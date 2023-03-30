There’s hardly any furniture that provides the perfect combination of fun and ergonomics better than a bean bag chair!

Be it an office or a lounge or a home, these chairs are used extensively across places. So, it is no surprise that the beans flatten over time and require regular replacement. Or, you may add some filling for extra bounce and comfort.

It’s then when you head out to buy a bean bag refill. And with similar-looking bean bag types, getting confused is only natural. However, for our DIYer friends, making bean bags is simple, and easier for you to choose the filler along with the bag.

But to help you make a well-informed decision, we have curated this list featuring the top 5 options available on the market. As a bonus, we have also included a short buyers’ guide in the end to resolve all your bean bag-filling queries.

With all said and done, let’s get the ball rolling!

Best Filling For Bean Bags

Looking for the perfect filling for your bean bag can be quite a daunting task, as there are many options available in the market. From polystyrene beads to shredded foam, the choices can be overwhelming.

However, selecting the right filling is crucial as it determines the comfort and longevity of your bean bag. To help you out, here is the list of the 5 best filling for bean bags that will ensure optimal comfort and durability.

Next is the Posh Beanbags Bean Bag Refill, our top pick for those on a budget. This 100-liter bag is also available in various other weight variants at pocket-friendly prices. Be it for a new bean bag or refilling an existing one, this filling can do it all!

Posh Creations Filling Bean Bag Refill, 100 L, White with EZ-Pour... Never have a flat bean bag chair again! With Posh...

Lasts longer: Our bean bag fill lasts longer than...

Why Did We Like It?

Positive customer feedback helped us put our confidence in this product. The expanded polystyrene pellets offer excellent resistance to heat and moisture, ensuring comfort even on hot summer days.

The high air content in the beads doesn’t add much to the overall weight, preventing the bag from becoming too heavy if used with existing pellets. You can choose other quantity variants according to your needs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The chemical content in the pellets is higher than desired. We recommend opening the package and exposing it to direct sunlight for two hot days (above 82 degrees Fahrenheit) to release as many chemicals as possible.

Pros Proprietary bean popping process

Long service life

Recyclable material

100-liter pack suitable for smaller bean bags Cons Relatively high chemical content

The Ace Bayou Bag of Beans is an excellent choice for those looking to replace pellets in all types of bean bags. Made from high-quality polystyrene, this budget-friendly option ensures maximum comfort without breaking the bank.

Why Did We Like It?

The Ace Bayou Bag of Beans boasts grade-A poly beans that are both durable and fluffy, making them suitable for regular use by adults, kids, and teenagers alike.

The 100-liter pack should be sufficient to stuff a couple of average-sized bean bag chairs. The precision in pellet construction allows users to adjust the firmness or softness of the bean bag chair to their preference.

One significant advantage of this filler is the absence of retardant chemicals, making it less hazardous, especially for kids. The package also includes marked cut lines and stuffing instructions, making the refill process hassle-free.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The beans can be quite clingy due to static, which may make the stuffing process a bit more time-consuming. Additionally, these pellets may not be suitable for pool floats.

Pros Small and dense

Retains shape

Durable

Package includes refill instructions Cons Very clingy

Not ideal for pool floats

Xtreme Comforts’ Shredded Memory Foam is a fantastic filler option not only for bean bags but also for various furniture and stuffed toys. If you’re seeking an effective alternative to traditional bean fillers, this product is worth considering.

Why Did We Like It?

Xtreme Comforts is known for its quality bedding and accessories, and this shredded memory foam filling is no exception. It’s suitable for bean bag chairs, couches, cushions, pet beds, mattresses, stuffed toys, and more.

The foam shreds maintain their density even after prolonged use, and they bounce back to shape quickly, preventing lumps or bumps.

The CertiPUR-US certified build ensures a safe, chemical-free environment, and the filler can be machine washed with a protective cover. The foam fluffs up before use, allowing you to gauge the necessary quantity for the desired level of stiffness or softness.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To achieve extra softness, you may need more filling than with traditional bean fillers. Although the comfort level is satisfactory once the bean bag chair is filled, you may need to purchase more filler to attain the desired softness.

