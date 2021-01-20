Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

How would you like to get closer to hummingbirds without harming their peace or daily activity?

What was once a distant dream is now a reality, thanks to hummingbird feeders. It’s a beautiful way for someone to watch birds in their natural habitat rather than in cages. You’ll be able to enjoy the company of different types of birds from the comfort of your room.

And the best part is that using a feeder doesn’t involve rocket science. All you need to do is make the solution, add it to the container, and sit back while the birds make their way to the nectar. The fantastic colors attract birds, while improving the outdoor décor of your home.

But how would you know which hummingbird feeder is the best? To help, we’ve narrowed down 13 quality units that birds are bound to love.

Without further ado, let’s begin, shall we?

Best Hummingbird Feeder

One of our top recommendations is the Perky-Pet Hummingbird Feeder, and with good reason. It’s available in the form of a glass bottle, adding a sense of refinement wherever you decide to hang it. What else, the feeder has an antique feel to it, which makes it stand out from the rest.

Perky Pet 8132-2 Starglow Vintage Glass Hummingbird Feeder

Vintage design glass bottle reservoir

Why Did We Like It?

To select the appropriate feeder, you need to consider two critical factors: attraction and cleanliness. When hummingbirds migrate to your vicinity in spring, you need your feeder to be decorated or painted with vibrant colors to grab the attention. So, the four red-colored, flower-shaped pots come in handy.

It would be best to clean the feeder and place fresh nectar, which the designers have ensured isn’t too challenging. All you need to do is remove the base and clean the container thoroughly to keep the birds coming back for more. Also, it holds 10 ounces of nectar, making it convenient for feeding numerous birds at a time.

You can use it for a long time, thanks to the brushed nickel base, serving a dual purpose. It allows the birds to get a firm grip while feeding and provides much-needed durability for regular use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s essential to be cautious when working with glass, and you need to sanitize it regularly, especially during winter. Meanwhile, it doesn’t come with an ant-moat, vital for keeping insects and bugs away from the nectar. You’ll have to buy the moat separately, which may deter potential buyers.

Pros Durable

The capacity of 10 ounces

Four feeding stations

Stunning appearance

Easy cleaning Cons No ant-moat

Needs regular maintenance

If you’re looking for a vibrant product to attract birds, then you can try the More Birds Hummingbird Feeder. It comes in numerous styles, all of which are convenient for your feathered-friends as they have their fill of nectar. It can accommodate many birds at a time, while the fact that it’s low-maintenance is sure to please you.

Why Did We Like It?

At the very outset, you’ll notice the remarkable capacity, allowing the container to hold 10 ounces of nectar. You’ll have numerous birds turning up throughout the day, with the feeding ports, allowing five birds to feed on the nectar at any given time.

The ports are flower-shaped, while the base and top are bright red, for more attraction. It’s thought to be the favorite color of hummingbirds and keeps them coming back regularly.

What’s more, it has a built-in ant-moat, which is useful for keeping the nectar clean and the birds safe. The moat prevents ants and bugs from falling in, therefore making it low-maintenance. However, it would help if you cleaned the container at the end of each day, which isn’t too tricky. All you need to do is to wash it with warm soapy water and leave it to dry.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Given the range of features available, you can’t fault the designers for increasing the price, but we understand that it’s a point of contention. You may not be willing to loosen the purse strings as there are other options to choose from. Additionally, it would help if you were careful when working with glass.

Pros Ant-moat

Bright red color

Easy to clean

Keeps the birds safe

Suitable base and top Cons Costly

Glass may lead to accidents

Even if you liked our earlier recommendations, don’t make up your mind just yet as the products keep getting better. Next up is the First Nature Hummingbird Feeder, featuring a sturdy construction to keep the birds safe and well-fed. No surprise, it has received a positive response from users.

First Nature 3055 32-ounce Hummingbird Feeder

With easy-to-fill wide-mouth jar Reservoirs and...

Why Did We Like It?

We start with an essential characteristic of a hummingbird feeder, which is its color. This feeder comes in vibrant red color, ideal for attracting several birds to your home. Once they arrive, you don’t have to worry about them fighting with each other for space, thanks to the convenient feeding ports.

