13 Best Bulletin Boards of 2020 | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

How challenging can it be to buy the best bulletin board? Not much, right?

That’s what most of us think because a bulletin board does not strike as a complicated product at first glance. But guess what, we were in for a surprise when we decided to buy one. That’s why we decided to write this guide – to simplify your search for the best bulletin board.

There are hundreds of options out there. And it was only after a ton of research that we were able to handpick the best of the lot. We ended up with 13 bulletin boards that are worth every penny spent!

You will be pleased to know that we used each of these recommendations extensively to gain an unbiased understanding of its pros and cons.

Without further ado, let’s get straight to the deets, shall we?

The numero uno spot on this list goes to the Felt Track Bulletin Board from the reputed brand of Navy Penguin. It comes in various sizes and color options, but we decided to go with the 24 inches by 18 inches variant with blue fabric. And it comes with ten colored push pins

Bulletin Board Set - Felt Tack Board 24 x 18" with 10 Thumb Tacks -... PREMIUM PACK - this combo contains 1 blue felt...

COMFORTABLE DESIGN AND SIZE - exact size of the... Sale

Why Did We Like It?

Our first impression of the Felt Track Bulletin Board was nothing short of spectacular. And that was mostly because of how easy it was to mount it on the wall. If you want to move the hangers to place it vertically, unscrew the corner brackets, slide out the hangers, slide them onto the other side, and screw the corner brackets back in place.

What sets it apart from its competition is its top-notch quality and long-lasting performance. After all, being backed by a lifetime guarantee is no joke. It is safe to say that when it comes to synthetic bulletin boards, it does not get much better than Navy Penguin’s Felt Track Board!

What Could’ve Been Better?

After using it for over three months in our office cubicle, we are yet to find a significant flaw in this board. But if we had to nitpick, the only thing we would say is that it cannot hold heavy items because of its aluminum frame.



The next five recommendations are traditional cork bulletin boards since these are the most commonly used. And starting the series is an exceptional product from U Brands. It is one of the most affordable options on this list, and it measures 24 inches by 18 inches. You may choose to buy it with or without a box of 40 push pins.

U Brands Cork Bulletin Board, 23 x 17 Inches, Light Birch Wood Frame... Firmly grips push pins in place every time

Self healing, natural cork surface resists push... Sale

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, we were impressed by the highly positive customer reviews for this board, so we decided to give it a try. And we weren’t disappointed one bit! It is not the biggest board out there, making it ideal for schools or small office spaces.

Mounting it on the wall took negligible time and effort, so kudos to U Brands for getting that right! You will appreciate the flexibility of mounting it horizontally or vertically, and the inclusion of all the mounting hardware and tools you would need.

Its sturdy oak MDF frame is built to last, and the natural, self-healing cork surface perfectly hides pin holes after they are taken out. For its price, we honestly couldn’t have asked for more!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Pros Effortless mounting

Effortless mounting Ideal for small office spaces or schools

Ideal for small office spaces or schools Sturdy oak MDF frame

Sturdy oak MDF frame Securely grips pins in place

Securely grips pins in place Natural, self-healing surface hides pin holes Cons Hard to push pins into it

Hard to push pins into it Not deep enough for standard push pins

The next bulletin board you should consider comes from the renowned Quartet brand. It is one of the best classic options you will find on this list. It is available in half-a-dozen size options and two frame colors – black and aluminum. We needed a board for the conference room, and the 4’ by 3’ black variant seemed perfect.

Quartet Cork Board, Bulletin Board, 3' x 2' Corkboard, Aluminum Frame... SELF-HEALING CORK – Durable, self-healing cork...

CLASSIC DESIGN – With its natural cork and... Sale

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for a large cork board to place in the college library or office, this masterpiece from Quartet is what you need. Before we talk about anything else, we want to take a moment to appreciate its classic design.

Like the majority of quality cork boards out there, it features a sturdy, self-healing surface. So, you can rest assured that the holes will re-close when you remove the push pins, and there won’t be any crumbling in the long-run.

But that’s not all; it comes with flexible installation options that allow you to mount it either horizontally or vertically. Oh! And did we mention that a 5-year warranty backs it!

What Could’ve Been Better?

It suffers from the same drawback as its U Brands peer – it is not thick enough for standard size pins. You would have to buy Quartet’s push pins (#27954) separately to use with this board. Apart from that, the corners of this board are quite sharp, so we advise you to be careful while handling it.

