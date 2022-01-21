Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Why go through the hassle of installing a traditional fireplace when you can enjoy infrared heat with an electric fireplace heater?

Perhaps, we can’t emphasize enough on the benefits of shifting to a more energy-efficient option. Imagine using a fireplace heater but without any of the hassle that traditional fireplaces would bring to the table! No natural wood means no mess to clean up after use. And you can visually enjoy the beauty of burning wood through the new technology of 3D flames.

There’s hardly anything not to like about them. But the problem arises when you have to choose the best electric fireplace for your living room from the thousands of options that are available on the market. So, to help you out, we have designed this guide with the top 11 electric fireplaces that you can install in the house.

Best Infrared Fireplace Of The Year

One of the first recommendations that we have for you is the ClassicFlame DFI030ARU infrared quartz set heater. This unit comes with a realistic ember bed, and all you have to do is install it into an existing fireplace to enjoy dancing flames in your living room fireplace.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that stood out to us is the beauty it adds to the existing decor. As soon as the temperature starts to change outside, you can start using the flames effect without generating much heat. And the glowing ember bed adds extensive beauty to your space but does not heat up the room too much.

Additionally, this electric fireplace offers you zone heating features. This feature allows you to heat up only those areas of the house that actually need the warmth. We really loved how the unused areas of the house did not receive heat from this device and thus helped us cut down on our electricity bills considerably.

On top of that, the output it delivers is simply magnificent as it offers quartz infrared heat. The best thing about this is that it ensures the heat is evenly spread even when you install the device in a large area. This also helps maintain the natural humidity present in the air and does not dry up your living room environment.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, there are hardly any complaints that we had after using the product. But we felt it would have been better if the device came with a controlling device that would enable us to monitor and modify the heat output. Then, we could have scored it even higher.

Pros Helps retain natural humidity

Stellar looks

Makes the heat spread out evenly

Energy-efficient Cons Does not include a remote control

The TURBRO Suburbs TS20 electric fireplace infrared heater is one of the most efficient and pretty little stoves that you could add to your house. With a vintage design and realistic flames, it has managed to win the hearts of users all across the globe.

Why Did We Like It?

As we have mentioned before, this device sports a good-looking device and will surely enhance the beauty of your living room. In a beautiful black fireplace sits a box with emulations logs and an ember bed. Hence, it adds an elegant touch to the fireplace view even when not in use. And we loved how energy-efficient it is.

Moreover, whenever you arrange a party, you can create a charming environment by the fireside without any smoke or added mess. In case the heater is not needed, you can just turn on the flame effect to set the mood right without generating any heat.

Also, there is no risk involved when it comes to operating this device. The heating element is located at the bottom of the stove, meaning the device will stay cool to touch. Irrespective of how long it runs, it would not burn your hand if you touch it accidentally.

What Could’ve Been Better?

In case you are new to installing an infrared fireplace, you might face some difficulty setting it up. The user instruction is not very detailed, and you might have to look up some tutorial videos on the internet for help.

Pros Saves energy

Durable

Safe to use

Does not create much mess Cons User manual is not detailed

For easy maintenance and installation, the LifeSmart infrared electric fireplace is an excellent choice. You can set it up anywhere without making additional venting. This way, you can enjoy the cozy warmth of a fireplace without having to make hefty installation payments.

Why Did We Like It?

When getting this electric fireplace installed, you can rest assured that you will be able to enjoy soft, comfortable infrared heat. This device is entirely portable and enables you to enjoy zone heating capacity if you so desire.

With this, you can heat up only those parts of the house that you need to. Thus, there will be no wastage of electricity.

Moreover, this device does not use any type of fuel, toxins, or combustible materials that might increase your cleaning worries. Unlike wood-burning fireplaces, it hardly creates any mess that would take time to clean. And because it does not burn any material, it does not release any smell that might make you feel suffocated.

Additionally, infrared technology tends to target objects and people instead of getting the air to heat up. So, you can rest assured that the natural humidity in the air will be kept intact, and the air won’t become too dry.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue that we faced while testing the device is that it makes a bit of noise during operation. This happens particularly when the heater initiates and might bother users, especially during sleep or work.

