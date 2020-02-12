50 Basement Bar Ideas To Rock Right Now

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you fed up with your basement becoming a storehouse for unused junk? It’s time you did something about it.

What most of us fail to realize is that basements can be so much more. With the right blend of creativity and initiative, any dreary basement can be turned into a bar that becomes the life of the party.

With that end in mind, today we are going to let you in on the top fifty ideas that you can use to turn your basement into a bar. This way, your once neglected basement becomes a corner of vibrant activity, and you get to gather the envy of the neighbors.

So without further ado, let’s dip in.

Basement Bar Ideas

Themed Bars

In this section, we are going to disclose some stellar thematic ideas that you can apply to convert your basement into a convenient watering hole. Some of the themes are DIY, some require professional help, but all are sure to appeal to your tastes.

Here are some top ideas to explore.

The Man Cave

A “man cave” is a must for the man of the house, and this decor just proves it. The entire design gives off a comfy and cozy vibe, with strategic illumination and furniture to match. But the highlight has to be the stone countertop of the bar, ready to begin serving the drink whenever you need it to.

The Vintage Look

If you are going for the vintage look, then you can take inspiration from this setup. The wet bar has a laid back vibe that is sure to attract anyone stepping into the room. Complete with a pool table and comfortable decor, this design has an old-world feel that is just irresistible. Be sure that you get a foldable pool table, though; otherwise, you might have trouble getting it down the basement stairs.

The Garage Design

Nothing looks cooler than a basement bar that resembles a garage. Just take one look at the design above, and you’re sure to fall in love. The corrugated metal sidings and flat, clinical designs are sure to convert your basement into a genuinely industrial bar. And if that’s not enough, just add a vintage jukebox and take the experience to a whole new level.

The DIY Look

For those of you who like to get your hands dirty, this simple design is one that can be easily recreated no matter how small your basement area is. The wooden flooring, a minimal bar, and some out-of-the-ordinary wall decor are all you need to convert your basement into an alluring hang-out zone. Add to this some metal stools, and you are good to go.

Set In Stone

If you are fond of stone designs, then the above theme is sure to appeal to you. The wet bar showcases brilliant stonework, and the green on the bar is a nice touch. The raised chair only adds to the appeal of the design. Overall, this decor makes you feel as if you’ve walked into your favorite downtown haunt, only downstairs.

The Simple Theme

Simple, clean, and themed in black and red, the above design speaks volumes about your aesthetic sense without the loudness and the thunder. The stone backsplash lends a spot of variety to the decor, while the wooden seats are just the right height. Plus, the red-themed pool table is immensely inviting.

The Farmhouse Look

Just imagine, a farmhouse themed bar in the comfort of your basement…isn’t that something to aspire for? Just have a look at this neat little bar inspired by a farmhouse setting. The gear-and-spoke-wheel wall cabinet for storing the liquor is just brilliant, and the stone wall setting provides a nice touch. However, the center of attraction remains the beer-cask tap, which makes for the center of attraction.

The Traditional Theme

We positively adore the neat little bar idea that the above image portrays. Traditional, compact, and with the possibility of fitting into basements that are not very open, this stone flanked bar is just right. The darker wooden cabinets provide a touch of class, and the open fronts capture the essence of the setting.

The Home Pub Theme

Bringing that pub-like feel to your home basement is not very easy, but the above setting makes it seem effortless! With sheer brick walls and hanging lights, this is one theme that we definitely recommend. The low stools give the environment a friendly vibe, and the casual table-by-the-wall look sends a positive message to anyone entering this area.

The Well Lighted Theme

Basements are traditionally known to be dark and claustrophobic places, but the above design simply turns this idea on its head. The open spacing of the furniture creates more available space, and the cream-colored cabinets balance the dark stone settings wonderfully. The close-walled lighting provides ample illumination, and the bar on the right is just right. Overall this theme provides for a brilliant change from the cramped basement bar style you typically find.

The Curved Style

We’ve explored a lot of straight bars till now. This curved option is a welcome change from the mundane monotony of the straight and narrow. The arched bartop in marble speaks volumes about the excellent taste of the owners, and the dark wooden cabinets and stoned walls combine to create a pleasing aesthetic. And to top it all off, the regal chairs lend a touch of unmistakable royalty to the setting.

The Minimalist Theme

The cleanest styles always come from contemporary spaces, and the above design proves it beautifully. The sharp lines and minimalistic decor create an area that is functional, polish, as well as stylishly elegant. The clouded bar-cabinet and sharp-edged design of the bartop create a throwback blend, and the wall-TV is just the right touch to create a homely feel.