Pros Natural, self-healing cork surface

Natural, self-healing cork surface Stylish and classic design

Stylish and classic design Flexible installation options

Flexible installation options Available in various sizes

Available in various sizes Backed by an impressive 5-year warranty Cons Not thick enough for standard push pins

Not thick enough for standard push pins Corners are a tad bit sharp

Now that we have covered the coveted top three spots, it is time to look at a corkboard that’s a bit different. This next product from Universal comes with an elegant, natural oak-finished frame. It is a relatively large board, measuring 48 inches by 36 inches.

Cork Bulletin Board, 48 x 36, Natural, Oak Frame Sold Individually as 1 Each

Natural Cork

Why Did We Like It?

Honestly, we were a tad bit skeptical about buying it because of the mixed reviews we saw. But when we received it, we couldn’t have been more satisfied. This board looks beautiful, and the oak-finished frame adds a touch of elegance that is rare.

The natural, self-healing cork surface and the thick, fiberboard backing ensure that it will last for quite a long time. We especially liked how light it is for its size – it weighs around ten pounds.

Apart from that, it includes a flexible mounting mechanism that allows you to mount it horizontally or vertically. And it comes with all the mounting hardware and tools you would need.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The board did not arrive in perfect condition, so the negative reviews we saw online were somewhat accurate. But there is only one small dent in the corner of the frame, which isn’t even visible after mounting it. Although it is not a significant downside, the packaging of this product can definitely be improved.

Pros Unique oak-finished frame

Unique oak-finished frame Natural, self-healing cork surface

Natural, self-healing cork surface Thick fiberboard back

Thick fiberboard back Lightweight design

Lightweight design Includes mounting hardware and tools Cons Inferior quality of packaging

This next recommendation will take you back to the orthodox bulletin board, and it comes from the renowned Ilyapa brand. Measuring 48 inches by 36 inches, it is best suited for large areas such as a conference room or a college library. It is undoubtedly one of the best cork boards in its price.

36 x 48 Inch Cork Board – Aluminum Framed Large Corkboard Bulletin... LIGHTWEIGHT – This sleek and stylish framed cork...

BUILT TO LAST - Our cork boards are made with a...

Why Did We Like It?

For those of you who are fond of old-school bulletin boards, this is the perfect option. Its surface looks like any standard cork board, but the aluminum frame adds to its durability and elegance. We especially liked the thoughtful inclusion of corner covers to conceal the mounting hardware.

You may choose to hang it vertically or horizontally, depending on the wall area and your preference. With two types of mounting hardware included for your convenience, mounting it will be hassle-free.

Furthermore, it comes with a 1-year warranty that can be extended to a lifetime warranty by registering online. This just shows that Ilyapa stands behind its products.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only gripe we had with this Ilyapa board was its back. It features a sturdy aluminum frame, but its back is rather flimsy as it is made of thin cardboard. Although we haven’t faced any significant problem yet, it will most likely warp and bend after a few months.

Pros Aluminum frame provides elegance and durability

Aluminum frame provides elegance and durability Comes with two types of mounting hardware

Comes with two types of mounting hardware Can be mounted horizontally or vertically

Can be mounted horizontally or vertically Corner covers included

Corner covers included Backed by a 1- year warranty, extendable to a lifetime warranty Cons Thin and flimsy cardboard back

It is time to talk about the last product of the traditional cork board series. And this one is quite smaller than the others, making it ideal for home or school use. The Canvas Tile Cork Board from Rose Art measures 14 inches by 14 inches and is one of the most affordable options on this list.

The Board Dudes: Cork Board - Canvas Tile (14 x 14") 14" x 14" unframed cork board

Fine grain cork hides pin holes after use

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, we want to draw your attention to the design of this board. Even more so because that’s what convinced us to buy it in the first place. With a unique, unframed design and a square shape, it looks more like a canvas tile than your standard bulletin board.

You need not worry about seeking help for mounting it – it comes with the required hardware and tools. It took us less than 15 minutes to mount it on the wall.

Moreover, the self-healing, fine-grain cork on this board ensures long-lasting performance by hiding holes after the pins are removed. We can say without a shadow of a doubt that this board will not disappoint.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although its unframed design looks excellent, it comes at the cost of reduced durability and longevity. If some reviews are to be believed, it will not hold up for more than a few months. But so far, we haven’t noticed any considerable damage except some regular tears near the edges.

