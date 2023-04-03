8 Best Record Cleaning Machines for True Vinyl Connoisseurs

Good music is equivalent to nutrition for the soul!

For this reason, true music lovers don’t mind spending time and effort collecting vinyl records. After all, quick computer downloads rarely match the quality and satisfaction of playing music on the turntable.

But the proud owners of vinyl records will agree that maintaining them is no easy job, and this is where record cleaners, record cleaning machines come into the picture. These machines are pros at cleaning debris and moisture to improve the life of the discs.

The popularity of these units is evident from the plethora of options, which may leave you confused and exhausted. So, we’ve listed the 8 best record cleaning machine options on the market that will help your records achieve the longest life possible.

All said and done, let’s jump in!

Best Record Cleaning Machines

Here is the list of the 8 best record cleaning machines that you can use to efficiently clean and maintain your vinyl records.

Reigning at the top position is the Record Washer System MKII. This machine by Spin-Clean has been around since 1975 and has earned a reputation for its ease of use. Compatible with almost all vinyl types, you can trust this unit to get your job done effectively.

Spin-Clean Vinyl Record Washer Complete Kit EASY TO USE - Easily deep-clean both sides of your...

CLEANS ALL VINYL TYPES - Spin-Clean washes 33, 45,...

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we were impressed with the positive customer feedback. The manual cleaning system is meant for deep-cleaning both sides of the record, thereby improving its quality. Moreover, the compact design allows you to store it in the most congested spaces.

What makes this record cleaner highly effective is its alcohol-free cleaning fluid that brings out stubborn dirt from deep within the grooves. The accumulated debris settles on the bottom of the sink and doesn’t transfer onto your precious LPs and 45s.

All you have to do is dilute the liquid at the base of the sink and insert the record. Manually rotate it thrice, both clockwise and anti-clockwise. Once done, dry it out using the reusable drying towel that’s included in the kit. The premium-grade brushes visibly remove fingerprints and static.

Furthermore, you can adjust the roller’s position as per the LPs, 45s, and 78s. If you are looking for an easy and affordable way to clean your records, then this unit is worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We observed that some amount of gunk remains suspended in the sink after prolonged use. Although it might not cause any damage per se, we’d suggest changing the fluid regularly to avoid this problem.

Pros Reduces props and crackles

Durable rollers facilitate easy switch between record sizes

Reusable towels don’t scratch the records

Affordable Cons May retain dirt and debris

Product Dimensions: 15″ x 9″ x 6″ | Weight: 2.89oz | Alcohol-Free: Yes | Motorized: No

Next up on our list is the Big Fudge Vinyl Record Cleaner. Featuring a straightforward mechanism, this is one of the most affordable units on the market. Complete with dual washing brushes and a cleaning kit, this record cleaner can make your vinyl discs as good as new!

Why Did We Like It?

Similar to the Spin-Clean Vinyl cleaner, this unit also has adjustable rollers to accommodate 33, 45, and 78 records. Furthermore, the twin washing brushes are made from a soft microfiber that exerts just the right amount of pressure for a scratch-free cleaning session. Only a few spins in both directions are enough to get a nice and smooth shine.

The kit contains two 150ml cleaning fluid bottles to take care of up to 50 records in a single cycle. On this note, we should mention that you need 3 capfuls to be diluted with distilled water for the best results.

We loved how the brand pays equal attention to the drying process as well. In addition to the pair of microfibre and all-purpose cleaning cloth, you will also get a drying rack that can hold 10 albums at once. Give the records a gentle rub with the microfiber towel and then pop them into the rack to get rid of any moisture. It’s that simple!

All in all, the Big Fudge cleaning machine is an affordable unit that certainly exceeded our expectations.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the unit works well to clean stains and static, it might not be as useful in eliminating debris from grooves, especially for older discs. In that sense, we feel that it’s more suited for the regular maintenance of new records. But at this price, we can’t really ask for more.

