13 Best Motorized Wheelbarrows of 2020

Whether you’re a passionate DIY gardener or a full-time contractor, the importance of a reliable motorized wheelbarrow isn’t very unfamiliar to most.

These machines tend to be very useful while handling construction/gardening/renovation jobs, mainly because they enable you to haul heavy materials without straining your back muscles. So, who wouldn’t want a motorized wheelbarrow to make their lives easier?

Now, most of the customers believe that buying a high-performance variant is very easy, but we beg to differ. If you’re not experienced in this field, then it can get a little tricky to choose the product that best suits your needs.

Don’t worry – that’s why we’ve personally tested and selected 13 of the most efficient models of 2020, each offering something new and unique. Also, we’ve added a detailed buyer’s guide to walk you through the essentials before buying a motorized wheelbarrow.

Now, without any further ado, let’s jump in!

Best Motorized Wheelbarrows

Our first recommendation is guaranteed to be a delight for the brand aficionados. Globally leading manufacturer Yardmax has recently launched a very reliable wheelbarrow under an affordable range. The YD4013 can carry a robust weight of 300 kilos on flat ground, making it the ideal companion for every gardening/landscaping professional.

Why Did We Like It?

What’s an essential factor that determines the efficiency of a motorized wheelbarrow? Undoubtedly, it’s engine power and capacity. And if you’re searching for excellent power, the 208cc Briggs & Stratton engine will blow your mind.

As a benchmark of quality, the motor is both CARB and EPA certified. Not to forget, the 3-speed heavy-duty transmission system enables it to offer exceptional performance.

Tire quality and traction capabilities also become an essential factor when you’re working on uneven surfaces. On that note, this product features premium-class AG 4-inch tires with a deep tread design.

Thanks to the incredible tread, it offers excellent grip while using it on muddy terrains. Apart from that, it also doesn’t lose traction while working on rough and uneven areas.

Now, although the YD4103 is a little heavy, it still stands out to be very easily maneuverable. The recoil starter feature is something you’re going to enjoy fully while moving it around – take our word for it. Also, the speed-shifting function transforms this bulky wheelbarrow into quite a nimble machine.

Last but not least, just like every other Yardmax product, the build quality of this one is sturdy and long-lasting. On top, the steel hopper comes with the best-in-class coating that prevents any buildup of scratches, enhancing its class by a great deal. As a bonus, the brand also offers a 2-year limited warranty period to back up its longevity.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the YD4103 is a pretty impressive deal for its price, we’re a little concerned with how it fails to offer the same performance on manicured lawns. Other than that, various users have reported that the subpar customer service by Yardmax needs improvement.

Pros Amazing build quality

3-speed transmission

Scratch-resistant coating

Deep tread tires Cons Not very efficient on manicured lawns

If there’s any product that could go head-to-head against our editor’s top pick, it’s none other than this beautifully designed 82 MAX wheelbarrow, manufactured by Snapper. There’s hardly any competition when it comes to its extensive material maneuvering capabilities. Let’s take a more in-depth look at what more it brings to the table!

Sale Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Utility Cart with... Up to 3 hours (180 minutes) run time with the...

3.7 cubic feet rust resistant cargo bed capacity

Why Did We Like It?

Easy dumping – that’s what every professional needs the most from their wheelbarrow. Thanks to the incredible design, this product makes it look effortless.

You get a quick-release lever that automatically unloads the cargo bed, making the job twice as more accessible. As a bonus, the cargo bed is also resistant to rust, which saves it from early damages while carrying wet/muddy loads.

Speaking of power source, the Briggs & Stratton battery enables it to run for three hours on a single charge. However, we’re more fascinated by how the product is compatible with unlimited power options to maximize its usability. To be more precise, apart from the standard option, you can also run it on 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries.

With its 2-forward/1-backward speed transmission, you get sufficient torque to work with ease, even on uneven areas. You can even speed it up to 2.6 mph for the best performance, which we are very fond of.

