Living in a busy city or simply wanting to keep yourself from disturbing your neighbors doesn’t have to cost a lot. Soundproof curtains are a great way to contain or block sound without drastically changing your home.

We don’t have control over the noise that happens outside. The best we can do is find a way to block it out.

Luckily, various soundproof curtains can cater to our soundproofing needs.

I’ve gathered the best soundproof curtains in the market to help you choose how to upgrade your house’s ambiance.

The 10 Best Soundproof Curtains

It can be overwhelming to choose the best when there are many soundproof curtains. However, each of them has a specific purpose.

Knowing their attributes help in finding the best soundproof curtains for your living space.

Here’s a comprehensive list of the top 10 best soundproof curtains and their attributes.

What I Liked Machine-washable

Thermal insulation

Affordable

Multiple sizes and colors are available What I Didn’t Like Not full blackout

Miuco has made one of the best soundproof curtains on this list, filtering out up to 60% of noise.

Their curtains were also designed to block out 90%-98% of sunlight and 100% of UV rays.

What makes Miuco a bestseller is its variety of colors. While their darker colors are recommended for soundproofing, they’re all designed to reduce noise regardless of color.

These curtains are functional and aesthetic enough to match almost any living space, making them a great choice for soundproof curtains.

For cleaning, simply machine wash and tumble dry the curtains. Set the iron to warm if you want to iron out the wrinkles.

Material: Polyester/polyester blend fabric | Color/s: 18 | Dimensions: 95 inches L x 52 inches W | Weight: 4.44 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Easy

What I Liked Customizable

Affordable

Blocks 85-90% of sunlight

Machine washable What I Didn’t Like Thin construction

Not 100% blackout curtains

These noise-reducing curtains are the most affordable on this list. However, they do a fairly good job of reducing noise.

They’re thermal-insulated, making them great for balancing out room temperatures. This feature will help cut down your energy costs.

You can also customize your add-ons based on your living space’s aesthetic. It can also include additional layers for maximum sound absorption.

These are the best soundproof curtains for those who may be on a budget. They’re visually appealing and functional and are guaranteed to block out loud noises for a low price.

You can easily maintain these curtains by machine-washing them on a gentle cycle with cold water. Dry it on low heat and finish with a warm iron as needed.

Material: Triple-weave microfiber fabric | Color/s: 22 | Dimensions: 63 inches L x 42 inches W | Weight: 1.96 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Easy

What I Liked Affordable

Various color and size selection

Great sound reduction What I Didn’t Like Material not soft enough

These sound-dampening curtains have a 3-layer construction fitted with 8 silver grommets. Its construction makes it great for sound absorption.

The triple weave fabric is also great for blocking out sunlight, making them an excellent choice of insulation.

They also add an elegant touch to your room. These curtains feature anti-rust silver grommets, which are big enough for most rods in the market.

Machine wash and tumble dry on low for maintenance. You can also iron it at low temperatures as needed.

Because of the curtain’s wrinkle-free and color fade-resistant fabrics, its colors and quality are more durable than other curtains.

Material: Polyester | Color/s: 14 | Dimensions: 95 inches L x 52 inches W | Weight: 3.78 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Easy

What I Liked 100% sun-blocking

Machine washable

Customizable

Zero Chemicals What I Didn’t Like It can be difficult to install

These Nicetown curtains can provide up to twice the noise reduction of ordinary curtains, making them a great choice for soundproof curtains.

They’re also the best choice for thermal insulation. Thanks to their tightly woven layers, these curtains are able to easily prevent cold or warm air from penetrating. It can also block up to 100% of sunlight and UV rays.

It features a black lining for its insulation. No matter what color you choose for your soundproof curtain, it will always have this black insulation that faces out. It helps improve the thickness of your curtains for temperature regulation and noise absorption.

They’re also non-toxic and eco-friendly. These curtains contain no formaldehyde or chemical coatings, making them safe for you and your family.

For maintenance, simply machine-wash with warm water and mild detergent. Iron on low heat as needed.

Material: Triple-weave polyester fabric | Color/s: 24 | Dimensions: 45 inches L x 29 inches W | Weight: 1.2 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Moderate

What I Liked 100% blackout coverage

Machine washable

Insulation What I Didn’t Like Expensive

Requires ironing

RYB did an excellent job of properly combining noise reduction and aesthetics.

Their curtains can effectively reduce noise because of their material’s thickness.

You can also remove the curtains’ noise-reducing qualities by removing the blackout fabric or liner. You can put them aside using the provided hook-and-loop fasteners.

It also features a blackout fabric that can block up to 100% UV rays and sunlight, making them more than just your average sound-blocking curtains.

These acoustic curtains can easily match any aesthetic, thanks to their range of colors, especially neutrals. All variations are also able to retain their great ability to reduce noise.

