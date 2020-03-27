13 Best Saw Horses on the Market Today

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

As a sawhorse forms the core of your workspace, it’s always necessary to have a work stand that’s extremely portable and flexible.

From the 15th century wood-stands to the 21st-century durable steel ones, saw horses have come a long way. And today they’ve become an indispensable tool in the workspace of a professional carpenter or a casual hobbyist.

Everyone uses saw horses today, and they are widely available everywhere. That’s good news.

Now the bad news is, finding one decent sawhorse amid the vast array of products is definitely a pain. And filtering through all the mighty claims is even more so!

So, to make your life easier, we have compiled a list of some of the best saw horses followed by a perfect buying guide, just so that you know how to make the right choices alone.

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s get straight into the details.

Best Saw Horses

Worx is a world-renowned brand in the field of construction and power tools. Every other product of the company ‘Worx’ great because of its durability and ease of use. This pair of clamping sawhorse is an excellent addition to that line and the perfect addition to your workspace, which enhances your workflow with its outstanding durability and flexibility.

WORX Clamping Sawhorse Pair with Bar Clamps, Built-in Shelf and Cord... Two (2) durable and lightweight sawhorses made of...

Includes two (2) detachable bar clamps which...

Experience

To begin with, the sawhorse is equally durable and lightweight. Worx achieves this problematic feat by including thermoplastic polyester in the build material that can withstand up to 1000 lbs when the sawhorse is used in a pair. Also, there are two detachable bar clamps which you can fix horizontally or vertically, depending on your project needs.

One feature that any DIY’er or professional would equally enjoy is its 2.5 inches folded depth and a maximum clamping width of 18 inches. It gives you a large surface area to place all your tools and project materials on. And the built-in shelf and the cord hooks, all add to the storage and convenience quotient of the sawhorse.

What could have been better?

Despite claims, this sawhorse pair is not that suited for extremely heavy-duty works such as lumbering. Most user reviews have mentioned it’s best for medium-scale jobs, household repairs, and DIY jobs. So, it’s not a heavy-duty sawhorse pair.

Pros Durable

Lightweight

Adjustable bar clamps

Foldable Cons Not a professional tool

Black and Decker is a class of its own that manufactures remarkable construction and power tools. Whenever you set out to find some top tools, Black and Decker will definitely crop up with one or two of its models. And, the Stanley FatMax is another wonderful addition to their long list of bench grinders, drill bits, drilling machines, workbenches, table saws, etc.

Stanley 011031S FatMax Sawhorse with Adjustable Legs (1-Pack) Stanley - Black & Decker

Stanley - Black & Decker

Experience

The Stanley 011031S boasts of a compact, lightweight model that can carry some of the toughest loads and weights. While its weight is merely 1 lb, it can take a massive force of 1250 lbs quite easily, and we’re talking about a single sawhorse here, and not a pair.

The product owes its lightweight structure to the highly durable polypropylene that works great with the adjustable telescopic legs. This combination facilitates heavy loads of different materials on the sawhorse while also allowing it to stand its ground on uneven surfaces.

It’s a 32-inch sawhorse with a unique sliding mechanism that allows you to adjust its work surface without any hindrance swiftly. And finally, its rubber-studded legs make way for very high stability, while its 1 lb weight adds to the portability of the product.

What could have been better?

While everything is great about this sawhorse, we’ve found some users complaining that the legs of the sawhorse aren’t made of the same durable material as the body, but of steel. We understand steel is durable, but not so much that it can carry a weight of over 1200 lbs without any trembling.

Pros Compact

Very less weight

Carry up to 1250 lbs in a single sawhorse

Rubber fitted underneath legs for stability Cons Weak legs

We all witnessed Amazon’s fantastic journey from a retailer to becoming one of those international brands that have redefined internet shopping. Today, in its forte, there is a host of wonderful tools under the brand name ‘AmazonBasics,’ and each product under that banner has excelled in performance. This folding sawhorse is not an exception to this norm.

AmazonBasics Folding Sawhorse - Set of 2, 900 Pound Capacity Set of 2 professional sawhorses that hold up to...

Comes fully assembled and ready to use

Experience

Frankly speaking, this isn’t a professional-grade tool. By that, we mean, if you’re looking for some sawhorses that can endure intense lumbering projects throughout a day, this isn’t the product you should be looking for.

