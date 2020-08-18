13 Best Travel Humidors of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Don’t you hate it when you keep your cigar in your pocket, and it bends or starts to smell?

You can keep your cigars in pristine condition and enjoy them just like when they were new, thanks to travel humidors. These nifty units not only store your cigars but also take care of them.

They come with numerous accessories and upgrades, which allows you to control everything from the humidity to the cigars’ dryness. Plus, it is very safe, and no longer will you be frustrated by wet or damaged cigars. It offers protection from the weather, water, insects, and foul smell.

Additionally, it is good looking and conveys a degree of sophistication not seen in many products. But how do you choose from the many options available on the market? Our guide has unbiased reviews of the 13 best products in the market this year that will make your job easier.

Without further ado, let’s get going!

Best Travel Humidors

We kick things off with the Cigarism Cigar Case, which is useful for storing your cigars, but it has the components to light them as well. So, it presents you with a versatile option that can take care of all your cigar needs. Unsurprisingly, it is turning heads in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight away, you’ll be impressed by the numerous components that come with it. It has a zinc alloy cutter to help take care of your cigars and trim them to the size you need. And complementing it are the steel blades that are good for use on various types of cigars.

Plus, the blades are stainless, assuring that it can last for a long time. It also has a jet flame lighter to make sure you don’t have to carry a lighter separately and allows you to light your cigar anytime. Likewise, it has a Spanish cedar tray with a pleasant fragrance that keeps away the insects.

Meanwhile, the surface is incredibly soft, making it very comfortable to carry around. Adding to the comfort is the handle that comes in handy when you have to take it about along with the numerous accessories.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The primary problem with it is that the lighter may malfunction, which could pose to be a problem. Since it comes as part of the humidor, you wouldn’t want to purchase a lighter separately, but you also wouldn’t want to have difficulties lighting your cigar. Hence, users may feel frustrated.

Pros Spanish cedar tray

Maintains humidity

Handle for added comfort

Soft surface

Flower carving Cons Lighter may malfunction

In the runners-up spot, we have chosen the Cigar Caddy Travel Humidor, which shares a few similarities with our topmost recommendation. It comes with several new components that have made it quite a hit among customers. You will also love the many features that ensure it can withstand outside elements.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, you’ll notice that it is suited for the outdoors, thanks to the plastic molded case it comes in. The compartment does more than protecting your cigars against minor bumps because the plastic makes it waterproof up to 100 feet deep. So, it will float on water, thereby keeping the cigars dry.

Plus, it is crushproof as well, meaning that if you accidentally drop it, the case can survive the fall and prevent dents. Another exciting aspect is the airtight seal, and once you close the clasp, it prevents outside elements like the weather from tampering with your favorite cigars.

Likewise, the latch hinges come in steel, which is rust-resistant to ensure you can use it for a long time. Moreover, the locking clasps are removable, offering a high degree of versatility. Complemented by the coin release air pressure system, your cigars will remain in top condition.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a couple of issues that it could have done without like the plastic loops that are water-resistant but have a propensity to break down after a while. Additionally, reports suggest that the clasps tend to malfunction, preventing you from getting a tight seal.

Pros Airtight seal

Coin release air pressure system

Can hold ten cigars

Removable locking clasps

Stainless steel latch hinges Cons The plastic loop may break

Clasps may malfunction

Completing the top three models is the Visol Products Little Joe, a nifty tool, packing a punch. It is best suited for your travels allowing you to store it away without any hassle and light a cigar as you enjoy the sights and sounds of the outdoors.

Visol Products Little Joe Travel Humidor - Yellow Constructed from premium quality aluminum; Glossy...

Holds 1-3 cigars depending on ring gauge; built in...

Why Did We Like It?

Straight away, what catches your eye is how innocuous-looking it is, but it comes with several attractive aspects like the satin finish body. Coupled with the stainless-steel design, these two aspects present an eye-catching option for storing your cigars.

You can keep up to four cigars at a time, but more significant is the inclusion of a hygrometer and a built-in humidifier. As a result, you can keep a check on your cigars to see if they are becoming too dry, in which case you can use the humidifier. The hygrometer, in turn, ensures that it doesn’t absorb too much moisture.