You’ll love the wide-mouthed nature of the jar, making it easy to add the nectar without any spillage. But that’s not the only thing good about it as it’s also beneficial for cleaning. It allows you to reach all corners of the container, making it one of the cleanest models going around.

The significant upgrade is that you can mix the nectar concentrate in the jar, highlighting its exceptional user-friendliness. On the other hand, its two-part base ensures the birds have a firm grip, making it highly convenient for them to have their fill.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The oval holes on the top plate are more extensive than expected, so don’t be surprised to see tiny critters crawl in. Besides, it’s essential to be vigilant and replace the nectar regularly; otherwise, you may find algae and mildew growing on the inside. All in all, it needs regular maintenance.

Pros Wide mouth jar

Easy to fill

Bright red color

The solution can be mixed in the jar

Comfortable for the birds Cons Insects may fall in

Algae growth

The Juegoal Hummingbird Feeder has sufficient capacity, and you can hang it from any convenient spot. It has some exciting features, one of which is the ant-moat to keep the nectar clean. You’ll get to enjoy birds chirping throughout the day while you quickly fill up the container when needed.

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s start with the incredible capacity before delving into the more nuanced aspects. You’ll notice it can hold 12 ounces of nectar, backed by the eight feeding ports to accommodate many birds at a time. That’s not all; it offers the perfect combination of quality and quantity, which will please you.

It has a built-in ant moat to keep the nectar clean and the birds safe. The moat makes sure no insects or bugs fall into the nectar, which may be accidentally swallowed, leading to diseases.

Other than that, it’s convenient for all age groups, making it ideal for daily use. You can hang the container from any suitable spot, thanks to the hanging rod, specifically designed for the purpose. You’ll also find the detachable covers quite handy to clean the container and put out fresh nectar the next day.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The issue with the model is mold growth, which isn’t a favorable scenario for birds. If you leave the nectar in longer than needed, you’re likely to encounter mold, thereby keeping the birds away. So, it requires regular maintenance but this isn’t too big of a deal and can be managed.

Pros Detachable cover

Ant-moat

Easy to clean

User-friendly

Attractive Cons Mold growth

The Aspects HummZinger has several similarities with some of the other units, but it has also made necessary improvements. You’ll love all that it offers, such as its vibrant coloration and robust design. It has made quite a name for itself in the market to rank among the top products.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, the high-view perch gives this product an edge over other models. While we usually see the base acting as the resting spot, the designers have been smart enough to raise the perch for added comfort. Not only can the hummingbirds drink a belly full of nectar, but they can also rest for a long time.

Furthermore, we liked the four feeding ports, which are sufficient for allowing numerous birds to drink simultaneously. They won’t need to jostle for space, so all birds that turn up will get their fill. In that regard, you’ll get an unhindered view as the birds go about their daily activities.

The feeder is painted with vibrant red color to attract birds, making it possible to spot the container from a distance. And after they leave, you can remove the bowl swiftly, clean it up, and replace it with fresh nectar without any hassle.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the bottom side has tabs for nectar guards, Aspects doesn’t provide them with this model. You’ll need to purchase the guards separately, which is one of its few downsides. Also, if there’s a gentle breeze, it tends to wobble, making it challenging for the birds to have their fill.

Pros High-view perch

Vibrant red color

Four feeding ports

Easy to clean

Unhindered viewing Cons No nectar guards

Wobbles in the wind

If you’re looking for an aesthetically appealing product, they don’t come much better than the Rezipo Hummingbird Feeder. It looks like something from a fairy-tale and has generated substantial buzz leading to buyers’ active interest in it. So, we guarantee it’ll be worth your money.

Why Did We Like It?

If you ask yourself the most crucial aspect of a hummingbird feeder, cleanliness would be at the top of the list. This product is easy to clean, thanks to the clear glass for uninterrupted vision. You can reach all corners of the container to keep it free from mold or algae.

You’ll also see it’s a wide-mouthed reservoir, which comes in handy for adding nectar. Along with the two-part base, you can monitor when the container is empty and refill it swiftly so that the birds turn up every day. In that regard, the brushed copper glass and the bright color helps attract the birds.

