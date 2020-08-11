11 Best Hanging Chaise Loungers of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you wish to redefine comfort in your life? Well, in that case, a hanging chaise lounger is a must-have!

From indoors to outdoors, these swing chairs are designed to provide a calm and relaxed feel, wherever and whenever you want. But in order to achieve this ultimate relaxation experience, it’s critical to choose a model that best meets your requirements.

Having said that, this is not as easy as it sounds. With the availability of a wide range of hanging loungers, choosing the best option can be quite tedious.

For this reason, we have gone ahead and shortlisted 11 top-notch options for you to consider. Relieved? Well, there’s more.

To further simplify your decision-making, we have provided detailed reviews of each recommendation. Furthermore, the buyer’s guide included at the end of the article will help you make an informed purchase.

So, without wasting any more time, let’s dive in.

Top Hanging Chaise Loungers

This chaise lounger from Best Choice Products is one of the most comfortable options available in the market today. Combining the functions of a hammock and a lounge chair, the unit paves its way to the topmost position on our list.

Why Did We Like It?

The unique curved design of this lounger is what caught our attention from the get-go. It can add a functional accent to any space, be it your living room, garden, patio, or porch. That being said, you can rest back in comfort, even while basking in the sun, thanks to its 2-inch foam-filled cushions and ergonomic design.

In fact, the hanging lounger also comes with a removable headrest for extra comfort and support. That’s not all! You can lounge on this chair for hours during sunny afternoons, thanks to its UV-resistant canopy.

Apart from this, the unit features a powder-coated metal frame construction. So, you can rest assured of its sturdiness and durability. Hence, it is a valuable and reliable investment that will ensure a superior, suspended lounging experience for years to come.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Truth be told, we didn’t really find any significant downside to this versatile and comfortable lounger. However, you may come across quality control issues like rusted frames, scratched parts, etc. Now, this is something that can be a dealbreaker, so we’d suggest you check its parts while purchasing the unit.

Pros Suspended and weightless lounging experience

Built-in cushions

UV-resistant polyester shade canopy

Ensures plush comfort

Curved design Cons Quality control issues

Next up on our list, the Patio Hanging Lounger is an ideal choice for indoor use during heavy rains and outdoor use on sunny afternoons. Furthermore, being equipped with an adjustable and rotatable umbrella, it fits the bill for every season, offering you complete protection from rain and the scorching sun.

Why Did We Like It?

Made using premium quality steel with a powder-coated finish, the Patio Chair Chaise Lounger is a durable and robust model to consider buying. Its curved design offers comfort and support at all times, irrespective of the weather type.

In fact, for us, the highlight of this unit is its attached umbrella, which can be easily adjusted 360-degree in the direction of the sun. In other words, you get to rest in comfort, even during a bright and sunny day. Not only that, but being easily removable, it also manages to fulfill your needs on gloomy and cloudy days.

Furthermore, the lounger’s rocking and bouncing motion teamed with built-in PVC-coated polyester cushions, and a headrest will most definitely take your relaxation to the next level. Apart from this, we found this sturdy chair quick and easy to assemble and disassemble.

You will be able to set it up on your lawn, patio, sunroom, basement, or anywhere else by just using the accessories provided in the package. Yes! It’s that simple.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite having a weight capacity of 330 lbs, we found that the unit was not strong enough to withstand the weight of 100 lbs. But this was probably because it was not installed securely. So, make sure you follow the instructions while assembling the lounger. However, even though it was easy to assemble, the instructions provided in the manual were not very clear.

Pros Durable and rust-resistant

Easy to assemble or disassemble

Adjustable umbrella

Built-in foam-filled cushions

Suits all weather-types Cons Not strong enough

Instructions for assembly were not clear

Belleze is an innovative brand that offers a wide range of stylish, affordable, and modern furniture for modifying your home decor. On that note, we decided to come forth with this stunning hanging lounger from the brand that will surely enhance the aesthetic appeal of your garden or lawn.

Why Did We Like It?

Designed keeping both comfort and style in mind, the Belleze Hanging Lounger allows you to relax and enjoy the breeze in your lawn. It comes with all the necessary accessories so that you can set it up with ease in any desired location. The stainless steel hardware will enable you to suspend the hammock-style swinging chair from the stand, which in turn, supports the umbrella above.

Now, moving on to its construction, it comes with a heavy-duty powder-coated metal frame, making it durable and sturdy. Apart from being rust-resistant and robust, the entire unit is weather-resistant. Along with this, it comes with a UV protective coating that prevents the umbrella and swing lounge from fading, thereby fulfilling its purpose throughout the years.