Furthermore, it is very portable due to the compact design allowing you to carry it with you in your bag or pocket. And as you travel, the aluminum body makes sure that it’s immune to damage from the outside and keeps your cigars safe.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have seen that the hygrometer may malfunction on occasions, which could pose problems for you. If it so happens that the reading is wrong, then your cigars may absorb too much moisture. So, you need to keep an eye out on the humidity or get the hygrometer fixed.

Pros Can hold up to 4 cigars

Stain finish

Offers greater protection

Portable

Aluminum body Cons Humidity is an issue

Hygrometer may malfunction

Having gone through our top three products, we turn our attention to the F.E.S.S. Armour Travel Cigar Humidor, which just missed the cut. However, being equipped with fantastic features, it defeats any fears you may have regarding your cigars’ safety. So, it is highly prevalent in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, looking at the bulky build, you will realize that it can deliver a long lifespan, which is well-supported by the polypropylene exterior. As a result, you can take it with you even on international trips without worrying about durability. Likewise, it’s crush resistant and can withstand the occasional fall or impact.

Besides, it’s water-resistant as well, meaning that if you do accidentally drop it in some form of water, it will float. Moreover, thanks to the airtight nature, not only water but other outside elements won’t affect the quality of your cigars.

Such is the resilience that even dust particles will be unable to find a way in. The significant upgrade is the fact that it is odor resistant, and neither the case nor your cigars will emit any foul smell from having been stored for a long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The adhesive on the unit is not the best, which could lead to problems related to the airtight nature. So, you may have issues in keeping your cigars in top condition. It is not unsolvable, and all it requires is a better adhesive. But the humidifier may create water spots, which is a cause for concern.

Pros Airtight

Dust resistant

Can fit 15 cigars

Easy to use

Odor resistant Cons The humidifier may create water spots

The adhesive is not the best

The Novelist is one of the more sophisticated models in the market, and you guessed it, right? It derives the name from the fact that it looks like a book. Just like in Hollywood films, you can store it away in your bookshelf, and when the coast is clear, take out your cigar for a relaxing time.

Prestige Import Group - The Novelist Leather Book Travel Cigar Humidor... Book Style Design Blends in on any Book Shelf |...

Holds 5-10 cigars up to 6.8 Inches in Length |...

Why Did We Like It?

The primary purpose of your tool is to keep the cigars safe by providing a tight seal to prevent contamination. In that regard, it has gone a step further than most other units by providing a magnetic seal which takes away all the trouble of clasps or latches.

So, you do not have to worry about the clasp malfunctioning or breaking down. Furthermore, it features a leather construction that’s well complemented by the mahogany lining. Hence, it provides the necessary strength along with being aesthetically pleasing since it looks like a book.

You can store a maximum of 10 cigars, and because of the humidifier and the hygrometer, you can keep them in the best possible shape. While the humidifier prevents the cigars from drying, the hygrometer allows you to check the moisture level. Meanwhile, it also has a guillotine cutter for better maintenance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You will need to perform frequent calibrations to make sure all the components are performing up to speed. So, you will need to spend some time every day, which could be taxing. Plus, the hygrometer could get stuck, making it challenging to keep your cigars in optimum condition.

Pros Can store ten cigars

Guillotine cutter

Hygrometer

Humidifier

Mahogany lining Cons Needs calibration

Hygrometer tends to get stuck

The 6th product on our list is the Xifei Travel Cigar Case, which comes in the shape of a tube, unlike other models. The unique design has several benefits ranging from sturdiness to occupying less space, which has made it a hit among customers and is the reason for the positive reviews.

Why Did We Like It?

Instantly you’ll realize that it’s not like most other units primarily because of the shape. Rather than going by convention, Xifei has made it into a tubular case, while including all the functions you see elsewhere. Moreover, due to the shape, you get a non-slip grip, which comes in handy more often than you think.

However, if you accidentally do drop it, there’s no need to worry as the anti-fall feature will keep the case intact and your cigars safe. Another attractive characteristic is that you can have any text engraved into it, giving it a more personal touch. Furthermore, it is waterproof, too, thanks to the seal ring design.

