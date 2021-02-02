Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you still own a traditional garage door opener that needs to be manually operated every time? Well, it is time to make a shift!

Let’s face it, with the advancement in technology, garage door openers have had a complete makeover, and now these can be controlled via smartphones and wireless keypads. You do not need to get out of your car to operate the door, making the process a whole lot easier.

You will end up saving time and effort to get in and out of the garage, and what’s more! These are much more secure, and some options will even offer you real time updates.

To help you choose one, we have created a detailed list of the top 13 garage openers in the market right now. Each one has its pros and cons mentioned to make it easy to choose.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive in.

Top Garage Opener

Document

One of our top recommendations is the Chamberlain Group B970, which uses Triband technology to increase its range. Paired with an unmatched security +2.0 encryption, this protects against thefts and hacks; we felt much safer with this installed in our garage.

Sale Chamberlain Group Chamberlain B970 Smartphone-Controlled Ultra-Quiet... Smart garage door opener comes with built-in myq...

Battery backup - Ensures safe replacement...

Why Did We Like It?

This is one of the most robust and reliable garage openers that we have seen to date. It features an ultra-quiet belt drive with steel reinforcing. The steel makes it sturdy and ensures high durability.

It is also connected via WiFi, and you can access the device from anywhere through an app. The remote access allows more convenience, and you will get live updates even when you are outside the property.

Now, in case of a power cut, this one has battery backup and will run smoothly. This is an added safety feature and will provide you with peace of mind.

Furthermore, there is a wall panel with control switches and a wireless keypad for typing. It can control doors up to 7 feet, and you can buy extensions if the door is bigger. We were able to get hold of extensions that could control doors up to 10 feet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the garage door opener supports google assistant and IFTTT, you will need a separate subscription for it. Considering you are already paying for the device, we felt that we should not need to pay for the services offered with it. If you are on a tight budget, consider this before purchasing.

Pros Can operate on battery

Ultra-quiet & strong belt drive

Range up to 1,500 feet Cons IFTTT and Google Assistant requires a subscription

Do you want a garage opener that will operate quietly? Then the Genie Chain Drive Model 7035-TKV, black in color, will be an ideal choice. Powered with Genie Sense technology, it is known to be durable and smooth in operation. Read on to know about its extensive bells and whistles.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, it is powered by a Genie Sense 3/4 HPC DC motor, which is known for starting and stopping smoothly. This ensures that the motor does not make too much sound and stays functional for a longer time. If you are looking for a gadget that can be used with garages attached just beside bedrooms, this is a great deal.

Secondly, it is known to be very easy to understand and work with. Equipped with a strong 5-piece rail system, this snaps together well. The lightweight body comes with pre-programmed remotes that can be used out of the box. You can be a novice and still understand how it functions.

Moving on to the keypad, you will be getting a wireless one that will allow you to open the door with a pin. This also has options for vacation locking and a button to control the light.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the hanging brackets were not very well-made, and we faced problems with them. Even though you will be able to figure out the device, we wish that the hanging brackets were stronger. You might have to take professional help to get it fixed well.

Pros Battery backup is included

Lightweight and reliable

2 pre-programmed, 3-button remotes for better accessibility

Quiet functioning Cons Hanging brackets are inefficient

Up next is a very sturdy option that works with a built-in, in-car remote. The SKYLINK Atoms ATR-1611C Door Opener is a very versatile product that comes with all the features needed to make you feel safe. It also has a quiet motor which can be operated in the dead of night without disturbing others.

Why Did We Like It?

This product has a heavy-duty anti-break-in chain drive system, which is known for its smooth functioning. The chain drive is quite sturdy and will protect you against unwanted intruders and tampering when necessary.

To help you further, this has a built-in LED light, which is energy efficient and will last for a long time. This will take care of your need for having an external light source and will help you at night while parking.

Moving on, to ensure safety and better security, you do not need to drill into walls to install the gadget. All you need to do is attach the snap-in infrared system to the door track, and you should be done. It is durable and will stay in place easily. Also, the soft start and stop feature makes the system more durable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we have no complaints regarding the functioning of the device, and it does support battery backup, you will have to purchase it separately. We would suggest ordering it along with the product so that all of it can be set up together. But now that you know about this, you should not face any issues.

