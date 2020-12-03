Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are the colder months right around the corner? Does your driveway tend to fill up with snow way too easily?

Then perhaps you’re in need of a good and reliable snow shovel that can help keep the surroundings of your home clean and snow-free without much hassle.

Sure! You can always opt for a snowblower, but is that additional expense and maintenance problem all that necessary for just removing snow off of your porch?

Well, we would say ‘NO.’ And that is precisely why we have come up with a list of some of the best snow shovels that you will find in the market today.

Each of the models that we have reviewed are ergonomically designed. They are capable of making the most boring of snow shoveling jobs a very fun activity and a very effortless one at that as well.

Best Snow Shovels

And we are confident that one among them will be able to fit your needs perfectly well.

The Snow Joe SHOVELUTION is one of the more ergonomically designed snow shovels on our list today. The unique style and design of this shovel improves the user’s posture and reduces the need to bend and put a strain on your back.

Experience



The Snow Joe SHOVELUTION is all about reducing the amount of effort that you put behind your snow shoveling activities.

It comes with an amazing strain reducing solution that significantly reduces the effort, as well as the potential injury and strain that is involved in heavy snow shoveling.

The ergonomic shovel grip is spring-loaded as well and helps to capture the expended energy from snow throwing to quickly reset the shovel. It can reduce the strain on your body by almost 30 percent.

However, the unique body design and grip of the shovel can be very awkward to use for first-timers and needs some time getting used to.

Pros Ergonomic design with an easy-grip system

Ergonomic design with an easy-grip system Spring system for reduced strain on the back

Spring system for reduced strain on the back Durable double impact-resistant blades Cons The unique body of the shovel makes a bit awkward to use it initially, needs time getting used to

Traditional shovels are simply one of the best when it comes to getting the job done right. And when it comes to the field of the more classic shovel designs itself, the Grant Yukon 26-inch Sleigh Shovel is simply one of the best in the current market.

Garant True-Temper 24" High Capacity Poly Sleigh Shovel W/ Coated... For heavy snowfalls, no tool is faster or easier...

The deep blade moves large quantities of snow in...

Experience



Though designed with the traditional structure in mind, this model is just perfect when it comes to removing a large amount of snow in a very short period of time.

It comes with a fantastic 24-inch blade and an ergonomically designed metal handle so that you don’t pull your back while cleaning your yard and driveway of all that snow.

However, one thing that we did notice about this model from Grant Yukon is that, although the blades are convenient and durable enough to glide through the snow, the entire shovel is not all that beginner-friendly.

It requires a considerable amount of muscle to get it working and is more suited for adept users.

Pros Wider blade design will allow for better snow removal

Wider blade design will allow for better snow removal Ergonomic handle for reduced back strain

Ergonomic handle for reduced back strain Traditional design for improved efficiency Cons Is not at all beginner-friendly

Not many modern-day snow shovels are known for their durability. Most of the standard models out there today, give service for around a few months before giving away and breaking down.

But the Snowcaster 36UPH Pusher Shovel is one such model that is bound to last you for years.

It’s the most durable shovel we have on our list today, and it’s for very good reasons why we make that claim.

The Snowcaster 36UPH Snow Shovel, 36-Inch, Blue SNOWCASTER ADVANTAGE – Perfect for snow...

EASY TO USE – The bracket and handle of this...

Experience



The blade of the Snowcaster 36UPH is made with ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials which have a relatively higher wear limit.

The plastic is made flexible as well, to resist impact and comes with a surface finish that helps to prevent the snow from sticking onto the shovel.

But just like with the Grant Yukon 24-inch Sleigh Shovel it’s not at all amateur-friendly. It has a 36-inch blade width and will require considerable forearm muscle strength to get it working appropriately.

Pros 36-inch blade width will allow you to clear a higher amount of snow per shovel

36-inch blade width will allow you to clear a higher amount of snow per shovel The durable body will allow the shovel to last for years to come

The durable body will allow the shovel to last for years to come Impact-resistant plastic surface will not all the snow to stick Cons Requires a lot of forearm muscles to use correctly

If you’re looking for a snow shovel that does much more than just empty your driveway of snow, then True Temper’s #12 Aluminum Scooper might just be able to fit your needs perfectly.

The design and structure of the shovel is ideal for transporting large loads of soil as well as mulch, and can indeed be an integral part of any form of gardening project you may be undertaking.

Experience

Needless to say, looking at the specs and feature functions, the True Temper #12 Aluminum Scoop Shovel is by far the most versatile shovel that you will find in the market today.

The D-Grip handle allows it to aid in agriculture perfectly well. It will help you to gain extra leverage as you scoop and transport gravel, soil, sand, and mulch to certain parts of your yard.

But when using the shovel, we recommend that you wear gloves or it may hurt your palms. The grip is quite standard; hence, certain precautions are necessary.