Pros Elegant design

Highly portable

Does not create any mess

Keeps the air humid Cons Makes a bit of noise

Are you looking forward to installing a device that enables you to enjoy a 3D flame effect? Then, we would recommend that you give the ClassicFlame 26II042FGL infrared electric fireplace a try. The flame effect adds a mesmerizing touch when you install it in your living room or bedroom.

Why Did We Like It?

With this fireplace insert, you can easily bring your living space to life. When you switch it on, you will feel like you’re lying down under the sun on a summer morning. Plus, you can use it around your children and pets, as it won’t dry out their skin or make them feel uncomfortable.

And as we have mentioned before, the 3D flame effect renders a layered flame visual to give you a realistic experience and suit any décor or weather conditions. You also get to adjust the speed and the intensity of the flame according to your requirements. So, you have the option of enjoying the flame effect with or without the heat.

Apart from that, this 3D electric fireplace completely eliminates your worries of touching exposed flames. The front area is made of glass and stays completely cool to touch. And it’s pretty easy to install and completely safe to use, even if you have kids in the house.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After using it for a few weeks, we noticed that the flame effect spinner started becoming noisy. We had to get in touch with the customer support representatives for a replacement, and they were sent one without much delay.

Pros Easy to install

Simple operation

Sturdy construction

Safe operation Cons Flame spinner makes noise

For the modern living room, the BELLEZE ‎014-HG-41801-ESP+118 TV stand entertainment center is the perfect fit. It is a complete system in itself and will hardly require any additional installations. Simply put, this device is excellence and efficiency put together.

Why Did We Like It?

You will hardly get any scope to complain when it comes to using this electric fireplace. The design is such that it takes care of space management and does not occupy much floor space. You also get the option to mount it on the wall if required. Hence, this TV stand/infrared fireplace helps you make the most of the space, no matter where you choose to install it.

Additionally, you won’t have a hard time to install this unit. The user manual is pretty well laid out, with detailed instructions on how to put the device in place. And the best part is that you only have to do half the work as it comes semi-assembled.

Also, it adds excellent storage space apart from the heating that it does for your room. You can definitely use it as a TV stand and also use it in the kitchen to spread your buffet or as a console in the bedroom.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike traditional wood-burning fireplaces, this one comes with a remote control. However, we were not very satisfied with the performance as the response time is long, and there is considerable lag. This makes the functioning a little slow.

Pros Easy to install

Great customer support

Adds storage space

Long-lasting Cons Poor remote functioning

If you are planning to get your hands on a compact and portable device, the Kismile YH-15 / 5215 3D infrared electric fireplace is an excellent bet. it’s equipped with 3D flames, which will surely bring warmth to your living room during the colder months of the year. And the best thing is that it hardly makes any noise.

Why Did We Like It?

This stove with 3D flame is like no other, as the visual feast it offers is incredible. You can choose to view it from any angle, and the flame effect will appear the same from every direction. This is a type of electric fireplace whose retro design will never fail to accentuate the decor in your living room.

On top of that, you will never have to worry about getting burned when using this device. It comes with an overheating safe and an air outlet. So, you don’t have to fret about the equipment overheating, as the outlet is placed beneath the stove. Even if you touch the device accidentally, your fingers will stay safe.

And we cannot help but give the design a special mention. The handle on the door offers an excellent grip, and there are magnets on the door that makes the tempered glass highly functional. The foot is completely detachable, making installation and transferring it a breeze.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are very satisfied with how well this unit performs for the price. However, we were a little disappointed with the flame brightness after installation, which appears a little dim when you put the heater on during the day.

Pros Exceptional design

Long-lasting construction

Easy to install

Safe to use Cons Low flame brightness

When we think of the Signature Design W100-101, the first thing that comes to our mind is the value for money on offer. This electric fireplace insert is one of a kind and is quite suitable for use in a standard size living room.

Why Did We Like It?

This item can be a great choice to provide supplemental heat as it comes in the form of an insert. So, you can enjoy all the advantages of a beautiful fireplace without having to go through the troubles of maintaining a traditional fireplace. It is a good insert option for certain TV stands and entertainment centers.