For maintenance, machine-wash and tumble-dry on low heat. Iron on low as needed. It’s important to take note of the curtains’ sensitivity to extreme heat.

Material: Triple-weave fabric with detachable felt-fabric liner | Color/s: 14 | Dimensions: 84 inches L x 52 inches W | Pair | Weight: 8.67 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Easy

What I Liked Fully insulated offered

Machine washable

Multiple sizes What I Didn’t Like Not full blackout

Requires ironing

Sold individually

This curtain is made from high-quality microfiber polyester. It also has a high-density black silk layer in the middle, making the curtain softer while adding a layer for absorbing sound waves.

Its number of layers and the quality of fabrics help the curtains with reducing noise coming into your home, making them one of the best soundproof curtains on this list.

Its design makes the curtain look and feel like linen. It gives the curtains a more stylish finish. They also feature bronze-colored grommets, making these curtains look great with decorative or plain wooden rods.

Unlike the most noise-reducing curtains on this list, these are sold individually. However, their size can easily cover up whole walls or patio doors without needing double panels.

Its size also makes it great for hiding other sound-absorption materials.

You can easily install soundproof panels for additional soundproofing without it randomly popping out in your interior.

They’re easy to clean and maintain. Simply machine wash the curtains in cold water and non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low and warm iron as needed.

Material: Textured sturdy polyester blend | Color/s: 15 | Dimensions: 84 inches L x 100 inches W | Weight: 4.64 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Easy

What I Liked Affordable

Double-stitched

Versatile and multi-functional What I Didn’t Like Not machine washable

No hanging hardware

If you’re looking for a more multi-functional alternative, you can try using the Stalwart moving blanket.

This moving blanket feels like a combination of audio insulation sheets and soundproof curtains, making them excellent for sound absorption.

Its double stitching makes it extremely durable in any condition. Its layers also make them good for blocking out light, much like blackout curtains.

If you’re not using this moving blanket as a curtain, you can easily take it down and use it for other purposes. You can also use them to protect your furniture or cover your items in storage.

Unlike the other soundproof curtains on this list, these are more difficult to maintain. They’re not machine washable, so you must wash them by hand. There’s no need to iron this blanket.

Material: Triple weave polyester fabric and cotton-padded industrial blanket | Color/s: 1 | Dimensions: 14.2 inches L x 10.9 inches W | Weight: 3.74 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Moderate

What I Liked Great for spatial division

Significant noise reduction

Blocks light What I Didn’t Like Not as heavy

Not as good as blackout

These noise-reducing curtains are durable, soft, and made from thick triple-tissue blackout fabric. It allows the curtains to block up to 90% of sunlight and UV.

It also features darkening technology. You can easily block all unwanted lights and improve privacy using these curtains. They’re perfect for different kinds of rooms, even hotels!

However, I think they would be best for recording studios. Its ability to contain ambient noise makes it great for music and instruments.

These curtains are also easy to maintain because they don’t easily deform. You can either handwash or machine wash them in cold water. Having them dry naturally and iron on low heat as needed is recommended.

Material: Polyester | Color/s: 10 | Dimensions: 84 inches L x 52 inches W | Weight: 1.86 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Easy

What I Liked Heavy blackout

Different sizes

Durable What I Didn’t Like Demanding maintenance

Easily damaged by excessive heat

These curtains feature a heavy blackout, making them excellent for dividing rooms. It’s designed to be thick and heavy for optimal soundproofing and insulation.

Its insulation is also commendable, especially since it blocks 90%-98% sunlight. It makes the curtains great for thermal insulation.

These curtains are only available in 3 colors. However, they all feature neutral and dark colors, making them easily match different aesthetics.

Thanks to its designs, colors, and functionality, you can easily divide rooms using this curtain.

You can easily make a smaller and more private room for your needs, from recordings and interviews to meeting places.

They’re machine washable and can be cleaned with cold water. Don’t use bleach on these curtains. Tumble dry at low temperature and iron only if necessary.

These curtains are sensitive to extreme heat, so always ensure that everything is on low.

Material: Triple-weave polyester fabric | Color/s: 3 | Dimensions: 99.6 inches L x 84 inches W | Weight: 3.15 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Easy

What I Liked Vibrant colors

Stylish designs

Thicker than standard curtains

Light and sound blocking What I Didn’t Like Not full blackout

Maintenance

The Deconovo curtains were the most eye-catching of all the curtains on this list. They feature unique and interesting designs which add elegance to soundproofing.

They also have some neutral options to choose from if you’re not fond of elaborate designs.

These curtains are made of pure polyester and layered to give its soundproofing feature. It’s also a lot thicker compared to most curtains, making them a great choice

Its colors and layers also make it great for blocking sunlight while providing thermal insulation. These curtains are sure to keep you warm in style during cold winters.

