7 Best 4-Cycle Weed Eater Of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

It’s a real bummer when your lawn has weed and unwanted growth in certain parts creeping their way into the well-maintained green space.

Using a mower might be a bit of an overkill in such situations, so it’s best to opt for a weed eater instead. Obviously, it’s not the most original idea, but one that needs some thinking through. Mainly because there are plenty of options out there, but very few can actually meet your expectations.

That’s why we decided to go on a spree to find the top performers right now, so you don’t have to. It was only after a lot of groundwork and research that we ended up with 7 best 4-cycle weed eaters of 2021 available right now.

Without further ado, let’s get down to business.

Best 4-Cycle Weed Eater

The Husqvarna 324L 4-Cycle Gas String Trimmer is an excellent choice that can tackle weed and grass in no time. Therefore, if you’re looking to maintain a neat yard without putting in a lot of time and effort, this one is bound to impress.

Husqvarna 324L 4-Cycle 18" Cutting Path Gas String Trimmer Features a 25cc 4-cycle engine which powers the 18...

Trimmer engine runs on unleaded gas, requiring no...

Why Did We Like It?

Powered by a 25 cc 4-cycle engine, this Husqvarna model is designed to deliver precise cuts and improved accessibility. The straight shaft configuration provides better reach under the bushes and hard-to-reach corners. It’s pretty easy to use, thanks to the smart start technology, minimizing starter cord resistance by 40%.

Despite being a gas model, it’s far more advanced than previous versions that required several attempts to start operation. Apart from that, it uses unleaded gas, thereby eliminating the need to mix fuels. It also includes a translucent fuel tank that allows you to monitor the fuel level while working.

However, what seals the deal for us is the “tap and go” line release, streamlining weed removal from the get-go. Unlike dated models, the T25 trimmer head enables easy line reloading, which further adds to the user’s convenience. Lastly, the high-visibility cutting shield ensures clear viewing while protecting the operator from flying rocks and debris.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are very impressed with the overall performance of this weed eater, but we couldn’t help but notice this one issue. It does not allow much room for changing the cutting angle. While that’s not a deal-breaker, many of us prefer to have that customization to change cutting style.

Pros Smart start technology minimizes cord resistance

Eliminates the need for mixing oil and gas

T25 trimmer head enables line reloading

Cutting shield protects user from flying rocks and debris Cons Does not allow room for changing the cutting angle

Up next, we have picked the Remington RM1159 String Trimmer, a heavy-duty unit suitable for small to medium-sized lawns. So, if you’re looking to make short work of yard chores, this one will not disappoint. It’s chock full of features, providing an unparalleled cutting performance for professional-looking results.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this high-performance outdoor machine can deliver 22” wide cuts in a single pass. Therefore, if you want to wrap up your lawn care sessions faster, this walk-behind unit will surely deliver.

Its unique shape makes it easier to reach around garden beds, fences, and ornaments, ensuring precise cuts without damaging the vegetation. Besides, the 14” high rear wheels ensure seamless maneuverability, allowing you to turn or move in the desired direction with utmost ease.

As such, it’s powerful enough to tackle tall grass, weed, and other dense overgrowths that have taken over your green space. Furthermore, it includes an offset trimmer head that provides more accuracy while navigating through narrow spaces.

It also features a single-level height adjustment mechanism that lets you choose between three positions. Long story short, it enables users to work at a comfortable height, which reduces physical strain and provides more control.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Nothing but the hefty price tag. Don’t get us wrong, we’re very satisfied with its features and functionalities, but then again, it’s quite expensive for a lawn care tool. So, if you’re on a tight budget, we suggest skipping this and looking for affordable alternatives instead.

Pros Deliver 22” wide cuts in a single pass

14” high rear wheels ensure seamless maneuverability

Tackles tall grass, weed, and other dense overgrowths

Include a single-level height adjustment mechanism Cons Item is quite expensive

The Craftsman CMXGTAMD30SA String Trimmer is a powerful 30 cc 4-cycle model that combines superior ergonomics and cutting strength in one sleek package. So, if you’re looking to invest in an advanced machine that will keep your lawn or garden perfectly maintained, give this a shot.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this model has some incredible features which make it exceedingly handy and functional. For instance, it runs on a robust 4-cycle engine, delivering high performance with low operating noise. This bit is important as you don’t want to be that annoying neighbor who runs a loud trimmer.

Apart from that, we really like the 2-step starting feature, allowing you to turn it on by the simple prime and pull technique. It also includes a weed wacker head, which simplifies line feeding and reloading.

Plus, the large, multi-position handle is a significant advantage, providing more control and customization to all users, right or left-handed. That said, it can cut 17” wide paths, which is nothing short of impressive for a straight shaft model. To top it all, it can be paired with TrimmerPlus attachments, so you can convert it to other lawn care devices as per requirements.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’re, for most parts, satisfied with its design and performance, but the only thing that bothered us was the weight. It clocks in a little over 18 lbs, which is undoubtedly quite bulky for some users. Therefore, it’s not meant for extended use since you’re most likely to develop muscle fatigue early on.

