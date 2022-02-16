Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Is your garage cluttered with random things? Read on to know which product is ideal for organizing them well.

Different strokes for different folks- that’s how we felt while looking for suitable garage storage systems. From the variety in material to the different ways of mounting, there’s a ton to choose from. And needless to say, the ideal pick would depend on factors like the amount of space available, your preferred aesthetics, etc.

This is why we decided to give the following products a go. While evaluating them, we kept in mind price, durability, and efficiency.

So, let’s cut to the chase and check them out!

Best Garage Storage Systems Reviews

Let’s start with the organizer from Seville. It is made from alloy steel, and measures 7.5×17.5×18.5 inches respectively. This sturdy storage system has three separate tiers, which provide ample space for your garage items- tools and other odds and ends!

Sale Seville Classics Steel Wire Classics 3-Tier UltraZinc Cabinet... 17. 5" x 14" Shelving - Includes 3 solid-steel...

Solid Steel Construction - Store up to 45 lbs. per...

Why Did We Like It?

This was a very well-rated product, so expectations were high. One of its key highlights is the zinc plating, which ensures that the steel structure underneath is away from physical wear and tear.

We also love the fact that the height can be adjusted, which allows the storage system to fit into smaller spaces. Even if your garage organization skills are poor like ours, fear not! This product is compact and space-efficient.

Also, no arduous self-assembly is required- just a few slip sleeves have to be attached to each other. Interestingly, part of the body is made of bamboo, making this storage solution a more sustainable and environment-friendly option.

Thus, we give a thumbs up to this multipurpose organizer, which is small but packs a big punch!

What Could’ve Been Better

Despite the plus points, we did notice some room for improvement. For mobility, a set of casters have to be separately purchased. Heavy-duty casters, capable of carrying sizable weight, don’t fit this product. So, regular casters have to be used, which limits the strength of the product.

Pros Corrosion-resistant

Adjustable

Compact

Multipurpose Cons Less weight capacity

Next up is the Deluxe Tool Tower for garage storage from Rubbermaid. It measures 20.5x38x34.4 inches respectively, and boasts a plastic body. Though pricier than some other products, it comes with a set of casters, along with a sizable holding capacity of 40 tools.

Why Did We Like It?

To our delight, this product required no assembly at all. It came with casters, and two of them are lockable, thereby keeping the unit in place.

We also found the front clips and the curved tubing to be a blessing because it meant easy storage of tools. Tools kept this way are easy to pull and take out, be it rakes, brooms, etc. The clips also let you grab the product from the side, making this garage storage solution highly convenient.

Moving on, the grid pattern at the base ensures that the tools don’t fall off. The attention to detail in this unit is appreciable, and it’s evident that it’s been made with a precise understanding of its use.

This tool will be an all-weather component of your garage since it doesn’t rot, peel, rust, or dent. So, in the long run, its higher price is somewhat justified.

What Could’ve Been Better

Unfortunately, in practice, the unit misses the mark when it comes to tool capacity. Only up to 20 large-size tools can be comfortably stored, and if more heavy tools are placed on it, the structure may lean and fall.

Pros All-weather construction and durable

No assembly required

Comes with casters

Accessible and easy to use Cons Lack of holding capacity

Now, we have the Two-Pack Mop and Broom Holder from Imlett. It’s made of plastic, and is the least expensive of all the items reviewed in the article. Measuring 16.75×2.3×3.15 inches, the unit can be mounted on a wall conveniently.

Why Did We Like It?

This product has a wall-mounted design, holds a lot of weight, and is an underdog! It is built to fit a variety of tools, and can be used in many places.

Moreover, it comes with five ball slots and six hooks, and the hooks can also be folded up if not in use.

We really liked the quality of this product, especially for its competitive price. It’s made of high-quality ABS, and it looks sturdy. Plus, the special spring clips with a rolling rubber ball ensure that the tools won’t fall out of place.

