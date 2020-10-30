11 Best Grass Seed to Plant in 2021

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Who does not like a lush green grass surface in their backyard? With the right grass seeds, you can make it happen easily.

Good quality grass is vital when it comes to covering lawns or filling up spots. You may want it to enhance the look of well-manicured lawns, or you may use it as food for the livestock. Whatever be the use, a thick and healthy turf is the ultimate goal.

But when we set out to purchase grass seeds, we found multiple choices in the market and choosing one was rather challenging.

To save you from that hassle, this comprehensive and unbiased list of 11 top-notch options has been curated. We have also included a buyer’s guide to help you choose the right one for your needs.

So, without further ado, let’s get down to business!

Top Grass Seed to Plant

If you want grass that will survive in extreme conditions easily, the Scotts Turf Builder Sun and Shade Mix is an excellent choice. It is designed to fit in anywhere from a terrace garden to your backyard. You can even use it to line your pathway outside the house. We were impressed to see the speed of its growth.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, the seeds are coated with 4-in-1 WaterSmart PLUS Coating, which allows them to absorb more water than normal seeds. It helps to make sure that more nutrients seep in for the seeds to grow faster and healthier.

They are also protected from catching diseases and unhealthy bacteria. The seeds stay moist, and this improves the growth process further. We saw that they were growing two times faster than uncoated variants, and this jumpstart was indeed impressive. Long story short, they filled up bare spots in the garden very quickly.

Furthermore, you will get fine-bladed grass which looks attractive and healthy too. The leaves shine and stay healthy for a long time, as they are resistant to droughts and will absorb every little drop of water that they get.

Overall, this worked very well for us and germinated within 5 days of planting. If you live in a place with a warm climate, we can assure you that it will grow perfectly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback is that it does contain a small amount of weeds. This will not be much of a problem, and you will hardly notice it, but it would have been better if there was no weed growing. The company can improve in this area, to make the product flawless.

Pros Made for full sun and dense shade

Fine-bladed texture

Keeps seeds twice as moist

Covers 1200 sq. ft. Cons Contains a small amount of weeds

Do you want a backyard full of grass in a lovely forest green shade? The Jonathan Green 10322 Black Beauty will give you just that with their attractive dark color and the ability to sustain warm temperatures. This is a perfect fit for a well-maintained and decorated garden and will add more charm to it.

Why Did We Like It?

It contains a mix of elite Kentucky Bluegrass, Black Beauty Tall Fescues, and elite Perennial Ryegrass. This gives it a rich dark green color and allows every type to grow well. We have a thick green grassy lawn, thanks to the various types.

Furthermore, we found that the seeds grow best in clay or sandy soil. Try to plant it under the sun directly or in partial shade to see the best results. It can take hot temperatures and will blossom in it.

The secret to it growing so well under direct sunlight is an invisible waxy coating that all the seeds have. This coating helps it capture and preserve the moisture, so that it does not evaporate away, making it perfect for severe drought-like circumstances.

Another benefit of this coating is that it protects the grass from insects. Since they are unable to feed on it, insects won’t stay near it. We used it for our backyard, and our children played in it bare feet without any worries.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the seeds come packed with many benefits, they are expensive compared to their peers. An average homeowner may find it difficult to afford a lot of these seeds, but we loved the quality. So, if you have the capacity to splurge, we recommend getting this.

Pros Grows well in clay or sandy soils

Contains an invisible wax-like coating

Grass is insect-resistant

Superior drought tolerance Cons Expensive product

Known to grow 33% thicker than ordinary tall fescue, the Scotts Turf Builder Heat-Tolerant Blue Mix is one of our top recommendations. If you need a thick carpet of rick green grass on your lawn, this is the product to go with. Read on to know more about its bells and whistles.

Sale Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Heat-Tolerant Blue Mix For Tall Fescue... Designed for full sun and partial shade, and high...

4 in 1 WaterSmart PLUS Coating absorbs more water...

Why Did We Like It?

Weighing 3 lbs, it can cover a 750 square feet area with lush greenery. You can grow it under direct sunlight or in partial shade as it is made to survive extreme conditions with ease. We will suggest watering it twice daily in the beginning, and you can slowly minimise it once the seeds germinate.

With 4-in-1 WaterSmart PLUS Coating, the water will be retained and used in the long run. These seeds have the ability to absorb water and store it and can draw out nutrients too. This makes it perfect for drought prone regions.

Besides, it boasts of longer roots that hold on to the soil and go deeper into it. It is known to be more durable, and once fully grown, surviving without water for even a week will be possible.