Pros High performance with low operating sound

2-step prime and pull starting feature

Weedwacker head simplifies line feeding and reloading

Straight shaft model can cut 17” wide swaths Cons Device is quite bulky at 18 lbs.

We’re halfway through our list, and now is a good time to introduce the Wild Badger Power WBP31BCF Straight Shaft Trimmer. If your old, battery-powered model has failed to make the cut and you need something with more muscle and edge, add this to the shopping cart right away.

Why Did We Like It?

There are many reasons but let’s start with the basics. For starters, it’s a dual function model that combines a string trimmer and a brush cutter. Therefore, if you want something that can power through a dense and thick overgrowth, get your hands on this stat.

As for its cutting path, it can deliver 17” wide swaths, which is undoubtedly great at this price point. Besides, it runs on a 31 cc full-crank shaft engine, meaning smooth operation with higher fuel efficiency.

You can also expect reduced emissions, which makes it all the more viable, especially when aiming to reduce your carbon footprint. Furthermore, the aluminum casing is a very thoughtful addition, given that it minimizes vibration, which in turn allows you to work comfortably without straining your arms.

But that’s not all; it comes with a harness to distribute the machine’s weight, so you can engage in extended lawn grooming sessions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We must say that this 2-in-1 model is a fine piece of equipment, delivering superior performance for long-term use. Nevertheless, if we were to find out one flaw, it would be the poorly written instructions. Not only do they lack detail, but they’re also written in the wrong sequence.

Pros Combines a string trimmer and a brush cutter

Can create 17” wide cut paths in each pass

Aluminum casing minimizes vibration

Includes a shoulder harness to distribute device weight Cons Instructions are poorly written and in the wrong order

The Troy-Bilt TB525 EC Curved Shaft Trimmer is designed for the perfectionist in you. If you like to keep the lawn or garden a certain way, it’s important to get the right tools for the job. But then again, you don’t want to spend hours cutting grass, and hence we recommend buying this one.

Troy-Bilt TB525 EC 29cc 4-Cycle 17-Inch Curved Shaft Trimmer This gas trimmer gives both power and comfort...

The powerful 29cc 4-cycle engine is easy to start...

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, it’s a breeze to use, which is not something you can say about all gas-fuelled models. The spring assist technology allows you to pull the cord easily to get it started in the first attempt.

Alternatively, you may use the jump start mechanism to altogether avoid pulling cords. However, if you opt for the latter, the engine starter has to be purchased separately. That aside, we’re very pleased with its efficiency and precision, creating 17” wide swaths in each pass.

In this case, the curved shaft design enhances practicality, providing comfort and improved accessibility to hard-to-reach areas. Furthermore, the speed spool bump head enables swift cuts and convenient line loading.

It’s also attachment-capable, and as such, you can pair with 10 different TrimmerPlus parts and convert it to a pole saw, blower, edger, cultivator, and more. All in all, it’s a remarkable option that will benefit you in the long run.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are more or less satisfied with the performance of this multi-purpose device. Nevertheless, it has a downside that’s hard to ignore. Basically, it’s quite loud and can induce a headache if you’re going to use it for long. We would have liked it better if it had a mechanism to somewhat muffle the mechanical sound.

Pros Spring assist technology allows easy cord pulling

Curved shaft design provides comfort and accessibility

Can be attached with 10 different TrimmerPlus parts

Speed spool bump head simplified line loading Cons Machine is annoyingly loud

The PowerSmart PS 4532 Gas String Trimmer is the ultimate choice for anyone looking to reduce labor. It’s a powerful machine that can handle high grass and dense weed clusters without giving in to the elements. So, if that sounds like a good deal, get your hands on this stat.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this weed eater also doubles a brush cutter, streamlining your landscaping with unparalleled performance. Since it’s powered by a 4 stroke engine, you need not worry about mixing oil and gas.

Besides, it delivers a higher cutting strength and more torque compared to a 2-cycle model and runs at a lower RPM. Meaning, it’s not only more fuel-efficient but also produces less noise than conventional gas trimmers.

But the good things don’t end here; it includes 3 teeth blades, making swift and precise cuts, measuring 10” wide. However, what seals the deal for us is the smart start recoil system, which enables quick activation without requiring much effort.

To further add to your convenience, it features a shoulder strap to ensure easy carrying and comfortable use. Overall, it’s a superb machine that can sort out your lawn or garden in a jiffy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s no sugarcoating this, but PS 4531 31 cc model weighs a whopping 25 lbs. So, if you have never used a weed eater before, we recommend looking for other options, as this one is anything but an entry-level machine. Other than that, it’s still a great option, especially for users who know their way around lawn care tools.