Last but not least, this product also ranks very high in durability, as you get a 100% reinforced steel construction. This way, under such an affordable price range, it turns out to be quite a reliable powerhouse.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To begin with, it does turn out to be a little too bulky for a regular motorized wheelbarrow. Apart from that, we’ve also noticed a frequent malfunctioning issue in its bucket piston, which can be detrimental in the long run.

Pros Impressive runtime

Reliable build material

Speeds up to 2.6 mph

Quick-release lever Cons Bucket piston malfunctioning issues

When reliability becomes the primary factor, Makita is a brand that American DIY enthusiasts rely on for the best deals. The XUC01X1 power wheelbarrow is the ultimate one-stop solution to your personal needs, that too, under a very negotiable price bracket. Want to check out its best features? Read on!

Why Did We Like It?

Not your average wheelbarrow, this product makes maneuverability a cakewalk, despite its heavyweight body.

It has been equipped with a single driving wheel for easy transportation. The large-sized wheel makes it a lot more comfortable to be driven around in both regular and uneven terrains while offering excellent grip and traction. As a bonus, you can also adjust the rear wheels as per your preference.

Similar to our previous recommendation, this model also comes with flexible power options for best-in-class user convenience. Simply put, although it usually runs on a single battery, you can mix it up and include another battery to ensure higher power for long hours. Also, while testing, we’ve found out that on a single battery, it can smoothly run up to 60 minutes.

The best part about it is undoubtedly its engine – the premium Makita motor enables it to offer significant torque and punch to be driven around on any surface. It’s capable of revving up to 2.5 mph, that too, on a maximum of 12-degree incline surface. If that doesn’t describe power, what else does?

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a relatively durable and robust product, it might not be the best option for heavy-duty professionals or contractors. That’s because we’ve found its cargo bed to be comparatively smaller, which makes it stressful to finish large-scale jobs in a short time.

Pros Very durable and long-lasting

Up to 2.5 mph in speed

Two-speed forward transmission

Adjustable rear wheels Cons The cargo bed is too small

For our final pick of the day, we’ve chosen WORX Tools, one of the most reliable brands, according to the full-time American professionals. This world-class 8-in-1 wheelbarrow has amazed us with the extreme versatility that it offers, which is practically unbelievable at this price range. Let’s take a more in-depth look!

Why Did We Like It?

As the name itself suggests, the WORX Aerocart cannot be encapsulated into the definition of a typical wheelbarrow. You get a meager price, a cylinder holder, plant mover strap, rock mover mesh, bag holder, and a detachable wagon kit along with this versatile wheelbarrow. If this doesn’t define best values, what possibly does?

Now, wait a minute! In case you’re wondering that so many accessories mean complicated operations and adjustments, let’s be clear – using it is a cakewalk. It’s one of the easiest to assemble products that we have come across by far.

Moving on, the dolly that it features is built with stainless steel for enhanced weight-bearing capabilities. On that note, it can bear a maximum load of 300 lbs, which doesn’t sound too bad for a medium-duty wheelbarrow at this cost. You can also be assured that the chances of rust and corrosion are pretty much non-existent, which is a relief.

However, the best part here is how WORX has added additional features to offer an even more exciting user experience. To be more precise, you get a best-in-class turbo lift system that makes a load of around 200 lbs feels like 70 lbs, making the work effortless and enjoyable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Frankly speaking, there isn’t much to complain about this equipment. Although, we wish that the manufacturers would focus on improving the overall quality of the Aerocrat kit, apart from the stainless steel tray.

Pros Extremely lightweight

Affordable price range

Best-in-class turbo lifting

Long-lasting stainless steel tray Cons Overall, kit quality needs improvement

If budget isn’t a factor, why not go for products that guarantee zero wear-and-tear, even after years of rigorous usage? When we speak of unlimited power with maximum durability, one of the first products that come to our mind is the PAW 24V powered wheelbarrow. The best part is its large-sized hopper, making it more convenient for professional jobs.

Sale PAW Power Assist Wheelbarrow Self Propelled Rechargeable Electric... Unique curved brace shape and adjustable tray...

Load capacity: 200 pounds

Why Did We Like It?

As we’ve already mentioned, our favorite feature about the PAW wheelbarrow is its large-sized hopper.

