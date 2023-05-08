7 Best Snowmobile Lifts Of 2023

Riding a snowmobile can be the source of hours of fun and recreation. However, cleaning and servicing one can be a literal pain in the back.

While snowmobiles are undoubtedly essential vehicles in snow-heavy areas, they need their fair share of cleaning and maintenance. Without the right set of tools, such as a snowmobile lift, this task can get quite tough.

But with so many models of snowmobile lifts available, how can you choose the best one for yourself? The task is easier said than done. Thankfully, with us by your side, you have absolutely nothing to worry about.

Today, we’ve gone ahead and reviewed seven of the best snowmobile lifts of 2023. We’ve even compiled a handy buyers’ guide that can further aid in your decision-making process.

So, let’s take a ride and see what’s what.

Best Snowmobile Lifts

Here’s the list of the 12 best snowmobile lifts available, taking into account factors such as lift capacity, durability, and ease of use.

KASTFORCE is a well-known brand in the snowmobile accessories space, and the KF2014 is one of their better models. Built with heavy-duty operation in mind, this tool is ideal for lifting and moving your snowmobile from the driveway to the storage area. Plus, you can also use it for servicing and maintenance tasks.

Sale KASTFORCE KF2014 Snowmobile Dolly Heavy Duty V-Slide with 2.5” PVC... Set of 3 roller dollies carries up to 1500 pounds...

High quality 2 ½” PVC swivel casters allow for...

Why Did We Like It?

Snowmobiles are pretty large vehicles, and can easily weigh over 500 pounds. Thankfully, this 3-piece snowmobile dolly can lift up to 1,500 pounds of weight, which is enough for most snowmobile models.

How can it carry such massive weights? The reason is that each piece in this tool is made of heavy-duty, rust-resistant steel. Plus, they are also powder-coated to slow down the process of normal wear and tear.

Of the three pieces, two are meant for supporting the skis, while the remaining one fits under the rear track. The ski supports come with adjustable nylon straps that hold the dolly in place while in motion.

Each unit comes with 2.5-inch, high-quality swivel casters that allow 360-degree rotation capability. This means you don’t have to compromise on maneuverability when using it to move your snowmobile.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While this is a well-made unit, the rear caster base did prove to be small for some snowmobile models. But that isn’t too much of a problem, considering the other benefits that it provides.

Pros Massive 1,500 pounds weight carrying capacity

Durable steel construction

360-degree swivel wheels

Adjustable nylon straps Cons Rear caster base is a bit small

Weight Capacity: 1,500 lbs | Material: Steel | Wheel Type: 2.5-inch swivel casters | Straps: Adjustable nylon straps | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

Another three-piece snowmobile dolly system, this time from Extreme Max. Available in a range of colors, this tool is sturdy, durable, and widely compatible with most snowmobile models. Just ideal for performing routine maintenance work on your sled.

Sale Extreme Max 5800.2000 Economy Snowmobile Dolly System - Red Economy dollies perfect for use on smooth, flat...

Swivel casters for maneuvering in tight spaces

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the inherent simplicity of the device had us impressed. The three-piece unit comes with two ski dollies that have built-in grooves. Plus, the third-track dolly is just perfect for lifting the rear of any snowmobile.

Since these dollies are made from high-grade steel, they are guaranteed to last a long time. Plus, they’ve been suitably painted to ensure that they’re not affected by normal wear and tear.

The platforms’ supporting surfaces have been reinforced with high-quality rubber, which means there’s no chance of the vehicle slipping. Add to that the 360-degree swivel wheels, and you’ve got the perfect device for maneuvering your sled.

Finally, we must mention that the product also comes with a one-year replacement warranty. This shows that the company has full confidence in its products. Also, the dollies arrive pre-assembled, so that they can be used straight out of the box.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We don’t like the fact that the straps on this unit are made of velcro. We’d have preferred elastic straps, as they offer better fit and flexibility. Though in most cases, you probably won’t be needing the straps anyway.

Pros Durable construction

360-degree swivel wheels

One-year replacement warranty

Rubber-padded surface Cons Velcro straps are a bit difficult to use

Weight Capacity: 1,500 lbs | Material: Steel | Wheel Type: 360-degree swivel wheels | Straps: Velcro straps | Warranty: 1-year replacement warranty

KASTFORCE Snowmobile Dolly Set– Best For Affordability 3.Best For Affordability

KASTFORCE is a brand we can’t have enough of; hence we’ve decided to include another quality product from the banner. The KF2011 is the perfect choice for moving snowmobiles from one place to another on a flat surface. Available in a stunning red, this is a must-have tool if you have a snowmobile or snow plow in your possession.