We especially liked the attention to detail since the designers have added a unique sealing ring. No longer will you need to worry about leakage while the hand-blown glass will last a long time. What’s more, it can easily handle the rowdiness of the birds.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You’ll notice that the glass appears seamed together, but there’s no need to worry about durability. The designers have used a hand-blown glass, which requires multiple molds, due to which you get a fine line running down the middle. It isn’t a significant issue and won’t affect the quality.

Pros Brushed copper glass

Sealing ring

Hand Blown glass

Durable

Wide-mouthed reservoir Cons Appears to be seamed

We’re at the halfway point of our list, but there are several quality units we’re yet to review. Our next recommendation is the Muse Garden Hummingbird Feeder, which is handmade and includes several fantastic additions for taking good care of birds. It keeps them safe for a comfortable experience.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, your attention is drawn to the excellent colors used to decorate the bottle. The primary color is blue, featuring a series of dots, which helps attract the birds while adding glamour to your backyard. It comes with an ant-moat to prevent bugs and insects from falling in and being swallowed with the nectar.

Interestingly, it’s handmade, which makes for a unique acquisition, and you’re sure to love the little bubbles on the surface. And despite being handcrafted, it offers much-needed safety, thanks to the stable base on which the birds perch themselves. The base is also leak-proof to keep the nectar in and your window sill free of stains.

All the components used are anti-toxic and lead-free because it’s predominantly made from recycled materials. Plus, it’s easy to assemble, allowing you to quickly set it up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One major disadvantage is that the inner lining of the flowers has a metal tube from which the hummingbirds feed on the nectar. If the pipe is lined with sharp edges, it could hurt the birds; therefore, requiring you to make the necessary adjustments.

Pros Vibrant colors

Suitable base

Anti-toxic components

Handmade

Tightly sealed Cons Sharp tube lining

Perky-Pet is a well-known brand among bird enthusiasts, thanks to the range of excellent products, and the Perky-Pet Hummingbird Feeder is no different. You can use it in several ways while it’s easy to clean, ensuring the birds come back regularly. Rest assured, you won’t be disappointed.

Why Did We Like It?

If your primary concern is with placement, then you’ll enjoy how the feeder can be attached to the windows without much hassle. You can mount it in different ways using nails or a suction cup, depending on your convenience. It serves dual-purpose by providing an up-close view of the birds, allowing them to go about their daily activities uninterrupted.

The significant improvement comes in terms of the three hollyhock-inspired ports, which aren’t seen in other models. They are soft and flexible, delivering a natural feel for optimum comfort. It permits the birds to drink the nectar or to rest for as long as they want.

Moreover, the feeding ports have a tapered design to keep bees at bay, making the experience safe for you and the hummingbirds. Also, when it’s time to clean, you can take apart the different components relatively quickly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For all that’s good, there are areas which need improvement. It tends to leak, meaning you’re likely to end up with a mess or stain on your ledge, which isn’t an ideal scenario. It would also be best to exercise caution while removing the reservoir since the prong tends to crack.

Pros Soft

Flexible

Suction cup

Easy hanging

Provides natural feel Cons Delicate prongs

Leaking problem

The BOLITE Hummingbird Feeder has a unique design, acting as a suitable addition for most outdoor spaces. It makes sure the hummingbirds drink water or nectar with ease, so that throughout the day, you’ll be treated to numerous birds flocking around your home. It’s also a suitable gift for someone hoping to restore their connection with nature.

BOLITE 18016-B Hummingbird Feeder, Glass Hummingbird Feeder

Effective Feeder - A round perch invites...

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, it features an innovative design, thanks to the netted texture ball shape, making for an eye-catching option. It provides an elegant look that not only attracts hummingbirds but also promises to brighten up your outdoor spot. The designers have also included a metal hanger, ensuring it’s convenient to place the feeder in any suitable location.

It can hold 18 ounces of nectar, which is adequate for catering to several birds throughout the day. Likewise, when the birds fly in to feed, they will enjoy sitting on the round perch till they have had their fill. In that regard, the red flower-shaped feeding ports provide a natural touch.

The blue glass bottle allows you to check the quantity of nectar for a quick refill while also making it easy to clean. When you need to clean or refill it, the wide-mouth opening and the two-part base prove useful for a smooth experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s slightly costly compared to other models, which is a let-down. The price is one of the first things people see, and if it’s more than what you’re used to spending, we understand your hesitation. However, if you’ve got a little wiggle room with your budget, we assure you there won’t be any cause for disappointment.