In most cases, gardening/cleaning with a compact wheelbarrow becomes stressful because the limited bed size makes the job a lot more tedious. If you’re suffering from these issues, then this product is the ideal upgrade you should consider. Its detachable ultra-wide hopper makes it easier to handle these tasks.

Also, most of us tend to lose balance while tilting to empty the cargo beds, mainly because of not having sufficient area to hold for support. However, the PAW product has a clear advantage here, thanks to its exceptionally long handles that give it sufficient leverage.

It is also one of the most comfortable wheelbarrows when it comes to maneuverability. To break it down, the operations of this product is entirely reliant on various switches for entry-level user-friendliness and ease of use. All you need to do is press the buttons and watch the genius work its magic.

Speaking of quality, the all-steel frame ensures that the product lasts for years. As a bonus, the hopper is coated with a rust-resistant finish that protects it from the damage caused by carrying wet/mud wastage. Last but not least, the manufacturers provide a 1-year warranty period to back up its quality.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For the technical gurus, this product’s build and design can appear to be a little flawed. Although the instruction manual mentions 35 mm bolts, the ones that come along with it are merely 25 mm long. You may also observe a few operational errors here and there, mainly because the motor is made in China.

Pros Two-wheel drive for easy turning

13-inch pneumatic tires

Button-oriented movements

1-year warranty period Cons Made in China; technical errors

Electric-operated machines are rapidly replacing generic alternatives, one of the best examples of which is Landworks products. The super-duty 24v electric wheelbarrow comes with a large cargo bed, which gives it the upper hand over the Makita XUC01X1.

Why Did We Like It?

The professional-level specs of this product are what make it eligible for long-term, heavy-duty usage. To be precise, you get an all-electric 24V ¼ EHP brushless motor system that offers enormous power for smooth and uninterrupted user experience. Thanks to its motor, you can quickly drive it on a 12-degree upward slope without any external force.

This unit’s variable speed transmission system enables it to maneuver at a maximum speed of 3.1 mph while moving forward. Similarly, you can go as fast as 2.2 mph on the reverse, which makes it pretty swift and agile, overall.

This product has impressed us with its extra-large cargo hopper, which helps it complete time-consuming maintenance jobs under a few minutes. Thanks to its all-steel make and materials, you can carry a maximum load of 150 kgs without having it suffer from any wear and tear. Not only that, but the rust and corrosion-resistant finish also make the product prone to any sort of damage.

Its power source is very efficient and reliable, as the twin-12v 7aH rechargeable lead-acid batteries enable it to last as long as 168-watt hours. At this price range, it fits the bill of a 100% eco-friendly and reliable machine.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To our surprise, this premium-class wheelbarrow leaves very little room for complaints. However, you might observe some issues in the Reverse and Drive button in the long term, which, however, isn’t very hard to fix, either.

Pros Awe-inspiring weight capacity

Environment-friendly motor

Convenient power options

Durable and long-lasting Cons Reverse and Drive button might malfunction

For the hardcore professionals and contractors, YARDMAX has recently launched a full-fledged hulk that can get the hardest of jobs done with the utmost ease. As the name suggests, this product is a very reliable heavy-duty track barrow that can support a minimum load of 660 lbs. Yes, you read it correctly – a minimum!

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, this product looks like an absolute powerhouse, and its appearance itself gives you the much-needed confidence boost to take on heavy-duty jobs. It has been designed while strictly following industrial standards, which although makes it overkill for personal/small-scale jobs.

Just like every other Yardmax heavy-duty equipment, this product also ranks very high in durability. The all-steel construction and rust/corrosion-resistant finish making it last very long, offering the highest values for money.

If you’re wondering where the wheels are located, let’s be clear – it doesn’t have any. Yes – and as an upgrade, you get best-in-class tank tracks for optimal stability and security. This way, the product can easily offer all-terrain traction and be driven around uneven and rough surfaces without care.