You can use it to repair empty and dry patches in the soil. This will hold the soil together and help replenish it with the needed moisture and nutrients.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since the product leads to thicker growth, the grass will need to be trimmed very often. Otherwise, there will be overgrowth, and that would spoil the look of your garden. Ensure that you trim it once it crosses 3 inches in height, and you should have a good looking lawn.

Pros Known for its durability

Protected against diseases

Stays moist 2x longer

High drought resistance Cons Needs to be trimmed often

Up next is a product that will produce a beautiful mixture of shaded grass. The Pennington Smart Seed Tall Fescue is best suited for areas that receive less sunlight and have a cooler temperature. It will also grow in colder climates and can cover an area of 750 sq. ft. with 7 pounds of seeds.

Sale Pennington Smart Seed Tall Fescue Grass Seed, 3 lb This 3 pound bag covers 750 Square feet

Save up to 30% more water each year versus...

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we were delighted with the water consumption of these seeds. When water scarcity is hitting us big time, these require 33% less water than ordinary seeds and can thrive on it. It is also known to be drought resistant and can survive for a while without water once they are fully grown.

Another great quality is that they are resistant to insects and diseases. These seeds will not catch diseases and do not allow the insects to grow among them. They are treated with Pennington’s Penkoted technology, which adds a coating to prevent the harmful fungus from growing on it.

Overall, we found the extensive coverage very impressive. A rich and thick layer of greenery will fill up every empty space in your lawn, providing you with a gorgeous garden to boast of. Once you plant the seeds, you will find them germinating in 7-10 days.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While these seeds grow very well in full or partial shade, it will not grow in full sunlight. This was slightly disappointing, and you will need to be extra cautious while planting. But again, now that you know about it, it should not be a major issue.

Pros Saves a lot of water

Drought and heat resistant

Prevents diseases

Provides a uniform coverage Cons Does not grow in direct sunlight

If you want an even grass coverage on your large lawns, the DLF 216AX004UCT198 Premium Oregon Grown Kentucky is a brilliant pick. It comes in a large 50-pounds bag and can cover 10,000 square feet with the seeds. Be it clay or sand; this can grow in both surfaces efficiently.

Sale Premium Oregon Grown Kentucky 31 Tall Fescue Grass Seed (5 LBS) Coated to absorb and retain more moisture

Kentucky 31 tall Fescue grass seed

Why Did We Like It?

This is a cold season grass, and one issue that occurs with such grass is that they cannot take a lot of heat. This one stands out and has the capacity to survive in the heat and drought-like conditions easily. Hence it is a perfect choice for areas with an extreme climate that includes hot summers and very cold winters.

Secondly, this product is a perfect choice for athletic fields, parks, and public lawns. This is because they have wide leaves and are rooted deeply to the ground. It makes them resistant to constant wear and tear and can also be used for football grounds. The constant playing and ball movement will not lead to the uprooting of grass.

Hence, you can already perceive how durable it is. Also, a wax coating covers the seeds and keeps it safe from diseases and unwanted insects, adding to the durability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only area of improvement is that it also facilitates the growth of crabgrass. Crabgrass is a sort of weed, and it grows in large amounts disrupting the even grass layer. They can be removed, but it is pretty time consuming and needs a lot of effort on your side.

Pros Extremely durable

Resistant to heat and diseases

Coated layer prevents moisture from leaving

Take 7-14 days to germinate Cons Crabgrass grows along with the grass

If the soil in your backyard is dry and lacks nutrients, we have the perfect solution for you. The Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair provides a combination of seeds, mulch, and fertilizer and is capable of turning your dried lawn into a green wonderland.

Why Did We Like It?

This product is known for its high performance. It can absorb 6 times its weight in water and then expands to cover every seed with a moist layer. This provides it with enough protection and will keep the soil layer moist even in full sunlight.

It is also paired with exclusive controlled release technology that will feed the seedlings as well as help in jumpstarting the growth process. This fertilizer is full of nutrients that work exclusively with the seeds.

Combined with a tackifier, the pips are protected from being washed away if there is too much water. This keeps the seeds well rooted to the ground and safe from diseases that mainly attack newly planted areas.

Furthermore, it can grow in all kinds of areas, from sloping surfaces to dense shades. You can grow it in high traffic areas too, without worries. One bag will cover 85 sq. ft. of area.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback here is that it absorbs a lot of water and needs it initially for proper growth. You will have to water it sufficiently twice a day to get good results. This could be time-consuming, and there cannot be water scarcity.