Pros Does not require mixing of oil and gas

Fuel-efficient model runs at a lower RPM

Smart start recoil system enables quick activation

Includes a shoulder strap for easy carrying Cons Device weighs a whopping 25 lbs.

Now that we’ve reached the end of our list, we would like to finish off with the HUYOSEN 38.9 cc Grass Cutter Trimmer. This 3-in-1 model is the perfect option for busy homeowners who want to streamline lawn maintenance. So, if you’re tired of your old trimmer stopping mid-project, it’s time to upgrade to this top-notch machine.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, we cannot get enough of its engine efficiency, ensuring smooth operation and reduced vibration. Therefore, if you want a user-friendly option that’s more manageable, this one surely checks the box.

That said, the engine can deliver a maximum speed of 7000 RPM, good enough to take on dense weed clusters and thick grass while reducing gasoline consumption. This way, you get to save operational costs and can get more done in less time.

Other than that, the adjustable D-handle and slip-free design provide better ergonomics and operator comfort necessary for long grooming sessions. It also includes safety features like the debris shield mounted above the cutting head, protecting users from deflected dirt, rock, etc.

Plus, the valve throttle protection switch prevents accidental triggers, which is a lifesaver if you have overactive kids at home. Lastly, the backpack carrying design is another excellent feature that enhances operator comfort and overall utility.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Hands down, it’s one of the most user-friendly and result-driven options on the market. But there’s a tiny glitch we can’t overlook. It’s not so much a fault in the machine than a blunder by the manufacturers. Regardless, the assembly instructions are all over the place and shed little light on the actual procedure.

Pros Engine delivers a maximum speed of 7000 RPM

Debris shield protects users from deflected dirt and rock

Valve throttle protection switch prevents accidental triggers

Backpack carrying design enhances user comfort and utility Cons Assembly instructions are difficult to follow

4-Cycle Weed Eater Buyer’s Guide

Knowing all about the 7 best 4-cycle weed eaters of 2021 may seem enough information to go ahead and buy one. However, there are a few factors to be considered before coming to a purchase decision.

That’s why we have put together a buyer’s guide to walk you through some key points. Let’s look at them now.

Shaft Design – Straight Or Curved?

The first thing you want to decide is whether to buy a straight or curved shaft model. Both these options have their own set of advantages, so it ultimately comes down to your preference. The straight shaft is the more common of the two and allows you to cut with precision and ease.

Meanwhile, the latter gives you more operating angles, so you can access hard-to-reach places. It also gives you the right balance to work your way through a dense overgrowth.

Ergonomics

This is another essential point since you’ll be operating the weed eater manually, and the results depend on the application. Look for features like adjustable handle and height settings, as they contribute to comfortable use. Furthermore, if you’re buying one for the first time, it’s best to get a lightweight option to simplify things.

On the off chance you’re going for a bulkier model, make sure to get something with a sturdy shoulder strap. You don’t want to be carrying all that weight with your arms alone.

Anti-vibration Technology

Many new-age gas-powered models include anti-vibration technology, but that’s not a given. Make sure to verify the specs before purchasing one, as this could make all the difference between extended use and early muscle fatigue. To explain further, the anti-vibration mechanism will help you work longer and minimize the strain on your arms.

Easy Start Technology

No matter which model you but, it’s essential to check how it starts. Anything which requires multiple attempts is a no-go, as you don’t want to be pulling cords for several minutes. That said, most models on our list need minimal effort to start engine operation. However, some of them need a separate starter, which is not included with the product.

Cutting Width

This may seem like a no-brainer, but the cutting width of a weed eater will ultimately determine its overall performance. Your machine could have the most powerful engine, but it’s of little use if its cutting width is insufficient. But then again, what’s sufficient may vary from one user to another.

However, as a rule of thumb, we recommend opting for 17” or higher in case of bigger lawns or gardens. Anything of lesser value is good enough for small yards with scant overgrowth.

Verdict

That’s all from us!

We hope you could find the most suitable option from our top 7 recommendations. But before you go ahead and place an order, we want to share some advice.

Make sure to get a weed eater that matches your skill level and experience. After all, you don’t want to buy something too advanced only to underuse it. Also, with some models, there’s a learning curve, so you might want to take that into account. On that note, we would like to sign off with a quick recap of our findings.

The Husqvarna 324 L 4-Cycle Gas String Trimmer is the best overall. At the same time the Wild Badger Power WBP31BCF 31 cc Gas 4-Cycle Straight Shaft Trimmer is the best lightweight option in our opinion.

Meanwhile, the Remington RM1159 159 cc 4-Cycle Gas Powered String Trimmer is the best premium model. And finally, the Craftsman CMXGTAMD30SA 30 cc 4-Cycle Gas Powered String Trimmer is the best budget buy.

Till next time! Keep it trimmed!