This folding sawhorse is dedicated to casual hobbyists, DIY’ers, and perhaps it’s the best option for all household jobs. That being said, the package comes with a pair of sawhorses that can hold up to 900 lbs of weight. This is pretty decent, considering its price range and the usual weight holding capacity required for ordinary household jobs.

Its high-grade plastic design comprises 2 pairs of non-slippery rubber feet and fold-out stoppers that allow you to work on all kinds of surfaces with the utmost ease.

What could have been better?

Well, we would have liked this model better had it been more lightweight. It comes at a staggering weight of 10 pounds, as compared to the previous models, which only weigh 1 or 2 pounds. A lightweight model suits households better.

Pros High-grade plastic build

Can carry 900 lbs of weight

Non-slippery rubber feet

Portable and foldable Cons Not that lightweight

We guess you had been looking for this brand right from the very beginning of this list. Yeah! Very few brands are as well-known in the world of construction tools as Dewalt. They have taken a chunk of this industry within their hold with consistent production of some great construction tools. This sawhorse is a perfect example of that.

DEWALT Miter Saw Stand, Heavy Duty (DWX725) Imported from: China

POWER TOOLS

Experience

We were hooked with the pair of DWX725 sawhorses when Dewalt sent them to us for a review. Every inch of the model spoke volumes about quality and durability. It sports a lightweight aluminum construction, which weighs only 15 pounds, and each sawhorse can withstand a tremendous force of 1000 pounds. So, they can easily handle all your heavy-duty lumbering jobs with ease.

The core of this model’s strength lies in its legs, which are made of aluminum polypropylene, while the leg-locking levers allow for a smooth, hassle-free setup. So, there is not much to talk about this sawhorse, except the fact that its performance will suit a wide array of people, amateurs, professionals, hobbyists, you name it.

What could have been better?

Honestly, we had to try really hard to find out anything that would act against the sawhorse. And this is always the case with Dewalt. Yet, we’d like to tell you that this model would have been perfect had it included a miter saw with the model. This would have been the combination to die for, although we understand it’s a naive claim!

Pros Great durability

Strong legs

Lightweight

Leg-locking facility for easy setup Cons None as of yet

Another great product from Black and Decker, which can easily be a DIY’er’s favorite is the Stanley STST60952. The product has the word ‘junior’ in its title as an easy signifier of its target audience. It’s a product with many benefits that we daresay even professionals would love.

Stanley STST60952 Jr Folding Sawhorse (2-Pack) Holds 800-Pounds per pair

Light weight-easy to transport Sale

Experience

Well, as we’ve mentioned, this is a DIY’ers’ dream product, there is little doubt on the durability of this trailblazing model. Each of its pair can hold a maximum of 400 lbs, and the two come in a single package, giving you a total weight carrying capacity of 800 lbs. That’s pretty great when this weight carrying capacity is further supported by internal V-grooves that hold the entire setup in proper shape.

And if you’re apprehensive about its portability, let us tell you that it comes with a mere weight of 1 pound. It is easily foldable, and standing at 31.9 inches, the sawhorse also sports a useful shelf for a well-organized workspace.

What could have been better?

Well, this model isn’t fused at the hinges, which is what we found strange. Most sawhorses come attached at the hinges, but not this one. As a result of which, if you hit the tool in a wrong way, the entire upper portion falls apart.

Pros Internal V-grooves

Durable body

Foldable and portable

Shelf to hold tools Cons Not fixed at the hinges

This list is the perfect mix and match of the various professional and semi-pro sawhorses. We compiled this list in this way because everyone would equally appreciate not all tools. Moreover, the cost also matters because heavy-duty tools naturally come at a higher price range. The Dewalt DWST11031 is a product along these lines that the pros would heartily appreciate.

Dewalt DWST11031 Adjustable Metal Legs Sawhorse Imported from: Israel

POWER TOOLS

Experience

The very first points of observation about this work stand are its strength and lightweight structure. From its appearance, it doesn’t seem that this model can hold a staggering 2500 lbs of force, and its lightweight aluminum construction lies at the core of this awesome feature.

This is the reason why it can be a pro’s personal choice, as they need to travel a lot across different job sites, where portability becomes a mighty factor. Moreover, like the models of Black and Decker, this Dewalt model also sports extra-durable legs to withstand the massive force. And if that wasn’t enough, the leg locks also allow smooth setting up of the device.

What could have been better?

This model would have been a perfect deal-clincher if it had adjustable legs for uneven gradients. We really missed that particular aspect as it’s a must for any professional-grade tool.

