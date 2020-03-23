11 Best Radiant Floor Heating Systems of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Imagine this – you come back after one hell of a day from work. And, as soon as you set the first step in your home, the toasty warm air inside rejuvenates you completely. Sounds nice, right?

That’s what a radiant floor heating system can do for you. In fact, a radiant floor heating system can be your go-to solution if you live in areas that experience chilly, harsh winters. And what’s more, it costs a lot less than those extravagant furnaces you use to heat up your rooms.

However, buying a radiant floor heating system that suits all your requirements is a lot easier said than done. The market is flooded with mediocre options, and more often than not, we fall for false gimmicks and end up buying one that proves to be a total waste of our investment.

So, to help you out with this challenge, we have reviewed some of the high-rated floor heating systems available in the market right now.

But in case, they don’t meet all your fundamental requirements, you will also find a comprehensive buyer’s guide at the end. It will take you on a comprehensive tour to explain each useful feature of the eleven top radiant floor heating systems.

So, without any further ado, let’s get started, shall we?

Best Radiant Floor Heating Systems

We have saved the numero uno position for one of the best floor heating systems from the brand Heatwave. It is one of the renowned American electrical companies that has maintained a stellar reputation for more than two decades. We recently got the opportunity to test its 25sqft model, and we’re quite thrilled with its thin-profile mat that comes within such an affordable price range.

Why Did We Like It?

We were more than excited when Heatizon sent us this floor heating system for reviewing, and the very first aspect that got our attention was it’s thin-profile electric floor heating mat. Well, as expected, it is not only suitable for all kinds of tile/stone flooring but also adheres to the floor smoothly. This is mainly because, these mats come designed with a sticky backing that can be easily attached, detached and repositioned as needed on top of a subflooring.

Besides that, unlike most products on the market, the heating mats of this model do not bulge out. It needs only palm pressure to be secured to any clean and smooth flooring surface. This unique feature not only saves time, but also significantly simplifies the overall installation process.

What’s more, it has been tested and rated for use in both wet and dry areas. So, if you are looking at a sole solution for all the rooms of your house, then you can consider giving this model a try.

Furthermore, this heating system can warm up any room of your house in less than half an hour, and can be left ON for as long as you need. But, what really puts it ahead of its competitors is its complementary thermostat that you can program as per your requirements. And, did we mention a limited lifetime warranty that allows you to warm your house peacefully.

What Could Have Been Better?

The only aspect that disappointed us a bit about this otherwise exceptional model is the fact that it can be quite tricky to install. Some customers reportedly said to have faced countless problems as they had to deal with more wires during installation than they expected

Pros Programmable thermostat with a clear display

Can be used for weeks/months at a go without switching it off

Suitable for multiple floor covering options Cons Tricky to install

When it comes to choosing a model for typical rectangular-shaped rooms, HeatTech can be considered as one of the most trusted brands. We tested the 120V HeatTech Electric Floor Radiating system, and we are so glad to share with you the deets of our fantastic experience.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we want to draw your attention to the ⅛ inch thickness of this mat that makes it an ideal choice for the underfloor use. This unique aspect prevents substantial rising of the floor height and ensures keeping it within the normal parameters,unlike most of the products in this price range.In fact, this is one of those significant features that caught our attention in the first place.

Besides that, there is also no need to use a stapler or any other means to keep the mat in place. With it’s adhesive back panel, you can now lay the heating system successfully like a pro.

Moreover, it also comes with a branded Aube TH115-AF-120S digital programmable floor sensing thermostat and sensor, which is far superior to any other trending model of recent times. You need to just set it up once, and relish the warmth of your house without worrying about controlling it.

Apart from a quality design, this reputed brand also provides a 120-day return policy and fast shipping that makes it one of the must-buy products on our list.

What Could Have Been Better?

Despite being one of the most affordable and exciting options, it has certain flaws in it. First, the sticky matting only works on clean surfaces. Second, the mat we ordered failed to cover the entire floor space. We hope that the manufacturers take care of this situation and increase the length of the mat in the future models.