The Neon Theme

The above is yet another excellent example of how you can spruce up your mundane basement and add a touch of neon fun. By sectioning it off in this way, you can make it feel more important than the rest of your basement space. The stone walkway to the wine cellar is a brilliant touch, and wooden cabinets and neon LED signs create that Vegas feeling you’re sure to enjoy.

The All-Wood Theme

If there’s one thing that never goes out of fashion, then it’s wood. And the above theme displays this with ample effect. The simple, clean design almost speaks to you, and the deep colored, rich cabinets with ample storage and a wet bar create the best entertainment area that your house can offer. Further, the personalized wall hangings are nice touches that make this space seem your own.

Quirky Ideas

In this section, we are going to explore some slightly quirky add-ons that you can incorporate in your basement bar. These ideas are not only out-of-the-way but will also appeal to any friends or family who come to visit.

Wall Bottle Opener

Bottle openers are not only a quirk in a bar but also a genuine necessity. But instead of having to pass around the piece of metal, just mount a bottle opener on any convenient wall. You can always get ready-made wall-mounted bottle openers from the market, but the above style can also be recreated in a DIY project. Just sand and color a piece of wood, add a custom image or a map and attach a bottle opener to complete things. The next time, your guests can help themselves!

Warm Wood With Whites

We just love the way the above design shows off the woodsy whites. The white subway tiles add an urban feel to the bar area, and the colorful bottles of liquor provide that much-needed splash of color. We also adore the way the entire arrangement changes the very look of the basement. Anyone walking down those stairs will have a hard time leaving. Finally, the industrial look of the chairs, along with the wood bartop completes the ensemble to perfection.

Custom Cabinets

Just take a look at the neatness of the above! The wall cabinets hold the glassware and display them at the same time, while the custom drawers are perfect for keeping the liquor bottles. The designers here know their stuff, and the drawer is customized to hold the bottles upright. The drawer even has adjustable dividers that keep the bottles from tipping over, and the white wood design simply exudes aristocracy. We like it all.

Booth Style Seating Arrangement

As far as quirky goes, this is one of the best ideas. Whoever thought of adding booth-style seating arrangements to this otherwise typical basement bar has plans. This one simple feature changes the entire feel of the bar, taking it from a quaint basement novelty to a place where you can chill out with your gang.

The Corner Bar

Not all basements are equally spacious, and your basement might not have the requisite space for a full-sized bar. But not to worry, just take inspiration from the above arrangement. The white wall shelves are a nice touch, and the dark-stained plank countertop adds to the glamor of this quaint homemade bar. The classically simple cabinetry is just right for holding the liquor bottles, and the potted plants add a dollop of color to the arrangement for sprucing things up.

Innovative Lighting

Nobody likes a dark corner, and your guests won’t either. So making sure that your basement bar is well-lit is of utmost importance. Take inspiration from the above, and arrange for under-shelf lighting for that illuminated look. There are multiple ways to incorporate undermount lighting into a basement bar. If you want a permanent arrangement, then you can go ahead and hardwire the lighting under the shelves. On the other hand, for a more straightforward solution, you can go ahead and use sticky lights to the same effect. Whichever you choose, ensure it ultimately results in a well-lit bar.

Kitchen Theme

We thought about putting this in the themed bar section, but the sheer quirkiness of the design is something that we just could not overlook. With a long cabinet and open shelves, this looks more like a kitchen space than a bar. But we’re not complaining! The coffee-themed back wall is an excellent addition to the area and gives a nice contrast to the metallic gray cabinets. Finally, the stainless steel bartop is an excellent addition to this already cozy basement bar.

The Arcade Arrangement

Long before there was esports, there were arcades. And a basement bar that has a convenient arcade attached to it is just right to bring back those days gone by. After all, what’s better than a spot of beer with buddies? You guessed it! A spot of beer with a dash of arcade-style gaming, and the above arrangement nails it perfectly. With well-lit neon gaming consoles and a semicircle bar just by the side, it doesn’t get better than this.

A Touch of The Rustic

No matter what you do to it, a basement is, after all, a basement, and you can’t take away the fact that it’s underground. But you can capitalize on it, as the above arrangement does. With exposed brick design and a lot of woodwork, this basement bar gives you that farmhouse feeling with a touch of the rustic. Basements tend to be naturally low on light, so the artificial illumination doesn’t hurt. And finally, the round stools give this place a wild-west feeling that we dig.

Custom Dart Board

What’s a bar without a dartboard? And the above theme takes this idea to perfection. The classic wooden dartboard is perfect for a basement and goes really well with the wall colors. But what caught our fancy was the wall-surround fashioned out of wine corks. This not only protects the bar walls from getting dinged by the darts but also lends a great, wine-based theme to the entire arrangement.