So, it’s tightly sealed, keeping the cigars free from contamination or damage of any kind. Besides, despite having a different shape, it remains lightweight and quiet compact, making it extremely suitable to carry around.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Having used it ourselves, we have seen that the calibration process is tricky. Because it comes with numerous components, you’ll need to perform regular calibrations to ensure that it can keep the cigars perfect. Many people may not like this, which could lead to it losing a section of buyers.

Pros Personalized text

Lightweight

Waterproof

Anti-fall

Seal ring design Cons Challenging to calibrate

We have reached the halfway point on our list, but there are many more quality products to cover. In that regard, we have chosen the Cigar Caddy Travel Humidor to feature next on our list. It offers a lot of storage space, proving a one-time place to keep all your cigars fresh.

Sale Cigar Caddy 3540 Waterproof Travel Cigar Humidor for 15 Cigars, with... Holds up to 15 churchill cigars

Made from super strong abs molded plastic

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you’ll notice that it is sturdily built, given that it packs a lot of muscle. As a result, your cigars will be safe and sound even if the case comes in contact with water because of the molded plastic construction. The plastic ensures that it doesn’t sink but continues to float for better protection.

Along with the buoyancy, the stainless-steel latch makes sure that the cigars are stored in an airtight compartment preventing the entry of outside elements. Plus, it is resistant to rust, which provides much-needed longevity for regular use.

Likewise, it features two removable clasps, which further adds to the durability while making it flexible. Apart from these, there is also a humidifier helping to prevent your cigars from becoming dry from staying too long in the tight seal. The significant upgrade, however, is seen in terms of capacity and that it can store up to 40 Churchill cigars without any problem.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The unit’s problem is that it has narrow niches and a long gasket, which could make it difficult for the cigars to fit. Since you cannot change the size of the slots or the gaskets, you will have to make adjustments to the cigars that many people may not like.

Pros Durable

Can hold 40 Churchill cigars

Airtight seal

Two removable clasps

Humidifier included Cons Narrow niches

Long gasket

The Viajero by B.C.I.C. Cigar is one of those rare models that adds a touch of class to your hangouts with friends. It may not have a lot of space, but it does provide a quality option for you to keep your cigars. B.C.I.C. Cigar has made it from some of the best materials, which makes it very desirable.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you take notice of the glossy finish that allows the product to stand out. It grabs your eye and is well supported by the mahogany lining, making it a stylish model. Furthermore, the internal compartments are made from Spanish cedar so that your cigars remain exceptionally well kept.

The main attraction is the engravable plate on which you can carve your name or anything for that matter, giving it a personal touch. Moreover, it’s fitted with a magnetic catch; you don’t have to worry about forgetting to latch it shut. All you need is to press the case down gently, and the magnet will form a tight seal.

Meanwhile, it includes a hygrometer, which helps keep the moisture level in the case under control. Likewise, the digital meter provides accurate readings permitting you to keep your cigars in the optimum condition making for a formidable option for most buyers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After regular use, the magnetic pull may wear off denying you of the airtight seal, which is essential. In such circumstances, you can replace it to solve the issue. But it also needs frequent calibration for the components to work with accuracy for which there is no quick fix.

Pros Glossy finish

Magnetic catch

Digital meter

Hygrometer

Durable Cons Calibration needed

Doesn’t seal tightly

If you are looking for a humidor that does away with steel and instead chooses leather as the primary material, you will love the Portable Travel Humidor by Scotte. It also incorporates wood into the construction to provide you with an elegant home for your cigars.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, you notice that the original leather composition drives up the unit’s popularity. Added to that, the 100% cedar wood lining is aesthetically appealing but also permits you to store your cigars away carefully without any contamination.

Additionally, unlike other models, Scotte has decided to make it zippered, which takes away all the trouble of having to clasp it while still providing secure storage. Plus, it has a buttoned inner pocket, which is ideal for storing up to four cigars and making sure that it doesn’t fall out accidentally.