We also commend the inclusion of all the necessary components with this product. It came with an installation guide, making it suitable for novices.

What Could’ve Been Better

Screws are integral when it comes to holding the unit, and weak ones could lead to the unit collapsing since these storage systems are designed to hold heavy objects. Hence, the screws of this product could have been of better quality.

Pros Value for money

Heavy-duty build

Wall-mounted

Unique hook and ball design Cons Poor quality screws

Next, we’re going to take a look at the Garage Storage Rack from Fleximounts. Weighing 59.7 pounds and measuring 96x48x22 inches, this unit allows you to store items in the ceiling space of the garage. This not only helps optimize space, but also prevents damage from water and pests.

FLEXIMOUNTS 4x8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack Adjustable Ceiling Garage... Avoid Water Damage by Storing Your Items off the...

Safe - Buy overhead racks with long ceiling...

Why Did We Like It?

This very highly-rated product came with a heavy price tag, so naturally, we had high expectations. And what a fantastic performer this is- it can hold up to 600 lbs! The makers can also vouch for these claims since the unit is tested with triple loading breaking strength.

Its heavy gauge steel construction and the integrated wire grid keep the unit in place. The rack has an adjustable dropdown height of up to 40 inches, and its 4×8-inch frame provides 105 cubic feet of storage.

It features longer ceiling brackets that provide ample vertical support, ensuring sturdiness and preventing falls. We also liked the fact that the process of installation was laid out clearly, and could even be understood by a layman.

What Could’ve Been Better

Though the unit can be put together without external help, it was a cumbersome and long process. We also noticed that the product requires a lot of small parts, which get lost easily, and need to be bought separately.

Pros Step-by-step DIY installation

Heavy-duty

Optimizes space and gives a neat look

Sturdy and stable Cons Tedious installation process

This black-and-yellow unit is the next product we’re going to analyze. It has a rectangular plastic body with four-tier storage space, and can be mounted on a wall.

Each shelf can hold up to 200 lbs of weight, which is a lot! The unit itself weighs 30lb, making it twice as heavy as other plastic shelving units.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, we were absolutely delighted with the durability of this product. All in all, it can hold 800 lbs, which is a gargantuan amount! You can store tools, camping gear, sports gear, and anything else you fancy.

Notably, the product can be placed on uneven surfaces, too, if you don’t want to mount it on a wall. So, the feet on the unit can be adjusted for additional stability. This is a really useful feature because one wouldn’t want the unit to come tumbling down!

We would also like to mention that the plastic used to make the unit is mold and mildew resistant, so it ensures that your product will not fall victim to the ravages of nature.

What Could’ve Been Better

Even though the shelf itself is sturdy, the plastic coating over it is brittle, and began chipping with regular use. The 27-gallon storage containers that are supposedly a perfect fit for the unit also don’t fit as comfortably as we’d like, and are a tad too small.

Pros Large weight capacity

Durable and sturdy

Adjustable feet height

Mold and mildew-resistant plastic body Cons Very small storage containers

Let’s take a look at the Garage Storage Rack by Fleximounts, which has received glowing reviews from customers all over.

It is available in two classic colors- black and white, and can be mounted on a wall. It measures 2×6 ft, and is made of heavy-duty steel, ensuring optimum durability.

Why Did We Like it?

This unit is small yet mighty, and can adjust 600 lbs on one shelf, which means that the entire unit can accommodate upward of 1000 lbs.

The frame is very sturdy since it is made of heavy-gauge cold-rolled steel, and the inclusion of the buckle design with Velcro’s adds even greater stability.

Unlike some of the previous products, this brand offers high-quality screws, which is a necessity since they are tasked with carrying a great deal of weight.