Pros Attractive red color

Blue glass bottle

Two-part base

Wide mouth opening

Metal hanger Cons Slightly costly

The Brwoynn Hummingbird Feeder has most bases covered, and it has all the relevant features to top rival brands. It keeps the birds safe, and with its large capacity, you can make them stay longer. What’s more, the feeder is highly convenient for accommodating several birds at a time, which is sure to please you.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you’ll notice that Brwoynn has ensured that it’s easy to clean, thanks to the simple design involving a cover and plastic bowl. While the bowl is transparent and provides an uninterrupted view, the cover can be removed during cleaning. In that regard, the eight-round corners come in handy for a quick refill.

It’s made from polycarbonate, which serves a dual-purpose by delivering the much-needed durability and keeping the color intact for a long time. So, you won’t have any trouble attracting birds while it withstands the unpredictable weather. Thanks to the windproof design, you can leave it out and not worry about it filling with rainwater.

Furthermore, the small round groove supports the plastic cover and prevents ants or bugs from falling in. And to drink from the container, the birds can use the flower-shaped ports without jostling for space.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The distance between the railing and the drinking port is too large, with some birds finding it challenging to reach the nectar. As they flutter about, the container can tip forward, leading to spillage, or there may be a lot of nectar left at the bottom.

Pros Clear bowl

Eight round corners

Durable

Windproof

Ant-moat Cons Challenging to reach for some birds

Spillage

The BOLITE 18017-P Hummingbird Feeder offers the perfect combination of beauty and sturdiness, ensuring a positive response from users. It has several quality features like the two-part base and a large capacity, making it suitable for numerous birds. Plus, it’s effortless to use, and we assure you won’t be disappointed.

Why Did We Like It?

We begin by discussing the diamond-shaped design, delivering a touch of class to your outdoor spaces. The hummingbirds can rest on it or take their time as they fill up on nectar. Furthermore, we guarantee that it’s highly successful in attracting the birds, thanks to the vibrant colors and the innovative perch.

It has numerous feeding ports to simultaneously accommodate many birds, while the red flower-shaped opening proves beneficial. Moreover, it provides a natural touch and capitalizes on their inquisitive nature to present you with a close-up view. You can use the metal hanger to place it in any suitable spot and watch as the birds have their fill of nectar.

Also, due to the transparent nature of the bottle, you can keep a tab on its 20-ounce capacity. When it’s almost empty, all you need to do is open the two-part base and fill it with nectar. Similarly, follow the same procedure to clean the feeder.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s priced higher than some of the other units available right now, which is a cause for concern. We believe you won’t be disappointed when it comes to quality if you’ve to pay slightly extra. But you might be tied down by a budget, in which case it’s better to choose a different unit.

Pros Red flower feeding ports

Attractive

Glass bottle

Wide mouth opening

Easy hanging Cons Pricey

If you care about fine dining for birds, then it doesn’t get much better than this. The Perky-Pet 8110H-1 Bird Feeder may seem like a simple unit but don’t be fooled. It packs a punch and allows you to lay out a delicious platter of treats. Additionally, there are compartments for flower arrangement.

Perky Pet 8110H-1 Bird Feeder, Copper

Copper base cover and 4 flower feeding stations

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, it has an exceptional capacity of 32 ounces, making it stand out amongst other models. When the birds arrive, there will be enough nectar for each one to have their fill without fighting for space. So, you can enjoy the hummingbirds in their natural environment, going about their usual activities.

To support the incredible capacity, there are four feeding stations along with an integrated perch. The birds can rest on it and won’t have any difficulty reaching the nectar. Moreover, thanks to the glass container, you can keep an eye on the capacity for a quick refill.

It’s easy to clean, meaning it doesn’t require much maintenance. You can keep the container free of algae or mold to ensure the birds show up every day. Plus, the copper base delivers reliability, making sure you get the much-needed longevity you desire.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Users have faced problems with installation, and we’ve received reports that it’s difficult to screw the parts together. What’s more, it tends to leak from the bottom if the components are unaligned, so you need to be patient. In case the leaking persists, you’ll have to make structural changes.