KASTFORCE KF2011 Snowmobile Dolly Set Max Supporting 1500Lbs with... Ideal for moving snowmobiles and snowplows from...

High quality 2” PVC swivel casters allow for...

Why Did We Like It?

Snowmobile dollies need to handle a lot of weight; otherwise, they may just balk under the load. This unit can withstand up to 1500 pounds, which is enough for most snowmobile models.

Made from high-quality steel, this three-piece set contains two ski dollies with grooves for fitting the skis. The third piece is meant to raise the back of the snowmobile for easy transportation.

Since each dolly in the set comes with high-quality, 2-inch swivel casters, the wheels provide a 360-degree turning radius. As a result, you can easily turn the vehicle in any direction during transportation.

The ski dollies also come fitted with durable nylon straps that help to hold them in place. Plus, this unit is more affordable than the previous KASTFORCE item, so if you’re looking for something less expensive, this can just do the trick.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We think the unit could benefit from a double strap design. Though the single set of straps works just well, two is always better than one and provides more protection. Also, this unit is not fit for skis with double skags.

Pros High-quality steel construction

360-degree swivel wheels

Huge 1500 pounds carrying capacity

Durable straps Cons Doesn’t have double straps

Not suitable for skis with double skags

Weight Capacity: 1,500 lbs | Material: Steel | Wheel Type: 2-inch swivel casters | Straps: Durable nylon straps | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

In case you’re looking for a device that can help lift your snowmobile for maintenance, then look no further than the 5001.5013 model from Extreme Max. Built to last a long time, this lever-based snowmobile lift is just the thing for getting your vehicle in top shape.

Extreme Max 5001.5013 Lever Lift Stand Maximum lift height 33"

Cushioned handle and vinyl dipped bumper cradle

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to lifts, snowmobiles require a durable design coupled with a stable base. Thankfully, this unit offers both of these features and then some. With a considerable lift height of 33 inches, it gives you sufficient room to work on your vehicle.

The cushioned handles of this unit provide comfortable operation. Plus, they also afford a stable grip, which ensures no slippage. In this manner, it helps prevent accidents from happening due to greasy hands slipping on the lift and bringing the snowmobile down.

Made from a powder-coated steel frame with zinc-coated hardware, it promises long-term operation and guarantees durability. Perhaps that’s why the company has decided to ship the unit with a two-year replacement warranty, as you most likely won’t be needing it.

Also, we like the fact that it comes with clear instructions for assembly. This means that if you just follow the instructions, then you can put the unit together in no time and get to work faster.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only fault that we have to share is not with the product, but the price. For a simple lift stand, this unit is rather pricey, and we think it could have been priced lower. But then again, that’s our point of view, and the manufacturers clearly might not agree!

Pros Simple to assemble and use

Easy-grip cushioned handles

Two-year replacement warranty

Powder-coated zinc frame Cons Rather pricey product

Weight Capacity: 1,100 lbs | Material: Powder-coated steel frame | Wheel Type: N/A | Straps: Adjustable straps | Warranty: 2-year replacement warranty

The 5800.0203 is another quality product from Extreme Max. This is a three-piece, wide-base dolly that you can quickly drive and steer on any kind of terrain. Ideal for moving the snowmobile from your workshop to the trails.

Why Did We Like It?

Whether you’re looking to use it on grass, gravel, or dirt, this is one tool that’ll never let you down. Delivering speeds of up to 5 miles per hour, it ensures that you can move your snowmobile easily and fast.

The oversized wheels with cotter pin assembly provide maximum stability and maneuverability. This means you don’t have to put in much effort to move your vehicle and can easily steer it in any direction required.

The ski dollies can fit skis over 7 inches wide, and the track dolly helps to support the rear of the vehicle. Since it’s suitable for both motorized as well as manual use, you can utilize the unit in any way you feel fit. Plus, it also comes with a 2-year warranty, which is a bonus.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Decided the price, which could have been a lot lower. But since this is a premium product, after all, we can’t complain. Also, the wheels don’t come with swivel casters, so you can’t move the vehicle sideways.

Pros High-quality metallic construction

Extra-wide wheels

Comes with sturdy cables

Up to 5MPH speeds Cons Doesn’t have swivel casters

Rather expensive product

Weight Capacity: 1,500 lbs | Material: Metal | Wheel Type: Extra-wide wheels (non-swivel) | Straps: Adjustable nylon, polyester straps | Warranty: 2-year warranty

Extreme Max has a wide range of offerings when it comes to snowmobile accessories, and the 5001.5037 lift stand is one of the better ones. Suitable for lifting any brand of snowmobile, this durable lift can be a valuable addition to your toolset.

