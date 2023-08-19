15 Best Paint Markers for Artists in 2023

Whether you’re an artist, crafter, or hobbyist, painting on different surfaces is always a fun experience!

And to do that, finding the best paint markers with fine tips for intricate designs on rough and non-porous surfaces is essential. From rock painting to detailed craft projects, colored paint pens offer versatility and vibrancy.

So, read on till the end to explore a handpicked selection of top-rated paint marker sets that will take your creativity to the next level.

Best Paint Markers For Different Surfaces

1. Artistro Acrylic Paint Marker Set – Best Overall

Drawing from experience, Artistro is a brand you can trust when it comes to art supplies. The Artistro acrylic paint marker set includes water-based markers containing Italian ink. They are non-toxic and odorless, so you can be assured of their safety. We further like how these pens flow without jamming or flooding and are extremely long-lasting.

Being equipped with Japanese nylon nibs, these pens can be used for adding fine details and DIY (Do It Yourself) projects. Essentially, this paint marker works like a charm on any surface, like paper, wood, leather, and ceramics. And rest assured that the fine tip of the acrylic markers is durable and will last you a long time.

Apart from all that, the packaging of the Artisto paint markers is quite attractive, making it a suitable gifting option. It even includes two metallic tones (gold and silver), which are usually missing from most paint pen packs.

What We Liked Extra fine tips to create neat lines

Includes two metallic shades

Can be used on various surfaces

Non-toxic and odorless

Quick drying What We Didn’t Like Paint might splatter on rough surfaces

Tip Size: 0.7 mm | Number Of Colors: 12 | Point Type: Fine tip | Base: Water-based

2. TFIVE Oil-Based Paint Markers – Best Oil-Based Paint Markers

The TFIVE oil-based paint markers are odor free, non-toxic, xylene-free, non-acidic, and environmentally friendly. So, needless to say, they are extremely safe to use. You can use the 12 colors on multiple surfaces like wood, glass, rocks, stones, clay, textile fabric, etc.

The pens have a 5mm tip diameter and a 2mm line thickness, offering smooth application and vibrant pigments. And based on our experience, the sturdy fine nib will ensure you get smooth and accurate results every time. Additionally, each paint marker is packaged in individual heat shrink film to avoid even a little bit of leakage during shipping and storage.

Essentially, these paint pen markers are great for kids, adults, beginners, and professionals alike. You just need to be careful while opening the paint markers for the first time since the shrink film can be hard to remove and might cause splatter.

What We Liked Odorless

Non-toxic

Waterproof

Packed in individual heat shrink film

Great for both beginner and professional artists What We Didn’t Like Pens can be hard to open

Tip Size: 2mm | Number Of Colors: 12 | Point Type: Medium | Base: Oil-based

3. JR White Acrylic Paint Pens – Best Medium-Tip Pens

The JR White paint markers are water-based pens having no odor and no toxicity. This means everyone, from adults to kids, can use these water-based markers without worrying about the safety of paint markers.

Each paint pen boasts a medium line thickness of 2mm, which is very easy to control and can be used to draw with amazing coverage. However, through our trial and error, we discovered that you might not be able to create intricate details because of the medium tip size.

Moreover, the acrylic paint flows smoothly through the tip, ensuring seamless application. So, you can use these paint markers on multiple surfaces like wooden surfaces, rocks, fabric, canvas, ceramic mugs, glass, plastic, etc.

What We Liked Odorless

Non-toxic

Great coverage

Easy to control What We Didn’t Like Dry up quickly

Tip Size: 2mm | Number Of Colors: 12 | Point Type: Medium | Base: Water-based

4. Nawod Acrylic Paint Markers For Wood – Best Versatile Pens

The Nawod acrylic paint markers offer a great solution to those who require a mix of fine-tip and medium-tip markers. With this paint marker set, you get 20 fine-tip and 15 medium-tip acrylic markers. So, you get both great coverage and fine detailing in just one pack, making this product more versatile than other paint pen sets.

With these pens, you can enjoy various types of painting activities like rock painting, ceramic and mug painting, wood painting, glass painting, fabric painting, plastic painting, and canvas painting. As such, you can use water-based ink markers on both porous and non-porous surfaces.

The two types of durable tips sport a variety of vivid colors, which are non-toxic, quick-drying, odorless, and waterproof. The paint can be easily applied and layered. Additionally, the transparent pen body means you can check the quantity of the paint left and also its uniformity.