Pros The most versatile shovel model on our list today

The most versatile shovel model on our list today Can help you with a lot of your gardening tasks

Can help you with a lot of your gardening tasks D-Grip handle provides stability and balance for all forms of shoveling Cons Gloves are needed when working with this shovel for longer periods

If your area sees mild to medium snowfall and hardly creates a considerable snow beed, then there really is no point to invest in those big and expensive snow shovels.

And this is precisely where the Garant LPP 18VD Ukon comes in. This model is just perfect for those homes and driveways that don’t see much snowfall during the colder months.

It’s cheap, affordable and very easy to use.

Experience



What makes the Garant LPP 18VD Ukon the best choice for so many urban homes, is their ease of use, affordability, and versatility.

The shovel comes with a versatile polyethylene blade that doubles as both a shoveller and scrapper. It can allow you to have the best of both worlds, thereby making it the ideal pick for removing light snow.

But, we will not be recommending them if the neighborhood where you live in sees a lot of snowfall which forms thick beds overnight.

The blade capacity is not much, and it will take you an eternity to clean out thicker beds.

Pros Can remove mild snow from the yard very well

Can remove mild snow from the yard very well Lightweight and easy to use

Lightweight and easy to use Comes at a very budget-friendly rate Cons Not at all suited to deal with thick snow beds

This model from True Temper may not be as versatile as the previous one, but when it comes to catering to just snow removal, it’s simply one of the very best.

It can clear the snow out of your driveway in a matter of hours, and make a very comfortable job of it as well.

Experience



The Temper 18-inch Mountain Mover Snow Shovel is primarily made out of hard plastic and not metal and is the major reason behind it being so lightweight and easy to use.

But, even with the plastic build, do not for one moment think that the shovel is brittle by anyway. The plastic is protected by a galvanized steel wear strip at the ends of the blade, and to our surprise, we found the shovel to be holding its own even during the toughest of shoveling jobs.

However, though the presence of the VersaGrip handle makes this shovel let you choose your optimal hand positioning for better convenience, much like the #12 Aluminium scoop you will need gloves when using it.

Pros Fits different snow removal jobs perfectly well

Durable and lightweight design

Durable and lightweight design Galvanized steel strip penetrates the snow easily Cons Will need the use of gloves for longer jobs

When it comes to snow removal, doing quick work of an enormous driveway can indeed be an extremely difficult task.

But with this amazing model from Snowcaster, getting rid of the thickest of snow beds becomes incredibly easy.

It’s capable of pushing large volumes of snow out of the way without having to break a sweat, and without having to strain your back bending and lifting over and over again.

Experience



What we find to be the most attractive quality of this snow shovel is the customizable blade features.

The blade can be set at two different angles of ‘shallow’ and ‘sharp’. The shallow mode is perfect for removing large chunks of snow aside, while the sharp is best used for lighter snow beds and scraping.

This makes them highly versatile for all types of snow removal jobs, while at the same time being highly efficient.

But this shovel is pretty expensive, and may not be all that accessible to the more average customers.

Pros Customizable blade feature to suite different snow removal jobs

Customizable blade feature to suite different snow removal jobs Convenient design that does not allow you to strain your back or arms

Convenient design that does not allow you to strain your back or arms Does a quick work of the toughest snow removal job Cons One of the most expensive models on our list today

The Suncast Double Grip Shovel is a lot similar in terms of structure and design to Sun Joe Shovelution but has higher customizable options in terms of modes of use.

It has a “Double Grip’ feature, as the name suggests and hence, comes with two ribbed, steel-core handles on it, one in the usual spot, and the other a bit lower.

Experience



With the double grip feature, this Suncast model won’t allow you to bend too much and strain your back when you have to clean out the driveway after a night of heavy snowfall.

The blade is made out of no-stick graphite, along with a galvanized steel wear strip near the bottom which improves the shovel’s longevity.

This will allow you to use the shovel for scraping functions on asphalt and concrete without having to worry about damaging it.

And much like the Shovelution, it takes some time to get used to using this shovel, because of its unique handle design.

Pros Dual grip feature for improved convenience and customization

Dual grip feature for improved convenience and customization Blade made out of non-stick graphite and galvanized steel for improved durability

Blade made out of non-stick graphite and galvanized steel for improved durability Will allow you to scrape on asphalt and concrete Cons Unique handle design takes time getting used to

JM Enterprises always puts the needs and comfort of their customers over everything else.

Their Snowplow Snow Pusher is ergonomically designed to push the snow instead of lifting it and makes it just perfect for those who do not have much experience with snow shoveling, to begin with.

Experience



The feature which we love the most about this snow shovel is the high wearing, self-sharpening blades which are non-abrasive on surfaces and much like truck plows can roll the snow out.

