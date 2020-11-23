Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A bucket of inspiration arrived on our door step, it contains pieces of great creativity from a variety of fields, with different uses, all with one thing in common: they’re small.

Yes.

Small scale architecture, at it’s best.

In an extraordinary exploration pursuit, the book presents slowly, briefly, great ideas and the thought process behind them, it expresses the intention of the space, the journey of the creative.

Pavilions. Shelters. Backyard studios. Outdoor toilets. Playgrounds and play structures. Treehouses. Phone booths. Chapels. Meditation spaces. Cabins. Bus stops. Information stations. Mountain huts. Installations. Pods for private sleeping in public spaces. Mobile offices in trailers. Food trucks. Enclosures for reading in libraries. Floating rooms set adrift in lakes. Stage sets. Pedestrian footbridges. Shading canopies. Viewing platforms.

Even the smallest projects can contain big ideas. Sometimes these ideas, such as new explorations in materials and form, can have significant influences on the practice of architecture. ARCHHIVE Issue No 2: What is Small-Scale Architecture? connects architects, startups, investors, entrepreneurs, and companies designing small spaces that enrich lives.