What We Liked Includes both fine and medium tip

Non-toxic

Durable

Quick-dry What We Didn’t Like Low quantity of paint

Tip Size: 3-5 mm(medium) and 0.7mm(fine tip) | Number Of Colors: 35 | Point Type: Fine and medium | Base: Water-based

5. Akarued White Paint Pens – Best Water-Based Ink Flow

White paint pens can actually be the best paint markers to create highly pigmented art on rougher surfaces and, of course, black paper. The 2-3 mm medium tip of the Akarued white paint pens allows for great coverage and smooth flow. The water-based pigment ink dries quickly and produces an opaque finish.

Based on our observations, the smooth ink flow will enable usability on many surfaces like wood, rock, ceramic, metal, walls, clay, porcelain, glass, fabric, and normal painting paper, obviously. Basically, the paint markers work for people with any skill level of painting and will produce a great stroke every single time.

Additionally, the paint marker pens are non-toxic, odorless, non-bleeding, and extremely safe to use for both kids and adults.

What We Liked Non-toxic

Odorless

Quick-dry matte finish

Can be applied to many surfaces What We Didn’t Like Not suitable for detailed work

Tip Size: 2-3 mm | Number Of Colors: 8 | Point Type: Medium | Base: Water-based

6. Acrylico Paint Pens – Best Storage Pack

The Acrylico paint pens are odorless and non-toxic water-based pens that would be great to use for any wood crafts or wood projects you might be undertaking. Apart from wood, you can also use these pens on other surfaces like fabric, rock, stones, glass, ceramic, paper, and canvas.

Moving on, the paint marker boasts an extra fine tip and comes in durable tube storage for easy handling and transportation. So, this is a great option for children as they can simply toss the tube pack in their backpacks and unleash their creativity on the go!

Lastly, the best paint markers by Acrylico are filled with high-quality ink, keeping in mind the skill levels of both beginners and professionals.

What We Liked Durable tube storage

This applies to many surfaces

Extra fine tip

Odorless and non-toxic What We Didn’t Like Not long-lasting

Tip Size: NA | Number Of Colors: 12 | Point Type: Extra Fine | Base: Water-based

7. IVSUN Acrylic Paint Marker Pens – Best Non-Toxic Pens

Compared to regular markers, the IVSUN acrylic paint markers are water-based and boast a super fine tip of 0.7 mm, providing smooth ink flow for fine detailing. Being non-toxic, odorless, and high quality, these pens can be used by people of all ages and skill levels.

Apart from any wood craft projects, you can also use these pens on rocks, ceramics, mugs, glass, stone, fabric, metal, plastic, and canvas. The ink dries quickly and doesn’t bleed through, which is great for when you’re choosing paint pens for paper.

The high-quality ink provides bright and vivid colors on all of the above-mentioned surfaces. However, you might experience some paint splatter with these pens, so be careful while opening and closing them.

What We Liked Super fine tip for details

Non-toxic

Odorless

Bright colors What We Didn’t Like Paint splatter

Tip Size: 0.7 mm | Number Of Colors: 24 | Point Type: Extra fine tip | Base: Water-based

8. Fumile Acrylic Paint Pens – Best Paint Marker For Metallic Colors

The Fumile paint markers are available in a pack of 36 vibrant colors, including 30 regular colors and 6 metallic colors. The medium tip allows you to use these pens on various surfaces, as they will offer great coverage and a smooth ink flow.

As such, you can use these pens on rock, ceramic, plastic, glass, metal, pottery, fabric, clay, and terra-cotta. This versatility means you can use these medium-tip markers for most of your DIY projects.

However, you might notice irregularities in the quantity of paint included in the pens.

What We Liked Large variety of colors

Six metallic colors included

Applies to many surfaces

Great coverage What We Didn’t Like Low quantity of paint

Tip Size: 3mm | Number Of Colors: 36 | Point Type: Medium | Base: Water-based

9. Betem Acrylic Paint Pen Markers – Best Dual Tip Paint Pens

The Betem acrylic paint markers are dual-tip pens, having a 1-5 mm round nib on one side and a 1 mm fine nib on the other side. This means you can use these pens for a variety of different painting needs, whether it is fine detailing or large coverage. The fine tip is suitable for outlining and fine line work, whereas the brush tip works well for coloring large areas.