Pros Long-lasting

Compressed packaging saves space

Available in four quantity variants

Chemical-free Cons More quantity required for extra softness

Buying Guide For The Best Filler For Bean Bags

In the case of bean bag chair refills, there isn’t much to consider, apart from the type or material used for the beads or filling. Since comfort and durability are the two most important factors, having the right kind of refill becomes all the more necessary.

To give you a general idea of the varied types of filling and their qualities, we’ve come up with this quick buyers’ guide. Read on if you want to know more about bean bag chair fill types.

EPS Beads

EPS or expanded polystyrene is the most commonly used refill for bean bag chairs. These beads are mostly preferred for their lightweight and rigid structure, which in turn, helps them hold up shape even after prolonged use. Additionally, they resist heat and moisture better than some other materials.

If you opt for this material, we’d recommend going for virgin beans, which tend to have a longer lifespan.

Compressed Foam

Compressed foam or memory foam has gained a recent preference for bean bag chair refills. It’s a specific kind of polystyrene that undergoes special processing to increase the density and viscosity of the beads. Because they can be compressed to about one-quarter of their resting shape, packaging, and transportation become relatively easy.

However, when used with bean bag chairs with a thin lining, the irregular shape and uneven texture of the shreds can cause significant discomfort when filled with foam. Hence, they are more suitable for bags with thick lining, or in conjunction with other fillings.

EPP Beads

EPP or expanded polypropylene is a type of polymer that’s more strong, more durable, and more resilient than the EPS variant. Also, the material quickly comes back to its original shape after being crushed and retains its airy and cushioning properties. With this type of refill, you have to be careful as they are highly flammable and may decompose upon exposure to oxygen.

Microbeads

Made from polystyrene plastic, microbeads are ideal for large bean bag chairs. Thus, they won’t be useful for smaller bean bag chairs like the ones for kids.

Chemical Content

Although most refill bags have a significant amount of chemical and flame retardants, they may be a health hazard for people who are sensitive to synthetic chemicals. So, if you cannot find a pack of beads with less chemical content, we’d suggest placing the opened package under sunlight to drain some of the chemical fumes.

Packaging

Some packs come with written instructions and markings to help you with the refill process. If you’re a first-timer, we’d advise going for a refill bag that comes with these features.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often do you need to refill a bean bag? Irrespective of the type of filling, most bean bags go flat after some years of regular use, especially if the bag contains polystyrene beans. These beans are made of 98% air, thanks to the multiple air pockets present inside them that make them comfortable. This also means that the beads lose air with time, and to keep the bag from sagging, it would be best to change the beans after every 5 years. What’s the best way to fill a bean bag without affecting its quality? The best way to get the most out of a bean bag is to fill it up to 1/3rd of its total capacity. Remember that it’s easier to refill rather than empty a bean bag because all you need to do is unzip it and pour the beans through a funnel. Then, zip the bag tightly and place the inner bag inside the bean bag cover for safekeeping. How many beans do you need to fill a bean bag? To calculate the number of beans you need to refill a bean bag, simply divide the total volume of the bag by 50,000. The result will help you determine how many bags of beads (weighing a kilogram each) you’ll need to ensure that the bean bag is comfortable and fluffy. Also, remember to round up the value, and in most cases, you’ll need 4 bags of beans (300-400 liters).

Conclusion

Now that you have the list of the best refill beans, refreshing your bean bag chair shouldn’t have to wait any longer! But before we leave you to make the final choice, here’s a shout-out to the top three names that stood out to us.

The Big Joe Research Megahh Bean Bags Refill pellets provide great comfort, while the Posh Beanbags Bean Bag Refill beans are resistant to heat and moisture. On the other hand, the Xtreme Comforts Shredded Memory Foam filling is free from chemicals.

With this, it’s time for us to wrap up. Hope our effort helps you find the right refill according to your needs and budget. Do let us know about your final pick in the comments section below.

