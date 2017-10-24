Learn How an Efficiency Apartment is Different From a Studio Apartment

In the convoluted world of real estate jargon, the terms efficiency apartments and studio apartments are often used interchangeably. While the line separating efficiency apartments and studio apartments is often blurred, the technical differences are a little more straightforward than you might think.

In this article, we will not only cover the differences between a standard studio apartment and an efficiency apartment but also define these types of apartments in detail and talk about their similarities. So read along to get enlightened on this topic.

What are the Similarities and Differences Between a Studio Apartment and an Efficiency Apartment?

Size

While both types of apartments are small, efficiency apartments are typically smaller than studio apartments. Moreover, studio apartments can be luxurious and spacious. On the flipside, efficiency apartments are built to maximize the use of space for a minimum cost.

Apartment Layout and Rooms

In this section, we will uncover the biggest difference between the two apartments. Both studios and efficiencies have one room which combines both the living and sleeping space. However, studio apartments always come with a full-sized kitchen area along with a bathroom. Efficiencies also have a separate bathroom, but the kitchen area is integrated into the single room and is typically much smaller than a studio apartment’s kitchen.

via Pinterest

The kitchen appliances also differ in both cases. As efficiencies are more limited in space compared to a standard studio apartment, you will mainly find small kitchen appliances in an efficiency apartment. Studio apartments, on the other hand, make use of full-sized kitchen appliances, all thanks to a dedicated kitchen area.

via Pinterest

The differences between the two are clearly illustrated by the images above. In the first illustration, which showcases a neatly arranged efficiency apartment, you can observe the tiny kitchen area integrated with the living space. If you look closely, you will notice that a full-size microwave oven and a large stove are missing. The fridge used here is also compromised in size.

On the other hand, the second image tells a different story. You can observe a large French door refrigerator along with a full-size microwave oven in the background. As you can see, the kitchen area is ample in a studio apartment.

Loft Studios

This is a slightly different take on a studio apartment. As its name suggests, loft studios have a high ceiling which allows for extra usable space in the loft area. Typically, the loft is used for the primary sleeping area as observed in the image below.

via Pinterest

With that, our article has come to an end. We hope that you have understood the subtle differences between a studio apartment and an efficiency apartment. If you loved this short piece, go ahead and check out our other articles to get intuitive ideas about designing your home.

Featured image via Pinterest