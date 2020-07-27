Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Who does not love to watch movies in high definition?

Therefore, you must also love Blu-ray drives – the solution to your storage problems. These nifty devices were developed to run HD media files without storage issues. The reason for adequate storage is that these drives use blue lasers.

Since these lasers have a shorter wavelength, you can write more data on discs. Thereby you have more freedom to watch movies or even play games in high-definition. Apart from this, you can perform several noteworthy functions in one simple tool.

Now, how do you decide which is the best Blu-ray drive from the numerous choices that are available in the market? In this regard, we have formulated a list of the 7 Best Internal Blu Ray Drives of 2020. This list provides a comprehensive analysis of the top products from the best brands.

So, read on to know all the deets.

Best Internal Blu Ray Drives

LG has been a trustworthy brand for many people when it comes to electrical appliances. So, given the reputation, it has come up with the LG Electronics 14x SATA Blu-ray Internal Rewriter. This is a highly versatile tool that can take care of most tasks to deliver a power-packed performance.

Why Did We Like It?

This model is all about versatility, and you can use it with several optical discs such as Blu-ray, DVD+R, RW DVD-RAM, and RW DVD-R. Thus, given the flexibility, you have the luxury of deciding which disc format to use for any particular task. Furthermore, it outshines rival brands, thanks to the data protection feature.

Moving on, you will find that it has a 4MB buffer memory, so you do not have to worry about losing your information. Apart from this, it has a SATA interface that couples speed with precision to make sure that you get the best performance possible. And talking about speed, it offers a maximum of 14x while BD-R writing.

Moreover, it supports M-DISC and can convert 2D playback into 3D. This ensures that you get an enhanced movie experience and can enjoy some quality playback.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is not equipped with the installation software. As a result, you will have to download the necessary software to make it fully compatible. On top of this, on occasions, it does have a problem reading discs, which can prove frustrating and lead to frequent disruptions.

Pros Versatile

4MB buffer memory

SATA interface

14x BD-R writing speed

Compatible with numerous optical discs Cons No installation software

Problem reading discs

ASUS has been known to bring innovative and exciting models to the market to enhance user experience. Similarly, the ASUS Computer International Direct Blu-Ray Writer BW-16D1HT Drive comes with little tweaks that make a big difference. This is why it is one of the top products in the market and has received positive reviews from users.

Why Did We Like It?

The designers have focused on getting the basics right, and in that regard, this model offers high burning quality. This is due to the OTS technology, which is an innovative addition that is rarely seen in other brands. Long story short, you get a high burning success rate and it ensures that you have a fast operation.

Added to this, it is straightforward to use, and all you need is to follow three simple steps to burn your discs. Further adding to the ease of use is the intuitive burning interface, which enables you to use a Drag-and-Burn function. This assures that you can use it to get the best output even if you are not tech-savvy.

It also features a Green Focus Energy saving technology that makes sure that your device does not expend unnecessary energy. Thereby, it can provide a long lifespan so that you get a consistently strong performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You do not get the option of a SATA cable with this product. This could be a cause of concern for many buyers since this is something that other brands offer. Moreover, there is no installation software, which you will need to make your device completely compatible.

Pros High burning quality

Fast

Easy to use

Green Focus Energy-saving technology

M-DISC support Cons No SATA cable

No installation software

If you have a need for speed, then you will love the Pioneer Electronics Internal Blu-Ray Writer. With it, you can enjoy fast disc writing speeds while also getting a terrific performance. This is why people have taken a liking to it, and it promises to be a high-quality option.

Why Did We Like It?

Speed is the eye-catching feature when we talk about this product, but do not worry. The designers have made sure that you are guaranteed high-quality on the discs you write despite the fast writing speed. As a result, it can produce a top speed of 16x.

Added to the speed, this is one of the top models when it comes to HD movie playback experience. This is made possible by the 5.25-inch SATA internal Blu-ray drive that does more than enhancing your movie experience. This is seen in its ability to burn Blu-ray discs at optimum performance and that too at a high success rate.