As a result, it is portable, and you can carry it on your travels without any hassle. Additionally, you also benefit from using a humidifier to make sure that the cigars are not dry under all the layers. So, you can keep your cigars fresh irrespective of the weather outside.

What Could’ve Been Better?

What many customers have suggested is that a travel handle would’ve made for a valuable addition. It is easy to transport, but the inclusion of a handle would’ve amped-up the user-friendliness. Besides, the cigar cutter is not of the best quality, and you need to be cautious with it.

Pros Comes with a case

Can fit four cigars

Portable

Buttoned inner pocket

Humidifier Cons No travel handle

Poor cigar cutter

The La Cubana Travel Cigar Humidor is not just a great product, but the components that come with it put it right up there with the best. These upgrades come together to ensure that you get a fantastic unit that keeps your cigars in top condition.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, it has a cedar finish making it an almost perfect option for storing your cigars. More than about being pleasing on the eye, it ensures you get exceptional durability and supported by the bonded leather construction; it’s sturdy. Added to that, the case is carefully stitched and protects the cigars from the elements of contamination.

What will please most buyers is that it can hold a maximum of 15 cigars, and coupled with the key and lock mechanism, they will remain safe and sound. Furthermore, the brass build ensures you don’t have to be concerned about it breaking down while you’re on the road.

Meanwhile, you also benefit from using both a humidifier and a hygrometer to take care of your cigars better. The humidifier allows you to keep the cigars from drying out in the compartment while the hygrometer helps check the moisture content.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is priced higher than other units in the market, which could be a deterring factor. One of the first things that customers look at is the price, and many may feel that it’s not worth spending so much on it. Given the host of choices on offer, we can’t fault you for considering other options.

Pros Can hold 15 cigars

Brass key and lock

Cedar finish

Bonded leather

Stitched case Cons Expensive

We are down to the final three products, and next up on our list, we have the exquisitely designed Volenx Cigar Case to keep your cigars fresh. It comes with several added benefits to make carrying it easier so you can have a cigar whenever it is convenient.

Why Did We Like It?

It will grab your attention thanks to the cedar lining, which comes from Spanish wood. Other than giving off a pleasant fragrance, it has several advantages like being insect-repellent and lightweight, which makes it ideal for storing cigars.

It also helps to retain moisture, something which is further bolstered by the inclusion of a humidifier. You can keep the humidity in the case at the right amount to make sure that your cigars are in perfect condition. Moreover, soft PU leather provides a great feel while making it sturdy at the same time.

Likewise, Volenx has done away with clasps and included a zipper for smooth operation and easy accessibility. On top of that, it has two removable trays to ensure that you can carry cigars of various sizes without any problem. Another exciting addition is the fixing belt that adds to safety while being aesthetically pleasing because of the stitching.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some users have felt that it is a bulky option compared to other models. While maximum comfort is its priority, you may take some time to get used to it. Plus, the humidifier takes up space, and you will have to adjust the cigars to bring along all the components.

Pros Fine craftsmanship

Durable

Fixing belt

Humidifier

Zipper Cons Slightly bulky

Humidifier takes up space

Mrs. Brog Cigar Travel Humidor provides you with space to not only hold your cigars but also to keep them organized. It has been fitted with two trays to ensure you have the right cigar ready for the right occasion, thereby earning it quite a reputation.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, you will love that it’s fitted with two trays to help keep your cigars in order. So, it not only flaunts a futuristic design but also manages to handle your cigar needs uniquely. Besides, it comes with a latch that may be easy to open and close, but there is no compromise in the airtight seal it provides.

So much so that it is waterproof as well, and your cigars will be well protected if you drop the case in water. Meanwhile, you can accommodate up to 10 cigars, and to take care of them, Mrs. Brog has added components like a humidifier and a hygrometer.

While the humidifier prevents the cigars from drying up, the hygrometer makes sure they don’t absorb too much moisture. Additionally, it has done away with excessive features, which makes it a great unit to take with you on your travels.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After continuous use, you may find that the glass has started to crack. While the glass construction adds a degree of sophistication, there is a danger that it could break. Moreover, the case isn’t crushproof, so you have to be careful against any impact.

