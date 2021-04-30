9 Best Garden Tower Planters for Enthusiasts

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The changing consumption habits in the world at large has placed an incredible strain on the supply of adequate fresh food to feed everyone.

Since more people keep seeking tasty, sustainable, and nutritious food, there are those who have decided to seize the means and grow it themselves. Tower garden, a self-contained system, helps users do so irrespective of where they might be living.

Simply put, it is a tower or plastic container to hold the plants. Tower gardens are made, keeping the safety of subsequent consumption in mind. One simply needs to soak the rockwool and add seeds to respective compartments.

As it is intended to help even those who don’t know much about gardening, the tower gardens need very little water, no soil, and require additional light sometimes. Here, we’ve got a comprehensive list of the best tower gardens for enthusiasts.

Without further ado, let us look at them individually.

Top Tower Garden Planters

If you’re looking to make lifestyle changes, including controlling what one eats, Smart Farm by Mr. Stacky is the perfect choice. Not only is growing nutrient-rich and healthy food easier than before, but the Smart Farm also lets one control exactly what is fed to the plants through the hydroponic system.

Why Did We Like It?

First-time users will find it easy to use Mr. Stacky’s product, thanks to the availability of a timer to water the plant automatically. As a result, one can go on vacation without the worry of someone having to tend to the garden. The Smart Farm brings an improvement to growing plants, as we know it, thanks to the 16-gallon tank, which lasts for two to three weeks.

Not only does the product offer safe and sustainable growth, but it is eco-friendly as well. These garden towers come with a feature that recirculates the water back into the tank, which saves 85% of water, as opposed to standard gardening practices.

Since the pots are built to rotate around the central pipe, gardeners can turn it around to face the sun, without having to move the entire tower garden. Finally, the hydroponics ensures that gardeners control what the plant intakes, ensuring more produce with a smaller footprint.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While Smart Farm tries to cater to all a gardening enthusiast could want, the garden tower could come with a set of wheels. It would help users move the entire unit easily since many prefer a mix of indoor and outdoor gardening. Moreover, Mr. Stacky could provide dirt and seeds to begin gardening right away.



Pros Impressive water storage abilities

Can be turned towards sunlight

Hydroponic system Cons Seeds and dirt not included

No wheels

GreenStalk boasts of better quality pots, which can be removed and transferred to a different location. Apart from providing a garden tower that can be disassembled, the GreenStalk product also sets itself apart with a unique watering system and a five-year warranty. It is bound to draw customers who like to make secure investments.

GreenStalk Patented Large 5 Tier Vertical Garden Planter with Patented... We are proud to manufacture GreenStalk Vertical...

To water the entire system use GreenStalk’s...

Why Did We Like It?

Upon using GreenStalk’s product, the unique watering system immediately becomes noticeable. It dispatches water to all levels of the tower equally, with just the help of gravity. The water reservoir at the top lets people know how much water is needed. The special slow drip system ensures that roots, and not the leaves, get the water.

The stacked system doesn’t need tilling or weeding, and there is no bottom tray, which means the pest problem is minimized. The design is low-maintenance and ensures that the quality of food grown is top-notch. The option to take apart stacks to move them makes the entire unit more mobile.

Finally, as a gardening tower suited for strawberries, herbs, flowers, and vegetables, the GreenStalk product comes with a five-year warranty. Thus, the quality and sense of trust promoted by this Vertical Garden Planner warm enthusiasts to the idea of choosing the product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

GreenStalk’s garden tower has received praise from all quarters, but there are some things that can be improved. Firstly, some users face an issue with the tower tipping over. It could be addressed by ensuring better weight distribution. Besides, the tower does not come with wheels or a round spinner, which has to be bought separately.



Pros UV-resistant, BPA-free plastic

Equal watering without oversaturation

Doesn’t need electricity or special solutions Cons No wheels

Lack of round spinner to turn pots

The gardening tower comes with the option of growing plants with soil or using hydroponics. Enthusiasts prefer the unique top-down watering system and the product from Mr. Stacky saves space while maximizing the growth of products. Be it tomatoes, succulents, flowers, or herbs; the vertical gardening planter is equipped to grow it all.

Why Did We Like It?

The US-made product promises safe food, and the containers are UV protected too. In these gardening towers, watering the top pot ensures an even flow to all tiers. Apart from being efficient and smart, the heavy-duty gardening tower is ideal for growing an assortment of fruits and vegetables.

The plant and stack nature are simple yet space-saving, and the five-tiered system accommodates around twenty pots. The dimensions are quite deep, too, meaning that despite taking up very little space, the garden tower has a surprisingly high yield. This maximization draws several users who like to get more produce through lesser efforts.

Among the many laudable aspects of Mr. Stacky’s product, the flow-through design deserves special mention. It ensures that the root doesn’t rot because of overwatering. There’s also a provision to raise the pot off the ground if needed, which might seem preferable to some gardeners.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although Mr. Stacky’s product caters to most needs, there have been some complaints. The watering system used by the gardening tower would go best with a drip tray. However, it doesn’t come with one beforehand. Some users have also complained about the jump in prices, which has put off a few buyers.