Speaking for motor efficiency, it’s surprising that Yardmax has managed to engineer an all-electric motor that powers this heavy-duty machine smoothly. It supports an incredible weight carrying capacity, possibly due to the multi-speed transmission the engine is capable of. It can take a maximum weight of 1100 lbs, making it the most reliable recommendation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite manufacturing such heavy-duty equipment, YARDMAX has neglected the quality of an elementary criterion that affects its overall efficiency, which is its latch pin. It breaks off very quickly, making it stressful for the users to control it in the long-term.

Pros Excellent for heavy-duty usage

All-steel construction

Multi-speed transmission

Great traction and grip Cons Not recommended for DIY usage

Although Overland is recognized as a relatively new entrant to the market, the brand has still managed to create an excellent reputation for itself with its high-quality innovations. We have recently tested its all-new electric powered wheelbarrow, and it didn’t fail to amaze us with its wide array of features. Let’s take a more in-depth look!

Why Did We Like It?

Although it may not be one of the best-looking products we’ve come across till now, its design is highly focused on increasing the user-friendliness. The product is straightforward to handle, mainly because its handles are designed to make dumping a lot more comfortable. Apart from that, its spacious 8-cubic-ft cargo bed also enables you to load a significant amount of materials at once.

Speaking of the make and material of this product, the manufacturers have left no stones unturned to ensure optimal longevity. It features premium-grade steel construction with a protective coating for enhanced durability. As an assurance of quality, you also get an extended 1-year warranty period.

The power source of this fully-electric genius features a fully rechargeable 24v battery that takes around 6-8 hours to charge. If you’re wondering why it takes so long, it’s because it lasts for about 7 hours of continuous usage. Now, isn’t such convenient run time something worth waiting for?

Coming to its power, the variable transmission system enables the product to rev up to 2.4 miles per hour. Also, despite being so fast and powerful, the motor doesn’t emit any harmful fumes, making it a very eco-friendly alternative.

What Could’ve Been Better?

First and foremost, the price of this product is a little too high, compared to our other recommendations. On top, although unloading is very easy with it, we’re not impressed with the maneuverability experience it offers.

Pros Dumping becomes easier

Eco-friendly product

Can haul up to 750 pounds

All-terrain tires Cons A little expensive

The penultimate product on our list is probably the cheapest option in the market and is guaranteed to attract the DIY/personal-use customers with its ease of use. Ames has launched the True Temper series, an ultimate solution to your small-duty gardening jobs. Is it worth the hype? Let’s find out!

Why Did We Like It?

To be honest, it might not be very futuristically designed, but don’t be deceived by its simplistic outlook. Surprisingly, this product stands out to be one of the most convenient products you could choose for completing your day-to-day jobs.

To begin with, this product comes equipped with a wide 8-cubic-meter tray that allows you to carry a fair amount of load at a single time. Not only that, but the plate is also built of premium make and materials that allow it to withstand substantial damages while being used for hauling and unloading.

And as we already know, hauling also involves materials such as stones, pebbles, cement, etc. On that note, the manufacturers have protected the model with a premium-grade corrosion-resistant finish for enhanced protection and durability.

Coming to transportation, this unit excels as one of the most maneuverable products we’ve tested by far. You get a two-wheel-drive protected with built-in pneumatic tires for maximum stability and balance on all terrains.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Being a very low-priced DIY-friendly product, this product does have several downsides. To begin with, we’re not very fond of how it features a wooden handle, which instantly raises several questions regarding its longevity. Furthermore, although it’s suitable for hauling, we wouldn’t recommend it if you regularly deal with heavy materials.

Pros Best for DIY enthusiasts and beginners

Built-in tray for easy hauling

Built-in pneumatic tires

Easy to use and clean

Zero storage issues Cons Features a wooden handle

Not recommended for heavy-duty loading

Let’s be honest – YARDMAX machines can be a little costly. So, what does one do when they need a Track Barrow, but can’t afford one? Don’t worry; the DK2 Power Dump Cart is what you should choose if you’re searching for excellent power under a comparatively cheaper rate.

Why Did We Like It?

An essential feature of this product is that just like the Yardmax track barrow, it can also haul a maximum of 1,110 lbs. If you’re pursuing a full-time contractor job, then it’s a little cheaper option to consider.