These pens are different from the usual push-type acrylic pens since they have cotton nibs, which means they can be used directly and dry very quickly. Additionally, the rich color range of 24 shades means you don’t have to mix and match to create different blends.

You can use these pens on a variety of surfaces like rock, wood, clay, plastic, glass, paper, fabric, and ceramic. Using these high-quality, water-based, odorless, and non-toxic paint pens means your painting will last you a long time.

However, you might notice the markers leaving some streaks on the paper.

What We Liked Cotton nibs for quick drying

Odorless

Non-toxic

Long-lasting What We Didn’t Like Leave behind streaks

Tip Size: 1-5 mm and 1 mm | Number Of Colors: 24 | Point Type: Both medium and fine | Base: Water-based

10. JR White Acrylic Paint Pens – Best Fine Tip Paint Pens

This JR White acrylic paint pens pack consists of 18 assorted colors that will help you produce amazing DIY projects on any surface. As such, the pens can be used on surfaces like rocks, eggs, glass, fabrics, canvas, stone, and shells.

Since all the markers are non-toxic, odorless, water-based, and non-permanent, they are extremely safe to use for kids as well as adults.

The 0.7 mm fine tip features smooth flow, quick-drying time, weather resistance, and eco-friendliness. Thus, these paint markers are perfect for drawing, painting, and even coloring.

However, you might notice that the paints will not last you a long time.

What We Liked 1st

22nd

3rd

4th What We Didn’t Like 1st 2nd

Tip Size: 0.7 mm | Number Of Colors: 18 | Point Type: Extra Fine | Base: Water-based

11. Artistro 5 Jumbo Black Markers – Best Black Paint Pens

Enough with the fine and medium tips, let’s talk about some thick markers now. These jumbo Artistro paint pens come in a set of 5 and feature a nib of 15 mm. The water-based high-quality acrylic Italian ink ensures great strokes and coverage.

Since these pens are made in Japan, they are made keeping the traditional art of calligraphy in mind. So, you can create long and luscious brush strokes with these versatile markers. You can work on a variety of creative projects and surfaces using these pens, including glass, wood, fabric, ceramic, stone, metal, resin, terracotta, canvas, plastic, and polymer clay.

Additionally, these fat permanent markers have quick-drying, water-resistant, and long-lasting ink. The smooth ink flow will ensure you can work on dark surfaces, smooth surfaces, or even porous surfaces.

However, the quick-drying time also applies to the ink itself. You might notice the pens getting dry pretty quickly. One good way to ensure they last longer is to keep the caps on whenever you are not using the pens. Also, keep the pens vertically downwards to ensure constant ink flow.

What We Liked Thick nib

Great for calligraphy

Odorless

Quick-drying ink

Applies to many surfaces What We Didn’t Like Pens dry out quickly Might experience paint splatters due to runny ink

Tip Size: 15 mm | Number Of Colors: 5 | Point Type: Thick | Base: Water-based

12. Artugn Dual-tip Pens – Best Paint Pens With Cotton Nibs

The Artugn paint markers are another set of dual-tip pens, having both a 3 mm medium tip on one side and a 0.5-5 mm brush tip on the other side. So, you can use these versatile markers for a variety of art needs. The medium tip is great for painting and coloring large areas, while the brush tip works great for calligraphy, lettering, sketching, and drawing.

Since these pens use cotton nibs, they can be used directly on the surface and dry faster. The water-based acrylic and opaque ink offer great coverage and fade resistance. Additionally, the pens work on a multitude of surfaces, including wood, rock, stone, ceramic, glass, fabric, metal, plastic, and canvas.

However, the nibs tend to retract after you use them for a while. So, you might not find the pens to be very long-lasting.

What We Liked Dual-tip brush pen

Versatile paint pens

Cotton nibs

Great coverage What We Didn’t Like Not long-lasting

Tip Size: 3 mm and 0.5 – 5 mm | Number Of Colors: 24 | Point Type: Medium and brush tip | Base: Water-based

13. Tesquio Dual Tip Pen Markers – Best For Coverage

The Tesquio paint markers are also dual-tip markers, having a 1 mm fine tip and a 1-5 mm round tip. The fine tip is great for detailing, fine line work, and outlining. On the other end, the round tip can be used for coloring and painting large areas.

The paint pens can be used directly without any shaking or pressing. The ink also dries faster and is water and sun resistant. It is also non-toxic and odorless and works great on a variety of surfaces like wood, glass, cardboard, fabric, metal, ceramic, and plastic. The strong coverage of the ink will ensure that your work will stay fresh and fade-resistant for a long time. Additionally, the ink is dishwasher safe.