Pros Designed for easier flow through

Space-saving

UV protected and food safe Cons No drip tray

Expensive

The Stackable Vegetable Planter is ideal for those who like their gardening to be easy. With a water flow system that is patented, the garden tower is great for growing an assortment of vegetables and fruits. Since the aim is for most of the products to be consumed, the makers take precautions to ensure food safety.

Why Did We Like It?

As with all garden planters, watering becomes an obvious issue. The Stackable Vegetable Planter tackles this splendidly with the help of water reservoirs in every layer. Thus, enthusiasts need not worry about over-watering plants. One only needs to water the top pot, and the presence of a drip tray at the bottom also helps ensure that each pot receives equal amounts of water.

With a patented flow-through design, the garden tower stands out as it saves water while maximizing the available space to grow fruits and vegetables. The planters’ dimensions ensure that enthusiasts can easily fill the pots needed for gardening.

It should also be mentioned that the pots are made of polypropylene, which makes it safe for food. Gardeners also have the choice of opting for hydroponics, which is preferable for many.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the Stackable Vegetable Planter has some commendable features, it could strengthen the center. Many users have noted that it becomes slightly wobbly on windy days. The return policy also allows an exchange or refund, only if the old product is shipped back – even though it might be damaged.



Pros Saves water and grows efficiently

Water reservoirs on each layer

Suited for growing various plants Cons The return policy isn’t customer friendly

High stacks can topple over

Decorative and useful are the best words to describe Exacto’s Multi Purpose Ceramic Planter. The item can be used indoors and outdoors, with many preferring to set it as a centerpiece. The planter’s glossy finish catches the eye immediately, and the modern pot is ideal for growing strawberries and succulents.

Why Did We Like It?

With 17 openings, the ceramic planter is ideal for succulents, herbs, and plants. The beautiful glaze makes the plants seem more appealing too. If one wishes to grow strawberries, the planter makes it especially easy. The open top with side pockets is ideal for the shallow roots of the fruit.

Not only does it look good, but it has smart functionality too. The water draining piece at the bottom ensures that the soil is well-drained, and the plants remain especially healthy.

While tower gardens aren’t the ideal gifting options in most cases, this planter comes in a wide range of colors. Thus it suits the decor of any place, be it inside or outside the house. It makes the ceramic item preferred among many, to serve as a stylish addition.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the ceramic planter has drawn praise as a gifting item, there are some structural flaws that can be improved. Firstly, the size of the openings makes the product unsuitable for several succulents. There have also been issues with the placement of the openings, which limit the variety of succulents that can be planted.



Pros Decorative

The drain hole pushes out

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Cons Holder openings have small size

Holder openings are not placed correctly

The Stackable Planter comes equipped with all parts needed for a successful garden tower. While the ceramic adds for a nice tone and appearance, the product’s utility ranges to fruits, flowers, herbs, and even microgreens. It is aimed at versatility, multi-purpose uses, and makes for a great gift item too.

Why Did We Like It?

The Stackable Planter product aims to impress. The build itself is solidly made of polypropylene plastic, which minimizes the chances of cracking or fading. Structurally, the stacked planter can be easily disassembled, and individual pots can be used. Its decorative appearance also makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

In order to encourage enthusiasts to jump into gardening, the planting pots are included in the package. They come with color-coordinated accessories, making gardening and maintenance seamless for all users.

Due to the smart combination of looks and utility, the Stackable Planter makes for a great gift item too. But, the best part about the product is the money-back guarantee. The sellers offer a refund if users aren’t satisfied with the garden tower planters, which is a major draw for customers who might be unsure of their investment.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the Stackable Planter has visibly impressed most users, there is scope for improvement. In some cases, there have been complaints that the watering system needs to be made better. Merely providing water through the tube is not sufficient for the plants, and the Stackable Planter could benefit from a better-designed water distribution system.



Pros Ease of assembly

Guaranteed money back

Easy to use and trendy Cons Ineffective watering system

Item not sold in parts

Amazing Creation aims at providing the best gardening experiences in small spaces. The vertical gardens allow enthusiasts to grow foods anywhere, while the safety measures ensure that chemicals don’t leak into the food. It encapsulates an elegant and sleek design, making the five-tier stackable planter a great gifting item too.

Sale Amazing Creation Stackable Planter Vertical Garden for Growing... Stackable Herb Garden Planter - Our 5 tier...

- Our 5 tier... Vertical Tiered Planter- The multiple...

Why Did We Like It?

The Amazing Creation Stackable Planter champions quality with its durable and sturdy build, which makes it resistant to cracking and fading. Further, it is also resistant to elements of weather, making it perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

Since the unique pots are easily stacked on each other, gardening enthusiasts can save a lot of space. At the same time, the design allows several herbs, flowers, fruits, or vegetables to be grown together. Each planting area has five pots, and there are three such areas, meaning that a total of fifteen plants can be accommodated in the garden tower.