Furthermore, you get the opportunity of using the device both with heat and without heat. You can just enjoy the flame effects without making the device heat up the living room if you please. And from our tests, we were able to gather that it easily covers an area of 400 square feet.

Also, it is pretty simple to use this model. The display is completely digital, and with the help of remote control, you can adjust the brightness settings according to your need. It includes a log set that gives a mesmerizing visual effect, enhancing the ambiance in your living room.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were not really impressed with the way the item was packaged. When we received the package, we noticed that the sides of the box were tapered, and we were worried if the product got damaged during transit.

Pros Easy to install

Long-lasting

Suitable for moderate size rooms

Creates great visual effects Cons Poor packaging

The Duraflame DFI-550-22 freestanding infrared electric fireplace is an excellent option to add warmth and charm to your living room space. This unit has a picturesque window with an arched frame and nickel handle that will not fail to mesmerize you.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this electric stove comes with a 5,200 BTU heater that effectively provides supplemental heat for around 1,000 square feet of space. And because it provides you with an option of zone heating, there would be no wastage of electricity. This makes the model extremely energy efficient.

Even better, this duraflame infrared quartz stove has no exposed flames or hot stove surfaces that might hurt you. In case you touch the stove surface by mistake, you will always find it to be cool. So, you can easily use it around pets and children without having to worry.

And depending on the weather, you can choose to use the fireplace with or without heat. In case it is not too cold, but you still want to set the mood, you can switch on the flame effect without any heat.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unfortunately, this item might feel a little heavy for your pocket. When compared to other fireplaces on the market, this item is relatively costly. And if you are on a budget, this might be a problem.

Pros Provides good coverage

Safe to use

Can be used with/without heat

Durable Cons Price is a bit high

Are you on the lookout for the best infrared electric stove to accentuate the decor in your house? Then we recommend that you give the HEARTHPRO 5-Sided Infrared Stove Fireplace Heater a try. Its innovative technology will surely make it a good conversation starter at every party.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we were pretty impressed with how this portable electric stove can be used both for indoor and outdoor purposes. This makes the model highly versatile and suitable to be used anywhere in the house. And the 1,000 square feet coverage only adds to the benefits.

Moreover, the 3D flame effect that it generates is nothing short of incredible. The fire crackle logs give a realistic effect, and you would feel like there are real woods burning. This would give you the feeling of sitting beside a traditional wood-burning fireplace. The gorgeous décor and the wooden frames add further to the effect.

Additionally, the design requires a special mention. The wooden frames add a rustic, vintage look to the fireplace but are very lightweight. So, you can move the device anywhere according to your convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If we are being picky, then we have to mention that the packaging was not really up to the mark. The box in which the item was delivered was a little flimsy and had a very thin layer of styrofoam coating. We expected better from this brand.

Pros Portable

Produces excellent visual effects

Incredible design

Easy to use Cons Poor packaging

We have almost reached the end of our list, and next up, we have the Antratic Star 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace Stove. This item will alleviate all the troubles that winter brings and make your living room cozy and warm. And all the while, it will accentuate the decor too.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this electric fireplace comes with the 3rd generation of dynamic stimulation flame that adds warmth to your room and effectively enhances the looks. The brightness of the flames is excellent and produces a great effect even when you switch it on during the day.

Even better, you can use this as a TV stand if you wish to! The air vent is located at the bottom of the device, and the top part never gets heated up. So, you can use it for storage purposes too, in the kitchen or in the bedroom as a console. There is overheating protection too, which will stop the heating the moment the temperature crosses the limit on the digital thermostat.

What is more is that, unlike many electric heaters, this one hardly produces any noise. With no radiation and ultra-quiet functioning, this item has managed to really impress us. And once you use it, we don’t think you’ll feel any different!

What Could’ve Been Better?

One word of warning: the product does not offer too much variance when it comes to heat settings. There’s only 2 options, high and low. If you want a temperature that is in between, it won’t be possible. Keep this factor in mind when selecting this.