The makers of the unit have also put in special care to ensure that it is compatible with a wide variety of things, like a concrete ceiling. The holding capacity of the product has been meticulously tested, too, to prevent any safety hazard.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product has been marketed as a single 6-feet shelf, but in practice, it is actually two 3-feet shelves. So, it isn’t as robust if it has to be installed in a 16-inch stud space. Thus, the sizing of the products is something that shows a lot of room for improvement.

Pros Heavy-duty build with high weight capacity

Top-quality screws

Available in a variety of sizes

Compatible with concrete ceilings Cons Limitations on adjustability in a 16-inch space

Next, we’ve got the Tool Storage Rack from StoreYourBoard, which can be mounted on a wall. It is a great storage system for all gardening tools, spares, etc.

The Tool Kit is supplemented by adjustable shelves, and a total of 300 lbs can be safely held by the six customizable attachments.

Why Did We Like it?

Compared to other products on this list, this unit is comparatively higher priced. But we believe that the price is somewhat justified since its weight capacity is a lot more.

We also appreciate how versatile this product is since out of the six adjustable attachments, four are large, and two are comparatively smaller. This allows one to save space, as well as provides variety. In fact, this versatile unit is adept at holding a variety of items like rakes, shovels, ladders, hammers, backpacks, helmets, and so on.

Lastly, it is available in more than one size, and we really like this because one size fits all doesn’t hold true for a garage storage system!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite its otherwise stellar make, we must point out that the mounting screws are too short, and might lead to the unit collapsing. Setting up and mounting the product is also a bit cumbersome, and such minor manufacturing errors make the process even more tedious.

Pros Durable due to its unique design

Can carry a lot more weight than some of its counterparts

Available in more than one size

Adjustable attachments allow customization Cons Minor manufacturing errors

Now, let’s check out the Wall-Mounted Garage Storage Organizer from simesove. This unit is specially geared for storing tools, like electronic drills, screwdrivers, etc., and is available in two colors- burlywood and oak. It mixes both flat and hanging storage with two flat storage shelves and five hanging slots.

Why Did We Like it?

We love a product that knows its target audience and doesn’t attempt to be a Jack of all trades! This is exactly what this unit is- it is meant for power tools only, which ensures that it’s built to accommodate all kinds of such tools.

You’ve got yourself a charging station toward the top for placing power sockets, batteries, and electric tools with cords. On the left side of the unit, a magnetic tool holder has been added, which you could use to store an absorption wrench and other small tools.

On the right side, an organizer, especially for screwdrivers, has been affixed, which has seven small holes and six large ones. The five hanging slots can be used to store power drills, and from our experience, it’s really convenient to take them out and put them back in.

Thus, the unit can be installed in not only your garage but also a workshop, or a warehouse, for your cleaning supplies!

What Could Have Been Better?

Though we whole-heartedly liked this product, we did feel that the craftsmanship could have been better in some parts. The unit is made of solid wood, and we noticed a few scratch marks here and there, so the product could do with a cleaner finish.

Pros Ideal for storage of power tools

Includes unique features like a charging station and a magnetic tool holder

Strong load-bearing capacity

Easy, DIY installation Cons Prone to scratches

Ahoy there, we’ve got the Gearbox Steel Cabinet from Gladiator up next on our list! It stands at an imposing 6 feet and boasts a hammered granite finish and silver tread doors. The unit also features leveler legs for uneven floors, so rest assured that this storage solution can be placed anywhere in your garage.

Gladiator GALG36KDYG Ready-To-Assemble Gearbox Steel Cabinet, Silver... 36 inches w x 72 inches H x 18 inches D

Holds up to 225 lbs. per cabinet and 45 lbs. per...

Why Did We Like it?

In our opinion, one of the most striking features of this product is the fact that it can store a variety of objects, and can be placed in many different places. Its height and weight ensure that it can safely store up to 225 lbs of goods.

We also like the idea of having a 10-year long warranty, because we feel like it shows the confidence of the maker in their product.

