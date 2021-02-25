11 Best Gutter Guards for a Low Maintenance Home

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Cleaning the gutters of your home is a messy and annoying task. Fortunately, there is a way to prevent gutters from collecting debris and clogging – gutter guards.

Gutters are a vital part of every home. Even if you live in an area that doesn’t experience a heavy downpour of rain, installing a gutter on the roof is imperative. Essentially, gutters collect twigs, leaves, rainwater, and other debris that can otherwise damage your home.

As essential as these gutters may be, they are also susceptible to clogging and overflowing. To prevent this, you need to purchase a good gutter guard that will act as a barrier between the gutter and debris.

If you aren’t sure about the right gutter guard for your home, we are here to help clear the confusion. Take a look at our top 11 recommendations of the best gutter guards.

Without further ado, let’s get straight to the deets!

Top Gutter Guards

Document

As the name tells you, the A-M Aluminum Gutter Guard is made of lightweight aluminum that is ideal for most home gutters. This gutter guard is one of our favorites amongst the ones we tested, primarily because of how sleek and unnoticeable it is. Once installed, it fits snugly into the top of the gutter and stays invisible from the ground.

Why Did We Like It?

While everyone wishes to find the best device that will guard their home gutters, most people don’t want it to jut out and look unsightly. The A-M Aluminum Gutter Guard is designed to be completely invisible when looked at from the ground. It fits snugly into the top and stays virtually invisible, ensuring that the aesthetics of your roof remain untainted.

Made of lightweight .018 heavy gauge aluminum, these gutter guards are extremely easy to install and maintain. Moreover, they are rust and rot-resistant, remaining functional throughout their life.

Moving on, the fact that the company offers a lifetime warranty on the product makes us appreciate its quality even more. The company guarantees that these gutter guards will not suffer or damage under daily use and wear and tear.

With 380 holes per foot, these gutter guards are designed to handle torrential rain and downpour. Finally, they are super easy to install (even without professional help) but require 1/2″ #8 Zip Screws that must be purchased separately.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The tabbed edges make it easy to install the guards and create a seamless finish. However, the hardware was not included by the manufacturer, and we had to purchase them separately from a hardware store.

Including the screws with the product would have been convenient, and we wish the manufacturer had taken care of this little detail.

Pros Eliminates gutter clogging

Installs into any roof pitch

Unique bubble design allows free flow of water

Lightweight and easy to install Cons Hardware not included

For our next recommendation, we have chosen the Raptor Gutter Guard. This device features a stainless steel micro-mesh design that boasts tiny holes, which are guaranteed to keep the tiniest of particles and debris out. It is rust-proof and fits all standard five-inch gutters seamlessly.

Why Did We Like It?

In our humble opinion, the Raptor Gutter Guards micro-mesh design is what makes it superior amongst its competitors. These tiny holes are designed to allow free flow of water but stand as a barrier against even the tiniest particles of debris and seeds.

Since a 25-year warranty backs the product, we believe that the company has immense faith in its own products, which is fantastic. Furthermore, they boast of having world-class customer support that can provide any kind of help and guidance that their customers may need.

These gutter guards are designed to fit comfortably into any 5-inch wide gutter. Of course, we observed that they also fit into smaller gutters seamlessly and will not void the roof warranty.

That’s not all; we faced absolutely no issues installing these gutter guards on our own without any professional help. The nut-driver socket and screws required to install the guards were included by the manufacturer, which is a nice touch.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the instructions recommend overlapping the mesh, this does cause leaves and debris to be collected into the gaps over time, which may be harder to clean. We recommend finding a better solution to laying down the mesh as opposed to the ‘overlapping method’ recommended by the manufacturer.

Pros V-Bend technology adds rigidity to the micro-mesh structure

Patented trough design

Type 304 stainless steel mesh

25-year warranty Cons Debris may collect in the gaps of the overlapping mesh

Moving on to our next recommendation, we have the Frost King Plastic Gutter Guard. As the name suggests, these gutter guards are made of rigid plastic that will not rot, corrode, or rust. They can be installed effortlessly because of how easy they are to cut using ordinary scissors.

Sale Frost King VX620 6"x20' Plastic Gutter Guard Keeps leaves and debris from clogging gutters

Will not rust or corrode

Why Did We Like It?

If you want an easier alternative to installing gutter guards that allows you to install and remove them effortlessly, consider using plastic mesh guards. These gutter guards from Frost King are super convenient primarily because of how easy it is to cut and install them. No professional tools, hardware, or handymen required!

The product is 6-inches wide and 20-feet long, which is ideal for most home roofs. However, if you require more, you can purchase another roll without worrying about the cost. Since these guards are made of semi-rigid plastic mesh, they are an extremely cost-effective option for most homeowners.