Pros Adhesive back panel

Thin profile mat

Digital programmable floor sensing thermostat Cons Adhesive back only works on clean surfaces

Shorter in length

The next premium heating system you can consider comes from a global brand- SunTouch. It is one of the most high-tech heating systems that you will find on this list. Featuring a touchscreen programmable thermostat, this heating kit is what you can opt for if you urge to make your winter cold mornings warm and pleasant. Know what makes this model truly one of the best performers-

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, this product includes everything you need for a quick and economical heating of your spacious house. This floor heating mat is as close to the perfect automation that we can get at least in the present times. All you need to do is plug the wires through the touchscreen thermostat, and completely forget even about the cold marble floors in winter.

What sets it apart from the other products on the list is its SmartStart technology. This feature helps you start the system automatically at the desired time as per your convenience. Simply start it when you leave the office so that when you reach home, the floor is warm enough to give you the ultimate relaxation.

All in all, this heating system has got all covered that a modern household would require in a heated floor mat. And, that safely justifies the expensive range it comes in.

What Could Have Been Better?

Perfection is a myth, especially when it comes to high-tech products like Suntouch Heat Kit. Even though there are innumerable winning features, it comes with certain major drawbacks. Similar to the HeatTech model, the mat adhesive of this otherwise remarkable system only sticks to a well-vacuumed mortar subflooring. Though it is extremely user-friendly, there are too many programs that can be a bit too much to handle at times.

Pros Thermostat with SmartStart Technology

UL listed

Energy use active monitoring Cons Tricky to handle multiple programs

Mat adhesive only sticks to extensively vacuumed surfaces

If you want a product that not only warms up your space but also adds some elegance to it, then go for this mat from Warming Systems.Out of the box, this 25- square feet big mat designed with highly durable materials stand out to be well-capable of providing the respite you need from cold floors. Let’s dive deep into its core functionality and see what it brings to the table.

Why Did We Like It?

Since this product is quite similar in terms of its features to our enlisted HeatTeach product, perhaps having a close look at the comparative analysis will provide you with a comprehensive idea.

Though it is almost similar to the floor heating mat from the renowned brand HeatTech, what sets it apart is the quality of its wire and mesh. While testing,when we used the thinset to cover the wirings, it heated up much more quickly in comparison to other mats. This feature reduced not only the power consumption,but also the total heating-up time considerably.

What we’ve loved the most about this product is that the instructions are extremely easy for any householder to follow. All in all, we believe, it can be safe to say that Warming systems did a great job in putting full value to this heat mat that works wonders than those priced at a higher range.

What Could Have Been Better?

Though this floor heating system makes cold floors a thing of the dreaded past, it’s not without certain flaws. However, the only ‘off’ thing we noticed about this heating system is the glaring green backlighting of the thermostat. Although this is not a major downside, we hope the manufacturers will look into this issue and improve their future models.

Pros Mat built with a quality wire and mesh

Reduces power consumption

Easy-to-follow installation instructions Cons Glaring green backlighting of thermostat

Nuheat is one of those renowned brands that always strive to bring high-end outdoor and indoor systems to its customers. They have designed the Pentair F1509 model with all the essential features that you have been looking in a heating system till now. And, we can say confidently that this mat proves the excellence of the brand successfully.

Why Did We Like It?

We were looking for a floor heating system that would be able to add a nice warmth to the floors without increasing the height way too much. And, we found this mat with a thickness of ⅛ inch to be a perfect match. This mat is not only one of the thinnest models on this list, but also a quite versatile one,ideal for all types of stone flooring, both indoors and outdoors.

Though in everything else, Nuheat competes neck to neck with other models on our list, but it sports a unique feature that helps it outrank the rest. Like the Warming systems model, it also includes a mesh mat; rather than a carpet with abrasive surfaces on both sides. This allows the mat to blend perfectly between the mortar and the thinset.

Overall, if you are in search of a value for money and a no-hassle product, then this Nuheat device can be one of the perfect options for you. Additionally, saving a few bucks on your electricity bills also becomes quite easy, thanks to the energy-efficient heater it comes equipped with.

