult to control during long hours of operation.

Pros IP65 protection technology to prevent dust penetration

2480 rpm rotary speed

Electrically powered

Low maintenance needs Cons No speed controller and bulky design

For the third pick of the day, we’d like to introduce yet another electric concrete vibrator, this time from the house of Chicago Electric. Featuring a compact and maneuverable design, this hand-held corded concrete vibrator is especially suitable for light duty applications, without making you break the bank.

3/4 HP Concrete Vibrator 13,000 vibrations per minute Lightweight and compact design for all day use

13,000 vibrations per minute

Why Did We Like It?

Although the modest-looking body doesn’t come across as too effective, we were surprised by its capability. For starters, the cast-aluminum construction makes it durable to withstand harsh job site environments. As such, the brand has a reputation of manufacturing some of the best hand held concrete vibrators on the market.

Besides, the protective metal cage on the vibrator head adds to its robustness.

Similar to the Makita XRV01T, this one also has an output of 13,000 VPM, which is ideal for light duty construction, patchwork and intermittent repair jobs. Moreover, it is equipped with a lock-on button that looks after extended use without stressing about control.

Not only does the shaft have an easy-to-switch design, but its length of 15-1/8 inch allows for a longer and deeper concrete consolidation. Furthermore, its maneuverability won’t make you break a sweat, so that’s a bonus!

If you’re looking for an affordable option that doesn’t require much effort, then this corded concrete vibrator from Chicago Electric is worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For an otherwise robust design, the power switch is a bit flimsy, which is prone to damages. Thus, using it and storing the tool requires greater attention to make sure that the switch remains protected from undue external force. Having said that, we are happy with how the tool performs for its price.

Pros 1-3/8 inch diameter

Powerful vibrations

Flexible shaft for swift changing

Affordable Cons Inferior quality power switch

The XtremepowerUS 2200W is another one of our favorites in the light duty application category. It’s a handy and practical unit that has adequate power for accomplishing a variety of leveling and construction jobs. It boasts of a simplistic operation that comes at an affordable price.

XtremepowerUS 2200W Hand Held Electric Concrete Vibrator with 4.5ft... ★ Widely Applicable - Necessary tool for...

★ Easy and Simple to Use - Light weight and...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the powerful 2HP motor works in tandem with 110V supply to deliver 5,000 VPM. Now the figure may not be that appealing, but is enough to go about intermittent leveling and water removing tasks around the house.

On that note, we ought to mention that the unit has 6.5 feet cord to facilitate convenient power access.

Furthermore, the 4.5-feet long shaft has a steel woven design that prevents it from breaking or getting damaged during continuous operation. Much like the Chicago Electric Concrete Vibrator, this tool also comes with a lock-on trigger for trouble-free control. Plus, the power switch as a dust proof coating to keep contamination at bay.

Last but not least, its sturdy and durable frame is ably assisted by a metal head assembly for increased stability and user safety. Here again, the unit is certainly not the most powerful one around, but delivers well on its claims. If you ask us, we can’t ask for more, considering the affordable price tag.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The trigger on this one tends to stick even after using it for a while. Hence, you will need more patience than usual, but that’s far from being a deal-breaker, in our humble opinion!

Pros Rapidly eliminates air bubbles and water from concrete

Ideal for cement pillar and grape rack pouring

Protects cement from penetrating into the motor

Equipped with metal screw thread Cons Trigger switch tends to stick

The fifth spot of the day goes to the Bizoepro Concrete Vibrator. Its industrial-grade design is capable of delivering high vibration frequency that can seamlessly cater to professional scenarios. If you’re on the hunt of a heavy duty concrete vibrator on a budget, then this unit may well fit your needs.

Why Did We Like It?

No surprises here as the rugged roll cage design grabbed our attention. Its metal casing protects the vital parts of the equipment, while also allowing for easy portability on the job site. Operating on a standard 110V power supply, the staggering 16,000 VPM can take on a plethora of construction jobs in a jiffy.

An all-out highlight is the temperature protection device which takes charge of enhancing the unit’s longevity. Upon sensing high working temperature or any abnormality in the rod core, the operation comes to a halt, and can be resumed post normalcy. Talk about minimum attention!

Similar to the XtremepowerUS 2200W, the trigger/power switch is encompassed by a protective covering that prevents dust and moisture for safe operation. Its 4-feet shaft has a diameter of 1.5-inch for a stable concrete settling session.