Pros Fluid lasts up to 500 albums

Doesn’t peel off labels

Hassle-free operation

Ideal for regular maintenance Cons Doesn’t clean deep grooves

Product Dimensions: 17.68″ x 7.56″ x 4.65″ | Weight: 3.83lbs | Alcohol-Free: No | Motorized: No

For the third spot on our list, the Vinyl Vac 33 makes a deserving entry. Its distinct design comprises a vacuum wand that attaches to your standard wet/dry vacuum for deep cleaning grooves. Plus, the high-precision mechanism won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the positive reviews from existing customers compelled us to try the cleaner. Thanks to the bottom coupling, we could easily attach the wand to the 1.25-inch hose of our wet/dry vacuum. In case you have a wider hose (1.5 inches), simply remove the coupling before use.

Besides, the O-ring provides a taught fit between the wand and the hose. Also, the twin suction reducers allow you to control the amount of suction needed.

To ensure precision cleaning, the extraction in-take utilizes the vacuum’s power to suck out gunk and debris from deep within the grooves. At the same time, the pair of soft velvet pads allows you to smoothly rotate the vinyl, while also protecting it from scratches.

The process of cleaning is familiar to that of playing the record. Clean the vinyl’s surface with your favorite cleaner before placing it on the turntable or lazy susan. Once in place and with the vacuum switched on, the wand will anchor the spindle as the vinyl is spun manually to remove the gunk effectively.

Complete with a felt washer, the Vinyl Vac 33 performs at par with some of the premium vacuum record cleaners on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We observed that the spindle hole on the wand is larger than average and causes the felt washer to get sucked in. To avoid the problem, we recommend using something heavy like a metal washer to keep it from moving.

Pros Comes with replacement pads

Securely fastens the record

Scratch-resistant

Can be used with the regular turntable Cons Felt washer tends to get displaced

Product Dimensions: 14.75″ x 1.5″ x 1.5″ | Weight: 3.84oz | Alcohol-Free: No | Motorized: No

Halfway through the list and it’s time for us to talk about the automatic record cleaners. As such, the iSonic P4875II+MVR10 motorized cleaner is the fourth pick of the day. The features on this one complement its ultrasonic power to deliver pro cleaning within less time.

Why Did We Like It?

Ultrasonic technology has earned a name in vinyl cleaning, and iSonic brings this technology to the right use through this unit. Firstly, the detachable motorized fixture is designed to hold 5 or 10 records (10 and 12 inches) at a time. Moreover, it can be mounted on top, either from the left or right side, as per the user’s convenience.

The unit is equipped with three industrial-grade ultrasonic stack transducers that account for its superior cleaning power. Each transducer is controlled by an individually dedicated PCB to deliver optimum power. Furthermore, the heating feature can be used to raise the temperature of the solution to anywhere between 122-140 degrees Fahrenheit.

A word of caution: heat the fluid before mounting the records on the unit.

So that the process becomes fully automated, the timer can be used to pre-set cleaning cycles of 5, 10, 15, 20, 20, or 25 minutes. In addition, the included hose makes it easy to drain the water after every session. Pretty effortless, we say!

Lastly, the kit contains one 8-oz bottle of cleaning fluid, and a box of lab-grade Kim wipes to quickly dry the records after cleaning. If premium pricing isn’t an issue, then this ultrasonic cleaner is worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt that the lower range of the heater (120 degrees Fahrenheit) is still too high for our valuable vinyl discs. Hence, we had to keep a constant eye on the thermometer to switch it off at the 90-95 degrees Fahrenheit range. Also, the liquid cleaner is not as effective as the others.

Pros 5 RPM with O-ring for label protection

Durable stainless steel tank

Cooling fans for longer life

Solid construction Cons Overheating the bath may damage records

Product Dimensions: 20″ x 18″ x 12″ | Weight: 24lbs | Alcohol-Free: No | Motorized: Yes

Another one of our automatic favorites, the Pro-Ject VC-s is a heavy-duty vacuum vinyl cleaning machine that sports a simple yet effective design. Built for wet cleaning, this one will get your job done in as little as two rotations. Plus, its minimum assembly requirements won’t make you break a sweat.

Why Did We Like It?

