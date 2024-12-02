Bamboo Long House Restaurant / BambuBuild

Architects: BambuBuild

Area: 615 m²

Year: 2017

Photographs: Quang Tran

Manufacturers: Bambubuild

Lead Architects: Tran Ba Tiep

City: Đồng Hới

Country: Vietnam

The Bamboo Long House Restaurant by BambuBuild, located by a river in central Vietnam, features a boat-shaped roof made from locally sourced forking fern. The open design harmonizes with nature, with a simple bamboo structure joined by bamboo bolts and polyester rope. Prefabricated bamboo frames, spanning 7 meters with a 3-meter cantilevered roof, create semi-outdoor spaces and a rhythmic interior at 2-meter intervals. The design follows bamboo preservation principles, with wide overhangs, elevated elements, and good ventilation to protect against moisture, fungi, and insects while ensuring easy damage detection.

Located alongside a river in central Vietnam, the Bamboo Long House Restaurant is distinguished by its large, boat-shaped roof, covered with forking fern, a locally favored material for roofing. The building employs an open architectural design that seamlessly integrates with its natural surroundings. Its main structure is constructed in a straightforward manner, leveraging the inherent properties of bamboo.

The mainframe structure is composed of bamboo, assembled using bamboo bolts and polyester rope lashing. All modular frames were prefabricated on the ground prior to erection, ensuring precision and enabling rapid, efficient construction. The bamboo frames span approximately 7 meters, with a cantilevered roof extending 3 meters, creating semi-outdoor spaces that transition between the interior and exterior.

The bamboo frames are arranged along the length of the building with a spacing of 2 meters between each frame, creating a rhythmic interior spatial pattern. The Bamboo Long House Restaurant adheres to essential design principles for bamboo construction, ensuring durability and protection from moisture, fungi, insects, and worms. These principles include keeping bamboo under a roof and elevated above ground or water contact, maintaining open spaces with proper ventilation to keep the bamboo dry, incorporating a wide overhanging roof for added protection, and ensuring the structure remains visible for easy detection of damage, fungal growth, or insect activity.

Project Gallery

Project Location

Address: Đồng Hới City, Quang Binh Province, Vietnam