Pros Heavy-duty chain drive delivers smooth performance

LED light for better vision

Quiet motor

Snap-in infrared safety sensor for safe operation Cons Battery backup has to be bought separately

If you are looking for superior range and easy but secure access to your garage door, the Chamberlain Group B550 Ultra-Quiet Opener will fit very well. It will send real-time notifications, and no one can access your garage without your permission. You will feel well protected from hacking, thanks to the unmatched security support.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this device comes with Chamberlain’s MED Lift Power System, which provides lifting force up to ½ HP. This makes it very strong, and you will get reliable performance. We could complete count on this for effortless lifting.

Next, the product comes with built-in myq technology, which will help you control your garage door from anywhere. You will be receiving real-time notifications when the app is open, and you can allow 3 accounts to access and control the door. Hence your entire family can have access to the app.

We were also glad to have Triband technology, which increases the range of remote access. You can now open and close the door from 1500 feet away, making it easy to get in and out faster. Equipped with Security 2.0, you can rest assured that your car is safe and protected from theft and tampering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were looking for a great product and were not concerned with the budget when we found this option. But remember that it can be quite expensive if you decide to take all the subscriptions. And the subscriptions are needed for the device to function properly. So, if you do not have a rigid budget, we will surely be recommending this.

Pros 2 3-button remote controls included

Exclusive Triband technology for better range

Wireless keypad with encrypted text

Highest quality hardware used Cons The package can be expensive

If you are looking for good quality, the Decko 24503 Heavy Duty Door Opener will be an excellent choice. Having passed through a 20 point quality control inspection, it will protect your cars for years to come. You will also be very happy with the wireless system that it comes with.

Why Did We Like It?

This opener features a powerful belt drive, which is equipped with an auto-reverse safety system. It also has an emergency safety release, which makes it a very safe option. We were finally able to get peace of mind after placing this in the garage.

Moving on, we were very satisfied with the installation process. Yes, it did take us a few days, but the instructions have been written in detail. If you follow them step by step, you will not go wrong. Also, it features wireless installation using a non-polarized wiring system. Hence this makes the process simpler and doable without the help of professionals.

Coming to customer service, we really loved how they dealt with our queries. Unlike old systems where you had to wait for long or get computerized replies, Decko believes in immediate problem-solving. You can explain the issues to them without having to wait at all, and you will get immediate answers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were having a great experience for the first few months when the logic board failed. This was a little disappointing, but on contacting the customer service, they immediately offered a replacement. The replacement arrived soon, and we were able to get our product functioning perfectly within days.

Pros Can handle doors up to 7 feet tall

3 functional wall panel

Very efficient customer service

Easy to install Cons Faulty logic board

After having tested a few devices, we realized that we wanted a sleek option that will help save space. The LiftMaster 8500 Elite Series Jackshaft Operator turned out to be an amazing device, and it freed up a lot of ceiling space. We were very happy with its features and its ultra-quiet technology.

LiftMaster 8500 Elite Series 8500 Jackshaft Operator, Factory Direct This sleek, space-saving design mounts on the wall...

This elite series model comes fully equipped with...

Why Did We Like It?

The company took care and dealt with intricate details while designing this garage opener. It will warn you every time it closes to keep you out of harm’s way. This is essential if you have kids or pets in the house. The sound will provoke them to move if necessary.

Also, it would not leave you in the dark. This has motion detector lights, which will turn on whenever the door opens, or you move inside the garage.

This is not all. In case the door faces any interference while closing, a light beam will be projected across the front of the garage door. This will immediately warn anyone around.

Further, it comes with myq technology, and you can access and view notifications and updates on the myq app. This will give you real-time data and all updates relating to the functioning of the door.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing that we did not like is the customer service. We had some queries, and when we tried calling up the customer service, the call kept getting redirected. On managing to find another helpline number, we had to wait for 20 minutes before we could talk to a human voice.

Pros Ultra-quiet performance

Equipped with myq technology and app

Battery backup is provided

Light is activated when the door opens

Prevents break-ins with power lock deadbolt Cons Inefficient customer service

Now that we are nearing the middle of this list, it is time to introduce the Direct Drive 1042V004, known for its ultra-quiet performance and reduced vibrations. Equipped with all kinds of safety features, this opener will let you live in peace without having to worry about intrusions or someone getting hurt.

