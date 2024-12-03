90 Houhaihui Pop-up Store / Ruhaus Studio

Architects: Ruhaus Studio

Area: 170 m²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Sanif

Lead Architects: Yiru Wang, Dandan Zhu

Design Team: Yiru Wang, Dandan Zhu, An Li

Consultants: Se Du

Collaborators: Mr. Xie from Se Du

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

The 90 Houhaihui Pop-up Store, designed by Ruhaus Studio, is an innovative space for 90, a cultural platform focused on creativity and life. The design confines “chaotic uncertainty” within defined boxes while transforming pathways into active exhibition lines, dividing the site into five clusters. Contrasting interiors and exteriors create unique experiences, with pathways mimicking streets and alleys for sensory engagement. Bamboo scaffolding, inspired by Hong Kong construction, unifies the visual system and reuses materials like wooden boards from past projects to reduce costs and waste. Completed in seven days, the project reflects Ruhaus Studio’s Nomadic Series, a sustainable design approach promoting adaptive reuse, collaboration, and new consumption models.

90 is a self-media platform dedicated to culture, life, and creativity. It focuses on curating high-quality content and delivering rich offline experiences for those seeking to connect with intriguing individuals.

Settlements—Traditional shops usually require a large, cohesive display space with ancillary functions and surrounding pathways. However, due to the unique nature of this project and its representation of a “chaotic” state, the design approach was reversed. The “chaotic uncertainty” was confined within several defined boxes, while the pathways became the active exhibition lines. Through the insertion and twisting of spaces, the expansive site was divided into five smaller exhibition areas, forming distinct settlement clusters.

Instant Moment—The contrast between two distinct internal and external spatial environments creates a unique experience. Regularly changing spatial elements generate diverse atmospheres, transforming them into memorable moments. Controlled gaps between the settlements establish “roaming paths,” evoking the familiar sensation of wandering through streets and alleys. At the intersections of these paths, sensory encounters and unexpected surprises are created for individuals navigating the space.

Bamboo Scaffold—The design utilizes bamboo scaffolding, commonly seen on Hong Kong construction sites, to construct the entire spatial and display system. This approach unifies the visual language with consistent elements while harmonizing the variations between the different brand boxes under a cohesive visual concept.

Reutilization—The design maximizes the use of existing equipment and facilities by creating new visual experiences through material replacement and the addition of new installations. This strategy reduces construction and material costs while eliminating time loss from demolition and waste removal. For example, black wooden boards from the Oasiz ShenYe pop-up store were repurposed as shelves for the new bamboo scaffolding.

Efficient Setup—Leveraging the refined and streamlined implementation processes developed through the Nomadic Series projects, the complete site replacement and prop setup were accomplished within seven days.

About Nomad Series—The Nomadic Series is a design language developed by Ruhaus Studio in response to the decline of consumerism, representing a key direction the studio aims to continue promoting. The approach involves conducting research and development in advance and collaborating closely with brands to ensure design accuracy and efficient use of time. By refining design procedures, the series achieves a balance between quality and construction costs. Ruhaus Studio views design not as a tool for creating commercial value or competing in trends but as a vital element of social change. Sustainable design, in this context, extends beyond the product itself to include new consumption patterns. The series strives to achieve sustainable circulation across all aspects, aligning with Ruhaus Studio’s ongoing commitment to learning and progress.

Address: Floor B1, Houhaihui, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China