In fact, the model is designed to ensure added sturdiness as its legs are capped with rubber feet. It doesn’t end there. Belleze has also considered your comfort while designing this chair.

For this reason, the chaise lounger comes with padded, cushions, and a headrest. On the other hand, the built-in canopy ensures comfort and relaxation, even in the hot sun.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The hanging swing chair from Belleze doesn’t come with proper instructions for its assembly and disassembly. Hence, beginners may find it a tad challenging to set up. However, the installation requires no special tools or professional experience. And once installed, it takes your relaxation experience to a whole new level.

Pros Weather-friendly spun polyester chair cushions

Robust and durable

Rubber feet

Comes with built-in canopy

Innovative and modern design Cons No proper instructions for installation

Giantex, a leading North American e-retailer of high-quality and cost-effective products like furniture, pet supplies, hardware, sporting goods, etc., comes forth with this solid lounger. With the primary goal of customer satisfaction, it manages to transform your lawn or backyard into a cozy and comfortable space.

Why Did We Like It?

Equipped with a soft cushion and pillow, this chaise lounger from Giantex not only ensures comfort and relaxation, but it also offers support, thanks to its curved ergonomics. Apart from this, it comes with a powder-coated steel frame while the seat is made of oxford fabric and polyester. Hence, it is durable enough to stand the test of time.

That’s not all. Giantex has designed this exceptional chair, keeping stability in mind. And for this reason, the unit features enlarged footpads at the bottom, so you need not worry about it being rickety. Not just that, but it also includes a wide base and armrests, making it even more stable when you lay on it.

You can easily install this chaise lounger in your backyard or poolside. The oval-shaped, weather-resistant polyester canopy will protect you from the harmful rays of the sun by providing better cool shade. In fact, you can also relax on this chair indoors. All you need to do is simply remove the sunshade using the tools provided, and you’re good-to-go.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like the previous options on the list, the instructions provided for assembly were not easy to follow. Moreover, it wasn’t easy to put together using the trial and error method. It was quite challenging and time-consuming, to be honest. However, we can assure you that it is worth the effort.

Pros Ideal for multiple locations

Solid and sturdy construction

Easy to clean and maintain

Ergonomic curved design

Rubber feet and armrests for stability Cons Assembly was time-consuming

For those who are unaware, Exaco specializes in the distribution of exceptional and innovative lawn and garden products. And The Wave Lounger Chair is one such innovation from the brand that justifies its hefty price tag with its elegant and classy design.

Why Did We Like It?

For us, The Wave Lounge Chair from Exaco is the most beautiful lounger on our list. And as the name suggests, its wave-like design is what truly makes it stand out as an elegant and stylish work of art.

Moreover, it is constructed using high-quality, 100% FSC Scandinavian timber, which not only adds to its overall classy looks, but it also ensures durability. What’s more? The swing chair is suspended from the wooden stand so that you experience weightless comfort while literally floating in the air.

We were also really impressed by its specially designed mattress made of polyester material. It offers long-lasting comfort when you rest or take a nap on it. Furthermore, the lounger is pretty sturdy and stable to use for both indoors and outdoors.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback of this stunning lounger is that it doesn’t come with a canopy or umbrella. In other words, it may be uncomfortable to sit or rest on during sunny and bright summer days. Apart from this, we didn’t really come across any significant downside to this classy and sophisticated swing chair.

Pros Elegant and stylish design

Durable construction

Polyester mattress for comfort

Sturdy and stable Cons No canopy or umbrella

It’s time you let go of your stress, sit back, relax, or even take a nap on this hammock hanging lounger from FDW. In fact, thanks to its gentle rocking/bouncing motion and adjustable umbrella, it is the perfect option for enjoying the best naps during warm and sunny summers.

Why Did We Like It?

Constructed using a heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame featuring a rust-resistant finish, this hanging lounger from FDW can withstand most weather conditions with ease. In fact, being resistant to corrosion and rust, it is suitable for continued outdoor use.

From patios to gardens to backyards, the unit is capable of ensuring optimal relaxation and comfort wherever there is space. Moreover, it is quick and easy to assemble. So, you won’t have to wait for a professional to come and set it up for you. Instead, you can do it yourself within no time whatsoever.

We were also impressed by its attached umbrella that offers protection from harmful sun rays. It was easy to adjust and reposition, depending on the position of the sun. Not only that, but you can also detach it during a gloomy and cloudy day or if you wish to rest indoors.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The premium quality lounger from FDW is both robust and durable, making it a reliable investment option. However, the adjustable umbrella is quite small compared to the other options on the list.