Why Did We Like It?

The main selling point of this product is that it is super quiet and produces no vibrations. Our bedroom is just above the garage, and nobody is disturbed when the door opens even late at night. It uses a motor sprocket that is attached to a fixed chain, and this reduces the noise.

Also, while most of its peers cannot handle doors above 7 feet without using extensions, this product can easily do so. It will take care of large doorways, and you do not have to spend extra on it.

Another advantage is that it comes with an instruction booklet which is well-detailed. You will also find videos on how to install it online, and that makes the process easy. We did not need to hire professionals to do the job.

The product also comes with an obstacle detection system and beam sensors. In case there is any obstacle in the way, the door will again rise up without hurting anyone.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you were looking for a metal gear train like us, then this will disappoint you. That is because this is equipped with a plastic one, which works slower than its peers. Now, this did not prove to be a major drawback and did not affect the durability, but we wished they made it sturdier.

Pros Obstacle detection systems included

Soft start and stop function

2 remote controls and a wall station provided

Ultra-quiet movement Cons Gear train made of plastic

Moving on to our next option, did you want a product that could work with single and double doors both? The Workhorse – BU100 – Sectional Garage Door Opener is an incredibly powerful option that will take care of the job easily. It is known in the market for its smooth functioning and user experience.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a very strong device that works with a ¾ HP motor. You might have a standard sectional 8’x7′ door or a double door of 16’x7′. This will take care of both with ease because of the strong motor. And you will not even hear it as it operates very quietly.

Further, this is installed with the help of special tools. All the products have step-by-step guidelines, manuals, and video tutorials. You will also get a phone tech support number where you can call up anytime for help. They will answer immediately and try to fix issues over the call.

Also, it is equipped with a high-grade reinforced steel chain drive that will provide you with stable and reliable performance. We have been using it for 8 months now, and it is working very smoothly.

Adding to the convenience, it has 1500 lumen energy-efficient LED security lighting, which is very bright and has the capacity to make an entire garage visible.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside is that this product comes with a single remote. This could be a problem if multiple people need to use it. Also, if you want a second remote, you will have to pay a considerable amount, which will take the overall expenditure higher.

Pros Known for quiet and smooth operation

Works with 3/4 Horsepower

Does not need special tools to install

Can work with single and double doors Cons Comes with 1 remote only

Up next is another wireless device that will provide you with wireless access to your garage. The Craftsman CMXEOCG571 is known for its multi-functional ability, and you will truly love using it. Read on to find out all about its other features.

CRAFTSMAN CMXEOCG571 Garage Door Opener, Red CRAFTSMAN ½ HP Belt Drive Garage Door Opener Kit

With built-in WiFi, you can monitor and control...

Why Did We Like It?

This is a product that operates on WiFi and is equipped with myq technology. You will be able to get status updates through the myq app, and that will keep you informed about any unexpected activities.

Adding to the benefits, it functions with the HomeLink in-vehicle system. Here, an open signal could have been provided without a remote, and that works even better. Your car should automatically send a signal for the garage door to open.

Also, like its peers, this one has safety sensors too. It will prevent it from hitting an obstruction and will promote smooth movement.

Overall this is a very effective product, and you should not face any issues with the movement. Also, it is cost-effective and will not burn a hole in your pocket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it will work perfectly with regular-sized doors of 7 feet, it will not work with anything bigger than that. So, if you have got a larger door or a double door, this might not fit well. But otherwise, it is a great option to pick.

Pros Equipped with myq technology

Known for its toughness and durability

It comes with safety sensors

Compatible with HomeLink in-vehicle system Cons It does not work with large doors

We were looking for a garage opener with a bright light when we came across the Genie Model 3042-TKH SilentMax. It is equipped with a reinforced low profile c-channel rail, which will provide you with a clean and compact design. You will also get a vacation lock in case you are not going to be home for a few days.

Why Did We Like It?