Apart from this, the unit has two adjustable shelves and one fixed shelf, so this allows for greater diversity in terms of the objects stored. Another impressive factor is the versatility of this unit, as it can be mounted on a wall with an additional advantage, making it more space-efficient.

It is also really easy to assemble, and installation can be finished in no time.

What Could Have Been Better?

Since this unit is comparatively more expensive, we felt that casters (to facilitate easy mobility) should have been included with the product on delivery. The packaging could also have been more robust since the product was slightly dented on arrival.

Pros Versatile and can store different kinds of goods

Capable of being mounted on a wall

10-year warranty

Heavy-duty and durable Cons Poor packaging material

Expensive

Now, let’s move on to the Pegboard Organizer from the Wall Control Store. This unit is made of metal, is black in color, and measures 9x48x32 inches. It boasts an attractive, magnetic, and durable rust-resistant finish, and is capable of being mounted directly into studs or sheetrock without any framework.

Sale Pegboard Organizer Wall Control 4 ft. Metal Pegboard Standard Tool... Wall Control metal pegboard is more than 10 times...

Pegboard accepts conventional 1/4in pegboard pegs...

Why Did We Like it?

Right off the bat, we’d really like to commend the overall look and design of the product. Its rust-resistant finish ensures that the unit remains free from corrosion.

Additionally, we love how the red accessories complement the black color of the unit because one can never go wrong with black and red!

The manufacturers weren’t kidding when they said that the Pegboard is strong. We tried it out, and the pegboard can hold many lbs worth of things! We also really liked how it accepts both conventional ¼-inch pegboard pegs, in addition to the range of slotted pegboard pegs from the brand. Even ⅛-inch pegs work, though they’re slightly looser.

Lastly, all Wall Control products are made in the US, and we like supporting a local business!

What Could’ve Been Better?

One noticeable issue that we came across was that all the accessories that come with the product could not be removed once they’re put in place, so this leaves absolutely no room for error. If a mistake is made, then a professional needs to be called in to finish the job, and this can get tedious.

Pros Boasts 10x more strength than that of a conventional pegboard

Good functionality- accepts a variety of pegs

Durable and made to last a lifetime

Lots of color and style choices available Cons Complicated installation

Up next in line is the 12-piece garage cabinet set from NewAge Products, which holds the title of being the most expensive product on our list! It is also the most expansive and takes up a significant amount of space. It is available in charcoal gray and deep red.

So, does its functionality match its jawbreaking price? Let’s find out…

Why Did We Like it?

The higher price of this product was not enough to deter us from giving it a go, and were we impressed!

Since this is a 12-piece set, there was lots of room for everything that needed to be stored. Plus, thanks to adjustable shelves, items with a greater height can also be stored effectively.

The unit is built using 24-gauge steel frames, and the doors have aluminum handles for easy locking and opening. This is a huge advantage because garages are often located outside the main house, and they’re comparatively more susceptible to theft.

The fixed cabinets are designed in such a way that they can be easily mounted on a wall. We also appreciated the inclusion of the 4-inch anti-tip locking casters so that one can move their tools to where they need them.

What Could Have Been Better?

The assembly was a tedious, time-consuming process, making this unit unsuitable for beginners. It is recommended that a professional be called in for people who aren’t familiar with assembly. Also, the customer support from NewAge could have been more helpful and prompt.

Pros Large weight capacity

Better security with locking handles

Can accommodate a variety of things

Can be mounted on a wall as well Cons Poor customer support

Cumbersome assembly process

Time to check out the penultimate product on this list, which is a storage cabinet, available in granite gray, black, and white. It measures 36x18x72 inches, and is made from strong and sturdy alloy steel.

Seville also offers a smaller version of this unit, which is lighter on the pocket too.

Why Did We Like it?

One of the things we appreciated about this unit was the inclusion of wheels with brakes, which ensures more mobility but prevents freewheeling through the garage on a wild ride!