Pros Flower-shaped feeding stations

Integrated perch

Glass nectar container

Quick refill

User-friendly Cons Leaking

Poor installation

The LUJII Hummingbird Feeder is yet another handmade option, featuring a gorgeous display of vibrant colors. It’s sure to attract birds, so you can keep the container filled with adequate quantities of nectar. Furthermore, it brings the natural world closer to you for a fulfilling experience, which is the reason for its positive reviews.

Why Did We Like It?

The most striking aspect is that it’s highly successful in attracting several birds at once, thanks to the beautiful colors. Its glass bottle has been painted with vibrant shades, ensuring the birds have no trouble spotting it while their inquisitive nature brings them closer. Once they arrive, the five flower-shaped ports prove useful for reaching the nectar.

That’s not all; the glass is hand blown and has been handcrafted by trained designers for optimum performance. On the contrary, patterns on the container have been embedded into it, so you don’t need to worry about fading. You can use it for a long time to withstand various external factors for a seamless experience.

Meanwhile, it’s effortless to clean; all you need is to unscrew the base to reach inside. Similarly, the wide-mouth reservoir proves useful when adding the nectar, with the clear glass offering an unhindered view.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the issues with the model is that there appears to be a seam down the middle. It seems like two-halves of the glass were put together, but that’s not the case, and it doesn’t affect durability, so don’t worry. Also, water may leak from the bottom of the container, meaning you’ve to make reinforcements.

Pros Clear glass

Wide-mouthed reservoir

Two-part base

Handcrafted

Easy to clean Cons Has a seam down the middle

May leak

Hummingbird Feeder Buyer’s Guide

Now, let’s talk about certain essential aspects of hummingbird feeders without which our list would be incomplete. Although it’s a simple product, there are several minute details that makes purchasing a hummingbird feeder worthwhile. We’ve listed down what we consider to be the most important features and you should keep these in mind.

So, grab a notepad and let’s begin.

Durability

It must be sufficiently durable because most of the time the hummingbird feeder is going to be out in the open. From extreme heat, torrential downpour and strong winds there are numerous unpredictable weather conditions the feeder has to endure.

Moreover, when the birds arrive, it should be tough enough to accommodate several birds at once without incurring damage. The contents must remain intact and the body should be made from sturdy materials to last a long time. You can’t afford to buy a new feeder, every couple of months.

Ease of Use

It must be easy to use and while there aren’t too many components, designers should nevertheless provide clear instructions. It’ll particularly prove useful for first-time users and help understand how the unit should be assembled, cleaned and hung in any suitable spot.

When you buy a hummingbird feeder your primary objective is to enjoy the company of birds as they go about their daily activities. In that regard, you don’t want to have a tough time trying to understand how various parts function.

Safety

One of the most important things to look out for is safety, both for the birds and the product. We mentioned durability as one of the deciding factors for choosing a model, but that being said, the material shouldn’t harm the birds. The feeder ports, resting base and body cover mustn’t injure your feathered friends.

Attractiveness

A hummingbird feeder must be highly attractive and should be adorned with bright colors. Varying hues play a crucial role in attracting birds from far away and shades like red efficiently grab their attention. Other than that, the feeder ports could be shaped like flowers to provide a natural feel to make the birds comfortable.

Price

Finally, we can’t end the discussion without talking about the price and for the benefit of customers the cost should be as low as possible. It’s best not to compromise with quality but for appealing to a wider audience the price must be kept within reasonable limits.

Verdict

We’ve covered our selection of the best hummingbird feeders, and hopefully, you’ve got a better idea about the product.

It’s easy to use and clean to keep the birds coming back for more. With the inclusion of features like the ant-moat, the birds will stay safe and won’t be bothered by bugs or insects in their food.

Before signing off, we’ve decided to assist you a bit more by narrowing down the top products in various categories. You can choose the Perky-Pet 8132-2 Hummingbird Feeder for the best overall performance, while the More Birds Hummingbird Feeder presents itself as a high-end option.

Apart from that, the First Nature Hummingbird Feeder delivers unmatched output when it comes to user-friendliness. That’s all the time we’ve got; with the right unit, you’re assured to create a comfortable environment for hummingbirds.

The birds will lift the mood of your surroundings and make these trying times more bearable. Take care and bye!