As a bonus, you also get a sealed bucket that cancels the machine’s chances of tipping over while carrying a heavy load. The carry-all bucket is also very spacious, which makes it very suitable for professional jobs.

Moving on, the build quality of this product is incomparably strong and durable. To be exact, as it is heavy-duty equipment, it features all-steel construction for higher longevity. Apart from that, it is also coated with a corrosion-resistant finish, which enhances the overall product life significantly.

Furthermore, this product’s power source includes 48v 20ah batteries, which help it deliver such monstrous performance. While testing, we’ve found that it can be used continuously for 6 hours on a single charge. Speaking of which, it consumes around 5 hours to be charged ultimately.

Last but not least, the iconic DK2 engineering formula includes a hydraulic electric ram for easy hauling, which saves you from excessive trouble.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Keep in mind; this product is guaranteed to cause issues if you don’t have plenty of storage issues in your workspace. Also, it’s a little unnecessary for DIY personal jobs. So, we wouldn’t recommend it for anything other than 100% pure commercial jobs.

Pros Extreme carrying limit

Up to 5 mph speed

All-terrain wheels

Superior build quality Cons Overkill for personal jobs

If you’re someone who frequently works on tough terrains, you need to check out the Dirty Hand all-terrain power cart for maximum user comfort. It’s specially built to withstand the wear and tear caused by working on uneven surfaces, making it ideal for hardcore professionals. Let’s take a look at its core features!

Why Did We Like It?

This product packs some serious performance – the powerful 6.5 hp motor offers 196 cc displacement. Simply put, the torque it provides is enormously punchy, and you can feel it from the very first throttle. The engine also features a 4-speed transmission system, comprising three forward and a reverse speed configuration. As a bonus, despite being a heavy-duty motor, it’s also very fuel-efficient, which saves your high costs.

Also, we have to mention how easy it is to operate – you can move it around with no pressure. The product features a tank-inspired 7-inch full track that helps it run smoothly and ensures optimal traction on all terrains to live up to its name. Furthermore, the quick-release also simplifies the operations by making it easier to dump the carried materials.

Coming to its reliability, we have no complaints regarding its overall make and materials. This product has such a robust all-steel construction body that gives you the confidence to push it beyond its limits.

Speaking of limits, this product can carry a maximum load of 660 pounds. Its cargo bed is 36 inches long and 24 inches wide, which means you have enough room to fit an early teenager!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We wish the design were a little ergonomic, as the levers may seem a bit hard to operate for those who have considerably little hands. Also, the transmission shifts need to be a little smoother for better user experience.

Pros Turning radius of 3.8 ft

Ultra-reliable build quality

Multi-speed transmission

7-inch wide all-terrain tracks Cons Minor performance bugs

Are you one of those who are always searching for more bang for their buck? Well, if you’re a bargain hunter, then the SLT GDpolts wheelbarrow is guaranteed to amaze you with its features. At a fraction of the cost of premium-grade alternatives, it offers you nothing less than years of durability and performance.

Why Did We Like It?

Most off-brand products tend to lack premium quality, but that’s not the case with the SLT Gdpolts. It stands out to even more advanced than some of our top picks on specific grounds.

First and foremost, the product makes hauling and unloading a lot more comfortable with its incredible design. We’ve found its handles to be very ergonomic, which help in dumping the hauled materials a little quickly. Furthermore, the cargo bed can carry a maximum load of 330 pounds, which means that you can get a lot of jobs done.

Right after our previous recommendation, this product offers the second-highest runtime on a single charge on our list. To be exact, the 24v 500w battery can last up to 4 hours, which is pretty sufficient for handling medium-duty professional jobs with ease. Apart from that, it also takes very little time to recharge.

Its overall build quality is very premium, considering you get a best-in-class steel construction that assures a long-lasting product life. It’s also resistant to rust and corrosion, saving you from the trouble of mild damages. What’s even better is that you get a 1-year warranty to back up its durability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product doesn’t feature a compact frame, making it a little difficult to store for those who don’t have considerably ample storage space. Apart from that, it offers pretty high values for the price.

