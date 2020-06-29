7 of the Craziest Pieces of Casino Architecture Right Now

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Architecture plays a key role across almost every industry in the world. The way buildings look represents the character of the business residing within, creating that all-important first impression that can make or break the relationship between business and customer. The right architecture can broadcast the nature of the business and the brand values as well as creating a pleasing aesthetic. When the architecture is eye-catching enough, it can draw people in on its own merits, acting as a unique selling point that differentiates that company from its competitors and ensures it stands out. In the casino industry, particularly in areas such as Las Vegas where there is lots of competition, standing out from the crowd through spectacular architecture has become an art form. In this list you can find out more about some of the most popular, intriguing and outlandish casinos in the gambling capital of the world, or read on to discover seven of the casino world’s most weird and wonderful pieces of architecture.

Craziest Pieces of Casino Architecture

The Luxor, Las Vegas

The Luxor takes design inspiration from the masterminds of old-world architecture, the ancient Egyptians. Visitors to the soaring black pyramid-shaped edifice that is the Luxor are greeted on arrival by a replica of Giza’s Great Sphinx, standing 110 feet tall. Stepping inside, the world’s largest atrium awaits – at 29 million cubic feet, the sheer vastness of the space, decorated with obelisks, pharaoh statues and ziggurat towers, is breath-taking. At night, the Luxor Sky Beam projects the world’s strongest single beam of light into the night sky; a sight that can be witnessed from hundreds of miles away.

The Venetian, Las Vegas

The Venetian is Venice itself, manifest on the famous Strip, featuring replicas of myriad world-famous Italian buildings and sights. Guests can travel between destinations by gondola, meandering down the indoor Grand Canal to observe and visit landmarks including the Rialto Bridge, St Mark’s Campanile and The Guggenheim Heritage Museum, which is filled with art treasures comparable to those in its namesake in the real Venice.

Morpheus Casino, Macau

The recently unveiled Morpheus Casino in Macau has been billed as both flamboyant and insane in design. The twisting, free-form exoskeletal high-rise sems to make no reference to traditional architecture, with a weaving, interlinked geometric style that negates the need for columns or internal walls while maintaining structural integrity. The ultra-modern, highly artistic stylings of the Morpheus come from the imagination of architect Zaha Habib, who became the first female architect to win the coveted Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Casino de Monte-Carlo, Monaco

The world-renowned Casino de Monte-Carlo was designed by the legendary architect Charles Garnier and is perhaps one of the most majestic casinos in the world. The grand Belle Époque building resembles nothing so much as a palace, with Boucher-style frescoes, caryatids, sculptures, and bas-reliefs as far as the eye can see. This elegant luxury casino inspired the description of the Royale-Les-Eaux in the first James Bond novel Casino Royale and was been featured as a location in several Bond movies, as well as the 2004 film Ocean’s Twelve.

Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore

The ultra-modern design of Resorts World Sentosa is on a stupendously grand scale, converging cosmopolitan architecture with tropical landscape. The casino itself is only a small part of the huge complex, which features the largest acrylic viewing panel in the world for observers at the attached marine aquarium. Flowing water-based forms are inherent parts of the design, which is motivated by the natural tropical environment.

The Bellagio, Las Vegas

The Bellagio in Las Vegas is most well-known for its stunning 12-acre lake featuring 1,200 fountains. Visitors flock to the Bellagio each evening to observe the choreographed dance of the fountains, with music and lights creating an unforgettable experience. The architecture of the Bellagio is inspired by its namesake village on the banks of Lake Como, Italy. The luxury resort buildings surrounding the lake have a Tuscan village theme, while the recent addition of a spa tower to the main hotel helped the Bellagio achieve its seventh AAA five Diamond status since 2002.

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

The Marina Bay Sands casino has an iconic and unforgettable design, said to be inspired by a deck of cards. The three soaring towers dominate the skyline and are linked by a cantilevered sky garden featuring the world’s largest infinity pool. Architect Moshe Safdie decided on a triple tower design to prevent the high-rise blocking views of the ocean, effectively creating two large windows framing dramatic views. The wedge shape of the land area results in dynamic geometry, with each tower appearing unique.

Gambling is an increasingly competitive industry in which almost every casino has flashing lights, a varied selection of games, high-roller tables, shows, entertainment and more to draw in customers. Those casinos that boast a unique piece of architecture are better able to distinguish themselves and stand out from the crowd to attract a wider audience.