However, the fine tip tends to dry quickly after using it on porous surfaces. To avoid drying out the pens, keep the caps on and place the pens vertically when not in use.

What We Liked Dual-tip paint pens

Non-toxic

Odorless

Dishwasher safe ink What We Didn’t Like Pens dry out quickly

Tip Size: 1 mm and 1 – 5 mm | Number Of Colors: 24 | Point Type: Fine and medium tip | Base: NA

14. Shuttle Art Dual Tip Acrylic Paint Markers – Best For Easy Application

The Shuttle Art dual-tip paint markers are a collection of 36 vivid colors, including 30 regular colors and 6 metallic shades. With such a variety of colors, you won’t even have to mix the shades together to create new ones.

Each paint pen comes with a 1-5 mm flexible fiber dot tip and a 1 mm fine tip. The fine tip is great for detailing and outlining fine work. On the other hand, the round tip is suitable for coverage, lettering, and calligraphy. Hence, these paint pens can be used on many surfaces like wood, glass, fabric, mug, and rocks. However, the ink does not work well on ceramic.

Additionally, the paint pens are very easy to apply and can be used directly. That means there is no need for any shaking or pressing before using the pens.

The metallic shades include metallic silver, metallic gold, metallic green, metallic blue, metallic purple, and metallic pink.

What We Liked 36 vivid colors

Dual tip pens

Applies to many surfaces

Easy to apply What We Didn’t Like Pens tend to dry out quickly

Tip Size: 1 mm and 1-5 mm | Number Of Colors: 36 | Point Type: Fine and medium tip | Base: Water-based

15. Nicety Acrylic Paint Pens – Best Variety Of Colors

The Nicety paint markers have the largest number of colors on this list – 56 different shades. In fact, this paint marker set includes metallic, glitter, neon, pastel, and classic shades as well.

These paints have a super fine tip of 0.7 mm which can be used for outlining and fine detailing. Obviously, these pens won’t be great for coloring and painting large areas. But you can use them for many art projects.

The paint markers are acid-free, making them extremely safe for anyone to use. The water-based ink flows smoothly and can apply to many different surfaces like wood, canvas, rock, fabric, stone, and metal.

What We Liked A large variety of colors

Super fine tip

Great for detailing

Non-toxic and acid-free What We Didn’t Like Might experience paint spills

Tip Size: 0.7 mm | Number Of Colors: 56 | Point Type: Extra Fine | Base: Water-based

Top Paint Markers Comparison Table

Best Paint Markers Buyer’s Guide

When buying paint markers, several factors must be considered to ensure you get the best tools for your artistic endeavors. These factors can greatly impact the quality of your artwork and overall satisfaction with the paint markers.

Hence, we have curated a brief yet informative buyer’s guide below:

1. Paint Marker Type- Water-Based Or Oil-Based?

The type of paint marker you choose will determine the drying time, longevity, mixability, durability, and storage of your markers and artwork.

A. Water-Based Paint Markers

Think about all the advantages you get by using watercolors. Those are basically the advantages you will get from using water-based pens. The ink will have a thin consistency meaning you won’t have to shake the markers before using them, making them easy to use. Blending and mixing water-based paint markers is very easy because of their thinness. They are also odorless and non-toxic.

You don’t even have to worry about making a mess. Even if the paint spills or splatters, all you need is a damp cloth to clean it up. If you paint something wrong, you can easily scratch the mistake away or layer some paint on top.

However, water-based pens are not without their own cons. The drying time is slow, and water paints do have a tendency to bleed through porous surfaces. Water-based markers also tend to be less vivid when compared to oil-based markers.

B. Oil-Based Paint Markers

Oil-based paint pens are much more durable and opaque because of their thick consistency. That does mean you will have to shake your markers well before you can use them. The pigment quality, opacity, and vibrancy are where oil-based paint pens beat water-based paint markers. An oil painting is also much more long-lasting and fade-resistant when compared to water paint.

However, oil paint pens have an odor that might not be tolerable by everyone. Also, the drying time might seem too long, even longer than water-based pens.

So, depending on the merits and demerits of both, you should choose the type of ink that would best suit your needs.

C. Solvent-Based Paint Markers

Solvent-based paint markers are known for their versatility and compatibility with various surfaces. They can adhere to porous and non-porous surfaces, making them particularly suitable for outdoor projects or artworks exposed to harsh weather conditions.

