Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure / Bambutec Design

Architects: Bambutec Design

Area: 200 m²

Year: 2014

Photographs: Juan Dias

Manufacturers: Alpargatas Night & Day, Takê Cortinas

Client: PUC-Rio

Team: Mario Seixas, João Bina, Patrick Stoffel, José Luiz Mendes Ripper, Luís Eustáquio Moreira, Khosrow Ghavami, Selma Fraiman, Bruno Lopes Lima

City: Gávea

Country: Brazil

The Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure by Bambutec Design is a mobile 200 m² free-form roof on the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro campus. Built on an inclined site near the Rainha River, it uses a foundation by Carlos Pingarrilho and features a hybrid bamboo structure of self-stressed bending beams and tensile pantographic grids, creating double-curved, load-resistant surfaces. Supported by six bipod pylons anchored with concrete, the design includes gridshell modules spaced 0.5 meters apart for ventilation and acoustics, with pre-stressed acrylic membranes for sun and rain protection. Inspired by vertebrate mobility, its prefabricated lightweight modules (1.4 tons total) were assembled in 25 days without heavy equipment. Fully reversible, the structure has hosted events and leisure activities since 2014, funded by FAPERJ.

The Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure is a mobile free-form roof measuring 17 x 12 meters, covering a total area of 200 m². Situated on the banks of the Rainha River on an inclined site in a tropical climate, it is located within the green campus of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The bamboo structure was built on a foundation originally designed by architect Carlos Pingarrilho. Its structural design was developed through a form-finding process that combined physical scale models with computational modeling in a collaborative approach.

The roof features a textile hybrid bamboo structure composed of self-stressed active bending beams and tensile pantographic grids, creating double-curved surfaces that prevent buckling of the structural elements. These components were designed to withstand external loads up to the elastic strain limit of the beams, resulting in a stable, load-bearing system. The structure was assembled using bipod pylons and exhibits self-supporting behavior. Six touch-down pylons, secured with reinforced concrete anchors, stabilize the structure and protect it from direct exposure to soil moisture.

Gridshell modules were arranged discontinuously in overlapping steps spaced 0.5 meters apart, enabling air circulation and natural lighting. The modular space frames feature durable forms that also enhance natural acoustics. Concave surfaces effectively capture and distribute sound within the space. The roof incorporates pre-stressed acrylic membranes for protection against sun and rain. Drawing inspiration from natural forms, the design includes textile flexible connections that enable mobility and deployability of the structural elements. The deployable modules exhibit kinetic properties akin to those found in vertebrate anatomy. Flexible joints made from polyester ropes and biocomposites were engineered to minimize mechanical stresses on the structural members, eliminating torsion stresses.

The structure was completed in just 25 working days, utilizing innovative techniques and an engineering design focused on minimizing environmental impact. Mobile prefabricated modules, pantographic grids, textile membranes, and a mobile lifting device were developed for the process. Assembly required no cranes or heavy equipment, ensuring simplicity and efficiency. The structure is fully reversible and weighs only 1.4 tons, equivalent to 7 kgf/m², forming a bio-based ultra-lightweight system. Its combination of lightness and strength rivals that of modern composite structures made from advanced polymers. Since its inauguration in 2014, the Bamboo Amphitheater Space Structure has been used for events, shows, and lectures, while also serving as a space for leisure, relaxation, and reading for students and university staff. The project was financially supported by the Fundação Carlos Chagas Filho de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (FAPERJ).

Address: Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), Rua Marquês de São Vicente, 225, Gávea, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, 22451-045, Brazil