Pros Durable legs

Tool holding capacity

Leg lock levers

Foldable legs Cons Lacks adjustable legs

When Hitachi changed its name to Metabo, many had received the news with apprehension. But Hitachi answered all queries with improved and advanced products in every field wherever it has dipped its toes. So, let’s see how the 11544M sawhorse fares with all its features.

Metabo HPT Folding Sawhorses, Heavy Duty Stand, 4 Sawbucks, 1200 Pound... Same tools. New name. Hitachi Power Tools has...

Leading capacity at 1, 200 lbs per pair

Experience

Weighing a mere 11 lbs, the versatility and range of features of this product know no end. This model also has some added features which attracted our interest. In the package, there are 2 sawhorses and 4 sawbucks that help you cut 2x4s with extreme precision. Furthermore, you can also raise them to cut finer 4’ x 8’ sheets, giving you a broad scope of cutting.

Moreover, a pair of these sawhorses can carry a staggering weight of 1200 lbs, which is huge, considering the price range. The pair comes fully assembled, and all you gotta do is start working on your next project as soon as you open the package.

And when you find your workspace too crammed up with tools, this work stand will come to great use with its built-in shelf and cord hooks. This is a great bonus!

What could have been better?

Even this model, like the previous one, misses adjustable legs, which we believe is one of the most desired aspects in a sawhorse. Who doesn’t like their sawhorse to sit on all surfaces comfortably? Well, this product doesn’t allow that.

Pros Suits all kinds of people

1200 lbs weight capacity

4 sawbucks cut with extreme precision

Comes assembled Cons No adjustable legs

Established in 2006, Bora Portamate works with Affinity Tools to make some of the most durable and easy-to-use power tools. If you’re confused between all the brands mentioned here, we’d suggest you try this sawhorse because its best aspect is its speedy foldability. You can set it up anywhere in no time.

Bora Portamate Speedhorse Sawhorse 2-Pack | Heavy Duty Benchhorse... Fold-n-go: The Speed horse saw horse is designed...

Heavy duty carry: this work horse can withstand... Sale

Experience

This sawhorse reminded us of ToughBuilt C700, although there are many functional differences between the two. We’ll talk about C700 as well, but for now, let’s focus on this speedy beast. The Speedhorse model has a setup time of 1.6 seconds as its foldable legs are extremely smooth. Just fold them and go!

Another feature that makes a great hit is its massive weight holding capacity. You might think that a superfast setup won’t include durability in its forte. Well, guess what, this little beast can hold up to 1800 lbs of force, which is so much more than its contemporaries. And what’s more, you can easily screw in a 2 x 4 wood piece on its pre-drilled top to transform this workhorse into a makeshift table.

What could have been better?

Well, Bora Portamate has done a great job with this work-stand. But as they made it brimming with features, they increased its price, making it inaccessible to many. This is the reason we couldn’t rate this a 5-star product, but for those who can live with a hefty price tag, they should definitely go for this product!

Pros Extremely quick setup

Great weight holding capacity

Can be made into a makeshift worktable Cons Expensive

ToughBuilt is synonymous with ‘trust’ in the field of construction and power tools. Very few power tool manufacturing companies have gained a decent foothold in this competitive market as quickly as ToughBuilt. One of the reasons for this is they have a great customer service apart from extreme durability and outstanding value for money. The TOU-C550 is simply a fine addition to the long line of ToughBuilt products.

TOUGHBUILT 28.86 in. Adjustable Folding Sawhorse, TB-C550, 2-Pack

Experience

Frankly speaking, this is one of the best saw horses that we’ve reviewed so far. Its specialty lies in the fact that it caters to the broadest range of people who can equally benefit from the various features the product comes with. Who wouldn’t prefer an all-steel, extremely durable, and tensile sawhorse that can carry a massive 1100 lbs? And we aren’t even talking about a pair.

From its very first appearance, the product gives off a feeling that convenience lies in the core of it. We claim this because it features 2 x 4 support arms that you can easily transform into 2 sawhorses at the job site. Yeah! It’s as easy as it sounds. And the pivoting feet with durable pegs only add to the durability quotient, as there is the least chance of any sudden breakage during heavy-duty works such as lumbering.

What could have been better?

This is a great sawhorse! No doubt about that. But it would have certainly been a lot better if the legs of this model were a bit smoother. It takes quite a lot of strength to pull them up straight for setting up this work-stand. Other than this minor issue, everything else works pretty great.