Although Pro-Ject is a fairly new player in the industry, it has undoubtedly made a mark with this vacuum record cleaner. At the helm of affairs is its robust metal arm that secures the record without causing any damage to the surface. Moreover, the small platter reduces the risk of contaminating the flip side.

Coming to its operation, the cleaning process doesn’t require a lot of effort. For starters, we placed the record and tightened the aluminum clamp before coating it with the diluted cleaning fluid. On that note, the related kit comes with a goat-hair brush for the purpose.

The motor switch can be used to rotate the vinyl in both directions, one by one. For best results, it’s advisable to leave on the solution for a minute for dissolving the dirt particles. Finally, we engaged the vacuum while spinning the record twice in each direction.

If you ask us, the premium pricing stands justified with the Pro-Ject VC-s. We were satisfied with how it cleaned both the new and old albums of our collection.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite praising it for its efficiency, we’d have liked some improvement in its design. The solid wood construction of the spinner box is strangely susceptible to dents, compromising its durability. Also, the vacuum operation is significantly noisy, but nothing that hammers the eardrums.

Pros Compact design for easy storage

Alcohol-free cleaning solution

Platter resistant to fluid spillage

Cleans the grooves for improved sound Cons Box is prone to dents

Product Dimensions: 21.8″ x 17.2″ x 13.4″ | Weight: 21.2lbs | Alcohol-Free: Yes | Motorized: Yes

For the sixth pick, we have this unit from Record Doctor. True to its name, the high-performing machine lifts gunk and dirt using vacuum suction to prolong the life of your vinyl. Equipped with a powerful motor and cleaning strips, this unit is both safe and easy to use.

Record Doctor VI – High-Performance Vinyl Record Washing Cleaning... Cleans dust, dirt, and grime from record grooves

Helps prolong the life of your LPs and maintain...

Why Did We Like It?

Before we get into the deets, allow us to shower some praise on its glossy black finish! Having tried a couple of vacuum record cleaners, we were eager to gauge its efficiency, and the unit didn’t disappoint. The powerful motor lying at the heart of the spinner has a least bothering and relatively quiet operation.

Moreover, the easy-grip record turner mechanism allows you to securely place the record for a fast and seamless session of thorough cleansing. Besides, the protective felt strips prevent the record from scratches and stains. All it takes is a minute each for both sides to get rid of the moisture and gunk deposited in the grooves.

We were also impressed with the carbon-fiber bristles on the Clean Sweep applicator brush that facilitate a smooth fluid application. Besides, the applicator bottle facilitates quick dilution of the alcohol-free cleaning fluid.

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable vacuum record cleaner to improve the longevity of your vinyl discs, then this unit from Record Doctor is worth your consideration.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The turner gets quite hot after cleaning a few records. In the absence of an overheat protector, it would be better to allow some cooling time between batches. This way, you can ensure a longer service life for the unit.

Pros Reduces pops and ticks

Odorless cleaning liquid

Durable construction

Suitable for cleaning older albums Cons May overheat at times

Product Dimensions: 22″ x 16″ x 12″ | Weight: 11.5lbs | Alcohol-Free: Yes | Motorized: Yes

The penultimate spot on the list goes to yet another manual vinyl cleaner from the house of Knox Gear. Compatible with different record sizes, you can clean up to 40 discs at one go before changing the bathing solution. Its no-power and no-installation feature makes it a popular choice among customers.

Why Did We Like It?

The Knox Gear Record Cleaner is a no-nonsense product that gets down to business real quick. Like the Big Fudge Vinyl Record Cleaner, this one also features a pair of adjustable rollers that accommodate all record sizes. Since the synthetic brushes clean both sides simultaneously, you can save a lot of time.

Moreover, the specially curated cleaning solution dissolves all the dirt, fingerprints, and static for a healthy-looking sheen.

It also comes with an air-drying rack that, in addition to the microfibre and drying cloth, dries out the excess liquid from the discs. Pop the records directly into the rack after cleaning to avoid any scratches or stains. And when not in use, put it back inside the spinner box for clutter-free storage.