The device comes with a 140V DC motor, which is lightweight and powerful. It is known for its quiet performance, and your family will not be disturbed by its operation. Also, the soft start and stop feature helps it to function quietly as well as smoothly. We felt this was a great improvement over AC motors.

Besides, the Safe-T-Beam system is a great safety measure. It projects a beam of light, and if anyone crosses it, the door goes up again. This system is enhanced by diagnostic technology. This will warn you in case any malfunction occurs.

Next, for better visibility, the 2 Bulb Bright Lighting System will provide you with enough space for attaching 2 light bulbs. You can attach 100-watt bulbs, which will not only light up the entire space but is accompanied by a creative powerhead design. This allowed us to place the light at the back of our garage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product is not very expensive, you will need to hire professionals to install it properly. The process is not written out well, and hence it is best to call the company for installation. They might agree to do it free of charge if you ask, but it is best not to tamper with the product before they arrive.

Pros Known to be durable and reliable

Steel-reinforced belt drive system

Ultra-quiet performance

Lit multi-function wall console

Vibrant 2-light system Cons Installation will need professionals

Do you want a device for heavier doors? The Chamberlain Group B1381 will help you deal with heavy lifting with the highest lifting force. You can enjoy effortless lifting thanks to this device. Paired with smart garage control, you can expect a smooth and error-free experience.

Chamberlain Group B1381 Bright LED Lighting Smartphone-Controlled... See your garage in a new light: Corner to conner...

New FREE In-Garage Delivery with Key By Amazon...

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, this machine has a very powerful motor of 1.25 HP. This makes it one of the most powerful products in the market, and it will ensure that you have an effortless experience. The lifting process is smooth and quick, with no delay in the middle.

Additionally, with battery backup, your garage door will always be accessible even during a power failure. This proves to be an important consideration for places with frequent electricity issues.

Moreover, with smart garage control, you can open and close the door from wherever you wish. You will be connected to the door through the myq app, and that will be sending real-time updates.

Finally, a steel-reinforced belt drive made with high-grade materials seals the deal. It makes the device reliable, and we were able to trust it completely.

Similar to other Chamberlain devices, this one too comes with corner to corner lighting. You will get 3100 lumens of LED lighting, and you can see the entire space easily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it works wonderfully well with heavy doors, you cannot use it for doors that are longer than 7 feet. Separate extensions are needed for it, and that will cost you more. Hence, measure your door well and then calculate the costs before purchasing the product.

Pros It can be controlled with a smartphone

3,100 lumens of LED lighting

Anti-vibration technology

Triband technology for wider reach Cons Extension kit needed for doors above 8 feet

If you are looking for a good unit within a budget, the LiftMaster 3255 Contractor Series will suit you well. We agree that it does not have very high-end features, but it comes with all the basics that you might need. Plus, a powerful motor makes it efficient, and you should have no complaints about it.

Why Did We Like It?

This product is known for its extremely smooth operation. It will lift heavy doors with ease without making any sound. The smooth and quick movement is also because of the ½ HP engine that aims to provide flawless execution.

The parts are also well greased and should work without hindrance. They will supply you with grease to enable smooth movement.

Accompanying these features is a multi-functional control panel, which will help you to open and close the door without a remote. You can also control the lights inside the garage from this board.

If you are worried about power cuts, this has a manual release option. In case of power failure, you will still be able to open and close the door manually. This is indeed a cheaper option than backup batteries.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you are shifting from an old LiftMaster gadget, know that the old remotes and your Homelink system will not be working. This was slightly disappointing as it would have saved us money and effort. But then you will be betting a host of benefits, and hence we would still be recommending this product.

Pros Quick and easy installation

Very smooth operation

Known to be durable

Single-button garage remote Cons Car HomeLink system does not work

Up next is a professional-grade device that is affordable and is exactly what DIY enthusiasts look for! The Mighty Mule MM9333H Garage Door Opener brings you innovation and unmatched value, and we were very happy with it. It stays up to date with current technology and will offer you remote app access to your gate opener.

Mighty Mule MM9333H (MM9333) 9000 Series Operator-Single LED Light... Super quiet belt drive

LED lighting preinstalled (no bulbs to change)

Why Did We Like It?

The installation process is simple and detailed information is provided regarding it. You will also get video tutorials that will help you out, and we were able to install them quickly.