Moreover, each hole is a quarter of an inch wide, small enough to trap large leaves and debris but large enough to allow smaller twigs and pine needles through. We feel like this gutter guard is an ideal choice for homeowners who want a quick and straightforward solution for covering their overflowing roof gutters.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If we consider the price of this product, the design and material are appropriate and cost-effective. However, in terms of functionality, this isn’t the best gutter guard for keeping small leaves and debris out of the gutters. Since it is so affordable, you can use these guards as a quick solution rather than a permanent one.

Pros Affordable

Semi-rigid, flexible mesh

Easy to customize

Can be easily rolled and unrolled Cons It does not protect the gutters from smaller debris

If you prefer having color options in everything, including gutter guards, the FlexxPoint Gutter Cover system offers you an array of colors to choose from. This guard has a unique three-point design that enables water to trickle-flow over the mesh surface, giving it more time to drain thoroughly.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we were impressed with the unique three-point design this gutter guard offers. This design enables the water over the gutter guards mesh surface to flow slowly, rather than gushing down or overflowing.

This trickle-flow system ensures that the gutter has enough time to drain properly without spilling over or creating a messy situation that you need to clean up later. In fact, the design allows water to drain slowly but completely into the gutters, even when its surface is covered with leaves and debris.

What’s more, the guard is made entirely of stainless steel and features tiny holes on its surface. This essentially blocks all types of debris (large and small) from entering the gutter system.

These gutter guards come with included stainless steel fasteners that make installation a breeze. Moreover, the fasteners ensure that the covers stay securely placed over the top of your roof’s gutters.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed that the edges of the guard that meet the shingles bend upwards slightly. This makes it slightly challenging and annoying to tuck the edges under the shingles comfortably. Furthermore, if the shingles of your roof curl down, you may have to readjust the guards to fit them snugly under them.

Pros Corners can be trimmed with scissors

The unique three-point design prevents clogging

Hardware included

Easy to install Cons May need to readjust edges to fit under shingles

Would you rather skip the professional installation and do it yourself? Several others like you would rather opt for an easy gutter guard installation. Amerimax Gutter Guard offers their customers just that thanks to their easy installation and three-foot strips that don’t need any tools or hardware to set up.

Why Did We Like It?

As we mentioned earlier, this gutter guard from Amerimax is one of our favorites because of its easy installation design. The gutter covers feature a metal mesh design made of extremely robust and durable powder-coated steel. The additional coating ensures that this product lasts for years to come, withstanding weather corrosion, wear, tear, rot, rust, and damage.

For homeowners who are fans of DIY projects, this gutter guard is delightfully simple to install without any professional help. The product must be installed under the first row of roof shingles. Then, using the easy ‘lock-in’ feature, you can secure the guards to the front ‘lip’ of the gutter.

The package contains 25 pieces of gutter guards that should be plentiful for most homes. You can always purchase more if needed as these are super affordable and cost-effective.

Finally, the 10-year limited warranty is a bonus that we were happy to learn about.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the manufacturer advertises this product to be super easy to install on your own, there are a few things you need to be aware of.

First, make sure that you have a pair of scissors handy; you will likely have to trim the pieces to fit the gutter. Second, use a tool (straightened paper clip or coat hanger) to manipulate the ends of the overlapping mesh.

Pros Easy to install

75-feet in length

Flexible material

Can be trimmed with ordinary scissors Cons Requires slight trimming and adjustments

While searching for gutter guards that are easy to install, we stumbled upon our next find – E-Z-Gutter Guard. This guard is made of aluminum mesh and features a curved profile, making it easy to install and long-lasting. The tight mesh design ensures that only water seeps through its surface, keeping debris out of your gutters.

Sale E-Z-GUTTER GUARD EZ-Quick-10 Gutter Guard, Silver Includes ten 4-foot sections - entire box...

Easy to install – no screws needed; snaps out...

Why Did We Like It?

After going through half a dozen’ easy to install’ gutter guards, we came across this product that impressed us. We liked these guards because we did not require any tools to install them – no hardware, no screws, and no scissors. They meant it when they said ‘easy installation.’

Moving over to the product, the heavy-duty aluminum mesh is designed to allow water to drain effectively but create a barrier against leaves, twigs, and other debris. That being said, the mesh design features holes that prevent larger twigs from penetrating, but not smaller ones (like pine needles).

