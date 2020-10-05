Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you are getting your windows replaced, you might need to consider switching from single or double to triple glazing. Let us tell you why.

Most homeowners strive to be as energy-efficient as they can. It not only leads to a more sustainable future but also reduces costs. If double glazed windows are a better choice than single-pane ones, then surely, triple glazed should be the next best option?

In reality, it’s not that simple. There are various other factors to consider when you opt for triple glazed windows. In this comprehensive guide, we will tell you all the advantages as well as disadvantages of them so that you can make an informed choice.

So, without further ado, let’s get to the deets, shall we?

Related Articles

15 Types of Windows Shades

27 Unique Types of Windows for Your Future Home

When is The Right Time to Replace My Windows?

Should You Get Triple Glaze Windows?

Things To Consider Before Getting Triple Glaze Windows

As straightforward as it sounds – triple glazed windows are those windows that have three panes of glass, instead of the standard one pane or two-pane. There are several advantages of opting for triple glazing. However, as with most other things, there are also a number of disadvantages.

To begin with, here are some of the reasons why you should consider getting triple-glazed windows:

Energy Efficiency

If you have already made the switch from single glazed to double glazed windows, then one of the main reasons would be energy efficiency. Hence, it makes sense to assume that triple glazed windows are even more energy-efficient.

Whether you live in a cold climate or a hot, humid one, most of the household’s energy is lost via the windows. In order to maximize the insulation of your home, triple glazing your windows is a great option.

FAQ | How Can You Measure The Energy Efficiency Of A Household?

Energy Efficiency can be measured in 3 ways:

a. U-Value

The U-Value is used to measure the amount of heat loss from your home. It is calculated by taking into account the heat lost through the glass, frames, and the spaces between the panes. A quarter of your household heat is lost from your windows. By opting for energy-efficient windows, you can reduce this heat loss.

b. Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC)

This measures the amount of heat that is transmitted and absorbed by the windows. It subsequently measures the amount of solar heat that is released inward into your home.

c. Visible Transmittance (VT)

This refers to the amount of light that passes through the glazing of your window. The larger the number of VT, the more light enters, and vice versa.

In all three cases, opting for triple glazing enhances the energy-efficiency rating of your windows. The glazing offers more insulation, reducing the amount of heat passing in and out of your windows. Moreover, it helps you save energy and reduce costs as well.

Typically, the spaces between the three window panes are filled with some sort of inert gas, such as krypton or argon. This feature helps to keep the warm air inside your home, keeping it cozy and comfortable.

Cost Efficiency

Whether you are moving into a new home or looking to make renovations in your current one, it makes sense to have a budget in mind. Of course, while you wish to purchase only the best quality materials for your home, you might not want to spend lavishly.

As expected, triple glazing would be a more expensive option than others due to the added manufacturing costs and material costs.

That being said, if you are looking to optimize the energy efficiency and comfort of your home, opting for triple glazing would be your best option. While you might not find a direct cost-benefit or cost return, you will notice reduced energy bills in the long-run.

Noise Reduction & Acoustic Performance

For those who have already installed double glazed windows in their homes, you can achieve an acoustic performance in the range of Rw32. However, with triple glazing, you can improve the acoustics into the low 40s, which is a significant difference.

If you live on a noisy, busy road that interrupts your sleep at night and disturbs you throughout the day, replacing your windows can solve this issue to an extent.

FAQ | How Does Triple Glazing Reduce Noise?

Triple glazing windows can help you achieve superior noise reduction, depending on certain factors. Here are some essential things you need to know:

a. Thickness Of The Glass

Depending on the thickness of each glass, the noise reduction levels vary. If you want to optimize noise reduction levels, you can opt for varying thickness of the three panes (asymmetrical glazing). It would be best if you opted for a 33% difference in thickness between the glasses for the best results.

b. Size Of The Gap Between The Glasses

Each of the three windows is placed with a specific gap between them. The larger this gap, the more noise reduction you will have. If you are looking to significantly reduce outside noise from coming in (or vice versa), you should opt for larger gaps between the window panes.

c. Trickle Ventilators

Finally, if you still experience some noise transmission that you wish to eliminate, you can opt for trickle ventilators. These will effectively reduce any remaining noises that may be transferred between the outside and your home.

Reduced Cold Patches

When there is a significant difference between the U-Value of your walls or floors and that of your windows, cold patches start to occur all over your home. These patches occur as a result of excess moisture in the air around your home coming in contact with any cold surface. When this happens, water is created due to condensation.