What Could Have Been Better?

Unlike most of our recommendations on the list, this floor heating mat from Nuheat takes more than 45 minutes to get a minimum temperature rise of 20-degree Fahrenheit. Though it is worth waiting, what added to our discomfort is the lack of a complimentary thermostat to regulate the heat of the room easily.

Pros Easy installation

Thinnest mat profile

Energy-efficient heater Cons Lack of a thermostat

Takes 45+ minutes to warm up

Speaking of top-rated radiant floor heating systems, we cannot ignore this high-tech model from QuietWarmth. This device comes equipped with advanced ink technology that is suitable for all kinds of floating floors. And, this unique feature makes it crucial to incorporate the product on our must-buy list. Read on to know more about its noteworthy features-.

Why Did We Like It?

Undoubtedly, this QuietWarmth Electric System is a high-performance machine loaded with a wide array of unique features you will find under a considerable price range.Coming directly at one of its most premium features, this system also comes equipped with advanced ink technology. This makes it 100% perfect for all kinds of modern floorings such as engineered wood, floating laminate, floating tile floors, cork, vinyl, bamboo, and the likes.

Furthermore, this model comes with a ‘no brainer’ installation process. All you need to do is to follow four simple steps- install the underlay, roll out the radiant heat film, hook wires together, and install the final floor covering. And, the floor heating system is installed- it’s as simple as that!

As a bonus, the film of this radiant floor heating mat only uses 12 watts to raise the floor temperature to comfortable levels. This means, it not only guarantees warm floors at a small fraction of the cost of other systems, but will also goes light on your electricity bills.

What Could Have Been Better?

Although it comes with an advanced technology that no other models in our list possess, it comes at the cost of defective designs in some cases. But so far, we haven’t noticed any considerable damage other than the complementary thermostat that was a tad outdated.

Pros Presence of advanced ink technology

Plug-and-play feature

Low power consumption

Value-for-money Cons Outdated thermostat

It’s time to talk about the last product of our conventional floor heating system series. And, this one is a 120- Volt electric radiant floor heating mat that is ideal for floors like ceramic, tiles, and mortar. Made of high-quality material and equipped with shock-proof heating cable stand for safety, the Seal 70 sq ft system can be a decent option for heating your houses impressively.

Why Did We Like It?

Beginning straight with the USP of the product, this unit comes engineered with highly durable materials that can be used in both retrofits and new constructions alike. The twin conductors of this unit are encased in a Teflon coating with a braided armor, before being encased in a fire retardant sheathing. This means that the product can be installed even in the wet areas like the bathroom or kitchen with no risk of electric discharge.

We also liked the thoughtful inclusion of a self-adhesive feature that makes it perfect for countless types of floor surfaces. Moreover, this heating system is also able to generate and deliver heat up to 700 sq ft, which makes it one of our go-to-options within an affordable price range.

The cherry on the top is that this model also comes equipped with a 10-ft cold lead and a 120-rated voltage. This ensures that the electromagnetic fields are reduced to ultra-lower levels, making your house completely safe for both kids and pets.

What Could Have Been Better?

Although this floor heating mat is quite efficient at what it does, it’s a little disappointing that one needs to purchase a separate thermostat compatible with the unit. This way, the users often have to go through the stress of choosing the ideal thermostat, which can be a little time-consuming and challenging for many.

Pros Designed with highly durable materials

Self-adhesive mat

Reduces electromagnetic fields to ultra-lower levels Cons Lack of a compatible thermostat

This list would have remained incomplete without this efficient and affordable unit from Heatwave. If you want nothing but a reliable and functional unit that boasts of remarkable performance and durability, then this cable from Heatwave is definitely worth a look.Although it isn’t the best radiant floor heating cable we have come across, it still offers decent performance.

Why Did We Like It?

Like we mentioned before, this Heatwave floor heating cable is a low-cost alternative to a mat that is super-easy to install and maintain. It incorporates all the dings that you would require in a heating system.In addition, it is also equipped with a cable strapping that will help you achieve a more secure installation.

