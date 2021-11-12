18 Best Ways To Make Your Home Eco-Friendly

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Eco-friendly and sustainable houses have become the need of the hour, so why not make your home eco-friendly too?

As the world is changing around us, people are growing more aware of the importance of sustainable living. While some people opt for eco-friendly recycling methods, green alternatives to everyday activities, and lifestyle changes, it may be time to start thinking about building an eco-friendly home.

So, if you have been thinking about making the “green change” but aren’t sure where to start, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we will tell you all about how to make your home eco-friendly.

So, let’s get started!

Ways To Make Your Home Eco-Friendly

Install Energy-Efficient Lights

Did you know that most incandescent light bulbs emit energy and heat, making them an unsustainable option in the long run? Well, with the introduction of energy-efficient lights, you don’t need to worry about this anymore.

Installing energy-efficient lights into your home can help you save up to 75% less energy. Moreover, these lights are made to last longer, so you won’t need to replace them as often. It is not only a sustainable solution but also one that helps save you more money.

Install A Smart Meter

A smart meter is essentially a device that can record essential information related to the electricity consumption of your home. It efficiently records power, voltage levels, and other associated factors.

Moreover, you can program this device to turn on and off automatically at specific hours of the day. This ensures that you get the benefits of your electrical appliances without overusing them and causing wastage. Also, it is a boon for forgetful individuals who don’t remember to turn off their electrical appliances after each use.

Insulating Your Home Efficiently

Most homeowners aren’t aware of how much money they waste on heating their homes during the winter months. The primary reason behind this is that most of the heat naturally dissipates from the walls, windows, ceilings, and even the floors of your home.

However, properly insulating your home can prevent the dissipation of heat, thereby reducing your energy consumption. You can do this by opting for double-glazed walls, windows, and roofs. Of course, there are plenty of other home insulation methods you can look into.

Install Solar Panels

The sun is a natural, undying source of unlimited solar energy. So, why not use it to power the electrical appliances of your home?

Opt for solar panels on and around your house to efficiently make use of natural sunlight. This is not only sustainable and eco-friendly but will also help you save money on electricity bills.

Opt For Local House Repairs

Whenever you need a home repair or renovation done, do you opt for expensive, professional services? Well, a lot of homeowners aren’t aware of the fact that their local repairmen are capable of extremely professional handiwork.

This time, when you consider getting a home repair, call the local repairman around the corner. It’s an excellent way to make use of local services and save a few bucks along the way.

Consider Double-Glazing Your Home

We admit it – when the concept of double-glazing first came out, it completely ruined the aesthetics of most homes. However, modern innovation has helped us develop double-glazed windows and roofs that are not only energy-efficient but also look attractive.

Water-Based Vs. Oil-Based Paints

Without knowing it, most homeowners opt for oil-based paints for decorating their homes as they are more readily available and might be a cheaper option. However, the next time you consider repainting your home, opt for water-based paints.

Not only do these paints contain natural pigments, but they’re eco-friendly. Also, you get a wider variety of colors with water-based paints.

Choose Wooden Window Frames

Did you know that wooden window frames are an eco-friendly alternative to aluminum or other materials? In fact, wooden window frames can look extremely aesthetic and can last for years if looked after properly.

Underfloor Heating Can Be A Boon

Although heaters and radiators do the job of heating your home pretty well, opting for underfloor heating can be a better approach. It helps you save money but is also the perfect, minimalistic approach to heating your home without messy wires and machines.

While underfloor heating is easier to install into new homes, you can always integrate it into your current home with the help of a good planner. Without the help of a good planner, you may end up damaging the current flooring of your home.

Engineered wood flooring is arguably the most sustainable option as the planks utilise a lot less tree per plank compared to other types of flooring thus being more sustainable, a natural product from a renewable product. It goes without saying that while hardwood floors are not recommended for underfloor heating, engineered wooden floors work brillianty, bringing warmth at your feet.

Green Cleaning

The amount of chemicals, fumes, and toxic ingredients used in home cleaners are shocking. However, you can choose to switch to green cleaning by opting for natural cleaning alternatives.

Either create homemade cleaning solutions made with ingredients like baking soda, vinegar, and lime or opt for green cleaning products from market shelves. Either way, the environment will thank you for it!

How About Recycled Furniture?

When you think of buying new furniture for your home, the idea of going to a big furniture shop might be exciting. However, consider opting for recycled furniture instead.

Modern designers can design beautiful new furniture made of old, recycled wood that is both eco-friendly and cost-effective. What’s more, they are made to look completely brand new, so you don’t have to settle for old-looking furniture.

Eco-Friendly Kettles

Love drinking hot coffee or tea throughout the day? Most people boil excess water to make their daily beverages, which not only wastes time and water but also electricity.

Invest in an eco-friendly kettle that uses less energy, boils water faster, and also reduces wastage – all for an eco-friendly new you!

Regular Servicing Of Your Boilers

Sure, most modern boilers are incredibly energy-efficient and hardly give trouble. However, whether you have an old boiler at home or a modern one, opting for regular servicing can help increase its lifespan and enable it to perform optimally.

Cook Smart

Most people end up wasting precious resources during cooking without realizing it. In contrast, you can opt for smart cooking devices like a halogen oven and an eco-friendly kettle. Also, make it a point to be conscious in the kitchen.

Reduce unnecessary wastage of electrical appliances, and remember to turn them off when you aren’t using them. Furthermore, keep an eye on boiling water and wasteful expenditure of gas while cooking.

Get Thick Curtains

Opting for thicker curtains can have multiple benefits. Not only can you keep the warm or cool air in your room during the winter and summer months, but it also blocks out sunlight and helps the room stay cooler during summers.

While having thin, decorative curtains might seem more aesthetic, there are plenty of beautiful thick curtain options as well.

Low-Flow Shower Heads

Sure, everyone loves a warm or cold shower to start their day. However, if you like spending time in the shower and are aware of how much water you waste, consider opting for a low-flow shower head.

That being said, it helps to be mindful of the amount of time you spend in the shower, as it leads to unnecessary wastage of water and electricity (if you’re using a water heater).

Composting Food Waste

What do you generally do with the food waste coming out of your kitchen daily? Throw it in the bin, right? Well, how about composting your food waste and scraps instead? You can use this compost in your garden, thus eliminating wastage and choosing a greener way of living.

Use Natural Water

Since we already talked about using natural sunlight at home, how about using natural water as well? If you live in an area that experiences rainfall, consider harvesting the water and using it at home. You can collect it in pots and pans or install a rainwater harvesting system to make the collection more efficient.

Final Words

So, are you thinking about switching to a more eco-friendly home? We have provided you with some of the best and easiest solutions to do so.

Be sure to check out other eco-friendly homes and get inspired by the innovative ideas. Furthermore, if you have any other ideas that you would like to share with us, please leave a comment below and let us know.

That’s all we have for you today. We hope you enjoyed reading this as much as we enjoyed penning it down for you. Take care, stay safe, and let us all work towards building a greener, happier home, and earth.

Until next time, bye!