Why Did We Like It?

Routine sled maintenance tasks cannot be done unless you have a lift with a sturdy frame and a steady base. The trouble is, all lifts are not compatible with all snowmobile models. And that’s the problem this unit looks to solve.

With a design that accommodates most modern snowmobile brands, this product offers unmatched quality and stability. By means of the multiple height adjustments, you can use it to lift your snowmobile to just the height you need without any trouble.

We just love how it incorporates a forward-angled design since this minimizes snow flap rubbing. Add to that the solid steel construction, stable base, and shop-tested steel frame, and you can well understand why it’s on this list of best lifts.

The cushioned handle of the unit offers excellent grip and prevents slippage during operation. Also, the easy elevation of the vehicle enables smooth and effortless maintenance tasks.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The plastic plugs that cover the end of the bottom tubes are of low quality and very loosely fitting. We found them automatically falling off several times. But other than being a minor irritant, this doesn’t affect the device’s operation.

Pros Comes with multiple height adjustments

Durable, powder-coated steel frame

Suitable for long as well as short-term storage

Easy to put together and use Cons Low-quality plastic plugs

Weight Capacity: 1,100 lbs | Material: Steel | Wheel Type: N/A | Straps: High-strength nylon | Warranty: 2-year replacement warranty

Often, users have trouble lifting the snowmobile onto the lift or dolly. The Black Ice Snowmobile Jack solves this problem with ingenuity. Plus, it’s got a durable construction that delivers long-term operation, but the pocket pinch is rather painful.

Black Ice SNO-1508-W Snowmobile Jack Body Lift with Hand-Crank Winch Lift snowmobiles up to 22.25" H for maintenance or...

Measures 86" L x 20.125" D x 27.25" H

Why Did We Like It?

Lifting snowmobiles is a breeze with this unit; the lift operates with a hand-crank and pulley system, making the lifting process effortless. Whether you’re looking to lift your vehicle for maintenance or storage, it can get the job done rather well.

The unit is made from heavy-duty steel tubes, which ensure long-lasting operation. Plus, the black paint finish not only helps to protect it from corrosion but also serves to enhance its aesthetic appeal.

Moving the lift from place to place is a cinch with the steel dolly wheels. What’s more, it also includes rubber-padded contact points that help to prevent any damage to the undercarriage during lifting.

The device manufacturers have also kept the operator’s safety in mind and have included a safety latch to hold the lift in position. Overall, this product certainly gets the job done, barring a few caveats, as explained below.

What Could’ve Been Better?

First, the very steep price; we think it could’ve been priced a lot less easily. Also, at seventy pounds, the weight of the device itself is massive. But since it has dolly wheels, movement should not be a significant problem.

Pros Durable steel construction

Black painted to prevent corrosion

Attached dolly wheels

Easy hand-crank/pulley system Cons Rather pricey product

Quite heavy

Weight Capacity: 700 lbs | Material: Steel | Wheel Type: Steel dolly wheels | Straps: Heavy-duty nylon | Warranty: 30-Day Return Guarantee

Best Snowmobile Lift Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Snowmobile Lift

Now that we’re done with the recommendations, it’s time to move on to the next level. Yes, you guessed that right! We’re talking about the buyers’ guide, and this is going to help you get over any confusion that you still might have regarding which snowmobile lift to get.

While we understand that you might be tempted to base your decision on the best recommendations alone, we suggest you don’t do so. Choosing a snowmobile lift can be tough, and with so many factors to consider it’s easy to get confused.

That’s where the buyers’ guide comes in; it lists all the factors you need to keep in mind while making the purchase. With this in your hand, you’re bound to end up with the right device.

Let’s take a look at what these factors are.

Weight Capacity

Snowmobiles aren’t lightweight machines, and snowmobile lifts should be capable of withstanding the weight. On average, snowmobiles weigh around 500 pounds but can get heavier depending on the model and size.

Therefore, when buying a lift, you need to be sure that it can handle your vehicle’s weight. We suggest going with a model that has a load-bearing capacity of a few hundred pounds more than your vehicle. This way, you can be sure that it’ll work without any untoward incidents.

Build Material

The next thing that you should be concerned about is the build material and quality. Snowmobile lifts have to bear heavy weights, which is why a durable body is a must-have. Aluminum lifts are reliable, but might not withstand regular use.