Perhaps the best thing about this product is that this kit has an impressive cable length of 362 feet. This provides a lot of leeway in aspects of accuracy and measurement. Even if you make a mistake, there is no need to go out and buy more- you will still have enough to work with.

All in all, if you are confident enough to install a cable kit correctly without the ease of mat backing, this affordable all-rounder kit can be the perfect choice for you. Furthermore, it comes with an impressive limited lifetime warranty to back it up greatly.

What Could Have Been Better?

Although Heatwave did a fantastic job of bringing something new to the table, it could not get everything right. We found that the thermostat is not so user-intuitive. The digital display can be quite hard to read sometimes. So, we recommend getting a spare thermostat and connecting them both for better usage.

Pros Easy to install and maintain

362 feet cable

Limited lifetime warranty Cons Difficult to read the thermostat numbers

Globally acclaimed brand SunTouch returns to our list with another unique product, the SunTouch Warmwire floor heat kit. After testing this product, we can say that it features quality wires and a fully programmable thermostat that makes it one of the top-value products of our list.Let’s check out what more this heating kit has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

We are already acquainted with the fact that SunTouch is far ahead of its competitors when it comes to introducing products with advanced technology. And it’s heating cable is no different. With superior quality wires, this heating kit ensures perfect toast-like warmth on both wet and dry floors.

Apart from that, with this kit, you need not worry about overheating the rooms anymore. The product comes with a thermostat that switches ON and OFF automatically to make sure you get the perfect warmth- be it in the bathroom or living room.

Not to forget, the product also offers 70 square feet of cables. A couple of these will be adequate to cover large spaces effectively. Also, like Seal heating mat, this also comes with equipped with a dual wire technology that reduces the electromagnetic fields to ultra-low levels by a great deal.

What Could Have Been Better?

To be honest, this product is a little too pricey to be a semi-professional radiant floor heating system. Most of its competitors are providing higher efficiency at a comparatively low price, which is a bummer.

Pros 70 square feet cables

Dual wire technology

Automatic programmable thermostat

Suitable for both dry and wet floors Cons Expensive price range

Warming Systems is a brand that is quite popular in every household by now. We recently came across its heating cable and decided to give it a try. We were impressed by its seamless performance and thought of sharing our experience with you. If you are looking for a strong-performance product in a limited budget that wouldn’t disappoint, we couldn’t have a better suggestion than this cable kit.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this heating cable does what it is supposed to do, and in all the best ways possible. This heating kit takes about 20 minutes to heat. And, can warm up every nook and corner of your house without overwhelming the budget.

We appreciated the fact that unlike other heating cable models, this one is more durable. Instead of stickers, this kit comes with plastic cable guides that can be used to secure wiring onto the subfloor. We tested this out in our workshop and found it to improve the finishing significantly compared to other cable kits.

Furthermore, it comes with a complementary Aube Thermostat #TH115-AF-GA that is easy to install and operate.Apart from that,this high-tech precision thermostat gives you the ability to control the floor temperature accurately for maximum comfort and energy savings.To cut it short, all of these premium features make this heating cable one of the best floor heating systems in recent times. The “Made In USA” mark definitely plays a huge role in making this a crowd favorite.

What Could Have Been Better?

Although it is one of the best radiant floor heating cable kits out there, we believe that it takes a little longer to warm up compared to other heating systems. Apart from that, this product doesn’t give us much to complain about.

Pros Aube thermostat

Plastic cable guides

Made in USA mark Cons Takes 20+ minutes to warm up

The ultimate recommendation on our list is none other than this in-floor heating cable from HeatTech. The feature that had our attention from the beginning is its high heat density and dissipation powers. Let’s explore what this heating system has to offer, and what makes it one of the final recommendations on our must-buy list.

Why Did We Like It?

Frankly speaking, this HeatTech model is affordable, has the usual rings and bells, and comes with a 25-year warranty to back it up greatly. For all those who are first-timers and are just playing around with a debut floor heating system, then this can be one of the best options for you.

