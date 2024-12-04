Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects

Architects: VTN Architects

Area: 290 m²

Year: 2018

Photographs: Inexhibit, Francesco Galli

Bamboo Construction Leader: VTN Architects

Engineering: Ergodomus

Principals: Vo Trong Nghia, Nguyen Tat Dat

Architect-in-Charge: To Quang Cam, Thomas Boerendonk

City: Venice

Country: Italy

Bamboo Stalactite by VTN Architects is an inclusive Freespace designed for community use, emphasizing simplicity and low-cost production. Constructed entirely from bamboo in just 25 days by a small team, the pavilion connects with nature through its integration of sunlight, wind, and the sea, becoming a notable landmark despite its size. Comprising 11 modular units formed by two hyperbolic shell structures, its prefabricated beams enabled quick assembly. Adaptable and transportable, Bamboo Stalactite can be replicated in urban or rural settings as a museum installation, school pavilion, or open public space, embodying limitless potential for shared use.

Bamboo Stalactite serves as a Freespace, a community area intended to be shared equally by all. It is open and accessible to everyone. Reflecting its communal purpose, Freespace is designed to be easy to construct, characterized by a simple structure and low production costs.

In this space, bamboo is used as the sole construction material. Structurally, bamboo’s distinctive flexibility enabled this project to be realized with limited resources, including 8 Vietnamese workers supported by Vietnamese and Italian architects and students, completing the pavilion in just 25 days. Beyond its structural adaptability, bamboo fosters a strong connection to the beauty of nature—embracing sunlight, wind, and the sea. This natural harmony allows the bamboo pavilion to stand out as a city landmark, even with its modest size.

The pavilion consists of 11 modules, each formed by combining two hyperbolic shell structures. The structural beams were pre-fabricated in Vietnam to facilitate assembly.

As a community space, this structure can be replicated in Venice or other urban and rural settings. Its transportable design allows it to serve as a museum installation, a school pavilion, or an open, freely accessible space in the countryside.

Its potential knows no bounds, with a focus on providing inclusive and unrestricted versatility within the space

Project Gallery

© Inexhibit © Inexhibit © Inexhibit © Francesco Galli © Inexhibit © Francesco Galli © Inexhibit © Inexhibit © Francesco Galli © Inexhibit © Inexhibit © Inexhibit © Francesco Galli © Inexhibit

Project Location

Address: Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Veneto, Italy

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.