Pros Very affordable price

All-steel construction

Impressive hauling capacity

Long-lasting product Cons Storage issues

Greenworks is one of those brands that doesn’t need an introduction; it’s years of premium innovations speak for its quality itself. The GC4-L410 is a perfect choice for those who are searching for a worthy alternative to the Makita wheelbarrow, that too, under a cheaper price range. Let’s check out its core features!

Greenworks GC40L410 40V Garden Cart with 4Ah Battery and Charger Powered by Green works 40V 4 ahu lithium-ion...

Run-time of up to 40 minutes with a max load in...

Why Did We Like It?

Before we begin – this might not be the best option for the heavy-duty pros, but it’s a complete DIY power-package.

As the name suggests, this product has been designed to be the ideal companion to your day-to-day gardening needs. The best example is its garden-friendly tires, which makes it an excellent deal for the price. The two-wheel-drive wheelbarrow comes equipped with premium-class turf tires that don’t tear up your garden area while being driven around.

Apart from that, the power supply that it offers is commendable, as it can be charged very quickly to last for long hours. To be exact, the world-class 40V 4AH batteries take as little as 2 hours to charge optimally. However, it offers a satisfying runtime of 40 minutes, which is sufficient for your regular DIY gardening tasks.

Being built mainly for personal use, this product also stands out to be one of the easiest wheelbarrows to handle. The best part here is the quick-release lever, making tipping and releasing the hopper as simple as ABC. And as the overall body weighs only 35 kgs, it’s effortless to maneuver with very little force.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As we already know, it lacks significant power and doesn’t qualify as an efficient heavy-duty wheelbarrow. Other than that, various users have complained that the toggle switches begin to malfunction after a few years. However, the product comes with a four-year warranty period, so we don’t think it’s an entirely loss-loss situation.

Pros Sufficient power for personal gardening needs

Rust-resistant cargo bed

Easy-start system for optimal convenience

Garden-friendly tires Cons Not recommended for heavy-duty use

Motorized Wheelbarrow Buyer’s Guide

Let’s face it – nobody’s an expert! It’s okay not to know everything about everything. And in case you’re not familiar with the essential features to cross-check, we’d be more than happy to guide you through it.

Here’s a concise list of the critical factors to consider before buying a motorized wheelbarrow.

Weight Carrying Capacity

As obvious as it gets, the most important criterion determining whether the wheelbarrow is worth your consideration is its loading capacity. It refers to the maximum weight it can carry without breaking down or malfunctioning. For DIYers and ordinary gardeners, anywhere between 300-400 lbs are more than enough. However, as a professional, you should always choose models that can carry over 600 lbs.

All-Terrain Functionality

Let’s not forget that contractors and gardeners are often required to work on muddy, wet, and uneven surfaces. That said, it’s essential for the wheels to ensure maximum stability on all terrains. You shouldn’t choose a product whose tires fail to offer excellent treading for optimal grip and balance.

Gas/Electricity Power Source

Being a motorized product, the product has to rank very high in engine efficiency to be worth anybody’s consideration. Most of the products offer excellent power, considering they’re gas-powered. These are, in fact, the most common models to be sold in the market. However, it’s wiser to opt for models that run on electricity, as they are more eco-friendly.

Overall Build Quality

Motorized wheelbarrows regularly deal with pebbles, stones, water, and mud. That said, the product is required to feature an all-steel construction to ensure an optimal product life. If it features a rust-resistant finish for enhanced protection, it’s even better.

Battery Life

Last but not least, if you are using an all-electric motorized wheelbarrow, you have to be sure that it offers satisfying battery life. In case you’re someone who intends to use it continuously, go for products that offer around six hours for battery backup. Otherwise, you can settle for alternatives that offer around 2 hours of battery life.

Verdict

Before we leave, here’s a short recap of our editor’s top picks. If you’re searching for an all-rounder motorized wheelbarrow, opt for the YARDMAX YD4103 without a second thought.

If you want to acquire similar efficiency and performance without punching a hole in your pocket, go for theSnapper XD model. And in case you need a compact model for your day-to-day gardening needs, the Makita XUC01X1 is the best option for you.

That said, we’ll see you soon with more product reviews. Stay tuned!

