Bensberg Town Hall in Germany / Gottfried Böhm | Classics on Architecture Lab

Architects: Gottfried Böhm

Year: 1969

Photography: Xavier De Jaureguiberry, Seier + Seier, Jacqueline Poggi, Emilia Prescher, Klaas Vermaas, Miriam Kremser, J. Wellem, Martin Falbisoner

City: Bergisch Gladbach

Country: Germany

The Bensberg Town Hall in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, designed by architect Gottfried Böhm, exemplifies a bold interplay of history and modernity. Constructed between 1962 and 1969, the structure integrates exposed concrete with sculptural design elements, creating a brutalist landmark that redefines its medieval context. The building combines modern architectural language with a respect for historical continuity, utilizing materials such as concrete and glass to complement the adjacent Bensberg Castle.

New buildings should fit naturally into their surroundings, both architecturally and historically, without denying or prettifying the concerns of our time. -Gottfried Böhm

Bensberg, officially recognized as a town in 1947, lacked a representative municipal building. By 1955, the decision was made to construct a new town hall on the grounds of the Old Castle, a site with origins dating back to the 12th century. Initially a fortress, the castle served various roles, including a monastery and a hospital, before falling into partial ruin by the mid-20th century.

An architectural competition in 1962 attracted prominent names such as Oswald Mathias Ungers and Peter Poelzig, with Böhm’s design emerging as the winner for its innovative integration of historical elements and contemporary architecture. His design ingeniously preserved the remnants of the medieval structure, integrating surviving walls and towers into a brutalist ensemble. This combination of old and new is epitomized by Böhm’s polygonal stair tower, which features ribbon windows ascending with the stairs and culminates in a peak reminiscent of a concrete mountain.

The Town Hall’s design is defined by thick concrete slabs and seamless glass, forming a rationalist base that supports a spiraling tower of layered windows. The building’s fully glazed ground floor opens toward the inner ward, while continuous horizontal windows above high parapets enhance its castle-like character. A striking observation tower crowns the structure, forming a juxtaposition of medieval and modern forms that appears almost as though two distinct eras collided.

Böhm’s interventions respected the castle’s historical footprint, arranging the additions in a horseshoe shape. The sculptural stair tower, set in the courtyard, dialogues with the old towers, interpreting their forms through modernist design principles. Despite its avant-garde nature, the building’s reddish hues harmonize with the neighboring castle, ensuring a contextual relationship with its surroundings.

The audacious transformation of a medieval ruin into a modernist municipal hub divided public opinion. Critics among the town’s civil servants likened the design to “bomb-damage,” “a garden gnome,” and even a “monkey-rock.” Nevertheless, the project secured Gottfried Böhm the Pritzker Prize for Architecture and remains a polarizing symbol of Bensberg’s industrial heritage. The structure’s daring fusion of eras underscores Böhm’s philosophy that new buildings should naturally integrate into their surroundings while addressing contemporary concerns.

Bensberg Town Hall’s striking design, combining brutalist fortitude with historical sensitivity, continues to define the architectural identity of this small German town. Its blend of exposed concrete and medieval remains embodies an ambitious vision that challenges traditional notions of preservation and innovation.

Project Gallery

Project Location

Address: Wilhelm-Wagener-Platz, Bergisch Gladbach 51429, Germany