You can use the provided front and back ties if you want to put them aside. What makes them more interesting is that their ties have the same color and material as the curtains.

It’s rare to find this feature for soundproof curtains.

Given its designs and fabrics, maintenance can be more meticulous than the rest of the curtains on this list.

It’s recommended to hand wash these curtains below 86ºF. You’re not allowed to use bleach or fabric softener to maintain the fabric’s quality and design. It’s also best to only iron it in low heat when necessary.

Material: Polyester with triple-weave technology | Color/s: 19 | Dimensions: 95 inch L x 52 inch W | Weight: 3.9 lbs. | Installation Difficulty: Easy

Factors to Consider When Buying Soundproof Curtains

It’s important to look into the features of your soundproof curtains before making your purchase.

Here are the things I’ve considered while trying out the previous curtains on the list.

1. Installation and Maintenance

Before anything else, it’s important to know how you will set your soundproof curtains up. It isn’t easy to purchase these upgrades without prior plans.

Look into the manufacturer’s installation and cleaning instructions. See if you’re willing to maintain special curtains, which may have specific instructions for care.

An example would be how thermal insulated curtains may be easier to install compared to audio insulation sheets and industrial blankets.

They may also vary in thickness and material, greatly affecting their maintenance.

These factors may affect which kinds of curtains you may want to look into.

2. Size and Weight

When purchasing a soundproof curtain, it’s important to check the available sizes. Measure the length and width of your window to get a reference.

Your curtains should be long and wide enough to actually absorb sound. If possible, have a curtain up to three times as wide as your window. It would be around 10 or more inches longer.

Floor-to-ceiling curtains are also more effective, especially if you use them as a room divider curtain.

Since these are heavier than regular curtains, you may also need a heavy-duty curtain rod. The heavier curtains tend to be optimal for blocking sound.

Since the heavier choice is always the best, it would be best to invest in better curtain rods when switching to soundproof curtains.

3. Color

Darker colors are preferred when it comes to soundproof curtains. It helps improve light blocking and is more likely to help with insulation.

While color barely affects soundproofing, you would likely want them to match your living space’s aesthetic.

You can usually match different colors. Lighter options may also have designs but might affect their ability to block light.

Just because you’re investing in something functional doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice the ambiance of your space.

4. Material

Manufacturers can make soundproof curtains from different materials. However, unlike other curtains, you may be more limited with selections for these.

The material determines how well the curtains are at absorbing sounds.

A good soundproof curtain is made of fibrous fabrics. You would commonly see suede, polyester, and velvet curtains.

Your curtains can also have an additional blackout fabric. These are fabrics specifically crafted for blocking light.

Consider the different fabric options and combinations when purchasing your soundproof curtains.

5. Curtain Rod

As previously stated, soundproof curtains are much heavier than regular curtains. Investing in a new curtain rod would be best if you’re looking into switching curtains.

These curtains would weigh AT LEAST 8 pounds. On the other hand, a standard curtain rod is designed to hold up to 2 pounds.

I recommend investing in a wrap-around curtain rod. It adds to the sound-reducing factor of your curtains since it’s attached to the wall.

What Are Soundproof Curtains?

Suppose we’re talking about terminology, soundproof means rejecting 100% of all sounds. It has no regard for volume or frequency. As long as it’s sound, that item should block it out.

Soundproof curtains, however, mostly function for sound reduction or sound dampening. It means they’re used to reduce noise instead of completely blocking them out.

They’re designed to absorb sound waves instead of amplifying or reflecting them to you. This design gets rid of vibrations and echoes that we hear as noise.

Windows and doors have a lower mass and density compared to walls. It causes sound leakage on the sides, especially for really loud sounds.

While having a window frame does somehow seal that up, it doesn’t really add to the density of our windows.

Having soundproof curtains adds a layer of density that can contain internal and external noise.

Do They Work?

Soundproof curtains work depending on their construction.

The greater the mass, the more effective they are. More material and mass allow the curtains to have better absorption of sound energy. You will notice that there’s a bigger drop in volume with some curtains.

These curtains are also assigned a Sound Transmission Class (STC) value. They are lab-tested to calculate how much sound transmission the curtains can block.

To achieve the curtains’ noise-reducing features, they must be made with 3 or more layers.

They share the same method for thermal insulation, making them great for trapping sound and warmth.

These curtains were designed to help tone down both outside and room noise. Instead of an aggressive echo, expect to get a gentle reverb.

Types of Soundproof Curtains

Different types of soundproof curtains can fit different lifestyles. They can specialize in specific functions, making the best soundproof curtains that match your lifestyle.

Here are the different types of soundproof curtains you can look into when upgrading your living space.

Home Curtains

There are the generic soundproofing curtains we have at home.

To be considered soundproof, they have to be dense enough to block out sound. However, they must also be light and flexible enough to retract as other curtains.