The tension-engineered aluminum material has been designed to stay snugly in place, even when faced with rough weather conditions. Installation is a breeze, as this gutter guard doesn’t require any tools to fit into place. Moreover, removing the guards is also straightforward – snap them out of their spot to remove, clean, and set them back in place when you’re done.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A little installation tip that the manufacturer could have mentioned – bend the guards slightly in a concave shape. Place them over your gutter and allow the ends to fit snugly under the shingles.

We didn’t do this initially and found it challenging to install the guards without trimming them first. Trimming it may cause the guards to be too loose, so avoid doing that.

Pros Semi-rigid but flexible

Ten gutter guards in a pack

Does not rust or corrode over time

No hardware or tools required Cons none

In terms of unique design, we came across a gutter guard that astonished us with its strategic design. The LeafTek Gutter Guard features a patented vented raised ridge design that was developed to create better airflow, reducing the phenomenon of wet leaves sticking to the surface of the guard.

Why Did We Like It?

There are so many things to like about this gutter guard that we don’t know where to begin. For starters, the patented raised ridge design is something extraordinary that we did not expect.

It took us by surprise when we observed the strategic design increasing airflow between the guards, and thus, preventing wet leaves and debris from sticking to a single spot on the guards. Moreover, the gutter guard features 404 holes per square foot, allowing adequate water and airflow without allowing sediments and leaves to enter the gutter.

Moving on to the structure and build, these guards have an enamel finish, giving them added strength and durability. The guards come in ‘easy to handle’ 4-foot lengths, including all hardware required to install them effortlessly.

The included magnetic hex drive is a nice touch, and we think you will appreciate it as well. These guards keep everything out of your gutters – all except water and air.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To install these guards, you need to use the included hardware and screw them into your roof using a cordless grill. While this feature ensures that the guards don’t come off due to heavy rainfall or wind, it requires a little more handiwork than guards that can be snapped into place.

Pros Prevents large and small debris from entering the gutter

Will not rust or corrode

Great customer support

Easy to install 4-foot pieces Cons Requires tools to install

Speaking of easy installation, our next product features foam guards that require no tools to install. The semi-permeable foam material allows water to pass through into the gutter while preventing any other debris from penetrating. This guard is designed to work with every K-style gutter profile (which is found in most homes).

Why Did We Like It?

We tried and tested several dozen gutter guards made of various durable materials. However, when we came across the foam gutter guards, we were slightly curious to see how well they would work. It turns out they are excellent in preventing debris, no matter how small, from entering the gutter system.

As you can guess, being made of foam makes them super lightweight and easy to handle. This also translates to these guards being extremely easy to install—no more tools, hardware, screws, and drills. Bend the edges slightly to insert the gutter guards under the shingles comfortably, and you’re done!

Moreover, the foam material allows water to pass through effortlessly, trickling down the gutter system efficiently. It doesn’t allow even the smallest of debris to enter the gutter since it features microscopic holes instead of the usual holes featured in plastic and stainless steel gutter guards.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, these gutter guards did what they promised – kept the leaves and debris out while allowing water to pass through. That being said, the foam material trapped small seeds and pollen, which, unfortunately, cannot be removed (easily).

This calls for a complete replacement of the guards, which can be annoying for some.

Pros Can be trimmed effortlessly

No installation tools required

It fits into all K-style gutters

Allows water to pass through effortlessly Cons Traps smaller seeds and pollen in the material

We admit it – not many people consider the aesthetics of their gutter guards. However, we loved the white color of this product, knowing all well it would get dirty soon enough. The snap-on gutter guards as easy to install and made of rigid PVC material – super durable and made to last.

Why Did We Like It?

As we mentioned earlier, it was the pristine, white color that initially caught our attention. However, once we went through positive customer reviews and tested the product, we realized that the product offers excellent functionality for most K-style gutters.

Made of rigid PVC material, these gutter guards have been built to last. They are strong and durable and stood the test of time, even under harsh weather conditions. What did not last, however, was its pristine white beauty, but this was expected.

Each package contains 25-pieces covering 75-feet of gutter in total. This should be adequate for most homes, and if it’s not, their affordable price tag makes them ideal for purchasing more.

The snap-in design of the guards enables homeowners to install them effortlessly without any professional help. Moreover, no tools or hardware are required for installation. Removing them is as simple as installing them, allowing easy replacement or maintenance.’

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the rigid PVC material works perfectly in mild weather conditions, it will not stand well against torrential snowfall or rain. The material is super durable and robust and will withstand moderate snowfall and rain.

Pros Easy installation

Fine mesh captures large and small debris

Covers 75-feet of gutter

Compatible with most K-style gutter systems Cons Cannot withstand extreme weather conditions

Speaking of rough weather conditions, if you are looking for a gutter guard that will withstand torrential snow and a downpour of rain, we recommend E-Z-Gutter Guard for your home. These guards are made of heavy-duty painted aluminum and come in an excellent black shade. Once installed, they remain virtually invisible from the ground.