We also really like how the unit is quite versatile and can be placed in a garage, office, or workshop. It comes with a set of two keys, which helps keep the items inside secure.

Each shelf can additionally carry 150 lbs, which means that the unit can hold 600 lbs in total. This is pretty good considering that it doesn’t cost all that much, and similar products in this price range aren’t able to carry even half of the aforementioned weight.

Thankfully, the unit is quite easy to assemble, so if you are not all that handy, you can still manage to set it up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The unit is not as strong as we had envisioned it to be, and when we attempted to store some heavy items inside, they left visible dents on the shelves. The surface also isn’t all that hardy and scratches easily.

Pros Mobile and includes casters

Can be locked to keep items secure inside

Easy to assemble

Affordable but can hold a decent amount of weight Cons Not too sturdy and dents easily

Finally, we have the bike rack from StoreYourBoard, as we could not have closed the list of the best garage storage systems without mentioning it.

We think this unit is a great buy for households with many kids and multiple bike owners. The price is modest, and the unit can hold up to 300 lbs/5 bikes.

Why Did We Like it?

This product is specially designed to store bikes, which is pretty useful because bikes tend to take up a lot of space. If there are many of them, it becomes convoluted, and they become susceptible to keeling over. Thus, this rack makes it easy to store and unload a bike, and clears up space on the ground as well.

There’s also no limitation on the kind of bikes one can hang on this rack- road bikes, mountain bikes, hybrid ones, and even beach cruisers!

The hooks used to hang the bikes are made of heavy-duty aluminum and have a scratch-free coating to ensure that they don’t corrode over time. Additionally, there’s a whole lot of room for customization with 45 mounting attachments.

What Could Have Been Better?

The hooks could be more spaced out since having all five bikes hanging together makes for a tight squeeze. So, you’ll have to offload the bikes on the side to get to the ones in the middle, which seems redundant.

Pros Unique storage rack; caters especially to bikes

All kinds of bikes can be hung on the rack

Extra strong hooks to last a lifetime

Lots of room for customization Cons Hooks are too close together

Garage Storage Systems Buying Guide

Spoilt for choice? We’ll try to make your job a bit easier with this manual on what parameters to keep in mind when selecting a garage storage system to buy:

1. Space Requirement

If you have a lot of space at hand, you could go for something that covers more surface area. But in case your garage won’t fit an elaborate organizer, there are also other options that are compact and space-efficient.

The FLEXIMOUNTS is a great option if you’re looking for something that optimizes space!

2. Budget

A little short of money this month, but still want to clean up your garage? This guide has many pocket-friendly options for you. But in case you’re in the mood to go all out, we’ve got an elaborate 12-piece set too. However, we’d recommend the Imillet if you want great functionality at a pocket-friendly price.

3. Purpose

Are you looking to throw random things together and don’t want to restrict yourself to just organizing tools?

You could pick a product that is versatile and generic at the same time, so you can place it anywhere you want later. However, our list also includes specialized products.

For instance, if you love to bike, there’s a rack designed especially for that. For the ones who want something categorically for their tools, there’s an excellent organizer on sale.

We’d recommend the Simesove Wooden Garage Storage Organizer because it is perfect for keeping all your electric tools in one place!

Verdict

One thing is for sure- a lot of consideration goes into deciding which product to buy. And above everything, we all want our purchase to give us maximum value for the amount we paid.

The products reviewed in this article had substantial differences in pricing- one of them cost more than ten times its counterpart! Keeping this in mind, we set out to find how well one product stacks up against another.

We loved the Seville Classics because even though it is compact, it is still very versatile and can actually hold a lot of items. It can be kept anywhere, and it is durable and corrosion-resistant. Since it is partly made of bamboo, it is also quite environmentally friendly.

Honestly, it all depends on what your needs are! We hope this article helped you make up your mind. Hit us with your thoughts in the comment section below, and we’ll be back with more informative guides soon.