Let’s say the walls of your home have a U-Value of 0.3. To balance this out and not create cold patches, your windows need to have a U-Value of approximately 0.3 or more.

Triple glazed windows have a U-Value of 0.6 to 1.8, depending on various factors. This creates a balance, thus reducing condensation and cold patches in your home.

Long-term condensation around your house can lead to a multitude of problems and even permanent damage. Fixing these damages will cost you a lot. Preventive measures are always better, like opting for triple glazing.

Filtering Out UV Rays

As we already know, UV rays are harmful. They are not only dangerous for us, but they also damage our furniture in the long run.

Most standard triple glazed windows come with excellent UV protection, reducing the amount entering your home.

Low Emissivity

When narrowing down your options for triple glazed windows, you can opt for low emissivity glass. This additional coating helps trap the heat in your home during winters, thus creating a warmer and more cozy environment in your home.

Furthermore, the same coating does not allow the summer heat from entering your home, thus overheating the interiors. However, it also does not allow the heat which is already inside your home to escape – unless you let the heat out by some mechanism.

The Disadvantages of Triple Glazing

Now that you know the advantages of opting for triple pane windows, there are a few disadvantages you need to as well. They are as follows:

It Can Be More Costly

As we already mentioned, triple glazed windows will cost you more than the standard single glazed or double glazed windows. This is due to the fact that the cost of materials and the cost of manufacturing is higher.

Fortunately, there are several options that you can choose from, whether you would prefer a budget option or something more expensive and luxurious.

They Are Heavier

Due to the additional materials used, triple glazed windows are heavier than their counterparts. The substantial weight may damage your walls if the windows do not have adequate support. Moreover, it is essential for the windows to be installed correctly; otherwise their performance is heavily compromised.

Note

Opting for high-quality triple glazed windows will reduce the issue of heavier glasses. These window panes are specially engineered to hold additional weight without compromising their quality or performance. Moreover, you should opt for windows which have higher year warranty coverage, just to be safe.

Excessive Heat During Summers

If you live somewhere where you experience cold climates, you will love the additional heat and insulation provided by triple-glazed windows. However, for those who experience hot, humid summers, triple glazing could pose slight problems during this season.

As triple-pane windows typically trap heat inside the home and reduce its loss, there is a high chance of homeowners experiencing excessive heat during these months.

Furthermore, excessive heat and UV rays may damage the furniture of your home. It is essential to add a layer of protection on such furniture, reducing or even eliminating sun damage.

Excess Light And Brightness

Another disadvantage of opting for triple glazed windows is that any south-facing rooms will experience high amounts of light and brightness all year round. Of course, it is always an option to purchase thick, strategically placed curtains to reduce this brightness.

Fortunately, it isn’t all bad news. Most manufacturers already know about these issues, thus, providing you with varying levels of glass options for your triple glazed windows. There are several options to mitigate these issues, from asymmetrical glazing to adding or reducing the gap between your panes.

Does Triple Glazing Add Value To Your Home?

Global warming has become a prominent issue, and thankfully, more homeowners are making conscious decisions to be more environmentally aware and choose sustainable options. In these times, the pressure to be as environmentally conscious as possible is rising.

While double glazed windows are a good choice, they are not enough. Opting for triple-glazed windows will not only make your home more sustainable but will also add value to your home in the long-run. Moreover, it also increases your home’s resale value if you ever think about selling and moving somewhere else.

Is It Worth Getting Triple Glazed Windows?

Well, this depends on where you are living. If you live in a cold climate where you need to be as energy-efficient as possible, it makes complete sense to opt for triple glazed windows. However, for hot and humid climates, triple glazing might make your home heat up excessively.

Also, keep in mind that, along with switching to triple glazing, you need to insulate your windows as well. This can amount to high added costs, which might not be economical for all homeowners.

Final Words

At the end of the day, whether you opt for triple glazed windows or not depends on your requirements. However, for environment-conscious people who wish to save on energy bills, triple glazing may be the perfect option.

Remember that even though triple glazing comes with an initial added cost, the benefits you will enjoy are long-lasting. It is essential to find the right builders who can guide you through the best options for your home.

That being said, we hope our comprehensive guide was helpful. Make sure you research well and go through your options first, before narrowing down on what kind of triple glazing you want to choose.

Good luck, and take care!