Moving on, the lights that came with the set are very vibrant and will light up an entire garage. It is a long-lasting LED bulb that will last you for years, and you do not need to change it frequently.

Also, it was very easy to set up and use. We found the instructions to be easy to follow, and everything was broken down into steps. It took us 3 hours to complete the entire process.

Overall, this covered all basic features and made the job of opening and closing the garage easy for us. And the transmitter provided with this pack works both with garage door openers and gate openers by Mighty Mule. So, if you have got one from the same brand for your gates, this is going to make controlling both easier.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that pressing a button on the wall control panel hard would pause the door and mess up its entire operation. We needed to call up customer care to get this sorted. They suggested handling the buttons with care and pressing softly. That might prevent this from happening.

Pros Easy to set up and install

Long-lasting LED lighting

Super quiet belt drive Cons Buttons on the wall power station may malfunction

Garage Opener Buyer’s Guide

Choosing a garage door opener can indeed be difficult considering the numerous factors that need to be dealt with. From security, accessibility to better lighting and convenience, everything needs to be checked well before purchasing. To help you out, we will list down the factors that you need to know about. Make a note of them and then only go on to make a decision.

Reversing Mechanism

With most new garage openers, a reversing mechanism is a must for additional safety while operating. This will immediately prevent the door from closing down midway if a car, child, or pet is in its way. It is especially needed for houses that have kids and pets. You cannot have anybody hurt because of a self-closing door, can you!

Horsepower

Always look for the horsepower before purchasing a device. Now for normal-sized garage doors, you can work with ½ HP. This will be able to take the weight easily, and you should have a smoother operation. But on the other hand, if you have heavy doors which are difficult to lift, then ¾ HP will work well.

For old doors which were very heavy or big in size, you can get machines with 1 or 1.5 HP. This will fit commercial garages where the doors are very wide.

WiFi Connectivity

Smart doors have become very popular today, where you can control the door from your phone itself. An app is connected to the door and will allow you to view real-time updates from anywhere in the world. You can also open or close it from 1000 or more feet away, allowing quick movement.

This will even provide you more peace of mind when you are vacationing elsewhere. In case there is a break-in, you will be notified immediately, and you can take further action. With the world getting more connected by the day, this is a great option to opt for if you have to go on business trips often.

Space Required

Some garages do not have ample space for you to install a large device. Hence there are sleek, easy-to-install options that can be placed on the top. They will not take too much space and will not involve drilling into walls.

If there is no space constraint, then you can go for a bigger and sturdier option. These need more time to install but will provide more protection from break-ins.

Quiet Operation

This is an essential factor, especially if the garage is attached to your living space. A noisy model could be problematic if you need to operate it at odd hours. Look for doors that will open without making a noise. These are way more convenient and will not be of disturbance.

Verdict

Once you know the features that you want, choosing the right garage door opener should be a piece of cake. And remember, it is essential that you opt for a quiet one as that will allow you to open and close the garage door at odd hours too. If you have to leave the city often, ensure that you have a vacation mode, and that should work out well.

With this, we have come to the end of our guide. But before we take our leave, let’s tell you about our favorites. The Chamberlain Group B970 is our overall favorite because of its trustworthiness. Whereas we found the Genie Chain Drive Model 7035-TKV to be one of the quietest gadgets in the market right now.

Also, if you are looking for a quality product, the Decko 24503 Heavy Duty Door Opener will suit you perfectly well. Let us know your favorites in the comment section below.

Happy shopping!

Related Articles

10 Best LED Garage Lights

10 Best Garage Floor Paint

7 Best Paint for Interior Garage Walls Right Now

7 Best Garage Speakers

23 FREE Detailed DIY Garage Plans With Instructions To Actually Build

19 Garage Makeover Ideas To Transform Unused Spaces

8 Best Blowers For Drying Cars This Year

13 Brightest Light Bulbs For Garage

10 Best Tire Pressure Gauges on the Market Today

10 Best Hand Cleaner for Mechanics and Grease

13 Best Battery Chargers for Cars

5 Best Garage Door Seals

10 Best 240v Electric Garage Heater To Consider

13 Best Electric and Propane Heaters for Garage