Pros Unique, unframed design

Unique, unframed design Mounting hardware included

Mounting hardware included Fine-grain, self-healing cork surface

Fine-grain, self-healing cork surface Ideal for home or school use Cons Less durable without the frame

We are halfway through with our recommendations, and we have reached the end of the conventional cork bulletin board series. It is time to look at three unique options, which show that bulletin boards can also be things of beauty. And what better way to start that off than the Catalina Printed Cork Board by Wall Pops!

Catalina Printed Cork Board Easy to install - hang from hooks or pins

Great for organization

Why Did We Like It?

We wanted to buy a bulletin board four our small home office – something other than the boring, traditional options. And when we found the Catalina Printed Cork Board, we knew that it would be perfect. Mounting it on the wall was quite straightforward, thanks to the included hardware and tools.

You will appreciate the chic white frame and elegant geometric floral patterns on this board. And the cork surface itself is textured to have grains that complement the floral prints. Even when you don’t hang anything on it, it will add a touch of class to the interiors. We mostly use it for hanging important memos and to-do lists.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being one of the most attractive options, it is not the most functional, and that’s mostly because of its thickness. As long as we were using the two pins that come with it, we faced no problems. But it isn’t deep enough to work well with standard size pins. We wish more pins came with it, or the cork was thicker.

Pros Beautiful geometric floral print

Beautiful geometric floral print Chic white frame

Chic white frame Comes with the required mounting tools and hardware

Comes with the required mounting tools and hardware Two push pins included Cons Cork isn’t deep enough for standard size push pins

The next pick we have for you is yet another beautiful board by Wall Pops. Whoever said bulletin boards are boring didn’t look at this masterpiece. It adds an ornate elegance to any space with its appealing Fleur de Lis pattern. With a relatively small size of 23.5 inches by 17 inches, it is best suited for home use.

Veranda Printed Cork Board Easy to install - hang from hooks or pins

Great for organization Sale

Why Did We Like It?

Keeping track of groceries and bills in the kitchen itself can be very useful. And we wanted to get a bulletin board to keep all of it posted in one place. The Veranda Printed Cork Board from Wall Pops proved to be the perfect option for us. Hanging it on the wall felt like a breeze!

You will appreciate the unique look of this board, featuring a pretty Fleur de Lis pattern and a black frame. But do not be fooled by its looks; it is every bit as sturdy as some of the larger, more expensive options out there.

Overall, it is one of the most cost-effective models you will find. Did we mention that it comes with two push pins!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike most of the options included on this list, the Veranda Printed Cork Board can only be mounted horizontally. Although it is not much of a downside, we would have appreciated the option to hang it vertically. And like the Catalina Printed Board, it does not work well with standard size pins.

Pros Effortless mounting mechanism

Effortless mounting mechanism Elegant Fleur de Lis pattern

Elegant Fleur de Lis pattern Sturdy built

Sturdy built Comes with two push pins Cons Cannot be mounted vertically

Cannot be mounted vertically Too thin to accommodate standard size push pins

If you are tired of looking at cork bulletin boards, the Natural Burlap Bulletin & Memo Board from ReLive will serve as a welcome change! In fact, this product completely redefines the way you look at bulletin boards. It measures 19.75 inches by 15.75 inches, which makes it one of the smallest options on this list.

19.75” x 15.75" Natural Tan Burlap Covered with Criss-Cross Twine... COUNTRY CHIC: This bulletin board is covered with...

USEFUL DECOR: Use the criss-cross twine to hang...

Why Did We Like It?

It doesn’t get much better than this when it comes to having a small, personalized board at the home or office. Whether you want to keep photographs from a recent trip or important reminders pinned in one place, you will love this burlap board. We recommend using its criss-cross twine to hang and organize photographs.

What sets is apart from the other products on this list is the fact that you do not have to use push pins with it. Just slide papers and photos under the twine, and you’re done – it’s that simple!

Moreover, the burlap on this board is tanned naturally to add an authentic look and feel to it. And because of its aesthetic design, you can hang it anywhere you want

What Could’ve Been Better?

As excellent and different as this burlap board is, it is not flawless. The only gripe we have with it is related to the hanging hardware. You get a small sawtooth hanger in the center of two edges (to hang it horizontally or vertically). Because of this, it tends to tip because of uneven weight distribution of the items hung on it.

Pros Naturally tanned burlap

Naturally tanned burlap Criss-cross twine to hang stuff; no need to use push pins

Criss-cross twine to hang stuff; no need to use push pins Sturdy built

Sturdy built Perfect personalized board for decor Cons Hanging hardware is not optimal

The next bulletin board we want you to consider is the Trigon Bulletin Magnetic Board from the reputed brand of Umbra. You can choose from three colors of this model – white, nickel, and charcoal. Unlike all the other recommendations on this list, it is a dual surface board that can be used with both push pins and magnets.