We were not entirely impressed by the quality of its material. It is a bit flimsy and may fold on a windy day.

Pros Easy and quick to assemble

360-degree adjustable umbrella

Rust and corrosion-resistant

Comfortable cushions and headrest

Robust construction Cons Small and flimsy umbrella

We come forth with yet another incredible chaise lounger that is ideal for both indoors and outdoors. This product from Flex HQ is a dream swing chair, suspended from a sturdy steel frame, allowing you to experience weightless comfort like never before. On that note, let’s dig a little deeper, shall we?

Why Did We Like It?

Like the previous options on our list, the Flex HQ Hanging Lounger is capable of withstanding most weather conditions. Built using a powder-coated steel frame and polyester fabrics, it is not only resistant to corrosion and rust, but it is also resistant to fading, wear, and tear.

Hence, you can rest assured that this investment will offer exceptional returns for the years to come. That being said, the unit is easy and quick to assemble. We were able to set it up into a floating chaise within no time. In fact, even repositioning and adjusting the umbrella based on the position of the sun is hassle-free.

You can relax and lounge in your hanging chair for hours in the backyard or patio. It allows you to sit back or take a nap while enjoying the lovely breeze and surroundings, and forget about all your worries. Furthermore, Flex HQ also offers a 100% money-back guarantee so you can request a full refund if you are not satisfied with the product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The instructions provided for installation were not easy to understand. But since there weren’t too many parts, it wasn’t difficult to figure it out, and we were able to set it up within minutes. Apart from this, you face issues keeping the cushion in place, which in turn, compromises your overall experience.

Pros 100% money-back guarantee

Durable and rust-resistant

Easy to reposition umbrella

Easy to assemble

Offers optimal comfort Cons Cushions don’t remain in place

Instructions weren’t easy to understand

Cristopher Knight Home has managed to reinvent home furnishings by coming up with an innovative line of furniture designed by a group of talented designers. That being said, we were a bit apprehensive about including this higher-end model from the brand on the list, but it’s worth it. So, let’s have a look at its features.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, this hanging chair from Christopher Knight is among the best outdoor loungers available in the market today. Having said that, its unique design and sturdy construction allow you to enjoy fun, comfort, and relaxation in your backyard, patio, or lawn.

You can lay back in your favorite and comfortable lounging positions all day long. For this, it includes soft cushions suitable for both lounging and sittings. In fact, the cushions are what completes its look and make it a great addition to your backyard decor.

Now, coming to its overall build, you will be pleased to know that the frame of this unit is constructed using powder-coated steel and weather-resistant aluminum. This improves durability, making it a reliable choice for all weather conditions.

However, the all-brown PE wicker body of the lounger remains as its standout feature. It enhances the overall aesthetic appeal of the unit, giving it a contemporary look.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To be honest, we weren’t huge fans of the cushions that come with this otherwise stunning hanging lounger. The reason being it is rather minimal and small. You will probably need to buy bigger and better cushions for it if you wish to relax in optimal comfort.

Pros Sturdy and durable

Unique contemporary design

Suitable for all weather types

Easy to assemble Cons Needs better cushions

Sunnydaze has emerged as a household name when it comes to water fountains, hammocks, and fire pits. All its products are not only affordable, but they are also top-notch in terms of quality. And this floating chaise lounger from the brand is no exception!

Why Did We Like It?

The Sunnydaze Chaise Lounger is the perfect option for taller individuals. Why? Well, it features a length of more than 6’5”. Moreover, the model is capable of holding a weight of up to 260 pounds, thanks to its heavy-duty, powder-coated steel frame that is rust-resistant.

Having said that, you need not worry about corrosion or the longevity of this unit. Hence, it can be placed outdoors in your backyard, patio, garden, lawn, basement, or wherever there is space. Plus, the detachable umbrella offers the shade you need during bright, sunny days.

That’s not all. Sunnydaze has kept your comfort in mind while designing this lounger. For this reason, it features a curved ergonomic design, which allows you to lay down and rest comfortably. In fact, you can also easily adjust the cushions and pad using their polyester fabric ties as per your requirement.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As mentioned earlier, this hanging lounger from Sunnydaze is built to meet the requirements of taller people. That being said, shorter individuals may find it difficult to get on and off this unit because of its height. It also keeps your legs quite high off the ground while sitting.

Pros Ideal for taller individuals

Durable build

Adjustable cushions and umbrella

Easy to set up Cons Too high for shorter individuals

This hanging lounger from Palm Springs, another noteworthy mention on our list, is the perfect combination of an innovative hammock and a recliner. Held in place with elastic strapping, it allows you to gently swing and rock in order to forget all about your stress and the weight of the world.