Last but not least, the vibrating shaft links a threaded interface for a smooth and user-friendly connection. Coupled with a high-strength gear and metal head assembly, reliability and durability run synonymous with this concrete vibrator.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We observed that the equipment gets heated faster than normal. Although you can rely on the temperature protection device to stop operation, the frequent breaks can be annoying to deal with.

Pros Comes in handy for multiple construction jobs

Replaceable carbon brush for long service life

Superior quality power cord

No cement penetration Cons Gets overheated quickly

For the penultimate rank, the Beamnova Concrete Vibrator makes a deserving entry. Backed up a user-friendly design, its power and efficiency make it suitable for a wide variety of applications. Plus, the metal-build case facilitates daily use and protects it from physical damage.

Why Did We Like It?

This unit closely resembles the Bizoepro Concrete Vibrator, and we were eager to find out if its performance is at par with the later. And to our delight, its utility is not too far behind. Firstly, the 110V motor produces 16,000 VPM, which fits a range of construction jobs.

Moreover, the 14-¾ inch shaft has a deeper reach to get rid of water and bubbles on all levels.

Moving on to its operation, you don’t have to do a lot, apart from immersing the vibrator head into wet cement. Once in, switch on the trigger, and the 1-½ inch head removes bubbles and moisture to stack the particles solidly.

Lastly, its metal-build cage has a non-scrolling design that contributes to its stability and durability for everyday use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The unit has a tendency to stop working in the middle of the process abruptly . Although a light tap or two on the vibrator head should resume operation, this is not something we expect for the pricey tag.

Pros Protected switch

Prevents cement from penetrating

Shaft has a longer reach

Efficiently levels concrete Cons Stops working suddenly

The last product on today’s list is the USA Pro Concrete Vibrator. It’s an affordable, compact and easy-to-use hand held concrete vibrator that’s meant exclusively for small-scale jobs on the go. Powered by a 1.5HP motor, it produces a decent vibration frequency for its price.

1.5HP ELECTRIC HAND HELD HIGH SPEED CONCRETE VIBRATOR W/60" X 35mm... Heavy Duty Vibrator has a 60in X 35mm shaft needle

Will Vibrate the Bubbles out of Concrete / Cement

Why Did We Like It?

Much like the Makita XRV01T, this unit also has a vibration frequency of 12,000 VPM which is suitable for light duty construction jobs. In addition, the sufficiently long shaft needle does satisfactorily well to eliminate bubbles and moisture in minimum time.

We were utterly surprised to see a lock-on trigger for its humble-looking and ultra-affordable design. So, count the brownie points!

Last but not least, the power cord with a 3-prong plug makes it easy to connect to the standard household circuit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Its biggest disadvantage is the weak motor, which negates the high vibration frequency. This, in turn, makes it unsuitable for heavy duty or regular construction tasks. Unfortunately, the USA Pro concrete vibrator fails to justify its ‘pro’ tag.

Pros 60-inch long shaft needle

Easy to use

Maneuverable

Inexpensive Cons Lacks power

Concrete Vibrator Buyers’ Guide

There is a range of affordable and expensive options on the market, but your investment will be justified only when you pick a unit according to your needs. For that, we’ve combined a list of a few key points to keep in mind while making the call.

Read on to know more…

Vibrations Per Minute

The vibrations per minute (or VPM) is a vital factor that determines the speed of the tool. In simple terms higher the VPM, the less time it will take to remove moisture and bubbles. We’d recommend 12,000 VPM for standard use, while professional-grade jobs may require something around 16,000 VPM at the least.

Motor

Along with VPM, the power of the motor accounts for the unit’s efficiency. Even if your budget doesn’t allow you to opt for a tool with high VPM, we strongly suggest going for a powerful motor that compensates for speed with efficiency.

Electric vs. Battery

If portability is on top of your priority list, then we’d recommend choosing a battery-operated concrete vibrator, since it eliminates the need of having an electric supply nearby. In case of electric-powered concrete vibrators, going for a longer power cord is preferable.

Verdict

Getting the right tool for your needs is easier said than done!

Without a proper concrete vibrator, the foundation of your construction will remain weak and unstable. And that’s why we’ve listed 7 of the best options up for grabs today. Now, before we leave you to make your call, here’s a quick shout out to some of our favorites.

While the Makita XRV01T is a popular name, the GlobMarble Concrete Vibrator is a true all-rounder for its price. Both the Bizoepro Concrete Vibrator and Beamnova Concrete Vibrator feature metal-cage design for better durability.

With this, it’s time for us to bring down the curtains. Hope our effort helps you find the best concrete vibrator that fits your needs.

Agree with our verdict? Let us know in the comments down below.

So long!