Moving on, you have the option of creating archive discs for backing up your data. This is well complemented by the versatility that makes it compatible with both CDs and DVDs. Finally, with it, you can also play 3D movies, which is sure to please buyers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a couple of flaws when it comes to durability and software. Firstly, it is not very sturdy and could break down after a while. This is a matter of inconvenience for most people. Also, you will need a software upgrade to bring it up to the latest standards.

Pros 3D movie compatible

Compatible with a range of optical disc types

QuickPlay technology

50GB space

Supports CDs and DVDs Cons Durability is an issue

Requires software update

This tool has been designed specifically for Apple PCs. As a result, it delivers an exceptional performance that will take care of writing and recording. Such is its prowess that it produces a high-speed that has made it one of the best operating system specific devices going around.

Why Did We Like It?

It delivers excellent reading, writing, and player performance, and that too at 8x speed. This makes it an ideal device for Apple PCs and provides a significant improvement. However, this does not mean that the designers have neglected other users.

With this product, you do need anything fancy, as it fits into the same screw holes that held your previous drive. Besides, you find that it is effortless to install. And this comes in handy when you are using the MCE drive on the Mac OS 10.5 to OS 10.12.

Furthermore, it is a highly efficient tool that is due to the enhanced Mac Blu-ray Player software. Apart from this, you will be happy to note that it comes loaded with the installation software and is fully compatible. Thus, you do not have to download anything, and you can enjoy the bootable drive and HD movies.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have seen that there could be problems with the adapter initially. This means that you may not get the desired output, which could lead you to change the adapter. Plus, it may not support the Windows Operating System, which is an issue for many people leading to a reduction in the buyer base.

Pros Installation software equipped

Can burn up to 100GB

Bootable drive

CDs and DVDs compatible

Supports Mac OS X 10.5 through 10.12 Cons May not support Windows

The adapter could be a problem

This product is easy to install, and given the inch-perfect dimensions, it works well with most devices. This is what makes the Panasonic Laptop Internal UJ-272 SATA Blu-ray Burner popular among the buyers. It presents the opportunity to upgrade your appliances and work as per the latest standards.

Why Did We Like It?

If you need a laptop that uses a 9.5mm tray-loading SATA drive, then this is the unit for you. This is because it is equipped with the SATA interface and is built as per precise dimensions that make it a comfortable fit almost anywhere. As a result, it is easy to install as compared to some other brands.

Along with this, it has been made highly versatile, which makes it an excellent addition for most users and allows you to perform numerous functions. Now, as for the upgrades, it comes with the ability to support various discs such as the BD-RE XL 110GB and the 128GB, as well as the BD-R XL 100GB.

Also, given its flexibility, you can use it with Windows and Mac operating systems. This places it among a unique list of products that can do so. Plus, it is also compatible with devices having Windows 98SE to Windows 8.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The main problem with this model is the speed, and this could leave many people feeling annoyed. You do not get much speed when using it to write movies or discs, something which other brands do better. Additionally, the reading ability is not good as well, which could affect performance.

Pros Supports numerous optical discs

Works with Mac and Windows

Versatile

Can read and write CD, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs

Can be used to write movies Cons Low write speed

Reading ability needs improvement

This is the second product from this brand and needless to say that it comes with some exciting improvements. The LG Super Multi Blue Internal SATA Blu-ray Disc Rewriter provides you with multiple top-notch functions bound to change the way you read and write your CDs and DVDs.

Why Did We Like It?

It comes in a rock-like recording surface rather than the usual organic dye surface to write your data onto the disc. This makes sure that it can last for a long time, and we have seen that it outlasts many of the standard DVDs that are available.

Moving on, it has Silent Play technology that not only reduces the noise but also identifies various multimedia during playback. Then it automatically adjusts the playback speed so that you get optimal performance. Moreover, it can read and write different types of disc formats and store them in one package.