These are your best options if you don’t want your curtains to look like sound-reducing ones.

However, keep in mind the details of the curtains before purchasing. Make sure that their description clearly states that they are sound-deadening curtains.

Audio Insulation Sheets

These insulation sheets are made from special materials. They’re constructed specifically using fabrics with noise-reducing factors.

They tend to be more expensive than ordinary curtains, given their construction and material. However, they have been proven to absorb noise effectively and provide better reverb.

These are one of the most effective options, especially if you’re using them for recording studios.

Industrial Moving Blankets

Also known as moving blankets, these are made from heavyweight bits of fabric. It’s padded and layered, making them great for protecting your things during transport.

However, they can also double as sound-deadening curtains, especially if you’re not concerned with aesthetics.

The layers of moving blankets make them excellent for absorbing sounds. Thanks to their features, they can be just as effective as other soundproof curtains.

However, they may be difficult to install, given their design. It’s best to look for those with grommets to make it easier to hang up.

Blackout Curtains

These curtains were specifically designed to protect you and your interior from harmful UV rays.

They’re thick, dark, and heavy curtains that are made to insulate both temperatures and sound.

It’s the best option, especially if you want to block out sunlight and noise coming from the outdoors.

What Are the Benefits of Soundproof Curtains?

There are many reasons why people prefer soundproofing curtains over standard curtains.

These are the main benefits of soundproof curtains.

1. Noise Reduction

The obvious purpose of soundproof curtains is their noise reduction.

Unlike your standard curtains, these are designed with multiple layers. This feature allows the curtains to absorb sound waves for a more quiet room.

These would work well, especially if you live in an area with traffic noise and other possible distractions.

They would also do well in a home studio. Not only will it keep outside noise out of your recordings, but it will also improve the sound quality of your recordings.

2. Thermal Insulation

The layers don’t only block out noise.

Soundproof curtains can also regulate temperatures. Some of them even have a special layer specifically for temperature regulation.

These curtains can keep your room warm during those cold winters. They’ll also keep warm air out and block the hot sunlight during those hot summers.

This feature also helps you save on your utility bills. You won’t have to rely too much on other appliances in extreme weather conditions, making them a great long-term investment for your house.

3. Blocks Light

Having soundproof curtains is also great for rooms that need to be darker. Since they’re made from dense fabrics for their noise-reducing feature, they also tend to do well with blocking light.

Depending on the vibe of your room, this feature can provide comfort.

It’s why these kinds of curtains are recommended for the bedroom. You wouldn’t have to be woken up as soon as the sun rises.

It’s also why these curtains are also known as blackout curtains. You can easily have a completely dark room with most of these curtains.

What Are the Drawbacks of Soundproof Curtains?

Even though soundproof curtains have many benefits, they also have their drawbacks.

These are the drawbacks you need to consider before buying soundproof curtains.

1. Blocks Natural Light

Even though its light-blocking properties are one of its positives, it can also be a negative. In some cases, it might make your room too dark.

These curtains are not recommended for rooms like home offices. For these kinds of rooms, it’s best to soundproof your walls instead.

2. Design Issues

Soundproof curtains work because of how thick and heavy they are. While they do have great effects against loud noises, they might not match everyone’s aesthetic.

It isn’t easy to incorporate these curtains, especially for those who follow a specific home decor style.

There are also specific materials used to turn them into sound-absorbing curtains. These materials may also follow a specific aesthetic.

3. Maintenance

Given its weight and the materials used, maintenance of soundproofing curtains is seen as a downside.

While most soundproof curtains are machine washable, you must be careful when washing them. Follow the specific cleaning instructions to keep your curtains in top condition.

Having your curtains cleaned by a professional may also be advisable, especially if you’re unsure about their maintenance instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions

You may have more questions about soundproof curtains.

I’ve gathered the commonly asked questions to help you further understand them.

Do Soundproof Curtains Keep Noise In? Yes, they can keep noise inside as well. Its thickness is great for preventing sound escaping your glass windows. They serve as the extra layer of sound absorption from your room to the outside world. It’s also advised to combine soundproof curtains with soundproof hardwood floors for better soundproofing in your room. How Can I Clean My Soundproof Curtain? Cleaning and maintenance of soundproof curtains may vary depending on the manufacturer. Most of them tend to be machine washable, making it easier for you to clean. It’s an advantage, especially with how heavy this kind of curtain is. When drying and ironing, it’s important to watch the heat. Soundproof curtains are very sensitive to heat and can easily be damaged. I recommend taking note of the specific instructions from the manufacturer regarding your curtains’ maintenance.

Conclusion

It shouldn’t be hard for us to get rid of unwanted noise. Having just enough ambient noise can make a difference in our homes.

Hopefully, this list was able to help you find the best soundproof curtains for your home.