Umbra Trigon, Wall Mounted Bulletin Board, Magnetic Board, and Message... DUAL SURFACE, MULTI PURPOSE: Trigon features a...

CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Thanks to its sleek finish... Sale

Why Did We Like It?

As soon as we saw this product online, we knew we had to give it a try. Straight off the bat, we were impressed by its unique design as soon as we unboxed it. It looks even better up front than in pictures. And mounting it was not at all problematic, thanks to the thoughtful inclusion of top-notch mounting hardware.

You get plenty of options with this board – hang it vertically or horizontally, and hang things using push pins or magnets (it comes with a dozen pieces each of both). The cherry on top is the fact that its metal panel is easy to clean as well!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although Umbra did a fabulous job of bringing something new to the table, it could not get everything right. We found it to be a tad bit heavy for our liking, so you should ask someone to help you mount it. Also, the corners of this board are quite sharp, so you should be careful while handling it.

Pros Can be mounted horizontally or vertically

Can be mounted horizontally or vertically Dual surface, multi-purpose board

Dual surface, multi-purpose board Unique, contemporary design

Unique, contemporary design Comes with 12 push pins and 12 magnets

Comes with 12 push pins and 12 magnets Backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee Cons A tad bit heavy

A tad bit heavy Sharp corners may cause injury

We are down to our final three recommendations, and it is time to change things up a bit. The next two products on this list are combinations of a corkboard and a magnetic whiteboard. And the first of the two comes from Quartet. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because this brand bagged the third spot on this list too.

Quartet Combination Magnetic Whiteboard & Corkboard, 17 x 23 Inches,... Combination board offers both writing and display...

17 Inches x 23 Inches; Curved, black plastic frame...

Why Did We Like It?

The Combination Magnetic Whiteboard & Corkboard is available in three frame colors – black, white, and grey. Being a relatively smaller board, measuring 23 inches by 17 inches, we decided to use it in our home office.

Perhaps the best thing about this product is the sheer value for money it offers. Not only is it the most affordable option on this list, but it also comes with an excellent dry erase marker, two beautiful magnets, mounting hardware, and self-stick pads. Talk about a good investment!

And that’s not all; it gives you the flexibility to mount it either horizontally or vertically. And it comes with a 60-day warranty too.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Perfection is a myth, especially when it comes to regular-use products like a bulletin board. Even though there’s a lot of win-win features of this Quartet product, it suffers from one drawback, and that’s its frame. It is made of very flimsy plastic that will most likely not last as long as you would want.

Pros Unbelievably affordable price

Unbelievably affordable price Comes with two magnets, one dry erase marker and self-stick pads

Comes with two magnets, one dry erase marker and self-stick pads Can be mounted horizontally or vertically

Can be mounted horizontally or vertically Versatile, multi-purpose functionality

Versatile, multi-purpose functionality Backed by a 60-day warranty Cons Frame made of flimsy plastic

The penultimate pick we have for you today is quite similar to the previous product in terms of functionality. The Magnetic Dry Erase/Cork Combo Board from the Board Dudes is an excellent combo product. It measures 22 inches by 18 inches and comes with a black frame.

Board Dudes 18" x 22" Magnetic Dry Erase/Cork Combo Board (CYH10) Magnetic Dry erase surface for writing, creating...

Fine Grain cork provides a self healing surface...

Why Did We Like It?

Since this product is quite similar to our previous pick, how about a more comparative analysis? Because most of the basics are the same – both boards have a traditional cork surface portion as well as a white, magnetic dry erase portion.

The Board Dudes got a couple of things right with this product relative to its Quartet counterpart. First, the frame divides the two parts, which allows a better overall organization. Second, the frame is far more durable and built to last for a very long time. So, its higher price is somewhat justified.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might be wondering why we ranked this board lower than the Quartet combo board, especially after reading how it’s better. Well, the reason for that is the absence of the flexible mounting mechanism that would allow us to hang it horizontally or vertically. We expected it to have that feature, given its higher price.

Pros Sturdy black frame divides the two portions

Sturdy black frame divides the two portions Includes mounting hardware and two magnets

Includes mounting hardware and two magnets Lightweight design

Lightweight design Self-healing cork surface Cons Can only be mounted horizontally

The Rubber-Tak Tackboard from Best-Rite bags the final spot on this comprehensive list. We wanted to end with a rather unconventional option, and this board seemed to fit the bill perfectly. You can get it in three size variants – 2’ by 3’, 3’ by 4’, and 4’ by 6’. We decided to go with the 3’ by 4’ option for our office space.