Pros Exclusive controlled release technology

Comes with a tackifier

Jumpstarts the growth process

Keeps seeds in place Cons Needs a lot of water

If you want to cover large landscapes, public parks, and roadsides, the Patten Seed Company TifBlair Centipede Grass Seed will be a great option. It is made on a family farm and is of extremely high quality. We have seen this kind of grass grow around airports and highways too, as they usually need low maintenance.

TifBlair Centipede Grass Seed (5 Lb.) Direct from The Farm For zones 8 and colder, it’s too late in the...

Coated Seed (no mulch) - seed is coated to improve...

Why Did We Like It?

This is a perfect product to consider if you want the grass to grow slowly. This will prevent you from having to trim on a daily basis, and you can do so after months without having a lot of overgrowths to deal with.

These are also extremely budget-friendly and will not burn a hole in your pockets. Again, do not worry about the quality as it is environment-friendly and can grow in adverse weather conditions. You will find a thick green layer of grass that matches any other expensive product.

Furthermore, it has low fertility requirements, and hence the soil does not have to be rich in nutrients for the pip to survive. You can grow these on low-quality soil. The grass will make the ground look attractive again while adding nutrients to it over time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that these seeds do not germinate well in cold climates. We tried it once and failed miserably, and so we would recommend you to make a note of the weather conditions before purchasing the product. It thrives in hot weather and is best suited for such places. In places with cooler weather, you can grow it till September.

Pros Coated seeds for better germination

Can tolerate extreme heat

Drought-tolerant

Works with 4-8 hours of sunlight Cons Does not germinate in cold weather

Up next is a product that will give you lush dark green lawns with beautiful glossy grass coverage. The GreenView 2829338 Fairway Formula is a brilliant addition to our gardens and has proven its worth with its brilliant performance and fast germination.

GreenView 2829338 Fairway Formula Grass Seed Sun & Shade Mixture, 20... For use in both sun and shade areas of the lawn,...

Fast seed germination in 7-10 days for quickly...

Why Did We Like It?

This is an excellent product to cover up empty patches of soil with a lush green layer of healthy grass. It is 99.9% free of weed and will ensure a leveled ground full of grass. This also saved us a lot of time, which we would have otherwise spent in cleaning the area of weed.

Furthermore, this unit is suitable for high traffic areas and playgrounds, which see a lot of activity. Since the grass has deep roots, they stay in place and will not tear or come out because of physical activity.

Besides, another reason for it to be a brilliant choice for public lawns and playgrounds is that it is very soft and comfortable to sit on. It composes most of the ryegrass and does not have dirt and mulch, and hence it is comfortable.

Overall we were very satisfied and it germinated within 5 days of getting planted. At the price point that it comes for, it is absolutely worth the money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it grows well in the sun and shade both, it is not a good fit for places with a dry climate. The soil needs to have moisture, and you would need to keep it hydrated to ensure better growth. So, make a note of this before you purchase.

Pros 5,000 sq ft coverage

4-8 hours of filtered sun

Good for places with high traffic

Fast seed germination Cons Not suitable for dry climates

Are you a gardening enthusiast looking to create that perfect lawn? The Jonathan Green JOG10600 40600 will provide a beautiful green spread of grass. Impress your guests during the next backyard barbeque dinner with flawless green coverage. What’s more! It is very affordable, and you can easily buy it.

Why Did We Like It?

A major problem that we faced earlier was with insects. Our area was very prone to insects, and walking outside would mean getting bitten by them. But this product prevented insects from affecting them and living between the grassroots. These endophytic varieties help deter insect damage and keep the surface safe to sit on.

Another major benefit is that it can grow well even on dry soil. Not all varieties of grass can do this, but this one can live in drought-like conditions. Provide enough water initially for the seeds to germinate, and then it can survive on less water easily.

Also, it provides absolute value for money. You can buy a 3-pound bag, and it will cover 1800 square feet. In case you have a smaller lawn, you can store the seeds for some time and use it later.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The growth rate of this grass is high, and it will grow several inches within weeks. We had to mow within 3 weeks of planting the seeds, and had to keep doing it every other week. This could be time-consuming and may be a difficult thing to fit in for those who have very busy schedules.

Pros Grows well in shady areas

Can live on dry soil

Naturally insect resistant Cons Will need occasional mowing

If you are looking for grass to feed livestock, the Barenbrug Free Range Ground Cover Forage is exactly what you want. You can now provide your livestock animals with a feast with this product. Not only will it look good on your farm, but it is also the ideal fit for chickens, game birds, goats, and sheep.