Apart from the impressive build and plant-holding capacity, the Amazing Creation product also has a unique design that gives it an edge. Air circulation is made easy through the soil, to reduce the chances of rotting. On top of that, there is a trickle-down watering system that ensures even the last layers get the needed amounts.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the Amazing Creation product leaves little to be desired on the surface, several users have pointed out areas that need immediate improvements. Firstly, the hook is often faulty. It is liable to break off and needs to be strengthened. Furthermore, some have noted that water retention capacity is not too good.



Pros Space-saving

Designed to help airflow

Sturdy build with a modern look Cons Faulty and weak hook for hanging

Poor water retention capacity

When it comes to versatile and sturdy garden towers, the Stackable Planter Vertical Garden comes up automatically. It is easy to put together and take apart, which makes the product ideal for those who move plants indoors during the winters. Durable but lightweight, the Stackable Planter is a preferred choice even as a gifting item.

Why Did We Like It?

The Stackable Planter is great at saving space. At the same time, gardeners can maximize the number of plants they want to grow. There are three tiers, and each of them has planting pots. Thus, there are nine spaces overall, and each of the plants is given an adequate place to grow. The provision of a saucer at the bottom catches the water.

The sturdy build prevents the pots from cracking or fading. It makes the product ideal for those who like to keep the garden towers outside. Be it hot summers or rains; the pots remain as good as new.

The stackable product is also made in a way that it can be easily put together or taken apart. Thus, the pots can be used individually too, and the multi-functionality makes DIY gardening immensely fun. Not only does it make for a great gift item, but it also comes with a complete money-back guarantee.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While there’s very little to complain about when it comes to the product, there are some concerns about the safety and strength of the hook, despite assurances that it will hold. Moreover, some users have noted that the water distribution system could be made more effective.



Pros Built to last

Can be assembled and disassembled

Guaranteed money back Cons The hook isn’t too secure

The water distribution system could be better

The Pure Garden Stacking Pot helps breathe new life into outdoor and indoor gardening since it combines effectiveness with a minimalistic design. The product comes with a special option that allows users to stack the pots vertically or use them separately. It ends up saving space, making is preferred among gardening enthusiasts.

Sale Pure Garden Stacking Flower Pot Tower- Space Saving Set STACKABLE- These unique herb and flower pots are...

VERSATILE- Planters don’t need to be stacked!...

Why Did We Like It?

Space maximization becomes easy with the product, where nine plants can be grown in the stacked format. For those who prefer versatility, the pots can also be disassembled and used individually. As is evident, the Pure Garden item is big on mobility. The pots come with a lip around the edge, which makes gripping and moving easier, even when it is filled with soil.

The pots are built sturdily, which makes them strong enough to withstand outside environments. Even the base is built securely to allow easy stacking or movement, without the bottom giving way.

Since each of the planters have broad dimensions, there are no issues with the depth, allowing enthusiasts to grow different types of plants, be it vegetables, fruits, succulents, or flowers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though the Pure Garden Stacking Pot doesn’t have many flaws, some of the aspects could be better. Firstly, the stacking design should be improved as there have been complaints about instability. The product might also require gardeners to drill holes for better drainage.



Pros Durable and solid build

High mobility and versatility

Can be assembled and taken apart Cons Unstable stacking

Improper drainage provisions

Garden Tower Planters Buyer’s Guide

Following the list might give enthusiasts the names of some of the best garden tower planters, but there is more to be considered before zeroing in on a product. Here are some things buyers should keep in mind.

Watering

Due to vertical stacking, the watering system becomes very important. In fact, some items on the list pay special attention to improving or streamlining the irrigation, so plants receive an equal amount of water. Furthermore, one has to keep in mind that the water doesn’t accumulate in the feel free lower pots, which would be detrimental to plant growth.

Build

The build of the garden tower planters becomes especially important when one is considering whether to use it inside or outside the homes. Some of the items on the list come with especially durable makes so as to weather through extreme sunshine or inclement weather.

The materials that go into the making of planters also becomes important here. Since most gardeners use these products to grow food items, it is essential to ensure that the building materials are food-safe, without the possibility of chemicals leaking into the food.

Space Occupation

The mobility or portability of the stacking planters is a vital consideration before purchase. They both affect how much space the planter might take. For example, there are some options on the list where the pots can be easily assembled and disassembled from the stacked structure.

This allows for it to be more portable since the entire thing doesn’t need to be moved indoors. Just taking specific pots does the trick. Moreover, some pots are designed in a way, with lips, so that carrying them becomes easier, thus positively affecting mobility.

Verdict

If you’re looking to grow your own nutritious food, then it is best to be smart about gardening habits. The garden tower planters are ideal for DIY gardening enthusiasts who wish to have a small spread in their houses, which doesn’t take too much space but has a high yield.

Accordingly, we have provided some of the best options on the comprehensive list. Mr. Stacky’s products deserve special mention for the acute detail paid to the watering, while Exaco’s Ceramic Planter is a great gifting option.

Ultimately, it comes down to how seriously one wishes to maintain the garden towers. Casual gardeners should opt for the more ornamental ones, while more invested enthusiasts should definitely consider airflow and watering before making a choice.

Furthermore, we’d be glad to hear about your experience in the comments section.

Till next time, keep gardening!