Lastly, the compact and durable design of the washer doesn’t need extra care while storing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The brushes on the unit have a tight fit, which makes it difficult to rotate the thicker disks. We are also disappointed about the fact that despite having a moderate price tag, the cleaner doesn’t facilitate deep cleaning like some others on the list.

Pros Comes with two bottles of vinyl liquid

Safe for 7, 10 and 12-inch records

Quick disassembly

Lightweight Cons Not suitable for deep cleaning grooves

Product Dimensions: 17.6″ x 7.1″ x 4.6″ | Weight: 1lb | Alcohol-Free: No | Motorized: No

The Studebaker Vinyl record Cleaning System takes the final spot on our list today. Sporting a familiar design and hassle-free operation, it’s one of the most budget-friendly cleaners up for grabs. Suitable for 33, 45, and 78 RPM records, you can rely on this unit to clean big vinyl batches in a hassle-free manner.

Why Did We Like It?

Unlike the Knox Gear Record Cleaner, the microfibre brushes on this one are not too rigid, but not very loose either. This means that we had no problem in rotating the disc, no matter its thickness.

The operation is easy to figure out, even if you’ve never used a manual record washer before. Fill the reservoir with a solution of distilled water and the CleanIt fluid (included in the kit), and pour some concentrate directly on the brushes. Next, place the rollers in accordance with the vinyl size, and rotate 2-3 times in each direction.

The pair of drying clothes will last up to about 50 to 100 records, after which it’s better to use new towels. And if you want to add a pop of color to your maintenance tools cupboard, feel free to opt for the walnut variant.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are a bit bummed out about the quality of the included towels, which come across as more suitable for cleaning lenses than records. If you’re looking for a unit that can clean debris and gunk from the grooves, then the Studebaker Vinyl record Cleaning System might not suit your needs.

Pros Simultaneously cleans both sides

Reduces pops and clicks

Compatible with Spin-Clean brushes

Has a clear plastic lid Cons Drying towels don’t serve the purpose

Product Dimensions: 3.54″ x 14.21″ x 5.31″ | Weight: 2.91lbs | Alcohol-Free: No | Motorized: No

Best Record Cleaning Machine Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Record Cleaning Machine

Now that we’ve introduced you to the top 8 vinyl cleaning machines, it’s upon us to quickly walk you through the key points that should drive your purchase decision.

Read on!

Manual vs. Automatic

Manual vinyl cleaners are a popular choice among users who like to have greater control over the cleaning process. Having said that, quite a few motorized cleaners are equipped with features like a timer setting and bath heater that provide better user control.

It’s important to note that even in the case of automatic units, there’s some manual work included, viz. adding the diluted solution to the reservoir and coating the disks with cleaner.

Deep Groove Cleaning vs. Surface Cleaning

Generally, older discs need a deep groove cleaning for proper restoration of sound. Newer disks, on the other hand, can survive for a long time with regular maintenance. In that case, it’s advisable to opt for a cleaning machine that cleans the surface with accuracy and efficiency.

Cleaning Fluid

The number of disks that can be cleaned at one go largely depends on the amount of cleaning fluid included in the kit. Look out for cleaners that have greater solvent properties to dissolve stubborn dirt and grease.

Additional Features

While drying racks are an added advantage in manual record cleaners, overheat protectors are an essential feature in motorized/vacuum cleaners.

Conclusion

If not for vinyl cleaning machines, maintaining our precious vinyl records would’ve been a tough job!

So that your album collection stays as good as new, we’ve listed 8 top-notch cleaning machines that are worth investing in. But before we leave you to make the final call, here’s a quick shoutout to some of our favorites.

The Record Washer System MKII is a popular choice in the manual category, and the Vinyl Vac 33 can be used alongside the regular turntable. While the iSonic P4875II+MVR10makes use of ultrasonic technology, the Pro-Ject VC-s is a reputed vacuum record cleaner.

With this, it’s time for us to say goodbye. Hope our effort can find you the ideal product for your needs we hope you’ve found the best record cleaning machine for you.

If so, which unit made the cut for you? Let us know in the comments down below.

Till next time!