Pros Futuristic design

Airtight case

Hygrometer

Humidifier

Can hold ten cigars Cons Glass may crack

Not crushproof

The final product on our list is the CL Carbonlife Cigar Case Tube, which is a flamboyant unit for your cigar needs. After a hard day’s work or while hanging out with friends, it is the ideal model for you to whip out a cigar and blow off some steam, quite literally.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, do not be deterred by the fact that it can only carry three cigars. There is a reason CL Carbonlife keeps the storage to a minimum, which is to ensure that there is no compromise on quality. Rather than accommodating many cigars and neglecting the other aspects, it keeps your cigars safe because of the stainless-steel design.

The sturdy nature is backed up by the carbon fiber construction, making sure your cigars are safe under various conditions. Moreover, the case is adjustable, thereby making it ideal for carrying cigars of varying length, hence not restricting you.

Also, due to the lightweight build, it is very portable, so you will not have any problem taking it with you on a long drive or to a friend’s house. It can fit into your pocket without any hassle, meaning that you never have to leave your cigars behind.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There is no hiding from the fact that it had to compromise on storage. All products have to choose one aspect over the other, and in this case, the ability to keep the cigars fresh was more critical than accommodating numerous cigars. It may or not may not please you, depending on your preference.

Pros Sturdy

Lightweight

Powerful

Portable Cons Can store only 3 cigars

Travel Humidor Buyer’s Guide

Before you venture into the market, we would like to give you a couple of pointers to help you pick the right unit. Travel Humidors are intricate models with many components that could make it difficult for you to distinguish between the top products and the merely good ones.

We are here to discuss the essential aspects based on which we have formulated our list. A piece of knowledge about these features will place you in good stead and help you make an informed choice.

Durability

Your tool must be durable to handle the wear and tear of daily use. As a travel humidor, it will have to deal with conditions, from hot to wet, which could harm your cigars. It should be no surprise that only quality materials must be used for construction to ensure your cigars are safe and well kept.

Buying any tool is an investment, and so you cannot afford to spend time or money ever so often on a new one. You must enjoy both the product and the components that come with it for a long time.

In that regard, the manufacturers cannot afford to make any compromises. So, just having a steel or leather construction is not enough. It must be rust-resistant, waterproof, airtight, and dustproof to make for the perfect storage space.

Storage

Cigars come in various sizes, but that should not mean that the designers have to compromise with the capacity that any travel humidor provides. The primary objective of any unit is to take good care of your cigars. Of course, all tools have limits on how many cigars they can accommodate, but that shouldn’t be too high or even too low.

It must provide substantial storage but not at the cost of neglecting the other aspects. It needs to be built in a manner to ensure that when you are traveling, you can take a sizable number of cigars without any difficulty. Also, the case should be versatile enough to accommodate various sizes.

There is no point in having ample storage if the users find it challenging to maintain quality. Rather any good model must keep the basics right and then add the necessary features to deliver a better performance.

Portability

Finally, it must be portable to make sure that you can enjoy a cigar whenever your mood demands it. After a week of hard work or even longer, you may want to take some time off by going to your friend’s house, camping, or even on vacation. The travel humidor must be easily transportable and must not be an inconvenience.

It should fit into your bag, pocket, or car without being challenging. While the humidor solves where to keep your cigars, you mustn’t have to ponder how to bring the humidor along. It must be big enough to store multiple cigars but not so large that it becomes problematic to take on your travels.

Verdict

We have come to the end of our comprehensive guide and hope you have a better idea about humidors.

They are classy products that can take away all your worries related to managing your cigars. However, before signing off, we have decided to assist you a bit more by narrowing down the top three products.

In the first place, we have picked the Cigarism Cigar Case. It may not have a lot of storage but is a testament to how you keep your cigars in excellent shape. The second spot goes to the Cigar Caddy Travel Humidor, forming an impenetrable barrier around your cigar under most conditions.

And in third place, we have the Visol Products Little Joe for focusing on even the tiniest aspects due to some fantastic components it comes with.

On that note, we will take your leave. So, buy a humidor, light your cigar and relax. Ciao!