Pros A pair can hold 2200 lbs

Extremely durable

Made for heavy-duty works

Pivoting feet for extra support Cons Legs aren’t smooth

We selected two ToughBuilt models back to back as both of them are equally compelling and come with some great features. So much so that we couldn’t choose anyone between the two. The ToughBuilt C700 is indeed a highly versatile workhorse with an unparalleled durability quotient. It trumps the Bora Portamate in certain aspects and gives it a fierce competition.

Toughbuilt Sawhorse Adjustable up to 4 x 4 Size Support Arms 1300 LB... ✔️ Support arms adjust for different size wood

✔️ 1300 lb capacity each, 2600lb per pair ; 1...

Experience

Very few sawhorse manufacturers think about your back and the strain it endures during heavy-duty work. And ToughBuilt significantly differs in this aspect, which is they’ve included this nice and sweet feature of three adjustable heights in the workhorse. While working with this product, there’s no back strain at all, as you always get to maintain a perfectly upright posture.

Coming to its features, it can endure a massive 2600 lbs of force in a pair and can survive immense wear and tear, owing to its powder-coated and zinc-plated build. And its adjustable legs make the product all the more versatile as they are rock-steady and easily clings to any surface of your choice.

This is undoubtedly a professional-grade tool, and in comparison to the Bora Portamate model, this comes quite cheap.

What could have been better?

Quite perfect in every aspect, it would have been an ideal deal-clincher if this model came with less setup time. Many users complained that the legs need some pulling to hit them up straight, and that’s a hindrance if not a dealbreaker.

Pros 100% steel build

Professional-grade tool

Extremely portable

3-height adjustable legs Cons Legs not smooth enough

After a whole lot of professional tools, we thought of including one for casual hobbyists from one of the most trusted companies. Well, to be honest, this is a perfect bridge product between an amateur-grade tool and a professional one. This is why it’s a hit among those who are just trying out their hands in this field.

DE7035 Heavy-Duty Work Support Stand Sawhorse Heavy Duty Legstand

Top Beam compatible to DE7023 Mitre Saw Clamps

Experience

The very first aspect of this workhorse that caught our attention was its heavy-duty leg stand. It’s a feature that comes to great use when you’re starting your first construction project and don’t really understand all the nitty-gritty of the game. A heavy-duty leg stand can withstand immense pressure from work materials or random careless strikes and increase the longevity of the product manifold.

Coming to its other features, the sawhorse can withstand a decent pressure of around 900 lbs when joined in a pair. Considering the weight of the stand is itself 3.5 lbs, it pulls off a massive feat. Furthermore, its compact design features quick-release leg locks, making it perfect to be used as an outfeed table that you can easily collapse, pack, and move around with.

What could have been better?

We understand it’s not a professional-grade tool, but even amateurs would’ve loved if this model had extendable legs. Dewalt always packs something special in every product of theirs, so we were hoping they’d include telescopic legs in this otherwise wonderful workhorse.

Pros Heavy-duty leg stand

Compatible with DE7023 Miter Saw Clamps

Quick-release leg locks

Durable all-steel body Cons No telescopic legs

Hico is another brand that’s known for packing too many features in a product while still managing to keep their prices within budget. Their workbenches and toolkits are some of the most well-known in the industry, and so we were curious about how their sawhorses would perform.

HICO 2-Pack Sawhorse Folding Metal Stands Mobile Bases Brackets Heavy... Max. Open Size: 40 x 20 x 32 inches, Operation...

Built with high strength metal construction. Cross...

Experience

We were quite surprised to find this 2-pack sawhorse can hold up a massive weight of 1200 lbs. The cross braces further enhance the work horse’s weight-holding capacity and durability. And what’s more, as we increased the pressure over the work stand, it performed brilliantly with a minimum trembling of the legs. What increases the stability of the legs, even more, is there’s mat lined at the bottom, which doubles the friction to hold the work surface more firmly.

Also, like the ToughBuilt C700, we were so impressed with its ‘back-relieving’ feature. As you can adjust its height between 25 and 40 inches, the sawhorse is really flexible with all kinds of works and heights. Most work stands within this price range lack this feature, and this is the prime signature of a Hico product.

What could have been better?