Set In Stone

Stone gives off a chicly rustic vibe that is warm as well as inviting. In the above arrangement, the lighter-toned stone on the bar-wall and island merges the entire setup rather well with the illuminated basement. This gives the whole basement a luxurious feeling that is just irresistible.

A Custom Bar Sign

There is nothing that speaks ‘Bar’ than a custom-made bar sign with lights. In the above design, we see a ready-made ‘Bar’ sign with bright lights included. The chunky lettering and the exposed mini-bulbs give off a vintage vibe. However, we feel that the best way to go with this one would be to follow a good online tutorial and create a Bar sign of your own. This way, you can customize every aspect of the sign, such as the lettering style, lighting, color, and even the message that you want to send across.

The Lean Bartop

For basements that are already cramped, you might not have enough space to include a full bar with all the bells-and-whistles. In that case, take inspiration from the above ensemble and go for the leanest look that your basement can muster.

As is evident here, wood takes the spotlight in this basement bar idea, with plank cabinets and custom wall shelves making an excellent arrangement for holding the glassware. The stools are cleverly shifted to the side to extend the bar area in length. Further, the dark hexagonal wall design and deep browns of the wood lend contrast to the white of the walls.

The Cafe-Bar Combo

What’s better than a basement bar? A basement bar with a cafe attached to it! With this idea, you can successfully convert your basement bar into a cool cafe combo that serves equally well for all varieties of crowds. As is clear from the above picture, the wall sconces provide plenty of lighting, while the custom decorated walls certainly drive the ‘cafe’ concept home. And the confectionaries add a bit of color to the mix.

The White-Out Design

Who says white doesn’t look cool! One glance at the above all-white ensemble, and you’d have to agree that this is one of the coolest basement bar ideas ever. The mosaic bartop has a lean look, and the white wall cabinets display the glassware to great effect. Add to that the ivory-white chairs, and you’ve got a basement bar that is chic as well as inviting.

The Foldable Bar

Although our design features a foldable kitchenette, the entire idea can be applied to a basement bar as well. The stylish armoire effortlessly converts into a bar whenever you want it to, and doesn’t encroach upon that much-needed basement space as well. This gives you the full functionality of a bar, with none of the usual hassles. When going with a foldable bar, choose one that matches in color with your basement walls. This way, you get the full aesthetic advantage that comes with this modular design.

The All-Black Look

We’ve already told you how to rock the all-white ensemble. Now it’s time to take a look at the all-black option. One look at the above design and you know that this bar can pull it off with grand success. The all-black cabinets and granite bartop give things the right edge, and the black sun-ray themed overhead lamp lends a definitely quirky look to the entire design. One thing to remember, though; it’s the white background that gives the required subtlety to the whole of the ensemble.

The Niche Bar

A wall recess is a perfect place to set up a bar in a jiffy, as the above design suggests. The cabinets were probably a part of the decor already, and these can be put to good use by storing the glassware. The minimalist bartop is perfect for this ensemble and can be easily incorporated according to the space available. This makes the idea simple, easy to set up, and above all, perfect for not-so-spacious basements.

Flaunt Your Collection

What’s the use of a collection unless you can flaunt it? With this design, you have the perfect excuse to put your cherished wine collection out there for all to see and envy. While regular wine-shelves will always do the job for you, it’s the custom, geometric cut of this particular shelf that sets it apart from others. And the dark wooden texture makes the entire basement seem like a real pub. What more can you ask for?

Go Retro

Spruce up your bar space by adding a bit of retro-chic, as this idea tells you. Bring back the memories of days gone past with a sun-ray mirror and decorative cushions that match the coloring of the room. And if you look closely at the image above you can see the miniature disco balls which lend a funky air to the arrangement.

The Portable Bar

In case you find that your basement is simply not meant to be converted to a bar, .don’t worry! We’ve got this perfect idea to make it work. Just get a hold of one of these trendy wine-carts and convert it into your very own portable bar in a jiffy. Make sure that the cart you choose has ample space for holding all the necessities. Also, go with a neutral color that can match any surroundings, and remember to add a hint of decoration to liven things up.

The Victorian Bar

Got an old cabinet stowed away in your basement? Time to put it to good use, as this idea suggests. A bit of DIY tweaking here and there, and you’ve got that perfect convertible bar that can serve you with style, and save a bit of space at the same time.

The Mini-Bar

Who says you have to have a full-sized bar in your basement? This simple wooden minibar offers you all the benefits of a full-sized bar, minus the hassles that come with an actual one. Sleek, compact, and stylish, this minibar is the perfect solution to all your basement space worries.

