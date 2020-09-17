How To Write an Architecture Cover Letter

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

In today’s world of electronic communication and online job applications, a cover letter may seem like an unnecessary hassle.

However, even today, a cover letter acts as the best means of introducing yourself to your potential employer. While the resume gives the hiring manager a clear idea of your career graph, the cover letter is a personal touch that can go a long way towards landing that interview.

That’s why today, we’re going to let you in on the secrets of writing that perfect architecture cover letter. Here you’ll find all the tips, tricks, and required pieces of wisdom to help you craft cover letters that are sure to impress the reader.

So, let’s not beat around the bush any longer, and get down to business.

Writing The Perfect Architecture Cover Letter

Why Write A Cover Letter In The First Place?

Before we get into the specifics of how to write a cover letter, let’s take a look at why you need a cover letter in the first place.

In general, the cover letter acts as an introduction to the employer, a sort of firm handshake. It’s the first thing that any hiring manager should go through when they open your job application.

The primary purpose of a cover letter is to make a great first impression on the hiring manager. It’s meant to set you apart from the rest of the crowd, to convey why they should consider hiring you over other candidates.

At the same time, a cover letter works to highlight your major skills and accomplishments. While the resume simply details your career path, the cover letter goes a step further and draws the employer’s attention to your unique professional experiences.

Also, the cover letter is that one opportunity for you to show the hiring manager that you’re genuinely interested in the role. This lets them know that you’re a serious candidate and sets the ground for an interview call.

Finally, the cover letter functions as a testament to the fact that you are a good communicator. In any modern job role, proper communication skills are considered a determining factor. The cover letter tells the employer that you have the cadence required to make your case.

In short, the cover letter conveys those intangible qualities that your resume may have missed out on.

Tips On Writing That Perfect Architecture Cover Letter

So, now that you know all about why you need a cover letter in the first place, let’s take a look at some tips that can help you craft the perfect one. Following the tips outlined below can result in an eye-catching cover letter that distinguishes your application.

Keep It Short

A cover letter is not meant to be a novel, so make sure that you keep it clear and concise. Highlight the skills you have to offer, and don’t try to cram in too much information.

Just keep it short, practical, and compelling. Make the effort to split the letter into three to four paragraphs; this helps enhance readability. And don’t make the letter longer than a single page; hiring managers don’t have that much time.

Begin With A Strong Message

As with everything else in this world, when it comes to cover letters, first impressions are usually lasting ones. So, make sure that you begin the letter with a strong message, highlighting the position you’re applying for and why you’re an ideal candidate.

Within the first few lines of the letter, you need to ensure that the hiring manager gets a sense that you’re well-informed for the role. This will allow them to understand that you’re qualified to contribute to the success of the firm.

Research The Role Well

To ensure that you get the previous step right, you need to research the job role minutely. Read through the job description, and notice keywords used by the employer. Make sure to include these in your cover letter.

Also, to demonstrate that you’re familiar with the industry, you can include architecture-specific details that pertain to the role. This shows the hiring manager that you’re well-versed in the industry language and have the required potential.

Make It Personal

A cover letter is not a mere static document; instead, it needs to exude a professional dynamism. So, you must be adding a personal touch to the message. The best way to do this would be to address the hiring manager directly.

Also, pay attention and ensure that you’re writing in the active voice for better clarity. The intent is to give the impression that there’s a real, interested person behind the letter, not a generic template that’s almost robotic.

Pay Special Attention To The Formatting

Just as important as what you write in your cover letter is how you write it. The structure and formatting of your cover letter are extremely important for highlighting your qualities. Be sure to divide the letter into paragraphs and use white spaces to make it readable.

Your cover letter’s font and formatting should match that of your resume; this helps maintain uniformity. And don’t forget to always use professional language, nothing casual or too jargony.

Cover All Your Soft Skills

Your resume already details all your technical and domain knowledge. In the cover letter, lay particular emphasis on your hard skills, such as work ethics, ability to work under pressure and keep to tight deadlines. Highlight your ability to work as part of a team, ideate fast and solve critical problems.

Proofread With Care

Once you’ve created the final version of the cover letter, proofread the same with extreme care. A single typo, a silly spelling mistake, and you’ll have dashed to the ground the impression you’re trying to make.

If possible, have someone else proofread it for you. Only when you’re 100% certain that the letter is absolutely error-free should you prepare to send it in.