We suggest going with steel as the primary build material, as it has the greatest weight-bearing strength. While checking the build quality, you need to make sure that the device is painted, or at least powder coated. This will enable the unit to work without falling prey to rust and corrosion.

Portability

How you use the lift will determine how portable you need it to be. If you’re planning on using your snowmobile lift for occasional maintenance and storage, then a heavy option will suit you just fine.

However, if you’re a traveler and need to be on the road, we suggest a lightweight unit that can be packed easily. Also, it’s better if you go for one with dolly wheels as these have maximum mobility.

Manufacturer And Warranty

The most common problem that you might face when getting a snowmobile lift is that of choice. What do you do when you’re facing options that are almost similar in terms of features?

All other things being equal, we recommend going with a reputable manufacturer, as their products are generally of a higher quality. Make sure to pay attention to customer reviews to ascertain whether the unit is suitable for your snowmobile.

Along with the above, it’s also essential to pay attention to the warranty. A product with a good and extended warranty not only gives you complete peace of mind. It also signifies that the company itself is confident about its product.

Adjustability

The snowmobile lifts you buy should be adjustable according to your needs. This way, you can be sure that you’ll not have to break your back in trying to use it. Also, in the case of a dolly, the units should have elastic or velcro straps to secure the vehicle.

When thinking of the straps, we recommend going with high-quality material that doesn’t easily slip off your sled. The straps are primarily a safety precaution and hence must be sturdy enough to withstand regular use.

Accessories

Many snowmobile lifts come with added accessories such as rubber pads, extra straps, or even removable wheels. These often help to protect the vehicle from damage when being lifted or moved.

So when getting your lift (or dolly), you need to check out whether it comes with all the necessary accessories. Otherwise, you’ll have to put in the extra time, not to mention money, to get the needful.

Stability

No matter how strong or durable your chosen lift is, if it wobbles, you’re in trouble. A wobbly snowmobile lift can lead to severe accidents and can damage the vehicle. It can also be harmful to your person.

That’s why, when buying one, make sure that it’s absolutely stable and doesn’t wobble. This way, you’ll be saving yourself a lot of headaches later on.

Frequently Asked Questions

In this section, we’ll answer some of the most frequently asked questions about snowmobile lifts. We’ll cover topics such as weight capacity, build material, portability, manufacturer and warranty, adjustability, accessories, and stability. Let’s get started!

What is the weight capacity of a typical Snowmobile Lift? On average, snowmobiles weigh around 500 pounds, but the weight can vary depending on the model and size. When buying a snowmobile lift, it’s crucial to ensure that it can handle your vehicle’s weight. We suggest going with a model that has a load-bearing capacity of a few hundred pounds more than your vehicle to ensure it can work without any untoward incidents. What material should a Snowmobile Lift be made of? Snowmobile lifts have to bear heavy weights, which is why a durable body is a must-have. While aluminum lifts are reliable, they might not withstand regular use. We suggest going with steel as the primary build material, as it has the greatest weight-bearing strength. When checking the build quality, make sure that the device is painted or powder-coated, as this will enable the unit to work without falling prey to rust and corrosion. Is portability an important factor to consider when buying a Snowmobile Lift? How you use the lift will determine how portable you need it to be. If you’re planning on using your snowmobile lift for occasional maintenance and storage, then a heavy option will suit you just fine. However, if you’re a traveler and need to be on the road, we suggest a lightweight unit that can be packed easily. Also, it’s better if you go for one with dolly wheels as these have maximum mobility. Why is stability important in a Snowmobile Lift? No matter how strong or durable your chosen lift is, if it wobbles, you’re in trouble. A wobbly snowmobile lift can lead to severe accidents and can damage the vehicle. It can also be harmful to your person. That’s why, when buying one, make sure that it’s absolutely stable and doesn’t wobble. This way, you’ll be saving yourself a lot of headaches later on.

Conclusion

And with that, we’re done! This has been rather interesting and exciting for us, and we hope it has been the same for you too. However, before we leave, we’d like to share our top recommendations with you.

The KASTFORCE KF2014 is an ideal option for those looking for a snowmobile lift with a massive 1,500 pounds weight-carrying capacity and 360-degree swivel wheels for easy maneuverability.

Extreme Snowmobile Dolly System is a good option for those who prefer a sturdy and widely compatible snowmobile lift that comes with a one-year replacement warranty. If you’re seeking a more affordable snowmobile dolly that still offers high-quality construction and 360-degree swivel wheels, KASTFORCE KF2011 is perfect for you.

Whichever one takes your fancy, do remember to keep the buyers’ guide handy when making a choice.

That’s all for now, Happy sledding!