Barenbrug Free Range GroundCover Forage Seed Mixture Ideal for... GROW IN MULTIPLE PLACES: Plant in a tray, in your...

WIDE ASSORTMENT OF SEED SPECIES: Will grow into a...

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, you will see that the seeds germinate within two weeks of you planting it. They will grow quickly, and this factor is essential since you have livestock feeding on them. Perfect for lawns, pastures, forage, and fields, this can be planted anywhere you need.

It is also used by clubs to plant on golf fields. Since golf courses need a thick layer of grass which are medium-sized, this fits the requirement perfectly. Vineyards use this grass to line their pathway, and it enhances the look to a great extent.

Besides, the seeds are a mix of many varieties of grass and will provide you with a great combination. This provides a variety of nutrients to the ones eating it as well as is a healthy addition to the soil.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You will have to be very careful while planting the seeds. Follow the instructions carefully while doing it; otherwise, they will not germinate. We have had patches where the grass did not grow, and we had to replant it again.

Pros Germinates quickly within 2 weeks

Covers an area of 1,000 square feet

Soft, lush green coverage Cons Needs careful planting

Do you want to cover an area which has been barren for a long time? The X-Seed 440FS0021UCT185 will help you do just that with its improved and modified seed mix. They are endophyte-free and are capable of absorbing and retaining moisture well.

Why Did We Like It?

This will provide you with the perfect way to rejuvenate old fields, which have become barren over time. It can grow in compact soil as well as dry soil. We have even used this in high traffic areas, and it has worked wonders.

The seeds are also known to germinate quickly and will provide for palatable foliage within weeks. It is equipped with micro boost technology, which is a specialized nutrient delivery system that is provided to every seed. This will make a nutrient friendly zone and cover the seed safely, allowing it to live on dry soil.

It consists of a mix of 15% Maximo intermediate ryegrass, 3% clover, 20% orchard grass, 49% gulf annual ryegrass, and 13% intermediate ryegrass/. This will provide a thick layer of grass that can cover an area of 1 acre and make the soil healthy again.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While this is perfectly suitable for adverse weather conditions, it is not a good fit for wet climates. In case your area sees a lot of rainfall, there will be too much moisture, and the seeds will not be able to survive in it. So, make a note of this before making any kind of purchase.

Pros Micro-Boost allows faster germination

Can rejuvenate old barren fields

Has long fibrous roots

Can take environmental stress Cons Not for wet climates

Grass Seed Buyer’s Guide

Now that you have gone through the 11 top products, you will know that each one is unique in its way. There are variations in moisture retention capacity, area coverage, and types of mixes.

To help you out, we have put together a list of vital attributes that you must consider before buying any of these options. Take a look now. We hope this guides you towards buying the one that fits the best.

Soil Compatibility

It is important that you check the kind of soil that you are dealing with and then buy seeds accordingly. There are some which will help you cover barren lands while there are some which require good amounts of rainfall to survive.

Most seeds will work with sandy soil and clay, but it is best to read the description carefully before purchasing.

Area Coverage

Seeds come in different packet sizes, and you should first measure the area that needs to be covered. If the area is large, buy a bigger packet and also make sure that the variety does not need intricate care. Watering a large area twice a day will be very tough, and you will not be able to fit it in with a busy schedule.

If the area exceeds 2000 sq.feet, it is best to opt for grass, which will suit dry soil and can survive drought-like conditions. This will ensure that they stay alive and healthy, even when not watered daily.

Germination Period

How long are you willing to wait for the grass to grow? If you want foliage for the livestock, you will need seeds that germinate quickly. While some can start growing in 5 days, others can take 2 weeks or longer to show any kind of growth.

In case you want a product for roadsides or highways, it is best to choose a slow-growing version that will take its time to grow. This will ensure that you do not have to trim regularly.

Verdict

Long story short, if you have a garden, you will want a good grass coverage. Today, there are so many varieties of seeds that fit different types of soil and weather conditions. Purchase the one that fits your needs perfectly, and you are bound to have a good experience.

With this, we come to the end of our detailed guide of the best grass seeds to plant. But before we sign off, here’s a quick recap of our favorites. The Scotts Turf Builder Sun and Shade Mixis our favorite overall because of its ability to survive in extreme conditions.

If you are looking for seeds that will provide you with a dark green lush coverage, go with Jonathan Green 10322 Black Beauty. And if you want one which will cover a large area, it has to be the Scotts Turf Builder Heat-Tolerant Blue Mix.

With this, we will take our leave. Happy shopping!