Although it comes in an inexpensive range, this is also one of those models that advanced hobbyists hugely rely on. This is mainly due to its heat density and dissipation powers. Besides that, this kit even comes with a single armored 10ft cold lead wire,which is strong enough to carry these powers with ease.

You will also appreciate the 120V system of this in-floor heating system that allows for installation of up to 600ft of cable on a single thermostat. In this price range, what more could we have asked for?

What Could Have Been Better?

It is perhaps the only model on our list that takes the most time to heat up your room as per your desire. Infact, you are looking at around a full hour to achieve the room temperature you want. On top of that, this model comes with an 11-program thermostat that made it challenging for us to operate it. These are the only aspects that disappoint us, but other than that, this product has an outstanding value for money.

Pros Supports high density of heat dissipation

25-year warranty

120V in-floor heating system Cons Takes about approximately an hour to heat up

Radiant Floor Heating System Buyer’s Guide

Radiant floor heating systems are a luxurious home feature and a popular trend in new housing. In fact, with the passing days, it has become a basic necessity that can help you lead a comfortable,clean, and designed living. But, to get the right results, it is essential to choose a product that works the best for your needs.

Undeniably, the journey to find the perfect one becomes quite a bit overwhelming for many. But, there is no need to worry. We are here to help you choose an ideal product as per your needs and relish the warmth that you deserve in peace.

On that note, here are a few things that you should consider before going on your next shopping spree-

Types of Radiant Floor Heating

If you are new to using radiant floor heating systems, it is crucial to understand that there are primarily two kinds of radiating heating systems from which you can take your pick. These are the electric and hydronic systems. You will need to choose one that will be most suitable for your room type.

Now, if you already have a hydronic system in your house, it certainly makes sense to choose the hydronic radiant floor heaters for your home. These systems are super cheap and easy to install. As these systems are usually maintenance-free, they can also provide years of reliable use with ease.

On the other hand, you could also select an electric radiant floor heating system. But, one of the major setbacks about this kind of heating system is that they are extremely expensive to install. In addition, if there are any problems with the heating mats, you would have to take up the entire floor to fix it.

Room Size

The second aspect you need to consider while installing the heating system is the size of the room. Understand that these systems cover the entire floor area to heat the room effectively. Therefore, it is always wise to purchase a heater that matches the size of the flooring. In the case of an irregularly shaped room, we always recommend buying an electric heating kit.

Heat Controllers

Most people tend to ignore this aspect, but it is essential to purchase a floor heating system that comes with a heat controller. Most systems these days come with a thermostat so that the mat can be automatically turned off if the floor or the surrounding area becomes too hot. Alternatively, we suggest purchasing a system with a programmable thermostat. This provides the provision to set different temperatures throughout the day or week, that provides you with the ultimate control.

Warranty

Unlike any other product, a floor heating system is challenging to maintain. Neither you can dust it off, nor can you take it apart. This is why the long-term warranty matters a lot. A product with a 2-3 year warranty isn’t going to be enough, and frankly, it’s not worth the risk. Hence, always remember to purchase a product that comes with a limited lifetime warranty, or at the least, 20- years warranty. Anything short of that would be a complete waste of your investment.

Verdict

This is a tough choice to make as all the options we have enlisted above have their set of unique features and advantages. We would still recommend the top two bestsellers- HeatWave for its strong performance systems and HeatTech for its affordable products. However, we are inclined to side with heating systems of Warming Systems. It is the quickest when it comes to heating and has an overall high-quality mark to it.

But, if you are interested in heating cables for warming up your room, it is wise to consider Heatwave and SunTouch. The floor heating cables of these two most popular brands take the pie for being the best electric radiant floor heating cables. Sun-Touch is a technologically driven product preferred by tech-savvy users, while HeatWave’s cables are greatly easy to install.

You now know everything you possibly could about radiant floor heating systems. It’s time to buy your own and keep the winter gods at bay. Here’s to happy shopping!