Pros Bright flame effect

Great for storage

Easy to install

Does not make noise Cons Fewer heat settings

The Xbeauty 34 Inch Electric Fireplace is an incredible choice when you want to enjoy the comfort and warmth of a fireplace in your spare time. The infrared quartz heat produced by this electric fireplace has managed to make many homes comfortable and warm during the cold months of winter.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the safety measures that this item comes with are simply impressive. Even after long hours of use, the body of the unit remains cool to touch and does not hurt your hand if you touch it by mistake. And the hot air outlet prevents the chances of it getting overheated. If the temperature soars too high, the device automatically switches off.

Also, it comes with a touch screen display. So, controlling this device is super simple. The digital thermostat gives you a correct reading at all times without any glitch. And it is the front brick paneling that offers a distinctly elegant look.

Moreover, it enables you to use it with or without the heating mode. So, you can enjoy the flame effects without generating any heat in the room. The logs are available in 3 color sets and provide a total of 9 color combinations.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product hardly leaves any space for complaints. However, there’s one downside that we would like to point out. There’s no timer on this device, and everything needs to be done manually. This might become a problem when you have to get up at night to adjust the temperature.

Pros No risks in operation

Easy functioning

Excellent looks

Great customer support team Cons Manual functioning

Infrared Fireplace Buyer’s Guide

Now that we have given you a detailed round-up of the products, were you able to decide which one to go for? We know that it is not an easy choice, and you might still be a little confused.

To make a good decision, you need to take a few other things into consideration. So, let’s quickly take a look at them.

1. Heat Output

Before you select which item to go for, it is essential to calculate your heat output requirements. And for that, the best thing to do is to check the table of contents and user manual included in the package. It would give you a clear picture of the heat delivery of the system.

Many electric fireplaces come with the option of an adjustable thermostat that enables you to modify the temperature as required. You can either pre-program the settings or adjust them manually, whichever suits you the best. To monitor and adjust the temperature easily, you can even select a model with digital controls.

2. Safety Features

Like any electronic device, the best electric fireplace is one that offers you excellent safety features. Make sure that you read the labels well to understand if the product abides by government safety regulations.

There are some electric fireplaces that go above and beyond the minimum requirements. You should also look for protection from overheating as that would prevent any unwanted risks of touching the device and burning your hands by mistake.

The overheating feature is a very crucial element in an electric fireplace heater as it turns the device off the moment it gets too hot.

3. Materials

The material that electric fireplaces are made of determines their functionality and durability. Some of them are made of wood veneer, while some are made of stamped metal.

If you want a portable fireplace heater or an electric fireplace, try to get your hands on one with a glass door and tempered windows. Prefer choosing tempered glass over the standard regular glass as they are a lot stronger. No wonder people use it on their cell phones to enhance durability!

This will ensure that the item does not break into shards if it faces any damage.

4. Design And Installation

Many electric fireplaces come with designs that are pretty complicated, thereby making the installation process difficult. We would suggest that you go for an adjustable thermostat that makes functioning pretty smooth.

Unlike a traditional fireplace, installing these items is quite hassle-free and can be connected directly to your central heating system. During installation, keep in mind not to plug the device in the same circuit on which other appliances run. This could lead to major safety hazards.

5. Wall-Mounted Fireplaces

These electric fireplaces have the appearance of flatscreen TVs and are put up on the wall. If you can wall-mount a fireplace, you can save a significant amount of floor space.

All you will need is a bracket and can install these electric fireplace heaters near any direct power source. Remember, the best electric fireplaces are the ones that not only generate good heat but are also highly efficient. So, you should always be on the lookout for the types of electric fireplaces that can do both.

Verdict

On that note, we have come to the end of this comprehensive guide.

We hope that you had a great time learning about the top infrared fireplaces and that after reading this guide, you’ll be able to choose the best one. But before we say goodbye, we would like to let you in on our favorites.

The ClassicFlame DFI030ARU infrared quartz set heater takes the award for being the best infrared electric heater. And if you are looking for a device that is energy efficient and durable, the TURBRO Suburbs TS20 electric fireplace infrared heater is your best bet.

In case you have any questions about the different types of electric fireplaces, feel free to write to us in the comments section below. And keep a watch on this space for more exciting reads.