Flipping over the shovel will reveal a unique cutting angle which can chop away ice and break down packed snow for easier removal. This will significantly improve the overall efficiency of the job and help you to clear areas in half the time than that of the more standard snow pushers.

The shovel is designed to be easy on a lot of delicate surfaces as well. And you will be able to use it on concrete, blacktop, pavers, aggregate as well as on composite decks.

However, the shovel has a very poorly made handle, which tends to wear out rather quickly.

Pros Self-sharpening blades come with a non-abrasive surface

Self-sharpening blades come with a non-abrasive surface Has a unique cutting edge on the other side which is perfect for chopping ice

Has a unique cutting edge on the other side which is perfect for chopping ice Can remove packed snow effectively Cons The quality of the handle is disappointing

Suncast, as a homecare company has always taken pride in how their products play a vital role in creating a beautiful environment, in both the backyard and even in the driveway.

And much like their SC3950 Double Grip Shovel this model too is just amazing when it comes to making sure that your home remains snow-free during the colder months.

Experience



Now what sets SC3250 Snow Shovel aside from the rest of the standard models out there in the market today is the unique handle design that it comes with.

This poly snow shovel has an ergonomically bent, ‘S’ shaped handle that plays a significant role in reducing the overall shoveling stress from your back and arms.

The poly-coated galvanized steel edges of the blade will help the shovel to not just break the snow and ice but help it to cut through it effortlessly as well.

However, though the handle of the shovel is ergonomically made, the overall length of it can be rather small for taller users.

Pros The bent handle makes the shovel very easy to use

The bent handle makes the shovel very easy to use Galvanized steel edges cut through the snow very easily

Galvanized steel edges cut through the snow very easily Rubber steel core handle for better gripping capabilities Cons The handle is rather short for taller users

The Grant NPP21KDU Nordic Snow Shovel is an all-purpose snow pusher that is just perfect for pushing away light to medium snow quantities away from large surfaces like a big driveway.

It’s simply one of the best when it comes to clearing snow from the asphalt or paving stone foot walk.

Experience



If your home sees occasional light snowfall all throughout the year, then this Grant shovel might just be the perfect pick for your driveway.

The shovel is equipped with a flat polyethylene blade which will help it to protect the driveway from damage which may occur from shoveling and scraping.

The handle is surprisingly durable as well. It’s made out of a high-quality hardwood handle and is also mold-resistant at the same time.

However, the shovel doesn’t perform all that well on thicker snow beds, and the smaller blade width doesn’t add much to its efficiency either.

Pros One of the best shovels when it comes to removing light snow

One of the best shovels when it comes to removing light snow Lightweight build and flat polyethylene blades which won’t scratch your driveway

Lightweight build and flat polyethylene blades which won’t scratch your driveway Comes with an incredibly durable handle Cons Not suited for removing thicker snow beds

Choosing the Right Snow Shovel – A Buyer’s Guide

Before you decide to invest in a snow shovel that you really fancy, we believe that there are certain things that you need to keep in mind before making the purchase.

1. Only pick the shovel that can match your strength

We cannot stress the importance of this point enough, really.

The shovel that you choose should actually match your strength. Let’s say if you’re short and slender, then picking an all-metal snow shovel will prove to be very strenuous and cumbersome for your arms and back.

On the other hand, a small and lightweight shovel will be wasted on a stronger with higher forearm strength.

2. The shovel should match your height as well

If you don’t want your back to give in after every snow shoveling session, then it’s always best to go for a shovel that can perfectly match your height.

For a taller person, a short-handled shovel will only lead to backaches. However, is a shorter person opts for a shovel with a tall handle, then he/she will not get the proper amount of leverage to get the job done.

3. Comfortable handle diameter

For long shoveling jobs, it’s essential to go for a shovel that has a handle which boasts a diameter that can perfectly fit into your palms.

This can significantly avoid the risks of blisters, and you will not have to think twice before picking up the shovel again.

4. Quality over price when it comes to shovels

Sure! It’s important to look out for budget-friendly models no matter what you’re purchasing, but when it comes to snow shovels, more often than not, the cheaper models are the most brittle ones.

Quality snow shovels do cost a fair bit of money, but with the performance and durability that they provide, we believe that it’s best to go for quality over price.

The higher-end ones come with a lot of warranty as well.

5. Picking the right Blade size

The blade size of the shovel will primarily depend on the specific job that you are purchasing it for. For thicker snow beds, it’s always best to go for a blade which has a bigger width, and just the contrary for light snow jobs.

However, do keep in mind that a wider blade will carry more snow and is going to be much heavier than the ones with a smaller width.

Final Thoughts

With so many snow shovel models out there today, it can indeed be very difficult to pick the one that can suit your snow removal needs. But we hope that your list and guide today was able to help you out with picking the one that you’re looking for.

Till next time!