Why Did We Like It?

Without a doubt, the Palm Springs Hanging Lounger is built to last, thanks to its sturdy steel frame fade-resistant Textilene fabric. It can, therefore, hold a weight of up to 256 lbs with ease. So, you won’t have to worry about it collapsing or getting damaged.

Apart from this, the unit comes with a detachable polyester foam-filled cushion that offers both comfort and support. On the other hand, the armrest not only aids in optimal relief and relaxation but also ensures stability during use.

What’s more? Well, you can enjoy reading a book or taking a nap on this chair while basking in the sun. And when required, attach the umbrella top in order to get shade in the heat. It ensures cool comfort, especially during the hot summer afternoons.

In other words, this model serves as an excellent addition to your backyard or lawn. It also features a contemporary and innovative design, which, in turn, enhances your outdoor or indoor space.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We loved the design and construction of this hanging lounger as it ensures long-lasting comfort and support to its users. That being said, it might not be suitable for use in all weather conditions. The reason being it is not water-resistant, so we’d suggest placing it indoors during the rainy season.

Pros Built to last

Fade-resistant fabric

Curved ergonomic design for support

Rocks easily for optimal relaxation Cons Not water-resistant

Last but least, we bring you another luxury wooden hanging lounger dedicated to providing you with the ultimate relaxation experience from the back of your neck to the tip of your toes. Were we able to draw your attention yet? Well, then let’s take a look at its impressive features.

Why Did We Like It?

Crafted using solid larch wood with PVC-coated, quick-dry cushions, this hanging lounger from Leisure Season is durable and weather-resistant. In other words, you can place it outdoors, despite the rain, storm, or scorching heat as it won’t corrode or fade.

Apart from this, it comes with an umbrella to provide you with a comfortable experience in all weather conditions. In fact, it also protects you from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Hence, you can spend hours reading a book or resting on this lounger, even during a warm summer afternoon.

Furthermore, the wooden stand is sturdy enough to hold a weight of up to 256 pounds. That being said, it is a valuable and stylish option available at an affordable price.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike the other options on the list, this unit is not suitable for indoor use. This is because it requires permanent installation. So, it won’t be possible to move it indoors, so it is better to place it in your backyard, garden, or patio.

Pros Durable and solid build

Weather-resistant

Stylish design

Value for money Cons Not ideal for outdoor use

Hanging Chaise Lounger Buyer’s Guide

Now, making a choice from a list of the best options is easier said than done. You need to consider various factors while buying a hanging chaise lounger. So, in order to help you out, we’ve come forward with this buyer’s guide, explaining a few critical points. Read on…

Construction

You obviously wouldn’t want to invest in a product that will break within just a few months of use. Right? For this reason, always check the quality of the lounger before going ahead with the purchase.

It should be constructed using premium wood or powder-coated and rust-resistant steel. The robust build will not only make it durable, but it will also be able to support a substantial weight without breaking.

Weather-Proof

This is another critical factor, which needs to be considered. As you already know, most loungers can be used indoors as well as outdoors. So, make sure that the outdoor models are weather-resistant. This feature will allow you to enjoy resting on it in all weather conditions.

Furthermore, always opt for a unit that comes with an adjustable canopy or umbrella so that you can reposition it according to the direction of the sun. It will protect you from the scorching heat and harmful UV rays of the sun.

Comfort

The primary goal of a hanging chaise lounger is to provide you optimal comfort while resting or taking a nap. Hence, if it is not comfortable and relaxing, the unit is definitely not worth the investment.

This is why you should buy a model that features a curved ergonomic design to support your back. Apart from this, headrests, armrests, and soft foam-filled cushions are additionals required to enhance your relaxation experience. That being said, make sure that the lounger you buy is equipped with these facilities.

Verdict

A premium and stylish hanging chaise lounger not only offers a comfortable relaxation spot, but also serves as a valuable addition to your yard’s decor. So, it makes sense for every backyard or lawn to have one.

On that note, we come to the end of our review-based guide of the best hanging loungers. And we hope that our buyer’s guide helped you gain sufficient insight regarding the product.

However, before signing off, we’d like to take a quick look at our favorites. Best Choice Products Curved Hanging Lounger is our topmost recommendation. Patio Chair Hammock Hanging Lounger is suitable for all weather conditions, while Belleze Hanging Chaise Lounger is known for its aesthetic appeal and style.

With this, we take your leave. Till next time!