The significant upgrade among all these is that it uses the Power BD-DVD 3D ver to deliver 3D visuals. But that is not all as it can convert your 2d Blu-ray titles to 3D, thereby providing you with an unparalleled viewing experience. On top of this, it has a high capacity equivalent to that of 27 standard DVDs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Due to the firmware update, it cannot read 4k Blu-ray movies. Many users may not like this and could lead to its popularity decreasing. And to counter this, you will have to perform a rollback process, which is quite complicated even for tech-savvy individuals.

Pros Rock-like recording surface

16x BD-R writing

Windows 10 compatible

Power BD-DVD 3D ver

2D to 3D conversion Cons Does not read 4K Blu-ray movies

Rollback process is not easy

This is a sleek looking model that has all the functions to make it a powerful device. The Archgon MD – 3102S – U3 flaunts an all-black color and is the perfect lightweight unit to solve your CD reading and writing needs. It is one of the very best products in the market that has generated quite some interest.

Why Did We Like It?

It is a compact external model that weighs only 0.75 pounds. This makes it a very lightweight tool that can be easily transported from one place to another. This also means that it is ideal for use with your mobile.

Furthermore, it comes with two USB variations, the 2.0 as well as the 3.0. This makes it versatile and ensures that you do not have to compromise on writing speed. Thus, you can choose any of the options and still get a high output. Plus, it reads and writes Blu-rays, CDs, and DVDs and reaches a maximum speed of 8x.

Added to this, the aluminum casing makes sure that it is very durable, and you can even carry it around in your laptop bag. Finally, when it comes to Windows and OSX, it works as a plug-and-play function, enabling you to use it without any further setup.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have seen that it is not compatible with Linux, which could be a problem for several users. This is something that could have been addressed by the brand. Besides, it does not come with the required software, and so you will have to download it separately to make it fully functional.

Pros Lightweight

Available as USB 2.0 and 3.0

Suitable for mobile use

Plug and play

Durable Cons Not compatible with Linux

Software not included

Internal Blu-Ray Drive Buyers’ Guide

Now, before you venture into the market, there are a couple of pointers, we thought you could keep in mind. These points will help you to distinguish between the more beautiful aspects of Blu-ray drives. Therefore, you will be able to make an informed choice and pick the best from the best products.

Durability

The essential aspect is longevity. When you invest your time and money into choosing a device, you expect it to last a long time for you to enjoy the benefits fully.

Besides, it is not an ideal scenario to find yourself in if you have to keep buying a new tool frequently. The designers must construct it with quality material to withstand the demands of performance and ensure that it delivers consistently.

Ease of Use

It must be easy to use, as all buyers are not adept at using technology. Not everyone is aware of the tool’s intricacies, so the functions must be understandable to everyone.

You must be able to work out the features and get the desired output. The primary purpose of the product is to make things easier, and therefore it must be as uncomplicated as possible.

Speed

Finally, it has to be fast as well because you do not have a lot of time. If you are playing a high definition video game, you cannot afford for the picture to lag or to appear gradually on your screen.

The same goes for watching a movie, and thus it must have the required speed to deliver an efficient result. Plus, despite the rate, there must be no compromise on quality, and both the functions must complement each other.

Verdict

We hope that you have a better idea than before of which Blu-ray drive to choose.

These are some of the top products in the market, and you do not need to be tech-savvy to use them. These are the ideal tools for anyone looking to enjoy an excellent visual experience. So, we have decided to help you out a bit more by sharing our top three favorites.

We feel that the LG Electronics 14x SATA Blu-ray Internal Rewriter is the best of the lot, given its versatility and unique features. It is followed by the ASUS Computer International Direct Blu-Ray Writer BW-16D1HT Drive, a trustworthy brand that has brought out a fantastic model.

Finally, the Pioneer Electronics Internal Blu-Ray Writer is excellent as well if you want to opt for something different.

With this, we will take your leave. Till next time!