2. Tip Size

The tip size depends on the type of artwork you are going to produce. If you are going to do more fine detailing, drawing, outlining, and intricate sketches, then you should go for a fine-tip marker running from 0.5 mm to 1 mm.

On the other hand, medium and thick tips are better for coloring, painting, calligraphy, and coverage. So, choose a tip size above 2 mm if that is what you are going to work on.

3. Surface Compatibility

When you buy a set of paint markers that are versatile, you can use the same pen set for all the art projects you work on. So, choose a pen that will leave behind vivid colors on both porous and non-porous surfaces.

4. Color Range

As you must have noticed above, most paint markers on this list had a large assortment of colors. Additionally, there were also a few options that only had black or white as the colors. This is where you need to make a choice depending on the type of art you are going to create.

Colorful and vivid designs obviously require a large number of colors. Getting a large number of paint pens means you won’t have to mix and blend the colors together to create any new shade you might require. However, if you are only able to afford a small pack, get water-based paint markers to ensure you are able to blend the colors together easily.

On the other hand, you can get sets of paint markers that only consist of a single color, like black or white. This is great for artists who like to use basic colors while painting.

Either way, you should get the pack that suits your art needs the best.

5. Longevity

Oil-based markers are generally more opaque than water-based pigment ink pens. They also have a higher lightfastness rating and are quite fade-resistant. Hence, your creative art project will last you a long time if you use oil-based paints.

So, if you intend to display your project somewhere or want to keep it for a long time, it is better to use oil-based paint markers.

6. Quality Of Paint

The quality of the paint used in the markers greatly influences the final outcome of your artwork. So, needless to say, high-quality paint ensures smooth and consistent coverage, preventing streaks or uneven color distribution. It also enhances color brilliance and permanence, resulting in long-lasting and captivating creations.

Are paint markers safe for children to use?

As you must have seen in most of the reviews above, most paint markers are non-toxic and acid-free. So, yes, they are safe for children to use. But you must always read the product description before you buy any paint markers for children.

Additionally, children should always use these paints under the supervision of an adult. Caps can be a choking hazard for small kids, so even safe paint markers should not be used without some sort of adult supervision.

How can you remove paint marker stains from different surfaces?

Removing paint marker stains from various surfaces requires specific techniques based on the type of surface and the characteristics of the paint pen. So, here’s how you can effectively remove paint marker stains from different surfaces:

A. Smooth Surfaces (Glass, Plastic, Metal, etc.)

For fine tips with vibrant colors, start by gently scraping off excess paint using a plastic card or your fingernail.

Dampen a cloth or paper towel with rubbing alcohol or acetone and conduct a patch test.

Accordingly, rub the stained area with a damp cloth.

Wipe off with a clean, dry cloth to remove any residue.

B. Rough Surfaces (Wood, Canvas, Textured Paper, etc.)

Blot the stained area with a cloth dampened with warm, soapy water.

Gently scrub the stain without damaging the texture of the surface.

If the stain persists, you can try using a mixture of baking soda and water to create a paste.

Apply the paste to the stain and gently scrub with a soft brush or cloth.

Rinse the area thoroughly with clean water and pat dry with a clean cloth.

C. Dark Surfaces (Black Paper, Dark Cardstock, etc.)

Paint markers with high ink quality and vibrant colors work well on dark surfaces, but stains can be more noticeable.

If the stain is fresh, try wiping it off gently with a damp cloth or paper towel.

For stubborn stains, dampen a cotton ball or Q-tip with rubbing alcohol and dab the stained area, ensuring you don’t oversaturate the surface.

Blot the area with a clean cloth to remove ink and alcohol residue.

Verdict

When it comes to choosing the best paint markers, no one can deny the high quality and popularity of Sharpie Paint markers. However, we wanted to explore other options from lesser-known brands in the quest to show you some affordable yet effective alternatives.

That said, the best paint markers on this list are the Artistro water-based paint pens because of their super fine tips and great ink quality. Thanks to its smooth ink flowing and impeccable control, artists and enthusiasts alike can experience a seamless creative journey with these markers.

The runner-up is the TFIVE oil-based paint markers that offer vibrant and opaque colors. This means your art project is sure to last for a long time.

Another great option is the JR White Acrylic Paint Markers. They are non-toxic and odorless, making them suitable for children too.