The Built-In Bar

This one might require a round of basement renovations, but it’ll undoubtedly be worth it. This idea is perfect for converting confined spaces in nooks that lend style as well as substance to your basement space. The entire setup is framed into the wall, and looks exceptionally intimate as well as inviting. Perfect for basements that don’t have a lot of free space.

The Shelf-ish Bar

Want to surprise your guests? Then this bar-shelf is just for you! Well-fitting and straightforward, it takes your basement to a whole new level of cool. The reason behind the elegance of this shelf is the way the different wood textures blend to lend a unitary feel to the entire arrangement. Though the colors are different, they don’t vary much in tone and saturation and create an air of unmistakable sophistication.

Wood-Marble-Metal Combo

Marble and wood are two materials that never fail to impress, and combining the two simply works magic. Add a dash of metal to it, and the combination becomes mindblowing. The wooden wall-fixtures and the metal utensils speak of your classy tastes and also lend a certain elegance to the surroundings. And we needn’t say much about the tried-and-tested color scheme of gray.

The Bottle-Lights

Anyone can buy decorative materials from the market, but it takes a personal touch to create something unique. Just one look at these bottle-lights, and you can tell that the person has dedicated serious time and effort into making the device. Personalized designs are bound to be different, and carry a part of your personality; this makes them all the more special.

The Metallic Backdrop

Wooden shelves are very common in bars, but a metallic backdrop makes the design special. The delicately yet cleverly balanced glassware creates an illusion of old-world charm, and the shelf-lights illuminate the area to perfection. Brilliantly executed, this is one idea you can’t afford to miss.

The Ladder-Rung Bottle Holder

This is one of those ideas that make your basement bar unique. The alternately placed metal bars serving as bottle holders lend a fire-station-like theme to your bar. Plus, they also make for a nifty way to showcase your vintage collection. Just be sure that the woodwork is strong enough to hold the weight, and you’re good to go.

The Secret Bar

This is one idea perfect for spy movie aficionados. This elegant yet surreptitious bar-behind-the-bookcase gives off secretive vibes and can be the ideal addition to your basement. Just imagine your friends looks when you slide aside your old bookcase and pull out a bottle of vintage. Pure, unadulterated spy fun!

The Theater Bar

There are very few things better than watching a game with a drink in hand, and this idea is just the perfect way to do that. Do as this industrious basement barkeep has done and install a TV on the wall. No more running up and down the stairs to fetch that drink during a show.

All Brick’d In

This is one of the difficult ones, but if you can manage to pull it off, then heads are sure to turn. The brick-lined walls of this basement bar create a bare-bones effect that gives it a purely underground feel. Plus, the wooden furniture only accentuates the rest of the decor. Overall, an excellent design to go with if you have a spacious basement with lots of legroom.

The British Feel

If you are a fan of British pubs, then you surely want to try out the above basement pub design. Inspired by UK pubs, this design faithfully recreates the look and feel of the best British watering holes. The all-wood design and muted lights lend a touch of charm to the entire setting. Perfect for spending evenings with friends and family.

The Lounge Bar

This idea is again for the spacious basements, but with a bit of ingenuity, you can apply it easily to any bar space. Adding a comfortable lounging area in the bar is the perfect way to make sure that your guests and family can take a well-deserved break after a long day. The plush sofas look inviting, and the funky bar stools lend comfort as well as class. Overall, rather an elegant design to implement if you’re looking for a basement bar with a difference.

The Foosball Bar

While you can’t go out and play soccer in the middle of a drink, a round of foosball never hurt anyone! This neat and clean basement bar design with a foosball table is perfect for those rainy nights when you don’t want to go out for a drink. Just invite the gang over, crack open those corks and let the games begin.

Black And White

We previously brought to you all-white and all-black designs. To end our list of basement bar ideas, we’ve decided to combine the two. This brilliant basement bar design contrasts the two colors vividly, and to great effect. Plus, the chandelier-style lighting lends an air of the royal to the entire arrangement. Definitely a design worth trying out.

Final Words

And with that, we’ve reached the end of our list of the fifty basement bar ideas that you can rock right now. The themes and add-ons mentioned here can be incorporated in any basement, and you can combine two or more ideas to come up with a unique design of your own. Just make sure that you match the design with your basement dimensions, and you’ve got the perfect basement bar.

So next time, don’t waste time by going out for a drink; bring the bar to your basement and let the celebrations begin.

Related Articles

9 Causes of Basement Moisture and How to Fix Them

43 Insanely Cool Basement Bar Ideas for Your Home

15 Mind-Blowing Basement Remodeling Projects to Consider

Easy Creative Bedroom Basement Ideas – Tips and Tricks

How To Transform an Old Basement Into A Chic And Functional Home Office