Although frictional mat is fixed at the bottom of each leg-stand, many users commented that they tend to wear away soon after a month of heavy usage. This made us apprehensive about how the overall stability of the workhorse would be affected in the long run. Hico should definitely come up with some new technology to replace the mats.

Pros Height adjustable legs

Durable

Can carry a weight of 1200 lbs

Cross braces for extra durability Cons Mat lining at the bottom not strong enough

We included this product because of its outstanding value for money. Sure, it’s features aren’t as impressive as some of the high-end models on this list, but it manages to bring optimal performance in its forte.

Goplus is an upcoming brand that specializes in different product genres and not just construction tools. It has in its domain a whole range of water sports products, fitness products, garden and decoration products, and so on.

Goplus Folding Sawhorse Pair, 2-Pack Height Adjustable Saw Horses,... 【Solid and Sturdy Structure】Constructed with...

【Exterior Black Coating】The outside of the...

Experience

Goplus has gained a lot of fame in the past few years, which is why we thought to give their 2-pack sawhorse a try. And one of the aspects that most impressed us was its 600-lb weight holding capacity. It’s pretty great considering the price range, and DIY’ers would absolutely love it for this reason. Apart from a decent weight holding capacity, its durability also hits high with its cross braces.

Furthermore, the cross braces add to the sturdy construction of the workhorse and prevent any sudden injury while also ensuring a smooth and stable operation. What also adds to its smoothness is the anti-slip work surface and a convenient grip handle that keep the sawhorse in its place even during intense heavy-duty work.

What could have been better?

Well, as this product is designed with DIY’ers in mind, they could have included the height adjustability feature. Most people prefer this because they help a lot with too much bending down during work, which is otherwise a significant hassle.

Pros Foldable

Lightweight

No installation required

Space-saving design Cons No adjustable legs

Saw Horse Buyer’s Guide

Now that we have shortlisted some of the best and affordable sawhorses, we guess you will soon find the perfect one that caters to all your needs. For the rare case that you don’t, we have this definitive buyer’s guide ready for you.

Here you will find all you need to know before you dip your toes into the vast market of construction tools. Our starting tip is not to get confused by fancy gimmicks and strictly focus on your needs.

Well, the criteria that you need to keep in mind are very simple. Unlike other power tools such as hammer drills that need a whole lot of new research, saw horses can do with a few basic things.

Understanding its use

Why would you need a sawhorse in the first place? This is the primary question which you need to answer before starting your search for the best work-stand of your choice. A sawhorse forms the base of your saw table, or your workbench, whatever you like to call it. A sturdy workbench is the central piece of an organized workstation, and a sawhorse helps you build that.

Sawhorse material

While saw horses used to be made of wood at one point in time, they couldn’t be of much help with heavy-duty works. So, if you have decided on buying yourself a sawhorse, go for the metal or hard-plastic ones that can endure over 1000 pounds of weight. And always try to look for those that come with cross braces. They make the entire setup even more durable.

Sawhorse height

Well, according to us, this is one of the most important criteria to look for. Adjustable sawhorses are great versatile tools, and you should definitely tick this checkbox before you decide on any particular model.

Mostly, people with arthritis or back pain would benefit a lot from saw horses of adjustable heights. And you can also cover a whole lot of work with this setup, which definitely reduces your budget to make a compact workspace.

Price

Most sawhorses on our list aren’t that expensive except the high-end professional ones. Ideally, for DIY’ers and casual hobbyists, the price range should somewhere be around USD 20 – 30. In this category, your sawhorse should be able to handle a load of 800 lbs easily. And the high-end models usually come above USD 100. They can handle a lot more pressure and also assist in giving your workspace a proper shape.

Verdict

Now that you have got a definitive buyer’s guide, making a perfect choice should become quite easy. And if you wanted our opinion on the products we listed, we’d tell you they are all equally compelling.

Still, the Dewalt DWX725 is our favorite choice in terms of features that give you the optimal performance. It’s a professional-grade tool that also suits amateurs, and its best part is, it comes in an affordable price range as well.

In terms of value for money, we’d select the Goplus sawhorse. Apart from its monetary value, the features of this workhorse include excellent durability and weight holding capacity.

And, last but not least, we choose Stanley 011031S FatMax for its incredibly lightweight structure and an advanced sliding mechanism.

We sincerely hope we could help you sort out all the confusion you had regarding saw horses. The key to the perfect product is your own needs, a bit of research, and nothing else! Good luck and stay tuned for more such detailed reviews on various products.