Structuring The Architecture Cover Letter

As an architect, you’re expected to deal with building structures all the time. So it makes sense that you learn how to write a well-structured cover letter. A good cover letter should have the following three parts, divided into at least three paragraphs.

The Introduction

This is your one chance to capture the attention of the hiring manager. Begin the letter by clearly introducing yourself, the position being applied for, and why you’re the best candidate for the post.

In this part, you can include a brief mention of your qualifications and experience as well. This will help the hiring manager understand the value you can bring to the firm. Be sure to use crisp and to-the-point language.

You may also include how you got notified about the vacancy and any references that you might have. The language you use should, again, be polished, professional, and to-the-point.

The Body

In the letter’s main body, you need to align your skills and experience with the job description. State why you’re interested in working with the firm, and how your skills match the job requirements.

Remember, the body should never be a copy-paste job of your resume. Instead, focus on the most relevant skills that make you the right candidate for this particular post. If possible, add a few examples to illustrate how you are the best candidate for the job.

You can also use this section to mention the skills and accomplishments you didn’t include in the resume. In case you have a career gap, take the opportunity and explain the reason for the same in this section.

The Conclusion

The concluding part of the cover letter is as important as the beginning. In this section, lay particular emphasis on what you can deliver to the firm, and not what you can get out of it. The employer will naturally be more interested to know the former.

End the letter on a positive note, inform them about your follow-up and request for an interview. The final lines should be optimistic, confident, and convey your interest in getting the job.

Mistakes To Avoid When Writing A Cover Letter

Despite following the above carefully, some common errors might creep into your architecture cover letter. The following is a list of such mistakes; make it a point that you avoid these.

Don’t be circumspect with your words; be concise, direct and to-the-point

Don’t use abbreviations and too much jargon

Don’t focus more on what you’ve already done; instead, convey what you can do for the company

Don’t start every other sentence with an ‘I’; it’s a cover letter, not an autobiography

Don’t get too lost in the details; be brief and clear

Don’t use complicated words and sentences; keep it simple

Never make the cover letter seem like a copy of your resume

Never use a funky, unprofessional email address

Don’t make it generic; keep a personal touch

Don’t forget to sign the letter

Once you have made sure you don’t have any of the above mistakes in your letter, it’s time to send it in.

How To Submit A Cover Letter?

When you’re going to submit your cover letter, there also you have a few options. You can choose to send in your cover letter through any one of the following ways:

Send in a hard copy via post

Email the resume and cover letter

Upload to the company portal via their website

In the following sections, we’re going to take a brief look at how each of the above methods work.

Hard Copy Cover Letter

This is the oldest and slowest method of sending in your cover letter and resume, and we don’t recommend it. Still, in case you choose to go this route, it’s best to pay special attention to the quality of the paper you’re printing the letter on. We recommend black print on white bond paper.

When sending in the letter, use a waterproof envelope to prevent the document from getting damaged while in transit. Having said that, things do get lost in the mail, and we advise that you don’t use this mode of communication.

Email Cover Letter

If you ask us, this is the best method of making sure your cover letter is read. By including the cover letter in the body of the email, you stand to catch the attention of the hiring manager from the get-go.

Keep the resume and any portfolio you’re sending as attachments, and mention these in the cover letter. A good cover letter can easily entice the hiring manager to open these documents and have a look.

Website Submissions

When you’re applying to the company website, you’re generally required to fill in a form. In this form, you’re already going to include most of the details that you’d mention in your resume.

As part of this form, you may have a text area to write your cover letter. If that’s the case, take care to format the letter carefully, as it may look different on another computer screen.

If there’s the option, we recommend uploading a resume and cover letter in pdf format. This gives you greater control over what you’ve written and how you’re representing it in the document.

Final Words

A quality paper writing service can help you with architecture cover letters and various other documents. So, if you’re thinking, “I wish i could get someone to write my essay,” we suggest that you bank on the experts.

An architecture cover letter should be an engaging, informative, and attention-grabbing piece that impresses the employer. After all, it’s a marketing document, so don’t be afraid to seek help from the experts.

However, if you decide to write it yourself, don’t stray from the above guidelines, and maintain a professional tone throughout the document. Be respectful, yet assertive and confident. Striking the right balance can be challenging, but you can do it with a bit of practice.

That’s all for now, till next time!