Why Did We Like It?

It all began when we started searching for the best gutter guards for rough weather conditions. We came across this product and decided to test it in an area that receives heavy snowfall during the winter.

The results were pleasantly surprising. We noticed that the heavy-duty aluminum material heated up quickly, melting any snow and ice almost instantaneously. This enabled the melted water to trickle down the gutter safely without causing a mess or overflowing. Also, the mesh protected any leaves, twigs, and debris from entering the gutter system, keeping them clean the entire season.

Coming to its installation, these gutter guards were effortless to install. They required no tools, screws, or drills to install. Their easy snap-in design makes installation a breeze, especially for those who don’t want to call in professionals and spend more money on installation.

Finally, the reverse louvers enabled maximum water to seep through the mesh; however, it efficiently kept debris out of the gutter.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Depending on the size and style of your gutters, these gutter guards will fit seamlessly. However, in some cases, the guards need to be trimmed slightly.

This can be a little challenging to do, as the edges of the guards are extremely sharp. Extra care and caution must be taken while handling these guards.

Pros Weather-resistant

Will not collapse under pressure

Easy installation

Reverse louvers design Cons Sharp edge design may cause injury

It does not fit all gutter designs

If you are on the lookout for an easy, effective, and affordable solution to covering your home gutters, consider the Okoray Gutter Guard. We recommend this product because of its ease of use and convenience. The plastic mesh guard can be unrolled and placed snugly over any gutter, irrespective of its size and design.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, we loved how simple this gutter guard’s design and usability is. No matter what kind of gutter you have at home, these resin plastic guards are designed to fit anything. All you need is a good pair of scissors and accurate measurements. Trim the guards to fit any gutter with ease.

The rigid plastic material eliminates the issue of rust, rot, and corrosion. It is weather-resistant and durable, making them ideal for most homes. Also, being relatively affordable, most homeowners can choose to replace these guards as and when necessary without having to worry too much about additional costs.

The flexible mesh material allows water to pass through but blocks all kinds of debris. Moreover, it is easy to install as it can be bent or curved to fit your gutter system. If you’re worried about the guards collapsing or getting dislodged under bad weather conditions, the included clip hooks ensure this will not occur.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As you can guess by the looks of this gutter guard, it has been designed to protect your gutter against most debris, leaves, and twigs. However, since the holes in the mesh are not extremely small, you might notice some amount of smaller debris (twigs, pine needles) falling through into your gutters.

Pros Easy installation

Weather-resistant

Affordable

Flexible and adjustable design Cons Does not protect gutters against smaller debris

Gutter Guard Buyers Guide

Now that you have gone through our top 11 recommendations, were you able to find the ideal option? If you haven’t, wait for a few more minutes before deciding. We have curated a guide to help narrow down the right gutter guard for your home, according to your needs.

Here are a few factors to consider when buying gutter guards for your home:

Type Of Cover

As you may have noticed from our guide above, there are a variety of gutter guards available. From plastic to stainless steel, aluminum, and even foam, there are several options to choose from. But how do you know which one will work best for your home?

Well, we recommend opting for heavy-duty, durable materials like stainless steel and aluminum for those homes that experience extreme weather changes. In case your state experiences mild climates without much rainfall or snow, you can opt for plastic and foam instead.

Also, keep in mind your environment when you purchase a gutter guard. If you live in an area where there is a lot of pollen or pine trees, it is best to avoid guards that feature large holes or gaps for obvious reasons.

Price

As with any other product, you must consider the price and budget when buying a gutter guard. If you want to go for long-term use and durability, we recommend opting for a product that may be slightly more expensive but made of high-quality materials.

However, if you’re looking for a quick and easy solution to covering the gutters at home, you can opt for inexpensive solutions like foam and plastic guards.

Installation

While some guards feature snap-in designs, others require hardware and installation tools. Depending on whether or not you’re willing to invest the additional time and energy into installing your gutter guards, opt for ones that have easy’ lock-in’ or ‘snap’ systems.

Verdict

Now that you have all the information about gutter guards, it’s time to pick the right one for your home.

Remember to consider the factors mentioned above before purchasing any of our recommended gutter guards. If you don’t mind the additional hassle of installation or don’t mind paying someone else to do it, opt for heavy-duty guards like the A-M Aluminum Gutter Guard or the Raptor Gutter Guard.

However, if you’re looking for something that’s easier to install, try the Frost King Plastic Gutter Guard or the Amerimax Gutter Guard.

Until next time!