Best-Rite Rubber-Tak Tackboards, Euro Trim, 33 3/4 x 48 Inches, Black... Self-healing recycled Rubber-Tak tackboard is...

Durable, 100% recycled Rubber-Tak. Sale

Why Did We Like It?

If you are an environmentalist, this is the perfect option for you. Unlike all the other products on this list, it is made from recycled Rubber-Tak materials. And its aluminum frame is as durable as they come!

We especially liked the fact that it features a self-healing, textured surface that will never show push pin holes. Moreover, the surface will never fade, is stain-resistant, and has antibacterial properties.

You will appreciate how easy it is to clean and maintain this board, all thanks to its rubber surface. Another benefit that stems from rubber is enhanced shock and sound absorption.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is one of the heaviest options on this list, with a weight of over 18 pounds. And because of that, the mounting hardware seems to fail at doing its job. We had to rely on 3M Command to make sure that it won’t fall off all of a sudden. Having said that, it’s not a deal-breaker!

Pros Made from recycled Rubber-Tak

Made from recycled Rubber-Tak Durable aluminum frame

Durable aluminum frame Stain-resistant, antibacterial, non-fading surface

Stain-resistant, antibacterial, non-fading surface Textured, self-healing surface hides push pin holes Cons A tad bit heavy

A tad bit heavy Mounting hardware is not sturdy enough

Bulletin Board Buyers’ Guide

Knowing the 13 best bulletin boards that are available on the market today is only half the battle won! You still need to figure out which one of these options works best for you. And that can get a tad bit challenging because you are dealing with products that are all excellent. That’s where this guide comes into the picture.

We have carefully listed out the various factors you need to consider when buying a bulletin board. Read on to know more…

Surface Material

Gone are the days when we had only cork surfaces on bulletin boards. In recent years, we have seen some other materials being used. So, the first thing you need to pay attention to is the surface material of the board you are considering buying.

Cork is the traditional option that is ideal for office spaces because it is durable enough to withstand frequent use. Vinyl-covered boards are perfect for schools and hospitals because of their antimicrobial properties.

Fabric covered boards are best suited for classrooms and home offices, as they can work with traditional push pins and staples, as well as velcro. Rubber composite options are environment-friendly and extremely durable.

Depending on where and how often you intend to use the board, you can choose any of these four surface materials.

Backing Material

Most people tend to ignore this aspect, but it plays a vital role in the longevity of a bulletin board. After all, that’s what keeps it rigid and sturdy. The majority of the products out there come with particleboard, which does a decent job.

And if you’re looking for something more durable, then we recommend going for a board that has an aluminum or a natural wood backing. Be prepared to spend more because these alternatives are more expensive. But they are worth the additional investment, in our opinion.

Frame

The third aspect of a bulletin board that you need to consider is its frame. Should you buy one with a frame, or will an unframed board be better? According to us, framed options are better, both in terms of durability and design. But if you want to save a few bucks, you may opt for one of the unframed options because those are more affordable.

You can choose from three frame materials – aluminum, wood, and vinyl. Of these, aluminum is the sturdiest, vinyl is the most affordable, and wood is the best in terms of looks.

Care and Maintenance

Like any other product that you buy, a bulletin board must not be challenging to maintain. Unfortunately, it is one of those items that can hold a lot of dust. So, you would have to clean it regularly. We recommend buying a product that you can wipe with a dry cloth.

Furthermore, buying a natural, self-healing corkboard is an excellent option because it will hide the pushpin holes even after years of use.

The only thing you should be very careful about is not getting your board wet. Even the slightest amount of moisture can warp and ruin it.

Verdict

Technology has rendered several products redundant or obsolete. But surprisingly, bulletin boards have managed to survive. Maybe it is because there is no better alternative to having all the essential things in one place, where you won’t have to scroll or swipe on a screen.

On that note, we have come to the end of this comprehensive and informative guide about bulletin boards. And we hope you were able to select the ideal option for your needs with the help of our buyers’ guide.

But before signing off, we want to reiterate our findings. Navy Penguin’s Felt Track Bulletin Board is the best fabric alternative, U Brands offers the best cork option, Quartet’s Combination Board is the best budget buy, and Best-Rite’s Rubber-Tak Board is the most eco-friendly option.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with our verdict.

Till next time!

Related Articles

11 Best Dry Erase Boards and Whiteboards of 2020